Tour de France: Jumbo-Visma win team time trial in Brussels
Team Ineos second and Deceuninck-QuickStep third, Teunissen stays in yellow
Stage 2 : Brussels (TTT) -
Jumbo-Visma made it two out of two at the Tour de France, following up Mike Teunissen's surprise stage 1 win with a dominant performance on the stage 2 team time trial. They took victory with a time of 28:57, 20 seconds ahead of Team Ineos and 21 up on Deceuninck-QuickStep.
Related Articles
Stage favourites Team Ineos set off first, and duly set the fastest time of the day at 29:18 flat. Katusha-Alpecin were the first team to come close, beating the British team's intermediate times, but falling short by just six seconds at the finish.
Movistar and Trek-Segafredo both endured disappointing rides, falling outside the 30-minute mark. The main challengers to Ineos came late on, with a raft of favourites filling out the final starting slots.
Mitchelton-Scott, Bahrain-Merida and EF Education First all impressed, but ultimately fell short of challenging for the win. QuickStep came the closest, looking odds-on to top the standings as they reached the final run-in. It was a painful end for the Belgian squad though, as they missed out by less than a second.
But by that point, all eyes were on the team ten minutes behind them. Jumbo-Visma were flying, crushing the intermediate checkpoints despite losing Dylan Groenewegen inside the first ten kilometres.
Their speed compared to the other teams on the day was almost unbelievable, but they held it to the finish to breeze to victory. While before, 20 seconds covered the top eight teams, Jumbo-Visma saw to it that there would be 20 seconds between first and second.
"Yesterday was a dream and today is again the thing we dreamt of," said race leader Teunissen after the finish. "It was really hard because of Dylan's crash – he couldn't give his all. He fought really well and did good work in the beginning and then we had one guy less.
"We had a tactic to do it without George [Bennett] because he's just too small," he added, joking, "But in the end, he felt really good and could help us. The other guys were really strong, really long pulls. All the little kickers were really hard, but everyone kept their pace.
"We heard that we were fastest, and we got so much morale – we already had a lot with this jersey on. We were flying, it was unbelievable. It's not that I'm getting used to winning stages at the Tour de France but it's two out of two now and it's really, really nice.
"Yesterday it was mainly me who took the credits, but it was already a team effort. Today we had eight really strong riders but also everyone around – staff, trainers, mechanics – everyone worked so hard for this. It was a really big goal for us and that it turns out like this, it's unbelievable."
Teunissen extends his race lead to ten seconds ahead of four Jumbo-Visma teammates. The best non-Jumbo rider is Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos), who lies 30 seconds down in sixth place. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) takes over the white jersey, but the green and polka dot jerseys remain on the shoulder of Teunissen and Van Avermaet, respectively.
How it unfolded
The peloton remained in Brussels, Belgium for the second stage of the Tour de France, racing a 27.6-kilometre team time trial from the south to the north of the capital city. Though not as lumpy as the 2018 TTT in Cholet, the stage would provide and early sort-out among the top general classification contenders.
Unusually for a favourite, Team Ineos set off first. The powerhouse British squad lay last in the team classification after several of their riders were held up in the late crash on stage 1. The team, packed with strong time trialists like Geraint Thomas, Jonathan Castroviejo and Michał Kwiatkowski, were predictably flying along the largely flat course.
They set the quickest time among the early runners, finishing with an average speed of 56.5kph and a time of 29:18.00. French squad Groupama-FDJ impressed too, shedding just 11 seconds to Ineos despite losing a man to a crash in the closing corners.
Astana also had a good ride, with team leader Jakob Fuglsang showing few signs of suffering after his crash on stage 1. They finished with a time of 29:38, just 20 seconds down on Ineos. Meanwhile, the triple threat of Movistar had a less-than-ideal run, losing 44 seconds to the Bernal and Thomas-led squad.
Katusha-Alpecin were the first team to beat Ineos at any checkpoint, going four seconds faster after 13.2km and one second faster at the second checkpoint. They faded on the run-in to the finish though, missing out on topping the timesheets by six seconds.
