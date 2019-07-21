Trending

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won his second stage of the Tour de France, triumphing once again from the break on the summit finish of Prat d'Albis. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was once again the strongest of the GC contenders, taking second ahead of Mikel Landa (Movistar) and gaining precious time on each of his rivals.

While Yates won from the day's early break, chasing down Simon Geschke (CCC Team) on the day's penultimate climb before going solo on the climb to the finish, it was Pinot who stole the headline with his relentless attacking on the slopes of Prat d'Albis.

Pinot launched 6km from the line, dropping all but Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), though the trio couldn't hold his pace for long.

He powered on alone to the finish, picking up Landa along the way for an eventual time gain of 1:16 on Alaphilippe, who finally collapsed as the climb went on. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) went on the attack late on to make smaller gains on the Frenchman.

"It was my weather, a stage as I like it," said Pinot after the finish. "I had good sensations and I knew that the final was flat so I could put myself in the red in the steep part. I wasn't taking too many risks. I took time on everyone again, that's the main thing.

"We must continue now – we're moving up the ranking and the toughest stages are coming. When you have good legs, you have to enjoy them.

"This was the tactic put in place this morning and it worked well. We can be satisfied. I have David [Gaudu] with me and he did a good job again. I picked up Rudy [Molard] and Seb [Reichenbach]. We showed we are a solid and attacking team. It paid off and it's great when it works!"

For Yates, it's another stage win to add to his growing Grand Tour collection, now seven in total. His victories, along with Daryl Impey's on stage 9, have saved the race for a Mitchelton-Scott team built around Adam Yates' now long-dead GC ambitions.

"I'm very proud of what I did today," said Simon Yates after the stage. "It was an extremely hard day, really from the start to the finish. I raced the way I like to, try to be aggressive, and I managed to pull it off. I'm really happy.

"Today was the other day that I would have had a chance, so nothing really changed for me. I was just taking it with both hands. I'm very tired now, that one took a lot of effort. There are some more chances, we'll see what it holds."

Alaphilippe remains in yellow, though his advantage over Thomas in second is now reduced to 1:35 as the peloton head for the second rest day of the race. Thomas, Kruijswijk, Pinot, Bernal and Buchmann in sixth are separated by only 39 seconds, setting up a fascinating final week of the race.

How it unfolded

The second summit finish in as many days, stage 15 of the Tour de France would provide another chance for the GC contenders to battle it out in the Pyrenees. Four classified climbs dotted the stage. First up was the Col de Montségur (6.8km at 6 per cent) after 60km, then the first-cat Port de Lers (11.4km at 7 per cent) after 120km.

Two first-category climbs came in the day's final 50km – the steep and narrow Mur de Péguère (9.3km at 7.9 per cent), which topped out 38km from the line, and the summit finish at Prat d'Albis (11.8km at 6.9 per cent).

From the start, there was a huge, non-stop battle for the break. It seemed as though half of the peloton tried to get away at one point or another, as names such as De Gendt, Oss, Caruso and various CCC and Katusha riders tried to break away on multiple occasions.

The action continued all the way to the first climb of the day, over 50 kilometres into the day. With 47 kilometres covered in the first hour, it was the second-category Col de Montségur which finally saw the break of the day established.

Astana, Bahrain-Merida, Trek-Segafredo and Movistar each enjoyed three men in the 28-man move, while Groupama-FDJ, AG2R La Mondiale, Team Sunweb got two riders apiece out front.

Notable names in the break included Yates, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Omar Fraile, Alexey Lutsenko, Pello Bilbao (all Astana), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Bauke Mollema, Giulio Ciccone (both Trek-Segafredo), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Michael Woods (EF Education First), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Back in the peloton, Deceuninck-QuickStep put their lead-out train to work on unfamiliar terrain, with Maxi Richeze and Michael Mørkøv leading the way as the break moved three minutes clear.

On the descent, an eight-man chase group made it across to the leaders, with Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) and two men from Cofidis meaning seven teams had three riders each in the move. Only QuickStep, Lotto and Ineos had no riders in the break.

