Tour de France: Simon Yates takes a second stage win on Prat d'Albis
Pinot soars as Alaphilippe shows cracks
Stage 15: Limoux - Foix
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won his second stage of the Tour de France, triumphing once again from the break on the summit finish of Prat d'Albis. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was once again the strongest of the GC contenders, taking second ahead of Mikel Landa (Movistar) and gaining precious time on each of his rivals.
While Yates won from the day's early break, chasing down Simon Geschke (CCC Team) on the day's penultimate climb before going solo on the climb to the finish, it was Pinot who stole the headline with his relentless attacking on the slopes of Prat d'Albis.
Pinot launched 6km from the line, dropping all but Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), though the trio couldn't hold his pace for long.
He powered on alone to the finish, picking up Landa along the way for an eventual time gain of 1:16 on Alaphilippe, who finally collapsed as the climb went on. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) went on the attack late on to make smaller gains on the Frenchman.
"It was my weather, a stage as I like it," said Pinot after the finish. "I had good sensations and I knew that the final was flat so I could put myself in the red in the steep part. I wasn't taking too many risks. I took time on everyone again, that's the main thing.
"We must continue now – we're moving up the ranking and the toughest stages are coming. When you have good legs, you have to enjoy them.
"This was the tactic put in place this morning and it worked well. We can be satisfied. I have David [Gaudu] with me and he did a good job again. I picked up Rudy [Molard] and Seb [Reichenbach]. We showed we are a solid and attacking team. It paid off and it's great when it works!"
For Yates, it's another stage win to add to his growing Grand Tour collection, now seven in total. His victories, along with Daryl Impey's on stage 9, have saved the race for a Mitchelton-Scott team built around Adam Yates' now long-dead GC ambitions.
"I'm very proud of what I did today," said Simon Yates after the stage. "It was an extremely hard day, really from the start to the finish. I raced the way I like to, try to be aggressive, and I managed to pull it off. I'm really happy.
"Today was the other day that I would have had a chance, so nothing really changed for me. I was just taking it with both hands. I'm very tired now, that one took a lot of effort. There are some more chances, we'll see what it holds."
Alaphilippe remains in yellow, though his advantage over Thomas in second is now reduced to 1:35 as the peloton head for the second rest day of the race. Thomas, Kruijswijk, Pinot, Bernal and Buchmann in sixth are separated by only 39 seconds, setting up a fascinating final week of the race.
How it unfolded
The second summit finish in as many days, stage 15 of the Tour de France would provide another chance for the GC contenders to battle it out in the Pyrenees. Four classified climbs dotted the stage. First up was the Col de Montségur (6.8km at 6 per cent) after 60km, then the first-cat Port de Lers (11.4km at 7 per cent) after 120km.
Two first-category climbs came in the day's final 50km – the steep and narrow Mur de Péguère (9.3km at 7.9 per cent), which topped out 38km from the line, and the summit finish at Prat d'Albis (11.8km at 6.9 per cent).
From the start, there was a huge, non-stop battle for the break. It seemed as though half of the peloton tried to get away at one point or another, as names such as De Gendt, Oss, Caruso and various CCC and Katusha riders tried to break away on multiple occasions.
The action continued all the way to the first climb of the day, over 50 kilometres into the day. With 47 kilometres covered in the first hour, it was the second-category Col de Montségur which finally saw the break of the day established.
Astana, Bahrain-Merida, Trek-Segafredo and Movistar each enjoyed three men in the 28-man move, while Groupama-FDJ, AG2R La Mondiale, Team Sunweb got two riders apiece out front.
Notable names in the break included Yates, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Omar Fraile, Alexey Lutsenko, Pello Bilbao (all Astana), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Bauke Mollema, Giulio Ciccone (both Trek-Segafredo), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Michael Woods (EF Education First), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe)
Back in the peloton, Deceuninck-QuickStep put their lead-out train to work on unfamiliar terrain, with Maxi Richeze and Michael Mørkøv leading the way as the break moved three minutes clear.
On the descent, an eight-man chase group made it across to the leaders, with Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) and two men from Cofidis meaning seven teams had three riders each in the move. Only QuickStep, Lotto and Ineos had no riders in the break.
The break split up in a big way on the Port de Lers, with Nibali, Mollema and Zakarin among the riders falling out of contention while 16 men formed a lead. Back in the peloton, Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was surprisingly dropped despite sprinter Elia Viviani still being able to work up front.
Quintana, who had struggled on the climb, made it to the leaders at the top of Lers. He joined Bardet, Gallopin, Reichenbach, Molard, Roche, Kämna, Fraile, Bilbao, Lutsenko, Soler, Amador, Ciccone, Bernard, Yates, Woods, Dan Martin, Guillaume Martin, Geschke, Herrada and Kreuziger in the lead.
At the base of the Mur de Péguère, the peloton, still led by Deceuninck-QuickStep, was 3:45 down on the break. Geschke went on the attack midway up, while Viviani finally dropped back.
On the climb's steepest slopes, both the peloton and break blew up with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) among the casualties as Mikel Landa (Movistar) attacked. Jumbo-Visma controlled the peloton, whittling it down to 16 riders, including three of their own.
