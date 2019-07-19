Image 1 of 72 Race leader Julian Alaphilippe tried to defend his lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 72 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 72 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, won the TT in Pau (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 72 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, won the TT in Pau (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 72 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, won the TT in Pau (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 72 Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) in the TT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 72 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) during the time trial in Pau (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 72 Julian Alaphilippe Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) produced yet another incredible performance in this year’s Tour de France to win the 27.2km Pau time trial and extend his overall lead on Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos).

On the day the yellow jersey celebrated its 100th birthday, Alaphilippe seemed inspired and blasted his way to victory on the rolling course south of Pau. Alaphilippe set a final time of 35:00, beating Thomas by 14 seconds.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) was the fastest for much of the day with a time of 35:36 but Thomas beat him by 21 seconds, with Alaphilippe going even faster soon after to snatch victory. Alaphilippe now leads the Welshman by 1:26, with Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) third at 2:12.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) all rode well and limited their loses to around 30 seconds to Thomas but are further back overall. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) surprisingly suffered on the rolling course. He set a time of 36:36, losing more than a minute to Thomas.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Mikel Landa (Movistar) all lost at least a minute to Thomas and will now have to ride aggressively in the Pyrenees and Alps if they want to climb up the overall classification. On Saturday the Tour de France climbs into the heart of the Pyrenees with the 117.5km stage to the summit of the Tourmalet.

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was challenging for the stage victory deep into his ride, but the Belgian’s Tour ended abruptly on a late corner when he caught the barriers with his right thigh and crashed hard. He suffered a deep cut in his thigh and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Alaphilippe skidded to halt beyond the finish line and shouted out to his team staff before hugging them in celebration. He then sat on a kerb as he tried to understand and recover from his stunning performance.

“I knew that I really could do a good performance on this parcours. I just gave it everything, especially in the first part which was really good for me, I went full gas and I see what I can do the line,” Alaphilippe said.

“At the end, my sport director said I was first, by ten seconds. Then I just gave everything I had, and I won the stage too. I couldn’t believe it. I'm just so happy. With a parcours like this and my shape, I just did everything that I can.”

Julian Alaphilippe is the first French rider to win a stage of the Tour de France while wearing the yellow jersey since Laurent Fignon in 1989 and he’s the first French rider to do so in a time trial since Fignon in 1984.

Prior to Friday’s stage, only one Frenchman, Christophe Moreau, had won a Tour time trial in the 21st century, and that was the prologue in Lille in 2001. The last long time trial won by a Frenchman at the Tour came all of 32 years ago when Jean-François Bernard won the 1987 test in Dijon.

Alaphilippe agreed that his time trial victory and his defence of the yellow jersey have lifted him to a new dimension.

“I think so, yes. I think to do something like I did, with my confidence, my shape and my team around me…” he said cautiously but refusing to rule out any eventuality.

“Okay, we don't have the team to win the Tour de France, we don't have a lot of climbers in Deceuninck-QuickStep for the Tour but we ride really aggressive and we try to win. I'm just so happy with what happened now.”

Geraint Thomas admitted he had suffered in the heat and accepted that Alaphilippe was now a real overall contender.

"For sure, the way he's riding. If he can keep that up, then he'll win. But it's along way to go, and there are a lot of stages to come,” Thomas said.

"I didn't really expect that. He's obviously going incredibly well, and he's certainly a favourite to watch now.”

Thomas was quick to analyse his ride.

"It was hot but it was okay, just that last bit, I didn't feel like I did it. I felt it was controlled but in the last eight kilometres or so I just felt like, when I really wanted to step on it, that I didn't have that last five per cent. It was still a decent ride but you can always pick it apart a bit,” he said.

How it happened

The riders started in reverse order in the centre of Pau, with lanterne rouge Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert) off first and race leader Alaphilippe off last on the day the Tour de France celebrated the 100th birthday of the yellow jersey.

Chad Haga (Team Sunweb) won the Giro d’Italia time trial and started fifth in Pau, clearly targeting another stage victory.

The American gave his all and caught minuteman and former world time trial champion Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) and other riders, stopping the clock in 36:22. However his time lasted less the#an 30 seconds, with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) chasing him home and setting a time of 35:52. The Danish time champion has worked hard for his teammates every day so far in the Tour but was given a chance to ride for himself in Pau.

Asgreen sat in the hot seat for a while; watching Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team) go fast, but not quite fast enough. The American set a time of 36:01.

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was considered a favourite to win the stage and Asgreen could only watch on as he was fastest at all three time checks.

The Belgian time trial champion was enjoying a breakthrough Tour but sadly his race ended on a late corner. He caught the barriers with his right thigh and crashed hard. He suffered a deep cut in his thigh and after being treated at the roadside, he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Earlier, Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) crashed in the city streets of Pau, while later Maximiliano Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed hard in the final kilometres, hurting his left knee and left wrist. He crossed the finish line but was diagnosed with three different metacarpal fractures in his left hand and was forced to quit the Tour.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) was out on the course when Van Aert crashed and did not hold back. He used his renowned high power and pacing to set the fastest time at the time checks and go onto beat by Asgreen by 16 seconds with a time of 35:36.

