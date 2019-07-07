Trending

Tour de France: Jumbo-Visma win team time trial in Brussels

Team Ineos second and Deceuninck-QuickStep third, Teunissen stays in yellow

Image 1 of 48

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 48

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 48

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 48

Overall leader Mike Teunissen and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma)

Overall leader Mike Teunissen and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 48

Overall leader Mike Teunissen spends another day in yellow after Jumbo-Visma won the team time trial

Overall leader Mike Teunissen spends another day in yellow after Jumbo-Visma won the team time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 48

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 48

Jumbo-Visma win the team time trial at the Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma win the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 48

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 48

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 48

Overall leader Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma)

Overall leader Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 48

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France with overall leader Mike Teunissen

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France with overall leader Mike Teunissen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 48

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 48

Jumbo-Visma celebrate winning the team time trial at the Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma celebrate winning the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 48

Jumbo-Visma win the team time trial at the Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma win the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 48

Jumbo-Visma win the team time trial at the Tour de France and Mike Teunissen stays in the yellow jerssey

Jumbo-Visma win the team time trial at the Tour de France and Mike Teunissen stays in the yellow jerssey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 48

Jumbo-Visma win team time trial at Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma win team time trial at Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 48

Team Ineos racing the team time trial at the Tour de France

Team Ineos racing the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 48

Team Ineos during the team time trial at the Tour de France

Team Ineos during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 48

Bahrain-Merida at the team time trial at the Tour de France

Bahrain-Merida at the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 48

EF Education First during the team time trial at the Tour de France

EF Education First during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 48

Deceuninck-QuickStep during the team time trial at the Tour de France

Deceuninck-QuickStep during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 48

Wanty during the team time trial at the Tour de France

Wanty during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 48

Jumbo-Visma in the team time trial with yellow jersey Mike Teunissen

Jumbo-Visma in the team time trial with yellow jersey Mike Teunissen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 48

Jumbo-Visma in the team time trial with yellow jersey Mike Teunissen

Jumbo-Visma in the team time trial with yellow jersey Mike Teunissen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 48

Bahrain Merida in the team time trial at the Tour de France

Bahrain Merida in the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 48

EF Education First team time trial at the Tour de France

EF Education First team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 48

Bahrain Merida

Bahrain Merida
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 48

EF Education First

EF Education First
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 48

Jumbo-Visma

Jumbo-Visma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 48

Deceuninck-QuickStep

Deceuninck-QuickStep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 48

Deceuninck-QuickStep

Deceuninck-QuickStep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 48

Team Ineos during the team time trial at the Tour de France

Team Ineos during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 48

Movistar race the team time trial at the Tour de France

Movistar race the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 48

UAE Team Emirates during the team time trial at the Tour de France

UAE Team Emirates during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 48

Arkea Samsic racing the team time trial at the Tour de France

Arkea Samsic racing the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 48

Team Ineos racing the team time trial at the Tour de France

Team Ineos racing the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 48

Groupama-FDJ during the team time trial at the Tour de France

Groupama-FDJ during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 48

Katusha Alpecin during the team time trial at the Tour de France

Katusha Alpecin during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 48

AG2R La Mondiale during the team time trial at the Tour de France

AG2R La Mondiale during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 48

Peter Sagan wearing the green points jersey with his Bora-Hansgrohe squad during the team time trial at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan wearing the green points jersey with his Bora-Hansgrohe squad during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 48

Dimension Data racing the team time trial at the Tour de France

Dimension Data racing the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 48

Dimension Data racing the team time trial at the Tour de France

Dimension Data racing the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 48

Sunweb racing the team time trial at the Tour de France

Sunweb racing the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 48

Sunweb racing the team time trial at the Tour de France

Sunweb racing the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 48

Peter Sagan with Bora-Hansgrohe in the team time trial at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan with Bora-Hansgrohe in the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wears the mountain jersey during the team time trial at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wears the mountain jersey during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wears the mountain jersey during the team time trial at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wears the mountain jersey during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 48

UAE Team Emirates during the team time trial at the Tour de France

UAE Team Emirates during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma made it two out of two at the Tour de France, following up Mike Teunissen's surprise stage 1 win with a dominant performance on the stage 2 team time trial. They took victory with a time of 28:57, 20 seconds ahead of Team Ineos and 21 up on Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Stage favourites Team Ineos set off first, and duly set the fastest time of the day at 29:18 flat. Katusha-Alpecin were the first team to come close, beating the British team's intermediate times, but falling short by just six seconds at the finish.

