Image 1 of 48 Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 48 Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 48 Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 48 Overall leader Mike Teunissen and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 48 Overall leader Mike Teunissen spends another day in yellow after Jumbo-Visma won the team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 48 Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 48 Jumbo-Visma win the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 48 Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 48 Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 48 Overall leader Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 48 Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France with overall leader Mike Teunissen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 48 Jumbo-Visma win the time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 48 Jumbo-Visma celebrate winning the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 48 Jumbo-Visma win the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 48 Jumbo-Visma win the team time trial at the Tour de France and Mike Teunissen stays in the yellow jerssey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 48 Jumbo-Visma win team time trial at Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 48 Team Ineos racing the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 48 Team Ineos during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 48 Bahrain-Merida at the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 48 EF Education First during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 48 Deceuninck-QuickStep during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 48 Wanty during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 48 Jumbo-Visma in the team time trial with yellow jersey Mike Teunissen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 48 Jumbo-Visma in the team time trial with yellow jersey Mike Teunissen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 48 Bahrain Merida in the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 48 EF Education First team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 48 Bahrain Merida (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 48 EF Education First (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 48 Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 48 Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 48 Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 48 Team Ineos during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 48 Movistar race the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 48 UAE Team Emirates during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 48 Arkea Samsic racing the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 48 Team Ineos racing the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 48 Groupama-FDJ during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 48 Katusha Alpecin during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 48 AG2R La Mondiale during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 48 Peter Sagan wearing the green points jersey with his Bora-Hansgrohe squad during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 48 Dimension Data racing the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 48 Dimension Data racing the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 48 Sunweb racing the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 48 Sunweb racing the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 48 Peter Sagan with Bora-Hansgrohe in the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 48 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wears the mountain jersey during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 47 of 48 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wears the mountain jersey during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 48 of 48 UAE Team Emirates during the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma made it two out of two at the Tour de France, following up Mike Teunissen's surprise stage 1 win with a dominant performance on the stage 2 team time trial. They took victory with a time of 28:57, 20 seconds ahead of Team Ineos and 21 up on Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Related Articles Tour de France 2019: Stage 2 finish line quotes

Stage favourites Team Ineos set off first, and duly set the fastest time of the day at 29:18 flat. Katusha-Alpecin were the first team to come close, beating the British team's intermediate times, but falling short by just six seconds at the finish.

Movistar and Trek-Segafredo both endured disappointing rides, falling outside the 30-minute mark. The main challengers to Ineos came late on, with a raft of favourites filling out the final starting slots.

Mitchelton-Scott, Bahrain-Merida and EF Education First all impressed, but ultimately fell short of challenging for the win. QuickStep came the closest, looking odds-on to top the standings as they reached the final run-in. It was a painful end for the Belgian squad though, as they missed out by less than a second.

But by that point, all eyes were on the team ten minutes behind them. Jumbo-Visma were flying, crushing the intermediate checkpoints despite losing Dylan Groenewegen inside the first ten kilometres.

Their speed compared to the other teams on the day was almost unbelievable, but they held it to the finish to breeze to victory. While before, 20 seconds covered the top eight teams, Jumbo-Visma saw to it that there would be 20 seconds between first and second.

"Yesterday was a dream and today is again the thing we dreamt of," said race leader Teunissen after the finish. "It was really hard because of Dylan's crash – he couldn't give his all. He fought really well and did good work in the beginning and then we had one guy less.

"We had a tactic to do it without George [Bennett] because he's just too small," he added, joking, "But in the end, he felt really good and could help us. The other guys were really strong, really long pulls. All the little kickers were really hard, but everyone kept their pace.

"We heard that we were fastest, and we got so much morale – we already had a lot with this jersey on. We were flying, it was unbelievable. It's not that I'm getting used to winning stages at the Tour de France but it's two out of two now and it's really, really nice.

"Yesterday it was mainly me who took the credits, but it was already a team effort. Today we had eight really strong riders but also everyone around – staff, trainers, mechanics – everyone worked so hard for this. It was a really big goal for us and that it turns out like this, it's unbelievable."

Teunissen extends his race lead to ten seconds ahead of four Jumbo-Visma teammates. The best non-Jumbo rider is Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos), who lies 30 seconds down in sixth place. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) takes over the white jersey, but the green and polka dot jerseys remain on the shoulder of Teunissen and Van Avermaet, respectively.

How it unfolded

The peloton remained in Brussels, Belgium for the second stage of the Tour de France, racing a 27.6-kilometre team time trial from the south to the north of the capital city. Though not as lumpy as the 2018 TTT in Cholet, the stage would provide and early sort-out among the top general classification contenders.

Unusually for a favourite, Team Ineos set off first. The powerhouse British squad lay last in the team classification after several of their riders were held up in the late crash on stage 1. The team, packed with strong time trialists like Geraint Thomas, Jonathan Castroviejo and Michał Kwiatkowski, were predictably flying along the largely flat course.