Yates left the break behind to catch Geschke over the top, while a group consisting of Quintana, Bardet, Lutsenko and Reichenbach chased. Landa crested the top 25 seconds ahead of the GC group, which lay 2:35 down on the leaders.
Bardet chastised his break mates on the descent for lack of work as Geschke and Yates sped away. They would be caught by the remains of the break as they hit the valley. Meanwhile, Landa, who had Soler and Amador for company, made time too, eking out a minute on the downhill.
Landa caught Quintana 9km from the finish, but the Colombian offered little help as Landa pushed on with the two Simons 1:30 up the road. Three minutes further back, Jumbo-Visma took it up on the front of the GC group.
Yates made his bid for glory 8.5km from the line, and it would prove a fruitful one, with Geschke not able to follow, and Landa only able to close within a minute for much of the climb. Back in the peloton, Groupama-FDJ took control as David Gaudu and Pinot pushed the pace.
Pinot burst away, 6km from the finish, with only Bernal, Alaphilippe and Buchmann able to follow. The Frenchman kept pushing on, standing on the pedals as he repeatedly tried to ride everyone off his wheel. Alaphilippe was the first to pop, a kilometre later, while Buchmann and Bernal dropped soon after. Pinot later linked up with teammates from the break, Reichenbach and Molard, the team's morning plans working to perfection.
With 3.5km to race, Alaphilippe was caught by the Thomas-Kruijswijk-Porte group, forced to work on the front as nobody wanted to pull him along. Further up the road, Pinot was still flying, homing in on Landa, while Kämna was putting in a superb ride to stick with Bernal and Buchmann.
Alaphilippe, fully spent, was put further into trouble when Kruijswijk launched 2.5km from the finish, going again with Thomas 1.5km out to leave the Frenchman behind for good. The pair, along with world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) would put 27 seconds into Alaphilippe at the finish.
Up the road though, it was Pinot's stage despite him not winning it. With 18 seconds gained on Bernal and Buchmann, 49 on Thomas and Kruijswijk, and 1:16 on Alaphilippe, it was another day to savour for the man who is stamping his authority as the strongest climber of the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:47:04
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:33
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|6
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:03
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:22
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:49
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:54
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:08
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:55
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:02:58
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:38
|22
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:45
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:02
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:04:24
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:45
|27
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:20
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:24
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:59
|30
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:09:59
|31
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:06
|32
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:08
|34
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:42
|35
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|36
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:57
|38
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:13:37
|40
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:13:53
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:21
|43
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:16:12
|44
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|45
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|46
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:56
|47
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:15
|50
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|51
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:20:27
|53
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:16
|55
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:21:37
|56
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:17
|57
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:19
|58
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:24:18
|59
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:30
|60
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|62
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|63
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|65
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:24:43
|67
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:25:43
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:48
|69
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|70
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|73
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|74
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|76
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|77
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|78
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|79
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|83
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|87
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|89
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|90
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|91
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|92
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|93
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|97
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|98
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|99
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|100
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|101
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|102
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|104
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|105
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|106
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|107
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|108
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:59
|109
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:40
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:28:41
|111
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|112
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|113
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:03
|114
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:57
|115
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:08
|116
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:30:28
|120
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:30
|121
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|122
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|123
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|125
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|126
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|127
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|129
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|130
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|131
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|132
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|133
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|135
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|136
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|137
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|138
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|139
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|140
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|142
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|144
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|145
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|146
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|147
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|148
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|149
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|150
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|151
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|152
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|153
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|154
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|155
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|156
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|157
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|158
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:31:29
|159
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:31
|160
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|161
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|162
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:31:34
|163
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|164
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|20
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|4
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|11
|6
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|9
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|4
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|3
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|5
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|8
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|2
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|2
|6
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|4:47:55
|2
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:12
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:29
|4
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:51
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:06
|6
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:13:02
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:30
|8
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:18:24
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:20:46
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:23:39
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:57
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:06
|16
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:39
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|22
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:30:38
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|14:25:14
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:46
|4
|EF Education First
|0:14:23
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:51
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17:48
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:31
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:23
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:52
|10
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:28:39
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:09
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:31:20
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:19
|14
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:43:55
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:46:01
|16
|CCC Team
|0:47:37
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:49:06
|18
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:50:18
|19
|Total Direct Energie
|0:55:54
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:22
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:19:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|61:00:22
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:35
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:47
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:50
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:02:02
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:14
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:00
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:27
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:05:33
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:30
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:07:22
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:28
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:11:04
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:39
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:13:42
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:15
|18
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:31
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:12
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:28:25
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:49
|23
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:17
|24
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:18
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:34:11
|26
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:35:18
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:54
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:39:21
|29
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:12
|30
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:45:22
|31
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:47:28
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:48:22
|33
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:18
|34
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:52:57
|35
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:57
|36
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:56:22
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:57:25
|38
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:58:43
|39
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:57
|40
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:22
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:18
|42
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:36
|43
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|1:06:01
|44
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|1:10:10
|45
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:10:41
|46
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:11:16
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:11:41
|48
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|1:12:25
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:25
|50
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:13:54
|51
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:47
|52
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:17:48
|53
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:17:50
|54
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:18:28
|55
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:23
|56
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:19:58
|57
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:20:22
|58
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:36
|59
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:21:51
|60
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:21:55
|61
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|1:23:26
|62
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:23:42
|63
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|1:24:00
|64
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:08
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1:24:45
|66
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:25:18
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|1:25:51
|68
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|1:30:27
|69
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|1:30:40
|70
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:32:06
|71
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:12
|72
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:35:18
|73
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:35:36
|74
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:35:46
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:47