Movistar and Trek-Segafredo both endured disappointing rides, falling outside the 30-minute mark. The main challengers to Ineos came late on, with a raft of favourites filling out the final starting slots.

Mitchelton-Scott, Bahrain-Merida and EF Education First all impressed, but ultimately fell short of challenging for the win. QuickStep came the closest, looking odds-on to top the standings as they reached the final run-in. It was a painful end for the Belgian squad though, as they missed out by less than a second.

But by that point, all eyes were on the team ten minutes behind them. Jumbo-Visma were flying, crushing the intermediate checkpoints despite losing Dylan Groenewegen inside the first ten kilometres.

Their speed compared to the other teams on the day was almost unbelievable, but they held it to the finish to breeze to victory. While before, 20 seconds covered the top eight teams, Jumbo-Visma saw to it that there would be 20 seconds between first and second.

"Yesterday was a dream and today is again the thing we dreamt of," said race leader Teunissen after the finish. "It was really hard because of Dylan's crash – he couldn't give his all. He fought really well and did good work in the beginning and then we had one guy less.

"We had a tactic to do it without George [Bennett] because he's just too small," he added, joking, "But in the end, he felt really good and could help us. The other guys were really strong, really long pulls. All the little kickers were really hard, but everyone kept their pace.

"We heard that we were fastest, and we got so much morale – we already had a lot with this jersey on. We were flying, it was unbelievable. It's not that I'm getting used to winning stages at the Tour de France but it's two out of two now and it's really, really nice.

"Yesterday it was mainly me who took the credits, but it was already a team effort. Today we had eight really strong riders but also everyone around – staff, trainers, mechanics – everyone worked so hard for this. It was a really big goal for us and that it turns out like this, it's unbelievable."

Teunissen extends his race lead to ten seconds ahead of four Jumbo-Visma teammates. The best non-Jumbo rider is Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos), who lies 30 seconds down in sixth place. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) takes over the white jersey, but the green and polka dot jerseys remain on the shoulder of Teunissen and Van Avermaet, respectively.

How it unfolded

The peloton remained in Brussels, Belgium for the second stage of the Tour de France, racing a 27.6-kilometre team time trial from the south to the north of the capital city. Though not as lumpy as the 2018 TTT in Cholet, the stage would provide and early sort-out among the top general classification contenders.

Unusually for a favourite, Team Ineos set off first. The powerhouse British squad lay last in the team classification after several of their riders were held up in the late crash on stage 1. The team, packed with strong time trialists like Geraint Thomas, Jonathan Castroviejo and Michał Kwiatkowski, were predictably flying along the largely flat course.

They set the quickest time among the early runners, finishing with an average speed of 56.5kph and a time of 29:18.00. French squad Groupama-FDJ impressed too, shedding just 11 seconds to Ineos despite losing a man to a crash in the closing corners.

Astana also had a good ride, with team leader Jakob Fuglsang showing few signs of suffering after his crash on stage 1. They finished with a time of 29:38, just 20 seconds down on Ineos. Meanwhile, the triple threat of Movistar had a less-than-ideal run, losing 44 seconds to the Bernal and Thomas-led squad.

Katusha-Alpecin were the first team to beat Ineos at any checkpoint, going four seconds faster after 13.2km and one second faster at the second checkpoint. They faded on the run-in to the finish though, missing out on topping the timesheets by six seconds.

Meanwhile, Richie Porte's GC bid took an early hit as his Trek-Segafredo team finished with a time of 30:15, a full 57 seconds down on Ineos. Team Sunweb fared better, finishing 20 minutes later with a time of 29:23, another team to just miss out on Ineos' benchmark.

The later runners included Mitchelton-Scott, EF Education First, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bahrain-Merida, and all four of them posted intermediate times towards the top of the standings. The quintet passed the first checkpoint at 13.2km within five seconds of Katusha's quickest time.

They were no match for the final team off though. Jumbo-Visma flew through the opening part of the course, smashing Katusha's time by ten seconds despite losing Dylan Groewegen after ten kilometres.