They set the quickest time among the early runners, finishing with an average speed of 56.5kph and a time of 29:18.00. French squad Groupama-FDJ impressed too, shedding just 11 seconds to Ineos despite losing a man to a crash in the closing corners.

Astana also had a good ride, with team leader Jakob Fuglsang showing few signs of suffering after his crash on stage 1. They finished with a time of 29:38, just 20 seconds down on Ineos. Meanwhile, the triple threat of Movistar had a less-than-ideal run, losing 44 seconds to the Bernal and Thomas-led squad.

Katusha-Alpecin were the first team to beat Ineos at any checkpoint, going four seconds faster after 13.2km and one second faster at the second checkpoint. They faded on the run-in to the finish though, missing out on topping the timesheets by six seconds.

Meanwhile, Richie Porte's GC bid took an early hit as his Trek-Segafredo team finished with a time of 30:15, a full 57 seconds down on Ineos. Team Sunweb fared better, finishing 20 minutes later with a time of 29:23, another team to just miss out on Ineos' benchmark.

The later runners included Mitchelton-Scott, EF Education First, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bahrain-Merida, and all four of them posted intermediate times towards the top of the standings. The quintet passed the first checkpoint at 13.2km within five seconds of Katusha's quickest time.

They were no match for the final team off though. Jumbo-Visma flew through the opening part of the course, smashing Katusha's time by ten seconds despite losing Dylan Groewegen after ten kilometres.

Mitchelton were the first of that late favourites to finish. They weren't quite up to their usual standards, finishing seventh, 21 seconds down on Ineos at the Atomium. Bahrain went five seconds faster, and EF another eight faster, but still nobody could beat Ineos.

Deceuninck-QuickStep blitzed the course and as they hit the final kilometre it looked like they'd dethrone the British squad. It turned out to be a painful finish in more ways than one for the boys in blue though – they finished just 0.8 of a second down on Ineos.

Jumbo-Visma were the last team off, and if QuickStep were disappointed to miss out at the finish, then spare a thought for the eight men of Ineos who had sat in the leader's hot seat all afternoon. The Dutch team smashed Katusha's time at the first and second checkpoints, going ten seconds up at 13.2km, and 15 seconds up at 20.1km.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:57 2 Team Ineos 0:00:20 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:21 4 Team Sunweb 0:00:26 5 Katusha-Alpecin 6 EF Education First 0:00:28 7 CCC Team 0:00:31 8 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 9 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 10 Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 11 Mitchelton-Scott 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46 13 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:53 14 Dimension Data 0:00:54 15 Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 16 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 17 Movistar Team 0:01:05 18 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 20 Total Direct Energie 0:01:42 21 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:51 22 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:58

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:51:34 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:30 7 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:31 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:33 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:36 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 23 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:00:38 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 27 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 29 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:40 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:41 31 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 32 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 33 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 35 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 36 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 37 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 38 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 39 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:00:45 41 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:46 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 43 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 45 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 46 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 48 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:50 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:51 50 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 51 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 52 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 54 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 56 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 57 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 58 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 59 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 60 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:56 61 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:59 65 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 66 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:03 67 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 68 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 70 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 71 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 72 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 73 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:01:04 74 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 75 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 76 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 77 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 78 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:07 79 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 80 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 81 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:10 84 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:01:12 85 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 86 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:13 87 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 88 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 89 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 90 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 91 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 92 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 93 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 94 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:14 95 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:15 96 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 97 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 101 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:01:17 102 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 103 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 104 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 105 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 106 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 107 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 108 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 109 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:32 114 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 115 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:34 116 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:39 117 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:40 118 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 119 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:52 120 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 121 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 122 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 123 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 124 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:55 125 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:58 126 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:01 127 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 128 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 129 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 130 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:02:02 131 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:08 132 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 133 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 134 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 135 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:09 136 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:02:10 137 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:11 138 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:13 139 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 140 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:17 142 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:18 143 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:28 144 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:29 145 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:02:34 146 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:42 147 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:44 148 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:49 149 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:50 150 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:02:54 151 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:55 152 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 153 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:56 154 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:11 155 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:13 156 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:15 157 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:17 158 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:20 159 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:25 160 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:36 161 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:56 162 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 163 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:57 164 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:32 165 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:33 166 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:04:41 167 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:04:49 168 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:57 169 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:10 170 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:17 171 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:05:27 172 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:31 173 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:01 174 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:39 175 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:22 176 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:46

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 33 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 27 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 23 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 21 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 20 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 18 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 10 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 13 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 8 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 5 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 19 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 4 20 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 22 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 23 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 24 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1 26 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits -13

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:51:44 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:20 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:21 5 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:26 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 12 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46 13 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 15 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18 17 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 18 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:42 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:45 20 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:58 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:59 22 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:39 23 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:40 24 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:45 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:05 26 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:10 27 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:00 28 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:12