The break split up in a big way on the Port de Lers, with Nibali, Mollema and Zakarin among the riders falling out of contention while 16 men formed a lead. Back in the peloton, Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was surprisingly dropped despite sprinter Elia Viviani still being able to work up front.

Quintana, who had struggled on the climb, made it to the leaders at the top of Lers. He joined Bardet, Gallopin, Reichenbach, Molard, Roche, Kämna, Fraile, Bilbao, Lutsenko, Soler, Amador, Ciccone, Bernard, Yates, Woods, Dan Martin, Guillaume Martin, Geschke, Herrada and Kreuziger in the lead.

At the base of the Mur de Péguère, the peloton, still led by Deceuninck-QuickStep, was 3:45 down on the break. Geschke went on the attack midway up, while Viviani finally dropped back.

On the climb's steepest slopes, both the peloton and break blew up with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) among the casualties as Mikel Landa (Movistar) attacked. Jumbo-Visma controlled the peloton, whittling it down to 16 riders, including three of their own.

Yates left the break behind to catch Geschke over the top, while a group consisting of Quintana, Bardet, Lutsenko and Reichenbach chased. Landa crested the top 25 seconds ahead of the GC group, which lay 2:35 down on the leaders.

Bardet chastised his break mates on the descent for lack of work as Geschke and Yates sped away. They would be caught by the remains of the break as they hit the valley. Meanwhile, Landa, who had Soler and Amador for company, made time too, eking out a minute on the downhill.

Landa caught Quintana 9km from the finish, but the Colombian offered little help as Landa pushed on with the two Simons 1:30 up the road. Three minutes further back, Jumbo-Visma took it up on the front of the GC group.

Yates made his bid for glory 8.5km from the line, and it would prove a fruitful one, with Geschke not able to follow, and Landa only able to close within a minute for much of the climb. Back in the peloton, Groupama-FDJ took control as David Gaudu and Pinot pushed the pace.

Pinot burst away, 6km from the finish, with only Bernal, Alaphilippe and Buchmann able to follow. The Frenchman kept pushing on, standing on the pedals as he repeatedly tried to ride everyone off his wheel. Alaphilippe was the first to pop, a kilometre later, while Buchmann and Bernal dropped soon after. Pinot later linked up with teammates from the break, Reichenbach and Molard, the team's morning plans working to perfection.

With 3.5km to race, Alaphilippe was caught by the Thomas-Kruijswijk-Porte group, forced to work on the front as nobody wanted to pull him along. Further up the road, Pinot was still flying, homing in on Landa, while Kämna was putting in a superb ride to stick with Bernal and Buchmann.

Alaphilippe, fully spent, was put further into trouble when Kruijswijk launched 2.5km from the finish, going again with Thomas 1.5km out to leave the Frenchman behind for good. The pair, along with world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) would put 27 seconds into Alaphilippe at the finish.

Up the road though, it was Pinot's stage despite him not winning it. With 18 seconds gained on Bernal and Buchmann, 49 on Thomas and Kruijswijk, and 1:16 on Alaphilippe, it was another day to savour for the man who is stamping his authority as the strongest climber of the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4:47:04
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:33
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
6Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:03
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:22
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
10Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:01:30
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:49
12Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:54
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:08
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:02:55
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:02:58
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
21Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:03:38
22Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:45
23Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:02
25Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:04:24
26Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:45
27David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:20
28Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:24
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:59
30Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:09:59
31Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:06
32Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
33Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:10:08
34George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:42
35Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
36Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:57
38Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
39Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:13:37
40Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:13:53
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:21
43Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:16:12
44Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
45Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
46Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:18:56
47Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
48Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
49Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:15
50Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
51Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
52Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:20:27
53Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
54Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:21:16
55Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:21:37
56Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:17
57Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:23:19
58Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:24:18
59Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:30
60Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
61Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
63Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
64Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
65Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
66Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:24:43
67Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:25:43
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:48
69Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
70Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
71Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
73Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
74Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
75Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
76Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
77Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
78Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
79Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
80Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
81Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
83Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
86Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
87Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
88Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
89Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
90Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
91Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
92Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
93Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
95Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
96Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
97Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
98Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
99Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
100Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
101Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
102José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
103Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
104Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
105Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
106Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
107Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
108Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:27:59
109Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:28:40
110Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:28:41
111Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
112Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
113Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:03
114Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:57
115Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:08
116Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
117Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
118Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
119Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:30:28
120Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:30
121Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
122Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
123Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
125Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
126Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
127Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
128Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
129Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
130Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
131Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
132Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
133William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
134Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
135Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
136Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
137Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
138Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
139Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
140Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
141Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
142Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
144Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
145Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
146Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
147Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
148Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
149Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
150Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
151Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
152Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
153Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
154Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
155André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
156Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
157Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
158Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:31:29
159Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:31
160Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
161Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
162Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:31:34
163Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
164Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:26

