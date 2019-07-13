Image 1 of 33 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 33 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 33 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 33 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 33 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 33 A downcast Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) after losing the yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 33 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) finishes ahead of Alaphilippe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 33 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) gained time on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 33 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 33 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) Image 12 of 33 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 33 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 33 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 33 Alexey Lutenko (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 33 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Alessandro de Marchi (CCC) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 33 Paolo Slongo, coach for Vincenzo Nibali, in the team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 Trek-Segafredo in the yellow helmets of best team Image 19 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe grabs a feed Image 20 of 33 Race leader Guilio Ciccone Image 21 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) Image 22 of 33 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Alessandro de Marchi (CCC Team) Image 23 of 33 Stage 8 of the Tour de France Image 24 of 33 Alessandro De Marchi powers the breakaway Image 25 of 33 Giulio Ciccone in the yellow jersey Image 26 of 33 Ben King (Dimension Data) in the breakaway Image 27 of 33 Ben King (Dimension Data) in the breakaway Image 28 of 33 Alessandro de Marchi (CCC) Image 29 of 33 Peter Sagan in the green jersey Image 30 of 33 Trek-Segafredo manager Luca Guercilena (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Giulio Ciccone with team manager Luca Guercilena (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) sets the pace

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) claimed a victory that will rank at the very top of his list of breakaway triumphs on stage 8 of the Tour de France, as a breathless finale in the Massif Central saw Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) reclaim the yellow jersey and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) gain time on his rivals for the overall title.

De Gendt, a rare example of a pure breakaway specialist, was part of a four-man escape on a 200km parcours that totalled 3,800 metres of elevation gain across seven categorised climbs.

The Belgian dropped the last of his companions, Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), on the final climb of the Côte de la Jaillère and somehow held off Alaphilippe and Pinot on the 12km run-in to Saint-Etienne.

Alaphilippe, who lost the yellow jersey to Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) on La Planche des Belles Filles two days ago, needed to find six seconds, and sprang ferociously clear of the reduced bunch 300 metres from top of the short-but-steep Jaillère. By cresting the designated 'Bonus Point' in second place, he grabbed five bonus seconds. Pinot produced a huge acceleration to follow the attack – collecting two bonus seconds of his own – and the two Frenchman combined on the run-in to finish 20 seconds ahead of the rest.

Pinot took second place on the stage – perhaps in a gentleman’s agreement with the faster Alaphilippe – to collect a further six bonus seconds. His offensive was a risk, but in the end it was handsomely rewarded with a haul of 28 seconds over his rivals, taking him to third overall and the best-placed of the pre-race favourites.

Pinot has 19 seconds in hand over fifth-placed Geraint Thomas, who produced a remarkable ride to come back from a Team Ineos pile-up on the run down to the final climb. Having hit the deck when Michael Woods (EF) slipped out on a right-hand bend, the 2018 champion managed to haul himself back on the climb but was still half-way down the group when Alaphilippe lit the fuse. He could count himself lucky it was not worse, both in terms of time loss and injury, but he’ll feel the bullet he fired to scramble back could have been used to match Pinot, who he now sees as his main rival.

Alaphilippe might have won the stage, were it not for De Gendt’s powers of resistance, but there will be no sense of disappointment as he accomplished the mission to recover the maillot jaune, which he’ll wear on Bastille Day.

Ciccone put on a brave face but his disappointment was apparent. The 24-year-old Italian found himself in a slightly disorganised chasing pack with the GC contenders and not many of their teammates, and was forced to do turns himself to try and limit the damage. He slips to second overall at 23 seconds, and if there's any consolation it's that he'll now wear the white jersey as best young rider.

Another development in the overall picture was that Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was dropped on the final climb and lost four minutes, definitively settling his debate over whether to go for GC or stage wins.

De Gendt does it again

Alaphilippe and Pinot will dominate the headlines in France when tomorrow’s newspapers come out on Bastille Day, but De Gendt deserves just as much praise. He has now won 15 races in his career, all from breakaways. This was his fourth Grand Tour stage and his second at the Tour after winning on Mont Ventoux three years ago.

More riders were expected to join the cause on what seemed like fertile terrain, and when the four of them - Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie) and Ben King (Dimension Data) were the other two – were kept on a relatively short leash of four to five minutes, it looked like it could be a futile effort.