|76
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:37:00
|77
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:37:31
|78
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:39:31
|79
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:39:58
|80
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:44:34
|81
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:44:56
|82
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:45:11
|83
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:45:46
|84
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:50:58
|85
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:51:22
|86
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|1:53:33
|87
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:54:14
|88
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:54:27
|89
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1:54:35
|90
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:57:29
|91
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|1:57:30
|92
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:58:11
|93
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|1:58:45
|94
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:59:07
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1:59:36
|96
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:00:17
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:01:29
|98
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:03:39
|99
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2:04:49
|100
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:05:28
|101
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:06:35
|102
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:06:55
|103
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|104
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:08:10
|105
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:08:18
|106
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:08:21
|107
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:08:24
|108
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:08:50
|109
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:11:21
|110
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:12:01
|111
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:13:22
|112
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:14:30
|113
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:14:41
|114
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:14:52
|115
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|2:15:57
|116
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:17:33
|117
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:18:37
|118
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|2:22:50
|119
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:23:57
|120
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:24:47
|121
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:25:06
|122
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:29
|123
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:29:12
|124
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:30:06
|125
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:31:16
|126
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:31:36
|127
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:31:50
|128
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:32:04
|129
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:33:05
|130
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:33:58
|131
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:34:27
|132
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:34:56
|133
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|2:35:15
|134
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:35:18
|135
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:35:29
|136
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:35:47
|137
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:37:24
|138
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2:38:11
|139
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:41:29
|140
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:41:40
|141
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2:42:48
|142
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:43:01
|143
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:43:12
|144
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:43:16
|145
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:45:04
|146
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:46:25
|147
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|2:47:05
|148
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|2:47:41
|149
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:47:59
|150
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:48:01
|151
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:48:20
|152
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:48:22
|153
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:48:41
|154
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|2:48:56
|155
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:50:03
|156
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|2:50:12
|157
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:50:25
|158
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:50:28
|159
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2:50:50
|160
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:50:55
|161
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:55:15
|162
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:01:41
|163
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|3:04:02
|164
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3:14:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|284
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|191
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|187
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|184
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|148
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|118
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|117
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|101
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|96
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|14
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|63
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|17
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|51
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|22
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|23
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|48
|24
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|47
|25
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|46
|26
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|27
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|28
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|29
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|40
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|36
|31
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|32
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|34
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|36
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|37
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|38
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|39
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|41
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|29
|42
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|28
|43
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|44
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|28
|45
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|28
|46
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|26
|47
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|26
|48
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|26
|49
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|50
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|52
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|53
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|54
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|55
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|56
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|57
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|58
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|59
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|60
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|19
|61
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|19
|62
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|63
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|64
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|17
|65
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|66
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|17
|67
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|68
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|69
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|70
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|71
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|72
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|73
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|15
|74
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|75
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|76
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|77
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|12
|78
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|79
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|80
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|82
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|83
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|84
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|85
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|86
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|9
|87
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|88
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|89
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|90
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|91
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|92
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|93
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|94
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|6
|95
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|96
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|97
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|6
|98
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|99
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|100
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|4
|101
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|102
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|103
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|104
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|105
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|106
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|107
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|108
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|109
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|110
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|111
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|112
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|113
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|114
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|115
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|-1
|116
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|-3
|117
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-6
|118
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|10
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|18
|13
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|18
|14
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|17
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|13
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|21
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|8
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|8
|24
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|26
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|7
|27
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|28
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|6
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|31
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|6
|32
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|34
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|35
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|36
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|37
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|38
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|40
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|41
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|42
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|44
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|45
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|46
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|47
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|50
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|52
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|53
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|54
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|61:02:24
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:29
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:16
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:26
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:49:16
|6
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:50:55
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:16:26
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:17:56
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:35:29
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:37:29
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:42:32
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:52:12
|13
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:06:08
|14
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:06:22
|15
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:09:59
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:12:28
|17
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:12:50
|18
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|2:13:55
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:27
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:30:02
|21
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:33:27
|22
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:44:23
|23
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:45:57
|24
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:48:01
|25
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2:48:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|183:28:20
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:45
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:30:54
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:22
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:49:41
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:59:38
|7
|EF Education First
|0:59:46
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:05:03
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:06
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|1:14:04
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:15:38
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:00:45
|13
|Team Sunweb
|2:19:29
|14
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|2:22:40
|15
|Dimension Data
|2:36:01
|16
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:44:22
|17
|CCC Team
|2:55:46
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|2:59:40
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:26:19
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|3:53:50
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|3:59:19
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|5:02:39