Mitchelton were the first of that late favourites to finish. They weren't quite up to their usual standards, finishing seventh, 21 seconds down on Ineos at the Atomium. Bahrain went five seconds faster, and EF another eight faster, but still nobody could beat Ineos.

Deceuninck-QuickStep blitzed the course and as they hit the final kilometre it looked like they'd dethrone the British squad. It turned out to be a painful finish in more ways than one for the boys in blue though – they finished just 0.8 of a second down on Ineos.

Jumbo-Visma were the last team off, and if QuickStep were disappointed to miss out at the finish, then spare a thought for the eight men of Ineos who had sat in the leader's hot seat all afternoon. The Dutch team smashed Katusha's time at the first and second checkpoints, going ten seconds up at 13.2km, and 15 seconds up at 20.1km.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:57
2Team Ineos0:00:20
3Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:21
4Team Sunweb0:00:26
5Katusha-Alpecin
6EF Education First0:00:28
7CCC Team0:00:31
8Groupama-FDJ0:00:32
9Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
10Astana Pro Team0:00:41
11Mitchelton-Scott
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:46
13Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:53
14Dimension Data0:00:54
15Lotto Soudal0:00:59
16UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
17Movistar Team0:01:05
18Trek-Segafredo0:01:18
19AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
20Total Direct Energie0:01:42
21Team Arkea-Samsic0:01:51
22Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:58

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:51:34
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:10
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
5George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:30
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:31
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:33
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:36
16Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
17Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
20Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
22Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
23Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
24Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:00:38
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
26Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
27Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
28Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
29José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:40
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:41
31Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
32Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
33Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
34Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
35David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:42
36Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
37Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
38Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
39Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:00:45
41Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:46
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
43Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
45Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
46Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
47Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
48Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:50
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:51
50Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
51Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
52Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
54Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
56Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
57Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
58Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
59Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
60Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:56
61Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:59
65Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
66Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:03
67Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
68Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
70Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
71Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
72Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
73Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:01:04
74Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
75Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
76Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
77Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
78Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:07
79Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:09
80Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
81Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:10
84Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:01:12
85Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
86Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:13
87Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
88Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
89Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
90Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
91Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
92Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
93Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
94Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:14
95Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:15
96Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
97Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
98Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
99Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
100Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
101Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:01:17
102Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:28
103Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
104Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
105Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
106Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
107Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
108Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
109Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
110Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:32
114Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
115Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:34
116Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:39
117Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:40
118Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
119Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:52
120Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
121Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
122Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
123Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
124Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:55
125Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:58
126Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:02:01
127Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
128Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
129Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
130Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:02:02
131Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:02:08
132Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
133Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
134Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
135Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:02:09
136Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:02:10
137Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:11
138Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:13
139Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
140Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:17
142Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:18
143Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:28
144Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:29
145Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie0:02:34
146Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:02:42
147Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:02:44
148Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:49
149Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:50
150Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:02:54
151William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:55
152Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
153Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:56
154André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:03:11
155Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:13
156Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:03:15
157Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:17
158Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:20
159Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:25
160Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:36
161Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:56
162Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
163Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:57
164Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:32
165Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:33
166Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:04:41
167Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:04:49
168Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:57
169Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:05:10
170Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:05:17
171Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:05:27
172Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:31
173Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:01
174Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:39
175Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:22
176Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:07:46

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma50pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe50
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida33
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb27
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott23
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team21
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal20
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data18
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
10Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
13Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team8
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo7
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First5
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
19Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert4
20Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
22Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
23Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
24Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
25Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1
26Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits-13

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4:51:44
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:20
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:21
5Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:26
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
8Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:32
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
12Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:46
13Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
15Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:18
17Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
18Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:42
19Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:45
20Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:01:58
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:59
22Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:39
23Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:40
24Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:02:45
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:03:05
26Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:10
27Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:05:00
28Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:12

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma15:04:09
2Team Ineos0:01:20
3Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:24
4Team Sunweb0:01:44
5Katusha-Alpecin
6EF Education First0:01:52
7CCC Team0:02:04
8Groupama-FDJ0:02:08
9Bahrain-Merida0:02:24
10Mitchelton-Scott0:02:44
11Astana Pro Team
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:04
13Cofidis Solutions Credits0:03:32
14Dimension Data0:03:36
15Lotto Soudal0:03:56
16UAE Team Emirates0:04:12
17Movistar Team0:04:20
18Trek-Segafredo0:05:12
19AG2R La Mondiale0:05:16
20Total Direct Energie0:06:48
21Team Arkea-Samsic0:07:24
22Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:07:52

