Tour de France mega tech gallery: 99 images from stage 2 team time trial

Disc brakes, tubeless tyres, 1X drivetrains, inner tubes and more
Image 1 of 99
Image 2 of 99
Image 3 of 99
Image 4 of 99
Image 5 of 99
Image 6 of 99
Image 7 of 99
Image 8 of 99
Image 9 of 99
Image 10 of 99
Image 11 of 99
Image 12 of 99
Image 13 of 99
Image 14 of 99
Image 15 of 99
Image 16 of 99
Image 17 of 99
Image 18 of 99
Image 19 of 99
Image 20 of 99
Image 21 of 99
Image 22 of 99
Image 23 of 99
Image 24 of 99
Image 25 of 99
Image 26 of 99
Image 27 of 99
Image 28 of 99
Image 29 of 99
Image 30 of 99
Image 31 of 99
Image 32 of 99
Image 33 of 99
Image 34 of 99
Image 35 of 99
Image 36 of 99
Image 37 of 99
Image 38 of 99
Image 39 of 99
Image 40 of 99
Image 41 of 99
Image 42 of 99
Image 43 of 99
Image 44 of 99
Image 45 of 99
Image 46 of 99
Image 47 of 99
Image 48 of 99
Image 49 of 99
Image 50 of 99
Image 51 of 99
Image 52 of 99
Image 53 of 99
Image 54 of 99
Image 55 of 99
Image 56 of 99
Image 57 of 99
Image 58 of 99
Image 59 of 99
Image 60 of 99
Image 61 of 99
Image 62 of 99
Image 63 of 99
Image 64 of 99
Image 65 of 99
Image 66 of 99
Image 67 of 99
Image 68 of 99
Image 69 of 99
Image 70 of 99
Image 71 of 99
Image 72 of 99
Image 73 of 99
Image 74 of 99
Image 75 of 99
Image 76 of 99
Image 77 of 99
Image 78 of 99
Image 79 of 99
Image 80 of 99
Image 81 of 99
Image 82 of 99
Image 83 of 99
Image 84 of 99
Image 85 of 99
Image 86 of 99
Image 87 of 99
Image 88 of 99
Image 89 of 99
Image 90 of 99
Image 91 of 99
Image 92 of 99
Image 93 of 99
Image 94 of 99
Image 95 of 99
Image 96 of 99
Image 97 of 99
Image 98 of 99
Image 99 of 99
Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de France was a 27.6 kilometre team time trial from the centre of Brussels to the iconic Atomium sculpture in the north of the city. Team Ineos were first off of the start ramp and held the fastest time throughout the day until Jumbo-Visma – the final team to take to the course – bettered the British squad by 20 seconds to take their second stage in as many days.
Last week, Specialized launched their new S-Works Shiv TT bike, which was first seen at the Giro d’Italia in May. Available as a disc brake only model, the bike follows a trend of range-topping TT bikes to only be available with the braking technology as different manufacturers converge to the ultimate aerodynamic design.
Deceuninck-QuickStep ran Roval 321 rear disc wheels featuring colourful graphics highlighting the Specialized Foundation’s Riding for Focus program. Speaking to Cyclingnews ahead of the stage, Specialized said that both Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-hansgrohe would be racing the stage on S-Works Turbo Cotton clincher tyres with inner tubes as opposed to the traditional tubular option.
Tubeless tyres have increasingly become a presence this season and the team time trial stage was no different. EF Education First, UAE Team Emirates and Lotto Soudal were all seen with Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 tubeless tyres being used on their respective wheelsets.
Katusha-Alpecin and Trek-Segafredo have both been using SRAM’s new RED eTap AXS drivetrains this season and for the relatively flat course in Brussels, several riders opted for 1X drivetrain setups.
Click through the extensive gallery above for a closer look at the tech on display at Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de France.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy