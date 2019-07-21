Image 1 of 69 Simon Yates wins in Prat d'Albis (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 69 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 69 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 69 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 69 Alaphilippe in trouble on Prat d'Albis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 69 Julian Alaphilippe finishes stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 69 Mikel Landa (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 69 Egan Bernal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 69 Tim Wellens still leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 69 Mikel Landa with most aggressive rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 69 Julian Alaphilippe still in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won his second stage of the Tour de France, triumphing once again from the break on the summit finish of Prat d'Albis. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was once again the strongest of the GC contenders, taking second ahead of Mikel Landa (Movistar) and gaining precious time on each of his rivals.

While Yates won from the day's early break, chasing down Simon Geschke (CCC Team) on the day's penultimate climb before going solo on the climb to the finish, it was Pinot who stole the headline with his relentless attacking on the slopes of Prat d'Albis.

Pinot launched 6km from the line, dropping all but Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), though the trio couldn't hold his pace for long.

He powered on alone to the finish, picking up Landa along the way for an eventual time gain of 1:16 on Alaphilippe, who finally collapsed as the climb went on. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) went on the attack late on to make smaller gains on the Frenchman.

"It was my weather, a stage as I like it," said Pinot after the finish. "I had good sensations and I knew that the final was flat so I could put myself in the red in the steep part. I wasn't taking too many risks. I took time on everyone again, that's the main thing.

"We must continue now – we're moving up the ranking and the toughest stages are coming. When you have good legs, you have to enjoy them.

"This was the tactic put in place this morning and it worked well. We can be satisfied. I have David [Gaudu] with me and he did a good job again. I picked up Rudy [Molard] and Seb [Reichenbach]. We showed we are a solid and attacking team. It paid off and it's great when it works!"

For Yates, it's another stage win to add to his growing Grand Tour collection, now seven in total. His victories, along with Daryl Impey's on stage 9, have saved the race for a Mitchelton-Scott team built around Adam Yates' now long-dead GC ambitions.

"I'm very proud of what I did today," said Simon Yates after the stage. "It was an extremely hard day, really from the start to the finish. I raced the way I like to, try to be aggressive, and I managed to pull it off. I'm really happy.

"Today was the other day that I would have had a chance, so nothing really changed for me. I was just taking it with both hands. I'm very tired now, that one took a lot of effort. There are some more chances, we'll see what it holds."

Alaphilippe remains in yellow, though his advantage over Thomas in second is now reduced to 1:35 as the peloton head for the second rest day of the race. Thomas, Kruijswijk, Pinot, Bernal and Buchmann in sixth are separated by only 39 seconds, setting up a fascinating final week of the race.

How it unfolded

The second summit finish in as many days, stage 15 of the Tour de France would provide another chance for the GC contenders to battle it out in the Pyrenees. Four classified climbs dotted the stage. First up was the Col de Montségur (6.8km at 6 per cent) after 60km, then the first-cat Port de Lers (11.4km at 7 per cent) after 120km.

Two first-category climbs came in the day's final 50km – the steep and narrow Mur de Péguère (9.3km at 7.9 per cent), which topped out 38km from the line, and the summit finish at Prat d'Albis (11.8km at 6.9 per cent).

From the start, there was a huge, non-stop battle for the break. It seemed as though half of the peloton tried to get away at one point or another, as names such as De Gendt, Oss, Caruso and various CCC and Katusha riders tried to break away on multiple occasions.

The action continued all the way to the first climb of the day, over 50 kilometres into the day. With 47 kilometres covered in the first hour, it was the second-category Col de Montségur which finally saw the break of the day established.

Astana, Bahrain-Merida, Trek-Segafredo and Movistar each enjoyed three men in the 28-man move, while Groupama-FDJ, AG2R La Mondiale, Team Sunweb got two riders apiece out front.

Notable names in the break included Yates, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Omar Fraile, Alexey Lutsenko, Pello Bilbao (all Astana), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Bauke Mollema, Giulio Ciccone (both Trek-Segafredo), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Michael Woods (EF Education First), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Back in the peloton, Deceuninck-QuickStep put their lead-out train to work on unfamiliar terrain, with Maxi Richeze and Michael Mørkøv leading the way as the break moved three minutes clear.

On the descent, an eight-man chase group made it across to the leaders, with Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) and two men from Cofidis meaning seven teams had three riders each in the move. Only QuickStep, Lotto and Ineos had no riders in the break.

The break split up in a big way on the Port de Lers, with Nibali, Mollema and Zakarin among the riders falling out of contention while 16 men formed a lead. Back in the peloton, Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was surprisingly dropped despite sprinter Elia Viviani still being able to work up front.

Quintana, who had struggled on the climb, made it to the leaders at the top of Lers. He joined Bardet, Gallopin, Reichenbach, Molard, Roche, Kämna, Fraile, Bilbao, Lutsenko, Soler, Amador, Ciccone, Bernard, Yates, Woods, Dan Martin, Guillaume Martin, Geschke, Herrada and Kreuziger in the lead.

At the base of the Mur de Péguère, the peloton, still led by Deceuninck-QuickStep, was 3:45 down on the break. Geschke went on the attack midway up, while Viviani finally dropped back.

On the climb's steepest slopes, both the peloton and break blew up with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) among the casualties as Mikel Landa (Movistar) attacked. Jumbo-Visma controlled the peloton, whittling it down to 16 riders, including three of their own.

Yates left the break behind to catch Geschke over the top, while a group consisting of Quintana, Bardet, Lutsenko and Reichenbach chased. Landa crested the top 25 seconds ahead of the GC group, which lay 2:35 down on the leaders.

Bardet chastised his break mates on the descent for lack of work as Geschke and Yates sped away. They would be caught by the remains of the break as they hit the valley. Meanwhile, Landa, who had Soler and Amador for company, made time too, eking out a minute on the downhill.

Landa caught Quintana 9km from the finish, but the Colombian offered little help as Landa pushed on with the two Simons 1:30 up the road. Three minutes further back, Jumbo-Visma took it up on the front of the GC group.

Yates made his bid for glory 8.5km from the line, and it would prove a fruitful one, with Geschke not able to follow, and Landa only able to close within a minute for much of the climb. Back in the peloton, Groupama-FDJ took control as David Gaudu and Pinot pushed the pace.

Pinot burst away, 6km from the finish, with only Bernal, Alaphilippe and Buchmann able to follow. The Frenchman kept pushing on, standing on the pedals as he repeatedly tried to ride everyone off his wheel. Alaphilippe was the first to pop, a kilometre later, while Buchmann and Bernal dropped soon after. Pinot later linked up with teammates from the break, Reichenbach and Molard, the team's morning plans working to perfection.

With 3.5km to race, Alaphilippe was caught by the Thomas-Kruijswijk-Porte group, forced to work on the front as nobody wanted to pull him along. Further up the road, Pinot was still flying, homing in on Landa, while Kämna was putting in a superb ride to stick with Bernal and Buchmann.

Alaphilippe, fully spent, was put further into trouble when Kruijswijk launched 2.5km from the finish, going again with Thomas 1.5km out to leave the Frenchman behind for good. The pair, along with world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) would put 27 seconds into Alaphilippe at the finish.

Up the road though, it was Pinot's stage despite him not winning it. With 18 seconds gained on Bernal and Buchmann, 49 on Thomas and Kruijswijk, and 1:16 on Alaphilippe, it was another day to savour for the man who is stamping his authority as the strongest climber of the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4:47:04 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:33 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 6 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:03 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:22 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:49 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:54 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:08 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:55 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:02:58 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:38 22 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:45 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:02 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:04:24 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:45 27 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:20 28 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:24 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:59 30 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:09:59 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:06 32 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 33 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:08 34 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:42 35 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 36 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:57 38 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 39 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:13:37 40 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:13:53 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:21 43 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:16:12 44 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 45 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 46 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:56 47 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:15 50 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 51 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 52 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:20:27 53 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 54 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:16 55 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:21:37 56 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:17 57 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:23:19 58 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:24:18 59 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:30 60 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 63 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 64 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 65 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:24:43 67 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:43 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:48 69 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 70 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 73 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 74 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 75 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 76 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 77 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 78 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 79 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 80 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 83 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 86 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 87 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 89 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 90 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 91 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 92 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 93 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 95 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 96 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 97 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 98 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 99 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 100 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 101 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 102 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 104 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 105 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 106 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 107 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 108 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:59 109 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:40 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:28:41 111 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 112 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 113 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:03 114 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:57 115 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:08 116 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 117 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 118 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 119 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:30:28 120 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:30 121 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 122 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 123 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 126 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 127 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 129 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 130 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 131 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 132 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 133 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 134 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 135 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 136 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 137 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 138 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 139 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 140 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 141 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 142 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 144 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 145 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 146 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 147 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 148 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 149 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 150 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 151 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 153 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 154 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 155 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 156 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 157 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 158 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:29 159 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:31 160 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 161 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 162 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:34 163 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 164 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:26

Sprint 1 - Tarascon-Sur-Ariège km. 93.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 4 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 13 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 9 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 7 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 11 6 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 9 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 6 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 4 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 3 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col De Montségur, km. 60.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 5 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Port De Lers, km. 120.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 8 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 2 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Mur De Péguère, km. 147 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 10 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Foix Prat D'Albis, km. 185 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 2 6 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 4:47:55 2 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:12 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:29 4 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:51 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:06 6 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:13:02 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:30 8 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:18:24 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:20:46 10 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:23:39 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:57 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:06 16 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:39 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 18 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 21 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 22 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 23 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 24 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:38 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:30:40

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Ineos 14:25:14 2 Movistar Team 0:00:51 3 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:46 4 EF Education First 0:14:23 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:51 6 Astana Pro Team 0:17:48 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:20:31 8 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:23 9 Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:52 10 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:28:39 11 UAE Team Emirates 0:31:09 12 Dimension Data 0:31:20 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:19 14 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:43:55 15 Team Sunweb 0:46:01 16 CCC Team 0:47:37 17 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:49:06 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:50:18 19 Total Direct Energie 0:55:54 20 Lotto Soudal 1:16:22 21 Katusha-Alpecin 22 Bahrain-Merida 1:19:42

