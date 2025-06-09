Recommended reading

'I knew this is where they would try to drop me' - Jonathan Milan's Critérium du Dauphiné comeback win sends warning to Tour rivals

Italian briefly dropped from peloton on stage 2 but recovered impressively to take maillot jaune

After yesterday's frenetic finale to the opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, there was even less certainty that stage 2 would finish in a bunch gallop. That possibility surely dropped even lower when Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) was dropped with 56km remaining on the second-category Côte du Château de Buron climb. 

However, the Italian showed why he's the best sprinter at this year's edition of the pre-Tour warm-up race by making it back into the peloton, powering to the stage win and then into the leader's yellow jersey in one foul swoop.