Sprint 1 - Tarascon-Sur-Ariège km. 93.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb20pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin17
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
4Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo13
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team11
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits9
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team7
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
12Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos11
6Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb10
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos9
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo6
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
12Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos4
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic3
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col De Montségur, km. 60.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First5pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Port De Lers, km. 120.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team8
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
5Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First2
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Mur De Péguère, km. 147
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team10pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Foix Prat D'Albis, km. 185
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos2
6Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos4:47:55
2Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:12
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:29
4Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:51
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:06
6Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:13:02
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:30
8Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:18:24
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:20:46
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:23:39
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:57
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
15Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:06
16Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:39
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
18Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
21Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
22Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
23Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
24Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:30:38
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:30:40

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos14:25:14
2Movistar Team0:00:51
3Groupama-FDJ0:04:46
4EF Education First0:14:23
5AG2R La Mondiale0:16:51
6Astana Pro Team0:17:48
7Trek-Segafredo0:20:31
8Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:23
9Mitchelton-Scott0:26:52
10Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:28:39
11UAE Team Emirates0:31:09
12Dimension Data0:31:20
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:19
14Team Arkea-Samsic0:43:55
15Team Sunweb0:46:01
16CCC Team0:47:37
17Cofidis Solutions Credits0:49:06
18Deceuninck-QuickStep0:50:18
19Total Direct Energie0:55:54
20Lotto Soudal1:16:22
21Katusha-Alpecin
22Bahrain-Merida1:19:42

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep61:00:22
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:35
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:47
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:50
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:02:02
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:14
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:54
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:00
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:27
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:05:33
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:06:30
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:22
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:08:28
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:11:04
15Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:11:39
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:13:42
17Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:15
18David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:31
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:12
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:28:25
21George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:49
23Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:30:17
24Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:18
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:34:11
26Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:35:18
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:35:54
28Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:39:21
29Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:12
30Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:45:22
31Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:47:28
32Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:48:22
33Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:51:18
34Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:52:57
35Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:57
36Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:56:22
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:57:25
38Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:58:43
39Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:58:57
40Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:22
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:18
42Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:03:36
43Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First1:06:01
44Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos1:10:10
45Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:10:41
46Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:11:16
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1:11:41
48Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie1:12:25
49Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:25
50Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:13:54
51Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:17:47
52Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:17:48
53Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:17:50
54Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:18:28
55Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:23
56Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:19:58
57Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:20:22
58Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:20:36
59Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1:21:51
60Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1:21:55
61Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data1:23:26
62Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:23:42
63Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida1:24:00
64Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:08
65Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1:24:45
66Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:25:18
67Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First1:25:51
68Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First1:30:27
69Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos1:30:40
70Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:32:06
71Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:32:12
72Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:35:18
73Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:35:36
74Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:35:46
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:47
76Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:37:00
77Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1:37:31
78Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:39:31
79Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:39:58
80Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:44:34
81Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:44:56
82Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:45:11
83Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:45:46
84Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:50:58
85Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:51:22
86Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team1:53:33
87Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:54:14
88Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:54:27
89Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1:54:35
90Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:57:29
91Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert1:57:30
92Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:58:11
93Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team1:58:45
94Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:59:07
95Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1:59:36
96Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:00:17
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:01:29
98Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:03:39
99Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2:04:49
100Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2:05:28
101Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:06:35
102Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:06:55
103Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
104Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:08:10
105Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:08:18
106Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:08:21
107Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2:08:24
108Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:08:50
109Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb2:11:21
110Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:12:01
111Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:13:22
112Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:14:30
113Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:14:41
114Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:14:52
115Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert2:15:57
116Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:17:33
117Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:18:37
118Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos2:22:50
119Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:23:57
120Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:24:47
121Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team2:25:06
122Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:26:29
123Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team2:29:12
124Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:30:06
125Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:31:16
126Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:31:36
127José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2:31:50
128Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:32:04
129Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:33:05
130Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2:33:58
131Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:34:27
132Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:34:56
133Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team2:35:15
134Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:35:18
135Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:35:29
136Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:35:47
137Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:37:24
138Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:38:11
139Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:41:29
140Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:41:40
141Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:42:48
142Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:43:01
143Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:43:12
144William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:43:16
145Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:45:04
146Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2:46:25
147Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First2:47:05
148Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie2:47:41
149Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:47:59
150Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:48:01
151Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:48:20
152Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2:48:22
153Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:48:41
154André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2:48:56
155Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2:50:03
156Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data2:50:12
157Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:50:25
158Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:50:28
159Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:50:50
160Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin2:50:55
161Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2:55:15
162Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3:01:41
163Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First3:04:02
164Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3:14:56

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe284pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida191
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb187
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep184
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal148
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo132
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott118
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep117
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team101
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma96
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ89
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal83
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma67
14Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale64
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos63
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates63
17Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal61
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal59
19Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First51
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert51
21Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott50
22Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
23Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits48
24Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos47
25Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert46
26Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin45
27Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott43
28Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin41
29Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team40
30Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team36
31Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida35
32Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe35
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic35
34Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe35
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma33
36Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team33
37Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
38Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida31
39Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
40Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
41Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits29
42Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data28
43Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team28
44Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie28
45André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic28
46Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie26
47Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First26
48Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb26
49Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep25
50Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo24
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team22
52Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe22
53Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb22
54Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
55Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
56Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe21
57Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20
58Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
59Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb20
60Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits19
61Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb19
62Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo19
63Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie18
64Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
66Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
67Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits17
68Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert17
69Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
70Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team16
71Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo16
72Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin16
73Ben King (USA) Dimension Data15
74Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
75Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
76Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
77Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team12
78Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
79Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
80Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
82Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
83Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team9
84Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
85Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
86Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie9
87Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma9
88Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale8
89Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
90Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
91Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
92Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
93Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
94Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team6
95Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
96Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team6
97Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First6
98Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
99Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
100Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos4
101Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
102Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
103Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
104Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
105Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
106David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
107Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
108Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3
109Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
110Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
111Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
112Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
113Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
114William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
115George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma-1
116Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-3
117Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-6
118Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal64pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ50
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal37
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep33
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott29
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma24
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe24
10Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
12Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team18
13Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos18
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team18
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
17Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team13
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott10
21Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos8
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First8
24Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
26Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First7
27Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
28Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
29Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First6
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
31Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic6
32Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
34Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
35Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
36Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
37Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
38Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
40Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
41Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
42Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
44Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
45Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb2
46Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
47Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1
48Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
50Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
52Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
53Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1
54Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos61:02:24
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:29
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:33:16
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:45:26
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:49:16
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:50:55
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:16:26
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:17:56
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1:35:29
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:37:29
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:42:32
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:52:12
13Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:06:08
14Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2:06:22
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:09:59
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:12:28
17Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:12:50
18Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert2:13:55
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:27
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:30:02
21Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:33:27
22Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2:44:23
23Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:45:57
24Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2:48:01
25Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:48:48

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team183:28:20
2Trek-Segafredo0:30:45
3Team Ineos0:30:54
4Groupama-FDJ0:36:22
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:49:41
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:59:38
7EF Education First0:59:46
8Mitchelton-Scott1:05:03
9AG2R La Mondiale1:08:06
10Astana Pro Team1:14:04
11UAE Team Emirates1:15:38
12Deceuninck-QuickStep2:00:45
13Team Sunweb2:19:29
14Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team2:22:40
15Dimension Data2:36:01
16Team Arkea-Samsic2:44:22
17CCC Team2:55:46
18Bahrain-Merida2:59:40
19Cofidis Solutions Credits3:26:19
20Lotto Soudal3:53:50
21Total Direct Energie3:59:19
22Katusha-Alpecin5:02:39

 

