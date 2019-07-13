Trending

Tour de France: De Gendt wins in Saint Etienne

Alaphilippe regains maillot jaune with late attack

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) claimed a victory that will rank at the very top of his list of breakaway triumphs on stage 8 of the Tour de France, as a breathless finale in the Massif Central saw Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) reclaim the yellow jersey and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) gain time on his rivals for the overall title. 

De Gendt, a rare example of a pure breakaway specialist, was part of a four-man escape on a 200km parcours that totalled 3,800 metres of elevation gain across seven categorised climbs.

The Belgian dropped the last of his companions, Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), on the final climb of the Côte de la Jaillère and somehow held off Alaphilippe and Pinot on the 12km run-in to Saint-Etienne.

Alaphilippe, who lost the yellow jersey to Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) on La Planche des Belles Filles two days ago, needed to find six seconds, and sprang ferociously clear of the reduced bunch 300 metres from top of the short-but-steep Jaillère. By cresting the designated 'Bonus Point' in second place, he grabbed five bonus seconds. Pinot produced a huge acceleration to follow the attack – collecting two bonus seconds of his own – and the two Frenchman combined on the run-in to finish 20 seconds ahead of the rest. 

Pinot took second place on the stage – perhaps in a gentleman’s agreement with the faster Alaphilippe – to collect a further six bonus seconds. His offensive was a risk, but in the end it was handsomely rewarded with a haul of 28 seconds over his rivals, taking him to third overall and the best-placed of the pre-race favourites.

Pinot has 19 seconds in hand over fifth-placed Geraint Thomas, who produced a remarkable ride to come back from a Team Ineos pile-up on the run down to the final climb. Having hit the deck when Michael Woods (EF) slipped out on a right-hand bend, the 2018 champion managed to haul himself back on the climb but was still half-way down the group when Alaphilippe lit the fuse. He could count himself lucky it was not worse, both in terms of time loss and injury, but he’ll feel the bullet he fired to scramble back could have been used to match Pinot, who he now sees as his main rival.

Alaphilippe might have won the stage, were it not for De Gendt’s powers of resistance, but there will be no sense of disappointment as he accomplished the mission to recover the maillot jaune, which he’ll wear on Bastille Day.

Ciccone put on a brave face but his disappointment was apparent. The 24-year-old Italian found himself in a slightly disorganised chasing pack with the GC contenders and not many of their teammates, and was forced to do turns himself to try and limit the damage. He slips to second overall at 23 seconds, and if there's any consolation it's that he'll now wear the white jersey as best young rider. 

Another development in the overall picture was that Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was dropped on the final climb and lost four minutes, definitively settling his debate over whether to go for GC or stage wins.

De Gendt does it again

Alaphilippe and Pinot will dominate the headlines in France when tomorrow’s newspapers come out on Bastille Day, but De Gendt deserves just as much praise. He has now won 15 races in his career, all from breakaways. This was his fourth Grand Tour stage and his second at the Tour after winning on Mont Ventoux three years ago.

More riders were expected to join the cause on what seemed like fertile terrain, and when the four of them - Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie) and Ben King (Dimension Data) were the other two – were kept on a relatively short leash of four to five minutes, it looked like it could be a futile effort.

Yet De Gendt and De Marchi upped the pace when the terrain was at its most rugged in the final 70km. They dropped Terpstra and King on the Col de la Croix de Part and pressed on over the subsequent Cote d’Aveize, the final two of the five category-2 climbs. There was another uncategorised climb followed by a downhill run to the final climb and, aided by a tailwind, they managed to hold off a bunch that was being driven by two committed parties in EF Education First and Astana.

Having crested the Aveize (52km to go) with a lead of 3:35, they reached the foot of the final climb (14km to go) with a lead of one minute and a fighting chance.

De Gendt immediately dropped De Marchi on the eight per cent gradients and led solo over the top, but saw his lead slashed to 30 seconds when Alaphilippe and Pinot sprang from the bunch. The two Frenchman were all-in and far fresher, but somehow he kept them at bay.

The run to Saint-Etienne was net downhill but contained several flat and even uphill sections, so there was plenty of work to do. The time gap oscillated wildly, but he took a lead of 12 seconds into the home straight, and with it a moment to celebrate as he crossed the line. He covered his mouth with his hands in disbelief, before punching the air.