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 61:00:22 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:35 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:50 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:02:02 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:14 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:54 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:00 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:27 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:05:33 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:30 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:22 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:28 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:11:04 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:39 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:13:42 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:15 18 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:31 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:12 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:28:25 21 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:49 23 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:17 24 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:18 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:11 26 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:18 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:54 28 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:21 29 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:12 30 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:45:22 31 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:47:28 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:48:22 33 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:18 34 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:57 35 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:57 36 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:56:22 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:57:25 38 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:58:43 39 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:57 40 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:22 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:18 42 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:03:36 43 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 1:06:01 44 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 1:10:10 45 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:10:41 46 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:16 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:11:41 48 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 1:12:25 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:25 50 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:13:54 51 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:47 52 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:17:48 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:17:50 54 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:18:28 55 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:23 56 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:19:58 57 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:20:22 58 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:20:36 59 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:21:51 60 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1:21:55 61 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 1:23:26 62 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:23:42 63 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 1:24:00 64 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:08 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1:24:45 66 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:25:18 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 1:25:51 68 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 1:30:27 69 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 1:30:40 70 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:32:06 71 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:32:12 72 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:35:18 73 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:35:36 74 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:35:46 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:47 76 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:37:00 77 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1:37:31 78 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:39:31 79 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:39:58 80 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:44:34 81 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:44:56 82 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:45:11 83 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:45:46 84 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:50:58 85 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:51:22 86 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 1:53:33 87 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:54:14 88 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:54:27 89 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1:54:35 90 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:57:29 91 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 1:57:30 92 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:58:11 93 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 1:58:45 94 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:59:07 95 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1:59:36 96 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:00:17 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:29 98 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:03:39 99 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:04:49 100 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:05:28 101 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:06:35 102 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:06:55 103 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 104 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:08:10 105 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:08:18 106 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:08:21 107 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2:08:24 108 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:08:50 109 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:11:21 110 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:12:01 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:13:22 112 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:14:30 113 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:14:41 114 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:14:52 115 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 2:15:57 116 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:17:33 117 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:18:37 118 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 2:22:50 119 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:23:57 120 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:24:47 121 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:25:06 122 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:26:29 123 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 2:29:12 124 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:30:06 125 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:31:16 126 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:31:36 127 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:31:50 128 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:32:04 129 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:33:05 130 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2:33:58 131 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:34:27 132 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:34:56 133 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 2:35:15 134 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:35:18 135 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:35:29 136 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:35:47 137 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:37:24 138 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:38:11 139 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:41:29 140 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:41:40 141 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:42:48 142 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:43:01 143 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:43:12 144 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:43:16 145 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:45:04 146 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:46:25 147 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 2:47:05 148 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 2:47:41 149 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:47:59 150 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:48:01 151 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:48:20 152 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2:48:22 153 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:48:41 154 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2:48:56 155 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:50:03 156 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 2:50:12 157 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:50:25 158 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:50:28 159 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:50:50 160 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2:50:55 161 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:55:15 162 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:01:41 163 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 3:04:02 164 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3:14:56

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 284 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 191 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 187 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 184 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 148 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 132 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 118 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 101 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 96 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 89 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 67 14 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 63 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 63 17 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 19 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 51 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 51 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 50 22 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 23 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 48 24 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 47 25 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 46 26 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 45 27 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 43 28 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 41 29 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 30 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 36 31 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 35 32 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 33 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 35 34 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 36 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 33 37 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 38 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 39 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 40 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 41 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 29 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 28 43 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 28 44 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 28 45 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 28 46 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 26 47 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 26 48 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 26 49 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 50 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 24 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 52 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 53 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 55 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 56 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 57 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 58 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 59 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 60 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 19 61 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 62 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 19 63 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 64 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 66 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 67 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 68 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 69 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 70 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 71 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16 72 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 16 73 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 15 74 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 75 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 76 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 77 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 12 78 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 79 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 80 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 82 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 83 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 9 84 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 85 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 86 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 9 87 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 88 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 8 89 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 90 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 91 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 92 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 93 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 94 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6 95 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 96 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 6 97 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 6 98 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 99 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 100 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 4 101 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 102 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 103 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 104 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 105 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 106 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 107 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 108 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 109 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 110 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 111 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 112 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 113 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 114 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 115 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma -1 116 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -3 117 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -6 118 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 29 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 10 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 18 13 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 18 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 18 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 17 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 13 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 20 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 10 21 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 8 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 8 24 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 26 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 7 27 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 28 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 6 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 31 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 32 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 34 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 36 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 37 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 38 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 40 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 41 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 42 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 44 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 45 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 46 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 47 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 48 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 50 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 52 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 53 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1 54 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 61:02:24 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:29 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:16 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:45:26 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:49:16 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:55 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:16:26 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:17:56 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1:35:29 10 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:37:29 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:42:32 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:52:12 13 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:06:08 14 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2:06:22 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:09:59 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:12:28 17 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:12:50 18 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 2:13:55 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:27 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:30:02 21 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:33:27 22 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:44:23 23 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:45:57 24 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:48:01 25 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:48:48