Tour de France: De Gendt wins in Saint Etienne
Alaphilippe regains maillot jaune with late attack
Stage 8: Macon - Saint-Etienne
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) claimed a victory that will rank at the very top of his list of breakaway triumphs on stage 8 of the Tour de France, as a breathless finale in the Massif Central saw Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) reclaim the yellow jersey and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) gain time on his rivals for the overall title.
De Gendt, a rare example of a pure breakaway specialist, was part of a four-man escape on a 200km parcours that totalled 3,800 metres of elevation gain across seven categorised climbs.
The Belgian dropped the last of his companions, Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), on the final climb of the Côte de la Jaillère and somehow held off Alaphilippe and Pinot on the 12km run-in to Saint-Etienne.
Alaphilippe, who lost the yellow jersey to Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) on La Planche des Belles Filles two days ago, needed to find six seconds, and sprang ferociously clear of the reduced bunch 300 metres from top of the short-but-steep Jaillère. By cresting the designated 'Bonus Point' in second place, he grabbed five bonus seconds. Pinot produced a huge acceleration to follow the attack – collecting two bonus seconds of his own – and the two Frenchman combined on the run-in to finish 20 seconds ahead of the rest.
Pinot took second place on the stage – perhaps in a gentleman’s agreement with the faster Alaphilippe – to collect a further six bonus seconds. His offensive was a risk, but in the end it was handsomely rewarded with a haul of 28 seconds over his rivals, taking him to third overall and the best-placed of the pre-race favourites.
Pinot has 19 seconds in hand over fifth-placed Geraint Thomas, who produced a remarkable ride to come back from a Team Ineos pile-up on the run down to the final climb. Having hit the deck when Michael Woods (EF) slipped out on a right-hand bend, the 2018 champion managed to haul himself back on the climb but was still half-way down the group when Alaphilippe lit the fuse. He could count himself lucky it was not worse, both in terms of time loss and injury, but he’ll feel the bullet he fired to scramble back could have been used to match Pinot, who he now sees as his main rival.
Alaphilippe might have won the stage, were it not for De Gendt’s powers of resistance, but there will be no sense of disappointment as he accomplished the mission to recover the maillot jaune, which he’ll wear on Bastille Day.
Ciccone put on a brave face but his disappointment was apparent. The 24-year-old Italian found himself in a slightly disorganised chasing pack with the GC contenders and not many of their teammates, and was forced to do turns himself to try and limit the damage. He slips to second overall at 23 seconds, and if there's any consolation it's that he'll now wear the white jersey as best young rider.
Another development in the overall picture was that Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was dropped on the final climb and lost four minutes, definitively settling his debate over whether to go for GC or stage wins.
De Gendt does it again
Alaphilippe and Pinot will dominate the headlines in France when tomorrow’s newspapers come out on Bastille Day, but De Gendt deserves just as much praise. He has now won 15 races in his career, all from breakaways. This was his fourth Grand Tour stage and his second at the Tour after winning on Mont Ventoux three years ago.
More riders were expected to join the cause on what seemed like fertile terrain, and when the four of them - Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie) and Ben King (Dimension Data) were the other two – were kept on a relatively short leash of four to five minutes, it looked like it could be a futile effort.
Yet De Gendt and De Marchi upped the pace when the terrain was at its most rugged in the final 70km. They dropped Terpstra and King on the Col de la Croix de Part and pressed on over the subsequent Cote d’Aveize, the final two of the five category-2 climbs. There was another uncategorised climb followed by a downhill run to the final climb and, aided by a tailwind, they managed to hold off a bunch that was being driven by two committed parties in EF Education First and Astana.
Having crested the Aveize (52km to go) with a lead of 3:35, they reached the foot of the final climb (14km to go) with a lead of one minute and a fighting chance.
De Gendt immediately dropped De Marchi on the eight per cent gradients and led solo over the top, but saw his lead slashed to 30 seconds when Alaphilippe and Pinot sprang from the bunch. The two Frenchman were all-in and far fresher, but somehow he kept them at bay.
The run to Saint-Etienne was net downhill but contained several flat and even uphill sections, so there was plenty of work to do. The time gap oscillated wildly, but he took a lead of 12 seconds into the home straight, and with it a moment to celebrate as he crossed the line. He covered his mouth with his hands in disbelief, before punching the air.
“I had a really good feeling all day so I believed in it all day, but we only got five minutes and it went down really quick to three and a half,” said De Gendt.
“We didn't go really easy but we didn't push that hard on the climb where the feed zone was. Just after that we went full because we heard those who were pulling before started to drop, so that was a moment to try and get a bigger gap again. Then we had four minutes and I really started to believe in it again. But then we almost crashed in a few corners because we were taking some risks. From 70 to go I started believing in a possible victory. But still it hurts - it hurt so much.”
How it unfolded
Stage 8 offered the riders seven climbs with nearly 4,000 meters of elevation over the 200km from Macon to Saint-Etienne. The climbs were all category 2 or 3 and the stage strongly resembled a Belgian Classic. The day's break group turned out to be a surprisingly small one. To no one's surprise, the first to go right from the drop of the flag was Thomas De Gendt (Soudal-Lotto). He was joined by Niki Terpstra (Total-Direct Energie) and Ben King (Dimension Data).
Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha) jumped to get into the group. After dangling between the field and the leaders for a while, he nearly joined the leaders but then unexpectedly dropped back. The next to give it a shot, more successfully, was CCC's Alessandro De Marchi. The peloton declared itself satisfied with this group and let the quartet go.
The leaders rolled through the early intermediate sprint, but the peloton got hectic. Bahrain-Merida and Deceuninck-QuickStep did their all to set up Sonny Colbrelli and Elia Viviani, respectively. The latter was the first of the peloton at the line, followed by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sunweb's Michael Matthews.
After 45km, the gap had grown to five minutes. Bora-Hansgrohe's Marcus Burghardt and Sunweb's Chad Haga were sent to the head of the field, where they could be seen for many kilometers. A routine quickly developed on the many climbs: De Gendt took the points ahead of King. In the peloton, the sprinters routinely dropped on the ascents, splits in the field appeared on the descents, and everyone came back together on the flats.
The day's longest climb, the 8.5km category-3 Côte d'Affoux, came almost midway through, by which point the gap had dropped to almost exactly three minutes. It grew back to 3:30 as the lead group hit the top of the Croix de Part, but by then there were just two out front. Terpstra was the first to drop back on the climb, which had a gradient of up to 7.9 per cent, and King soon fell away, too
With the group again nearing the four minute mark, Sunweb, Ineos and Astana really pushed the tempo on the climb. On the descent, in a frightening moment, De Marchi overcooked a bend. He was lucky enough not to crash but had to stop and then scurry to catch up again with De Gendt. By the time they were reunited, they had nearly a minute on Terpstra and King and four minutes on the field, with less than 60km remaining.
On the ascent of the penultimate climb, the Côte d'Aveize, Astana upped the speed yet again, with the result that even more riders were dropped, including stage 6 winner Dylan Teuns, with Peter Sagan struggling to hang on. The peloton was only about 60-70 riders strong and with 47km left the gap was down again to 3:30.
EF Education First moved up to help Astana and the combined efforts brought the gap down on the rolling terrain. Sagan was rocking and rolling on the climbs but just about hung in, while Wout Van Aert had to shut a gap for Jumbo-Visma leader Steven Kruijswijk. The high pace put on by EF and Astana served to drop a number of helpers of their rivals for GC and the gap continued to drop, sitting at just over a minute ahead of the final climb.
With 15km to go, disaster nearly struck Team Ineos as Geraint Thomas was involved in a crash with teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon when EF Education First's Michael Woods slipped out on a right-hand bend going downhill. The defending champion made it back to the bunch after a few kilometres thanks to the work of Wout Poels, shutting the final gaps himself on the climb but not soon enough to respond to Alaphilippe's attack.
Up ahead, De Marchi was instantly distanced on the final climb. De Gendt powered on but lost 20 seconds in the blink of an eye when Alaphilippe and Pinot set off. With 12km to go from the top, a big effort was needed, and the Frenchmen combined seamlessly. They also needed hesitation behind, and they got it. Bauke Mollema drove things on for Ciccone, and Sunweb still believed in the stage win, while Astana had Alexey Lutsenko. It wasn't a bad chase, but it wasn't a strong one either. There were moments when someone finished their turn and no one immediately picked it up. Alaphilippe and Pinot never got more than 20 seconds, and it came down to 10 seconds at one point, but the moments of hesitation swung it. Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Sagan led the heavily reduced bunch across the line 20 seconds behind Alaphilippe and Pinot.
So much was going on behind that the cameras almost forgot about De Gendt, who somehow had enough in the tank to finish the job.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5:00:17
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:06
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:26
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|35
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|37
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:56
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:01:46
|39
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:38
|40
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:27
|41
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:42
|42
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:04:11
|43
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:04:25
|44
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|45
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:42
|47
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:01
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:37
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|50
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:45
|51
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|53
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|54
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|55
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|56
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:08:02
|58
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:12
|59
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|60
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|61
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|64
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:09:46
|66
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:46
|67
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|68
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:14:22
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|71
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:16:57
|73
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|74
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:13
|76
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|77
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|79
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|80
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|82
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:43
|85
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|86
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|91
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|92
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|99
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|100
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|102
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|103
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|104
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|105
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|110
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|111
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:47
|114
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|115
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|117
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|118
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|119
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|120
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|121
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|122
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|125
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|126
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|129
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:23:55
|131
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:32
|132
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|133
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|134
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|135
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|137
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|138
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|139
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|142
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|143
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|144
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|145
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|146
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|147
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|148
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|149
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|150
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|151
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|152
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|153
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|154
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|155
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|156
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|157
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|158
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|159
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|160
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|161
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|162
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|163
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|164
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|165
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|166
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|167
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|168
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|169
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:29:44
|172
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|3
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|15
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|13
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|9
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|15
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|13
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|11
|9
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|9
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|7
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|3
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|2
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|2
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|2
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|2
|4
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|3
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|5:00:43
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:06
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|7
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:16
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:19
|9
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:46
|10
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:13:20
|11
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:31
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:17
|13
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|14
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:23:21
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:23:29
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:26:06
|22
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|25
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|27
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|28
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupama-FDJ
|15:01:49
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:56
|8
|Team Ineos
|0:04:19
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:39
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|CCC Team
|0:09:16
|12
|EF Education First
|0:09:38
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:47
|14
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:18:59
|15
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:17
|16
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:23:41
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:29:25
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:35:58
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:36:08
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:53
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|0:41:55
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:47:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34:17:59
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:23
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:53
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:10
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:12
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:01:16
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:27
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:38
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:46
|12
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:47
|13
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:02
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|15
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:09
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:15
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:19
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:45
|20
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:46
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:18
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:20
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:26
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:03:28
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:48
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:50
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:18
|29
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:12
|30
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:07
|31
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:13:27
|32
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:38
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:14:25
|34
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:23
|35
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:15:32
|36
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:11
|37
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:08
|38
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:19:25
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:00
|40
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:07
|41
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:32
|42
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:06
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:23:14
|44
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:30
|45
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:23:46
|46
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:00
|47
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:24:03
|48
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:25
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:10
|50
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:21
|51
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:26:40
|52
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:01
|53
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:32
|54
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:29:07
|55
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:59
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:30:11
|57
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:50
|58
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:31:32
|59
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:31:36
|60
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:43
|61
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:32:41
|62
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:32:44
|63
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:32:52
|64
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:33:46
|65
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:11
|66
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:20
|67
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:59
|68
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:20
|69
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:28
|70
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:36:44
|71
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37:33
|72
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:52
|73
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:38:30
|74
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:39:24
|75
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:41:09
|76
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:25
|77
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:10
|78
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:45:13
|79
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:46:22
|80
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:47:43
|81
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:49:19
|82
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:49:32
|83
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:50:09
|84
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:50:13
|85
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:52:17
|86
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:52:23
|87
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:52:24
|88
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:52:46
|89
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:54:35
|90
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:54:59
|91
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:55:06
|92
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:55:14
|93
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:15
|94
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:55:35
|95
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:12
|96
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:22
|97
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:56:35
|98
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:56:43
|99
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:56:51
|100
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:56:55
|101
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:57:48
|102
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:05
|103
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:26
|104
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:09
|105
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:46
|106
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:48
|107
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:02:36
|108
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:03:30
|109
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:03:56
|110
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:04:24
|111
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:26
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:05:45
|113
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1:05:57
|114
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:07:46
|115
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:08:01
|116
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:30
|117
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:46
|118
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1:09:51
|119
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:59
|120
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:10:04
|121
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:54
|122
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:11:46
|123
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:11:59
|124
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:12:07
|125
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:12:15
|126
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:12:18
|127
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:13:05
|128
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:13:10
|129
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:34
|130
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:14:59
|131
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|1:15:32
|132
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:16:06
|133
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:16:15
|134
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:49
|135
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:17:18
|136
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:30
|137
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:17:34
|138
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:18:12
|139
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:18:13
|140
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:18:18
|141
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:18:38
|142
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|1:18:46
|143
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:18:56
|144
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:18:58
|145
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:19:10
|146
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:19:25
|147
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:56
|148
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|1:20:06
|149
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:18
|150
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|1:20:45
|151
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:21:04
|152
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|1:21:13
|153
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|1:21:14
|154
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:21:21
|155
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:21:51
|156
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:56
|157
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:21:58
|158
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:22:35
|159
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:23:21
|160
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:23:56
|161
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24:30
|162
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:25:05
|163
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:25:20
|164
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|1:25:47
|165
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:26:05
|166
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:26:08
|167
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:26:38
|168
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:26:50
|169
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:28:20
|170
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:28:31
|171
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:28:38
|172
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|1:38:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|204
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|144
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|128
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|90
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|81
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|76
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|69
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|66
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|52
|14
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|15
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|17
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|40
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|20
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|35
|21
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|34
|22
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|28
|25
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|26
|26
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|25
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|24
|29
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|30
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|20
|31
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|20
|32
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|33
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|34
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|35
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|18
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|37
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|38
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|15
|39
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|40
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|41
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|13
|42
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|43
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|13
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|45
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|46
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|47
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|48
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|49
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|50
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|51
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|52
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|53
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|7
|54
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|55
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|56
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|57
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|58
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|59
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|60
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|61
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|62
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|63
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|64
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|5
|65
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|4
|66
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|67
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|68
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|69
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|70
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|4
|71
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|72
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|73
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|74
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|75
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|76
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|77
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|78
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|79
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|80
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|81
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|82
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|83
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|84
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|85
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|-4
|86
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|-4
|87
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|6
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|13
|7
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|8
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|12
|9
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|5
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|4
|13
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|16
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|18
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|22
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|23
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|24
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|34:18:22
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:53
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:23
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:52
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:09
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:37
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:58
|8
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:31:13
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:20
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:57
|11
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:36:21
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:02
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:47:20
|14
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:49:50
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:52:00
|16
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:55:49
|17
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:02:13
|18
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:07:38
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:07
|20
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:23
|21
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1:09:28
|22
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:11:36
|23
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:15:43
|24
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:18:33
|25
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:20:58
|26
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:23:33
|27
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24:07
|28
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:26:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|103:29:48
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:44
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:03
|5
|Team Ineos
|0:12:33
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:42
|7
|EF Education First
|0:13:44
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:50
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:59
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:31
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:55
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:39:45
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:43:43
|14
|CCC Team
|0:45:39
|15
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:47:17
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:47:53
|17
|Dimension Data
|1:09:25
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:16:03
|19
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:16:04
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32:01
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|1:43:55
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:58:00