Yet De Gendt and De Marchi upped the pace when the terrain was at its most rugged in the final 70km. They dropped Terpstra and King on the Col de la Croix de Part and pressed on over the subsequent Cote d’Aveize, the final two of the five category-2 climbs. There was another uncategorised climb followed by a downhill run to the final climb and, aided by a tailwind, they managed to hold off a bunch that was being driven by two committed parties in EF Education First and Astana.

Having crested the Aveize (52km to go) with a lead of 3:35, they reached the foot of the final climb (14km to go) with a lead of one minute and a fighting chance.

De Gendt immediately dropped De Marchi on the eight per cent gradients and led solo over the top, but saw his lead slashed to 30 seconds when Alaphilippe and Pinot sprang from the bunch. The two Frenchman were all-in and far fresher, but somehow he kept them at bay.

The run to Saint-Etienne was net downhill but contained several flat and even uphill sections, so there was plenty of work to do. The time gap oscillated wildly, but he took a lead of 12 seconds into the home straight, and with it a moment to celebrate as he crossed the line. He covered his mouth with his hands in disbelief, before punching the air.

“I had a really good feeling all day so I believed in it all day, but we only got five minutes and it went down really quick to three and a half,” said De Gendt.

“We didn't go really easy but we didn't push that hard on the climb where the feed zone was. Just after that we went full because we heard those who were pulling before started to drop, so that was a moment to try and get a bigger gap again. Then we had four minutes and I really started to believe in it again. But then we almost crashed in a few corners because we were taking some risks. From 70 to go I started believing in a possible victory. But still it hurts - it hurt so much.”

How it unfolded

Stage 8 offered the riders seven climbs with nearly 4,000 meters of elevation over the 200km from Macon to Saint-Etienne. The climbs were all category 2 or 3 and the stage strongly resembled a Belgian Classic. The day's break group turned out to be a surprisingly small one. To no one's surprise, the first to go right from the drop of the flag was Thomas De Gendt (Soudal-Lotto). He was joined by Niki Terpstra (Total-Direct Energie) and Ben King (Dimension Data).

Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha) jumped to get into the group. After dangling between the field and the leaders for a while, he nearly joined the leaders but then unexpectedly dropped back. The next to give it a shot, more successfully, was CCC's Alessandro De Marchi. The peloton declared itself satisfied with this group and let the quartet go.

The leaders rolled through the early intermediate sprint, but the peloton got hectic. Bahrain-Merida and Deceuninck-QuickStep did their all to set up Sonny Colbrelli and Elia Viviani, respectively. The latter was the first of the peloton at the line, followed by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sunweb's Michael Matthews.

After 45km, the gap had grown to five minutes. Bora-Hansgrohe's Marcus Burghardt and Sunweb's Chad Haga were sent to the head of the field, where they could be seen for many kilometers. A routine quickly developed on the many climbs: De Gendt took the points ahead of King. In the peloton, the sprinters routinely dropped on the ascents, splits in the field appeared on the descents, and everyone came back together on the flats.

The day's longest climb, the 8.5km category-3 Côte d'Affoux, came almost midway through, by which point the gap had dropped to almost exactly three minutes. It grew back to 3:30 as the lead group hit the top of the Croix de Part, but by then there were just two out front. Terpstra was the first to drop back on the climb, which had a gradient of up to 7.9 per cent, and King soon fell away, too

With the group again nearing the four minute mark, Sunweb, Ineos and Astana really pushed the tempo on the climb. On the descent, in a frightening moment, De Marchi overcooked a bend. He was lucky enough not to crash but had to stop and then scurry to catch up again with De Gendt. By the time they were reunited, they had nearly a minute on Terpstra and King and four minutes on the field, with less than 60km remaining.

On the ascent of the penultimate climb, the Côte d'Aveize, Astana upped the speed yet again, with the result that even more riders were dropped, including stage 6 winner Dylan Teuns, with Peter Sagan struggling to hang on. The peloton was only about 60-70 riders strong and with 47km left the gap was down again to 3:30.

EF Education First moved up to help Astana and the combined efforts brought the gap down on the rolling terrain. Sagan was rocking and rolling on the climbs but just about hung in, while Wout Van Aert had to shut a gap for Jumbo-Visma leader Steven Kruijswijk. The high pace put on by EF and Astana served to drop a number of helpers of their rivals for GC and the gap continued to drop, sitting at just over a minute ahead of the final climb.

With 15km to go, disaster nearly struck Team Ineos as Geraint Thomas was involved in a crash with teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon when EF Education First's Michael Woods slipped out on a right-hand bend going downhill. The defending champion made it back to the bunch after a few kilometres thanks to the work of Wout Poels, shutting the final gaps himself on the climb but not soon enough to respond to Alaphilippe's attack.

Up ahead, De Marchi was instantly distanced on the final climb. De Gendt powered on but lost 20 seconds in the blink of an eye when Alaphilippe and Pinot set off. With 12km to go from the top, a big effort was needed, and the Frenchmen combined seamlessly. They also needed hesitation behind, and they got it. Bauke Mollema drove things on for Ciccone, and Sunweb still believed in the stage win, while Astana had Alexey Lutsenko. It wasn't a bad chase, but it wasn't a strong one either. There were moments when someone finished their turn and no one immediately picked it up. Alaphilippe and Pinot never got more than 20 seconds, and it came down to 10 seconds at one point, but the moments of hesitation swung it. Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Sagan led the heavily reduced bunch across the line 20 seconds behind Alaphilippe and Pinot.

So much was going on behind that the cameras almost forgot about De Gendt, who somehow had enough in the tank to finish the job.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5:00:17 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:26 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 9 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 27 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 30 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 31 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 33 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 35 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 36 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:32 37 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:56 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:01:46 39 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:38 40 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:03:27 41 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:42 42 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:04:11 43 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:04:25 44 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 46 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:42 47 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:01 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:37 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 50 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:45 51 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 53 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 54 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 55 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 56 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:08:02 58 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:12 59 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 60 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 61 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 62 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 64 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:09:46 66 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:46 67 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 68 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:14:22 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 71 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:16:57 73 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 74 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 75 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:13 76 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 77 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 79 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 80 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 81 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 82 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 83 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 84 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:43 85 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 86 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 91 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 92 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 95 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 96 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 98 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 99 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 100 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 102 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 103 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 104 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 105 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 106 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 110 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 111 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 112 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 113 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:47 114 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 115 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 117 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 118 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 119 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 120 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 121 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 122 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 125 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 126 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 129 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 130 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:23:55 131 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:32 132 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 133 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 134 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 135 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 136 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 137 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 138 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 139 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 140 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 142 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 143 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 144 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 145 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 146 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 147 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 148 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 149 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 150 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 151 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 152 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 153 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 154 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 155 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 156 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 157 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 158 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 159 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 160 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 161 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 162 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 163 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 164 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 165 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 166 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 167 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 168 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 169 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:29:44 172 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data DNS Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First DNF Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Sprint 1 - Cercié-En-Beaujolais, km. 33 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 15 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 13 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 9 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 15 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 13 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 11 9 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 9 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 7 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 3 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2

Mountain 1 - Col De La Croix Montmain (Cat. 2), km. 51 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 3 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 2 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1

Mountain 2 - Col De La Croix De Thel Cat. 2), km. 71 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 3 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 2 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1

Mountain 3 - Col De La Croix Paquet (Cat. 2), km. 84.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 3 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 2 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1

Mountain 4 - Côte D'Affoux (Cat. 3), km. 97 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 5 - Côte De La Croix De Part (Cat. 2), km. 133 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 3 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 2 4 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 6 - Côte D'Aveize (Cat. 2) , km. 148.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 3 3 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 7 - Côte De La Jaillère (Cat. 3), km. 187.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 5:00:43 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:06 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:30 7 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:16 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:19 9 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:46 10 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:13:20 11 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:31 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:17 13 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 14 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 15 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:23:21 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 18 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 20 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:23:29 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:26:06 22 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 23 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 25 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 27 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 28 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Groupama-FDJ 15:01:49 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 3 Mitchelton-Scott 4 Trek-Segafredo 5 Movistar Team 6 UAE Team Emirates 7 Team Sunweb 0:00:56 8 Team Ineos 0:04:19 9 Astana Pro Team 0:05:39 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 11 CCC Team 0:09:16 12 EF Education First 0:09:38 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:47 14 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:18:59 15 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:17 16 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:23:41 17 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:29:25 18 Lotto Soudal 0:35:58 19 Dimension Data 0:36:08 20 Bahrain-Merida 0:37:53 21 Total Direct Energie 0:41:55 22 Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:33

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34:17:59 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:53 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:10 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:12 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:01:16 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:27 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:01:38 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:46 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:47 13 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:02 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:04 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:09 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:15 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:45 20 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:46 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:18 23 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:20 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:26 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:03:28 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:48 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:50 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:18 29 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:12 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:07 31 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:13:27 32 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:38 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:14:25 34 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:23 35 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:15:32 36 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:11 37 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:08 38 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:25 39 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:00 40 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:07 41 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:32 42 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:06 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:23:14 44 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:30 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:23:46 46 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:00 47 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:24:03 48 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:25 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:10 50 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:21 51 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:26:40 52 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:01 53 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:28:32 54 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:29:07 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:59 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:30:11 57 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:30:50 58 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:31:32 59 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:31:36 60 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31:43 61 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:32:41 62 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:32:44 63 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:32:52 64 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:33:46 65 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:34:11 66 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:20 67 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:59 68 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:20 69 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:28 70 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:36:44 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:37:33 72 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:52 73 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:38:30 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:39:24 75 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:41:09 76 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:25 77 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:44:10 78 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:45:13 79 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:46:22 80 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:47:43 81 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:49:19 82 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:49:32 83 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:50:09 84 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:50:13 85 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:52:17 86 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:52:23 87 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:52:24 88 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:52:46 89 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:54:35 90 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:54:59 91 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:55:06 92 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:55:14 93 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:15 94 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:55:35 95 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:12 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:22 97 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:56:35 98 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:56:43 99 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:56:51 100 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:56:55 101 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:57:48 102 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:05 103 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:26 104 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:09 105 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:46 106 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 1:01:48 107 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:02:36 108 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:03:30 109 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:03:56 110 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:04:24 111 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:26 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:05:45 113 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1:05:57 114 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:07:46 115 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:08:01 116 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:30 117 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:46 118 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1:09:51 119 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1:09:59 120 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:10:04 121 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:10:54 122 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:46 123 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:11:59 124 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:12:07 125 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:12:15 126 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:12:18 127 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:13:05 128 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:13:10 129 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:34 130 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:59 131 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 1:15:32 132 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:16:06 133 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 1:16:15 134 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:49 135 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:17:18 136 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:30 137 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:17:34 138 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:18:12 139 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:18:13 140 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:18:18 141 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:18:38 142 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 1:18:46 143 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:18:56 144 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:18:58 145 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:19:10 146 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:19:25 147 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:56 148 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1:20:06 149 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:20:18 150 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 1:20:45 151 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 1:21:04 152 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 1:21:13 153 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 1:21:14 154 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:21:21 155 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 1:21:51 156 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:21:56 157 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:21:58 158 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:22:35 159 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:23:21 160 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:23:56 161 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:24:30 162 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:25:05 163 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:25:20 164 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 1:25:47 165 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:26:05 166 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:26:08 167 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:26:38 168 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:26:50 169 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:28:20 170 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:28:31 171 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:28:38 172 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 1:38:42

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 204 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 144 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 128 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 90 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 81 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 76 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 69 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 69 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 66 11 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 52 14 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 51 15 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 43 17 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 40 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 40 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 20 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 35 21 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 34 22 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 30 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 24 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 28 25 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 26 26 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 27 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 25 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 24 29 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 22 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 20 31 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 20 32 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 33 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 19 34 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 35 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 18 36 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 37 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 16 38 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 15 39 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 40 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 41 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 13 42 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 43 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 13 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 45 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 46 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 47 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 48 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 49 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 50 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 51 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 52 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 53 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 7 54 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 55 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 57 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 58 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 59 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 5 60 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 61 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 62 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 63 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 64 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 5 65 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 4 66 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 67 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 68 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 69 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 70 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4 71 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 72 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 73 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 74 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 75 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 76 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 77 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 78 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 79 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 80 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 81 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 82 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 83 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 84 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 85 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -4 86 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team -4 87 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 6 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 13 7 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 8 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 12 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 5 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 4 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 4 13 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 16 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 18 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 20 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 22 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 23 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 24 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34:18:22 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:53 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:23 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:52 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:09 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:37 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:58 8 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:31:13 9 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31:20 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:57 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:36:21 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:02 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:47:20 14 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:49:50 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:52:00 16 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:55:49 17 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:02:13 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:07:38 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:07 20 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:23 21 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1:09:28 22 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:11:36 23 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:15:43 24 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:18:33 25 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:20:58 26 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:23:33 27 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:24:07 28 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:26:27