Meanwhile, Richie Porte's GC bid took an early hit as his Trek-Segafredo team finished with a time of 30:15, a full 57 seconds down on Ineos. Team Sunweb fared better, finishing 20 minutes later with a time of 29:23, another team to just miss out on Ineos' benchmark.
The later runners included Mitchelton-Scott, EF Education First, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bahrain-Merida, and all four of them posted intermediate times towards the top of the standings. The quintet passed the first checkpoint at 13.2km within five seconds of Katusha's quickest time.
They were no match for the final team off though. Jumbo-Visma flew through the opening part of the course, smashing Katusha's time by ten seconds despite losing Dylan Groewegen after ten kilometres.
Mitchelton were the first of that late favourites to finish. They weren't quite up to their usual standards, finishing seventh, 21 seconds down on Ineos at the Atomium. Bahrain went five seconds faster, and EF another eight faster, but still nobody could beat Ineos.
Deceuninck-QuickStep blitzed the course and as they hit the final kilometre it looked like they'd dethrone the British squad. It turned out to be a painful finish in more ways than one for the boys in blue though – they finished just 0.8 of a second down on Ineos.
Jumbo-Visma were the last team off, and if QuickStep were disappointed to miss out at the finish, then spare a thought for the eight men of Ineos who had sat in the leader's hot seat all afternoon. The Dutch team smashed Katusha's time at the first and second checkpoints, going ten seconds up at 13.2km, and 15 seconds up at 20.1km.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:57
|2
|Team Ineos
|0:00:20
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:21
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:26
|5
|Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|EF Education First
|0:00:28
|7
|CCC Team
|0:00:31
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:32
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|13
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:53
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:00:54
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|20
|Total Direct Energie
|0:01:42
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:51
|22
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:51:34
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:10
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:30
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:31
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:33
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:36
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|23
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:00:38
|25
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|26
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|27
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|29
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|30
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:41
|31
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|32
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|33
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|35
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:42
|36
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:00:45
|41
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:46
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|46
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|48
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:50
|49
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:51
|50
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|52
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:56
|61
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:59
|65
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|66
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|67
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|68
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|70
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|71
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|72
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|73
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:01:04
|74
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|75
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|76
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|77
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|78
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|79
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|80
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:10
|84
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:01:12
|85
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|86
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:13
|87
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|90
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:14
|95
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|96
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|97
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|101
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:01:17
|102
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|103
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|109
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:32
|114
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|115
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|116
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|117
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:40
|118
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|119
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:52
|120
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|121
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|122
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|123
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|124
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:55
|125
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:58
|126
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:01
|127
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|128
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|129
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|130
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:02:02
|131
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:08
|132
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|133
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|134
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|135
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:09
|136
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:02:10
|137
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:11
|138
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:13
|139
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|140
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:17
|142
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:18
|143
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:28
|144
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|145
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:34
|146
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:42
|147
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:44
|148
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:49
|149
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:50
|150
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:02:54
|151
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:55
|152
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|153
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:56
|154
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:11
|155
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:13
|156
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:15
|157
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:17
|158
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:20
|159
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:25
|160
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:36
|161
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:56
|162
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|163
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:57
|164
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:32
|165
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:33
|166
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:04:41
|167
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:04:49
|168
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:57
|169
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:10
|170
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:17
|171
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:05:27
|172
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:31
|173
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:01
|174
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:39
|175
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:07:22
|176
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|27
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|21
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|20
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|18
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|10
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|8
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|5
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|19
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|20
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|22
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|23
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|24
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|26
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|-13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:51:44
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:20
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:21
|5
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:32
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|12
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|13
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|15
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|17
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|18
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:42
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:45
|20
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:58
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:59
|22
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:39
|23
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:40
|24
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:45
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:05
|26
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:10
|27
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:00
|28
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:07:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:04:09
|2
|Team Ineos
|0:01:20
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:24
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|5
|Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|EF Education First
|0:01:52
|7
|CCC Team
|0:02:04
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:08
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:24
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:44
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:04
|13
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:03:32
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:03:36
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:56
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:12
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:04:20
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:12
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:16
|20
|Total Direct Energie
|0:06:48
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:07:24
|22
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:07:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy