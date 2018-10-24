Trending

Tour de France past winners

Champions from 1903 - 2018

To the winner, the spoils: in the yellow jersey at the 2010 Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previous overall and classification winners 

2018
 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2017
 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale

2016
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team

2015
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

2014
1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
2 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr

2013
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha

2012
1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

2011
1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

2010
1 *Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

2009
1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Astana

Note: *Andy Schleck was awarded victory of the 2010 Tour de France after original winner Alberto Contador was disqualified for doping.
*Lance Armstrong was stripped of all race results from August 1, 1998 onwards following the US Anti-Doping Agency’s investigation into doping at the US Postal Service team.
*Austria's Bernhard Kohl tested positive for EPO-CERA on October 13, 2008. He admitted to its use on October 15, 2008 and was stripped of his third place GC finish at the 2008 Tour de France.
*Oscar Pereiro was awarded the victory of the 2006 Tour de France on October 16, 2007, after original winner Floyd Landis was disqualified for doping.