“I had a really good feeling all day so I believed in it all day, but we only got five minutes and it went down really quick to three and a half,” said De Gendt.

“We didn't go really easy but we didn't push that hard on the climb where the feed zone was. Just after that we went full because we heard those who were pulling before started to drop, so that was a moment to try and get a bigger gap again. Then we had four minutes and I really started to believe in it again. But then we almost crashed in a few corners because we were taking some risks. From 70 to go I started believing in a possible victory. But still it hurts - it hurt so much.”

How it unfolded

Stage 8 offered the riders seven climbs with nearly 4,000 meters of elevation over the 200km from Macon to Saint-Etienne. The climbs were all category 2 or 3 and the stage strongly resembled a Belgian Classic. The day's break group turned out to be a surprisingly small one. To no one's surprise, the first to go right from the drop of the flag was Thomas De Gendt (Soudal-Lotto). He was joined by Niki Terpstra (Total-Direct Energie) and Ben King (Dimension Data).

Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha) jumped to get into the group. After dangling between the field and the leaders for a while, he nearly joined the leaders but then unexpectedly dropped back. The next to give it a shot, more successfully, was CCC's Alessandro De Marchi. The peloton declared itself satisfied with this group and let the quartet go.

The leaders rolled through the early intermediate sprint, but the peloton got hectic. Bahrain-Merida and Deceuninck-QuickStep did their all to set up Sonny Colbrelli and Elia Viviani, respectively. The latter was the first of the peloton at the line, followed by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sunweb's Michael Matthews.

After 45km, the gap had grown to five minutes. Bora-Hansgrohe's Marcus Burghardt and Sunweb's Chad Haga were sent to the head of the field, where they could be seen for many kilometers. A routine quickly developed on the many climbs: De Gendt took the points ahead of King. In the peloton, the sprinters routinely dropped on the ascents, splits in the field appeared on the descents, and everyone came back together on the flats.

The day's longest climb, the 8.5km category-3 Côte d'Affoux, came almost midway through, by which point the gap had dropped to almost exactly three minutes. It grew back to 3:30 as the lead group hit the top of the Croix de Part, but by then there were just two out front. Terpstra was the first to drop back on the climb, which had a gradient of up to 7.9 per cent, and King soon fell away, too

With the group again nearing the four minute mark, Sunweb, Ineos and Astana really pushed the tempo on the climb. On the descent, in a frightening moment, De Marchi overcooked a bend. He was lucky enough not to crash but had to stop and then scurry to catch up again with De Gendt. By the time they were reunited, they had nearly a minute on Terpstra and King and four minutes on the field, with less than 60km remaining.

On the ascent of the penultimate climb, the Côte d'Aveize, Astana upped the speed yet again, with the result that even more riders were dropped, including stage 6 winner Dylan Teuns, with Peter Sagan struggling to hang on. The peloton was only about 60-70 riders strong and with 47km left the gap was down again to 3:30. 

EF Education First moved up to help Astana and the combined efforts brought the gap down on the rolling terrain. Sagan was rocking and rolling on the climbs but just about hung in, while Wout Van Aert had to shut a gap for Jumbo-Visma leader Steven Kruijswijk. The high pace put on by EF and Astana served to drop a number of helpers of their rivals for GC and the gap continued to drop, sitting at just over a minute ahead of the final climb. 

With 15km to go, disaster nearly struck Team Ineos as Geraint Thomas was involved in a crash with teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon when EF Education First's Michael Woods slipped out on a right-hand bend going downhill. The defending champion made it back to the bunch after a few kilometres thanks to the work of Wout Poels, shutting the final gaps himself on the climb but not soon enough to respond to Alaphilippe's attack. 

Up ahead, De Marchi was instantly distanced on the final climb. De Gendt powered on but lost 20 seconds in the blink of an eye when Alaphilippe and Pinot set off. With 12km to go from the top, a big effort was needed, and the Frenchmen combined seamlessly. They also needed hesitation behind, and they got it. Bauke Mollema drove things on for Ciccone, and Sunweb still believed in the stage win, while Astana had Alexey Lutsenko. It wasn't a bad chase, but it wasn't a strong one either. There were moments when someone finished their turn and no one immediately picked it up. Alaphilippe and Pinot never got more than 20 seconds, and it came down to 10 seconds at one point, but the moments of hesitation swung it. Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Sagan led the heavily reduced bunch across the line 20 seconds behind Alaphilippe and Pinot. 

So much was going on behind that the cameras almost forgot about De Gendt, who somehow had enough in the tank to finish the job.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5:00:17
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:06
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:26
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
9Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
20Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
22Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
26Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
27Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
28Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
30George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
31Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
32Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
33Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
34Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
35Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
36Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:32
37Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:56
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:01:46
39Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:02:38
40Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:03:27
41Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:42
42Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:04:11
43Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:04:25
44Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
45Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
46Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:42
47Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:01
48Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:37
49Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
50Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:45
51Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
53Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
54Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
55Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
56Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:08:02
58Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:08:12
59Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
60Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
61Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
62Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
63Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
64Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:09:46
66Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:46
67Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
68Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
69Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:14:22
70Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
71Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:16:57
73Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
74Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
75Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:13
76Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
77Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
79Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
80Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
81Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
82Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
83Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
84Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:43
85Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
86Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
87Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
89Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
91Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
92Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
95Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
96Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
97Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
98Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
99Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
100Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
102Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
103Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
104Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
105Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
106Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
109Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
110Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
111Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
112Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
113Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:23:47
114Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
115Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
117Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
118Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
119Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
120Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
121Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
122Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
123Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
124Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
125Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
126Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
128Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
129Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
130Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:23:55
131Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:26:32
132Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
133Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
134Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
135William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
136Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
137Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
138Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
139Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
140Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
141Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
142André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
143Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
144Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
145Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
146Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
147Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
148Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
149Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
150Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
151Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
152Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
153Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
154Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
155Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
156Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
157Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
158Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
159Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
160Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
161José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
162Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
163Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
164Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
165Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
166Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
167Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
168Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
169Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:29:44
172Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
DNSTejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Sprint 1 - Cercié-En-Beaujolais, km. 33
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
3Ben King (USA) Dimension Data15
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team13
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb9
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
9Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo4
13Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
14Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
15Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal30pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep22
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe17
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott15
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert13
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team11
9Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos9
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos7
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First3
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2

Mountain 1 - Col De La Croix Montmain (Cat. 2), km. 51
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Ben King (USA) Dimension Data3
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team2
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie1

Mountain 2 - Col De La Croix De Thel Cat. 2), km. 71
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Ben King (USA) Dimension Data3
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team2
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie1

Mountain 3 - Col De La Croix Paquet (Cat. 2), km. 84.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Ben King (USA) Dimension Data3
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team2
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie1

Mountain 4 - Côte D'Affoux (Cat. 3), km. 97
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1

Mountain 5 - Côte De La Croix De Part (Cat. 2), km. 133
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team3
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie2
4Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1

Mountain 6 - Côte D'Aveize (Cat. 2) , km. 148.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team3
3Ben King (USA) Dimension Data2
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 7 - Côte De La Jaillère (Cat. 3), km. 187.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos5:00:43
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:06
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:30
7Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:16
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:19
9Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:46
10Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:13:20
11Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:31
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:17
13Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
14Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
15Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:23:21
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
18Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
19Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
20Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:23:29
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:26:06
22Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
23Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
24Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
25Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
27Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
28Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupama-FDJ15:01:49
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
3Mitchelton-Scott
4Trek-Segafredo
5Movistar Team
6UAE Team Emirates
7Team Sunweb0:00:56
8Team Ineos0:04:19
9Astana Pro Team0:05:39
10Team Jumbo-Visma
11CCC Team0:09:16
12EF Education First0:09:38
13AG2R La Mondiale0:09:47
14Team Arkea-Samsic0:18:59
15Deceuninck-QuickStep0:19:17
16Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:23:41
17Cofidis Solutions Credits0:29:25
18Lotto Soudal0:35:58
19Dimension Data0:36:08
20Bahrain-Merida0:37:53
21Total Direct Energie0:41:55
22Katusha-Alpecin0:47:33

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep34:17:59
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:23
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:53
4George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:10
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:12
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:01:16
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:27
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:01:38
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:45
11Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:46
12Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:47
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:02
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:04
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
16Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:09
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:15
18Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:02:19
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:45
20Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:46
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:54
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:18
23Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:20
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:26
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:03:28
26Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:48
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:03:50
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:18
29Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:10:12
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:07
31Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:13:27
32Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:38
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:14:25
34Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:23
35Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:15:32
36Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:18:11
37Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:19:08
38Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:19:25
39Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:00
40Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:07
41Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:32
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:06
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:23:14
44Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:23:30
45Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:23:46
46Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:24:00
47Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:24:03
48Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:25
49Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:10
50Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:21
51Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:26:40
52Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:27:01
53Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:28:32
54Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:29:07
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:59
56Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:30:11
57Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:30:50
58Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:31:32
59Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:31:36
60Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:31:43
61Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:32:41
62Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:32:44
63Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:32:52
64Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:33:46
65Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:34:11
66Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:34:20
67Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:34:59
68Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:20
69Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:36:28
70Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:36:44
71Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:37:33
72Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:52
73Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:38:30
74Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:39:24
75Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:41:09
76Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:25
77Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:44:10
78Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:45:13
79Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:46:22
80Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:47:43
81Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:49:19
82Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:49:32
83Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:50:09
84Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:50:13
85Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:52:17
86Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:52:23
87Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:52:24
88Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:52:46
89Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:54:35
90Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:54:59
91Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:55:06
92Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:55:14
93Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:55:15
94Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:55:35
95Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:56:12
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:22
97Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:56:35
98Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:56:43
99Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:56:51
100Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:56:55
101Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:57:48
102Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:59:05
103Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:59:26
104Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:09
105Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:46
106Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team1:01:48
107Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:02:36
108Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:03:30
109Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:03:56
110Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:04:24
111Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:26
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:05:45
113Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1:05:57
114Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:07:46
115Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:08:01
116Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:30
117Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates1:09:46
118Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1:09:51
119Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1:09:59
120Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:10:04
121Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:10:54
122Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:11:46
123Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:11:59
124Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:12:07
125Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:12:15
126José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:12:18
127Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:13:05
128Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:13:10
129Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:13:34
130Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:14:59
131Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team1:15:32
132Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:16:06
133Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos1:16:15
134Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:16:49
135Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:17:18
136Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:30
137Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:17:34
138Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:18:12
139Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:18:13
140Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:18:18
141Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:18:38
142Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data1:18:46
143Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:18:56
144Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:18:58
145William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:19:10
146Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:19:25
147Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:56
148Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie1:20:06
149Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:20:18
150Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First1:20:45
151Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin1:21:04
152André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic1:21:13
153Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie1:21:14
154Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:21:21
155Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data1:21:51
156Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:21:56
157Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:21:58
158Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:22:35
159Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:23:21
160Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1:23:56
161Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1:24:30
162Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:25:05
163Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:25:20
164Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First1:25:47
165Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:26:05
166Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:26:08
167Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:26:38
168Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:26:50
169Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1:28:20
170Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:28:31
171Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:28:38
172Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert1:38:42

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe204pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb144
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida129
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep128
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott90
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team81
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal76
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep69
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo69
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma66
11Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma64
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal63
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data52
14Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert51
15Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ43
17Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert40
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates40
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
20Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits35
21Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma34
22Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida30
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
24André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic28
25Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie26
26Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo25
27Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team25
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos24
29Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin22
30Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First20
31Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie20
32Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
33Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo19
34Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep19
35Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos18
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale17
37Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates16
38Ben King (USA) Dimension Data15
39Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida15
40Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team13
41Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team13
42Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb13
43Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic13
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
45Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
46Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
47Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
48Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
49Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
50Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
51Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
52Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
53Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits7
54Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team6
55Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
56Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
57Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
58Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
59Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo5
60Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
61Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data5
62Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5
63Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
64Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team5
65Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First4
66Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
67Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
68Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
69Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
70Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie4
71Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
72Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
73Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
74Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
75Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
76David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
77Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
78Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
79Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2
80Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
81Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
82Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
83Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
84William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
85Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-4
86Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team-4
87Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal43pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal37
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
6Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits13
7Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
8Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team12
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie5
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos4
12Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First4
13Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
16Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
18Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1
20Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
22Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1
23Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
24Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo34:18:22
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:53
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:23
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:52
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:09
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:37
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:58
8Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:31:13
9Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:31:20
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:57
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:36:21
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:02
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:47:20
14Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:49:50
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:52:00
16Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:55:49
17Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:02:13
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:07:38
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:07
20Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates1:09:23
21Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1:09:28
22Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:11:36
23Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:15:43
24Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:18:33
25Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:20:58
26Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1:23:33
27Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1:24:07
28Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:26:27

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo103:29:48
2Movistar Team0:01:39
3Groupama-FDJ0:01:44
4UAE Team Emirates0:11:03
5Team Ineos0:12:33
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:42
7EF Education First0:13:44
8Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:50
9Astana Pro Team0:16:59
10Mitchelton-Scott0:17:31
11AG2R La Mondiale0:22:55
12Team Sunweb0:39:45
13Deceuninck-QuickStep0:43:43
14CCC Team0:45:39
15Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:47:17
16Bahrain-Merida0:47:53
17Dimension Data1:09:25
18Cofidis Solutions Credits1:16:03
19Team Arkea-Samsic1:16:04
20Lotto Soudal1:32:01
21Total Direct Energie1:43:55
22Katusha-Alpecin1:58:00

 