Other riders, including Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) rode steady and finished well down, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finding the time and strength to pull a wheelie on his time trial bike as he rode the climb up to the finish.

The winners and losers among the overall contenders

The final 33 riders started a two-minute intervals to ensure there was no risk slipstreaming of or overtaking among the big-name overall contenders. The lightweight climbers all seemed to suffer on the rolling course, where power and time trial technique was vital. Thomas appeared in control and aerodynamic, using his team pursuit skills to go fast against the clock.

In contrast, Pinot was aggressive out of every turn, sacrificing aerodynamics for raw speed. Alaphilippe was a mix of both, dancing on the pedals whenever possible and clearly inspired by the roaring crowd.

Richie Porte was one of the first off in finale after Trek-Segafredo’s poor team time trial on stage 2. The Tasmanian rode well throughout the course, setting a final time of 35:45, 45 seconds slower than Alaphilippe and 31 seconds slower than Thomas. It was a morale-boosting ride but he remains out of touch overall, in 15th place at 4:44. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) also bounced back, going deep in the time trial and finishing fourth at 36 seconds.

Kruijswijk, Pinot and Mas were also within a minute of Alaphilippe, to lift them up the overall classification. Mas and especially Kruijswijk now stand out as a threat. The Dutchman is 2:12 down on Alaphilippe but only 56 seconds behind Thomas. Mas moved up to fourth overall, at 2:44, only 1:18 down on Thomas.

Bernal slipped to fifth overall at 2:52 and perhaps into a domestique role for Thomas. He also lost the best young rider’s white jersey to Mas by eight seconds. Pinot moved to eighth overall but is at 3:22, with Uran back in the top ten but at 3:54.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) simply could not produce sufficient time trial speed and so lost 1:51 to Alaphilippe, slipping to ninth at 3:55. His teammate Mikel Landa was a little faster but is still 18th overall at 6:00 after losing time in the echelons on the road to Albi. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) both lost 2:08. They are close to four minutes down overall and so will have to ride aggressively in the mountain stages ahead.

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) arguably had the worst day of all the overall contenders, especially with fellow Frenchmen Alaphilippe and Pinot performing well.

Bardet opted to start on a road bike fitted with aero bars and then swap to a full time trial bike after 15km. It was a poor decision, with the AG2R-La Mondiale mechanic slow to bring the new bike, meaning Bardet lost at least 10 seconds. He lost 2:26 to Alaphilippe and is now 17th overall at 5:46, his podium chances surely over for this year.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:00 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:14 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:45 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:49 8 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:52 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:58 10 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:01:01 11 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:03 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:09 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:11 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19 16 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 17 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:01:22 18 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:25 19 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:01:26 20 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:31 21 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:32 22 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:01:36 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:44 24 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:45 25 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:48 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49 27 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:50 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:51 29 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:53 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54 31 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:02:05 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:06 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:08 35 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:13 36 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:15 37 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:25 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:26 40 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:28 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:02:31 42 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:32 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:02:39 46 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:41 47 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:45 48 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 49 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:02:50 50 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:00 51 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 52 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:03:03 53 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 54 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:04 55 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:08 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:09 58 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:10 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:03:11 61 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:13 62 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:14 63 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 64 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:03:21 65 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:23 66 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:24 67 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:03:25 68 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 69 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:31 70 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 71 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 72 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:33 73 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:03:38 74 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 75 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:03:41 76 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:44 78 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 79 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:49 80 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:50 81 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:51 82 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:52 84 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:53 85 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:58 86 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:03:59 87 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:01 88 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:02 89 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:04:03 90 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:06 91 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:07 92 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:04:09 95 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:10 96 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:12 97 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:14 98 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:15 99 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:20 100 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:21 101 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:22 102 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:23 103 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 104 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:24 105 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 106 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:25 107 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:26 108 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:27 109 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:30 110 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:04:31 111 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:33 113 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:34 114 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:35 115 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 116 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:36 117 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:04:37 118 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:38 120 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:39 121 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:40 122 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43 123 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 124 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:45 126 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 127 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:04:46 128 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 130 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:52 131 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:55 132 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 133 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:04:57 134 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:05:02 135 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:05:03 136 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:07 137 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:08 138 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:10 139 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 140 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:11 141 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:05:12 142 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:16 144 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:05:20 145 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:23 146 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:35 147 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:41 148 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:44 149 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:48 150 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:49 151 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 152 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:05:50 153 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:53 154 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 155 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:57 156 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:05:59 157 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:06:06 158 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:07 159 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:14 160 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:15 161 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:06:19 162 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:25 163 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:45 164 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:06:55 164 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal DNF Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 17 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 13 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 11 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 8 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 10 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6 11 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 5 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:52 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:33 4 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:39 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:44 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:52 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:13 8 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:21 9 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:08 10 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:33 11 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:58 12 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:00 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:10 14 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:22 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:03:31 16 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:34 17 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:46 18 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:48 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:51 20 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:53 21 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:00 22 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:18 23 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:24 24 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:49 25 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:23 26 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:06:03

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:46:50 2 Movistar Team 0:02:09 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19 4 Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:38 5 EF Education First 0:02:43 6 Groupama-FDJ 0:03:21 7 Team Ineos 8 Team Sunweb 0:03:50 9 Bahrain-Merida 0:04:13 10 Astana Pro Team 0:04:43 11 CCC Team 0:04:45 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:50 13 Lotto Soudal 0:05:18 14 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:44 15 UAE Team Emirates 0:05:58 16 Dimension Data 0:06:24 17 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:06:45 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:56 19 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:55 20 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:07:57 21 Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:30 22 Total Direct Energie 0:09:35

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 53:01:09 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:26 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:12 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:44 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:02:52 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:04 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:22 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:03:54 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:55 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:15 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:29 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:34 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:44 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:34 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:46 18 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:00 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:06:07 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:06:10 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:28 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:06:39 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:46 24 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:34 25 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:09:02 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:09:43 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:14:25 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:55 29 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:34 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:50 31 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:20 32 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:51 33 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:07 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:23 35 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:24 36 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:25:41 37 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:27:07 38 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:28:02 39 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:07 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:55 41 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:12 42 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:25 43 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:21 44 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:25 45 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:36 46 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:09 47 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:32:51 48 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:33:37 49 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:02 50 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:34:06 51 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:04 52 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:35:49 53 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:38:01 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:38:18 55 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:44 56 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:58 57 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:40:49 58 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:40:54 59 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:41:38 60 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:57 61 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:42:43 62 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:08 63 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:39 64 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:44:55 65 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:47:42 66 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:48:44 67 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:50:02 68 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:51:04 69 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:29 70 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:52:12 71 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:52:26 72 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:53:03 73 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:53:41 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:54:30 75 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:54:43 76 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:55:33 77 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:56:59 78 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:57:20 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1:00:03 80 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1:00:08 81 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:36 82 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:02:09 83 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:03:10 84 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:03:21 85 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 1:08:15 86 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1:09:17 87 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 1:10:52 88 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:56 89 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:15:08 90 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:15:13 91 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:11 92 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:16:16 93 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:16:22 94 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:17:17 95 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:17:24 96 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:17:35 97 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:18:00 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:18:29 99 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 100 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 1:18:53 101 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:19:20 102 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:28 103 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:20:01 104 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:20:15 105 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1:20:39 106 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:21:25 107 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:21:58 108 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:23:32 109 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:24:04 110 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:24:08 111 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:24:56 112 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:25:17 113 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:25:41 114 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1:26:57 115 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:37 116 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 1:30:03 117 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:30:25 118 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:33:39 119 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:35:47 120 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:29 121 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:37:54 122 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:38:24 123 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:39:06 124 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 1:39:59 125 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:41:08 126 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:41:56 127 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 128 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:42:33 129 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:43:00 130 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:43:22 131 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:43:42 132 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:44:19 133 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1:44:41 134 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:44:43 135 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:45:03 136 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:45:31 137 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1:46:12 138 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:18 139 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:46:24 140 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:46:52 141 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:48:00 142 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:50:14 143 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:52:06 144 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 1:52:15 145 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:52:16 146 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:52:21 147 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:52:51 148 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:52:53 149 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 1:53:03 150 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:54:11 151 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:54:12 152 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:54:13 153 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 1:54:22 154 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:54:35 155 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:55:19 156 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:55:33 157 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 1:55:51 158 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:55:53 159 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 1:56:09 160 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:57:40 161 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:57:45 162 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:03:35 163 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:03:49 164 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 2:08:12 165 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 2:19:45

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 277 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 191 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 184 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 167 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 148 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 132 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 118 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 101 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 96 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 95 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 12 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 67 13 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 63 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 52 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 51 18 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 51 19 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 20 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 48 21 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 46 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 46 23 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 43 24 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 41 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 26 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 36 27 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 35 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 35 29 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 30 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 31 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 32 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 30 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 28 35 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 36 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 28 37 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 26 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 26 39 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 25 40 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 41 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 42 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 43 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 44 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 45 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 46 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 47 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 48 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 49 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 50 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 51 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 19 52 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 17 53 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 54 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 55 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 56 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 16 57 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 16 58 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 16 59 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 15 60 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 62 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 14 63 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 64 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 65 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 66 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 67 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 68 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 69 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 70 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 9 72 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 73 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 74 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 9 75 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 77 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 78 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 79 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 7 80 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 7 81 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 82 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 83 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 84 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 85 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6 86 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 87 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 6 88 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 89 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 90 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 91 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 92 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 93 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 94 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 95 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 96 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 97 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 98 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 99 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 100 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 101 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 102 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 103 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 104 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 105 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 106 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -4 107 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team -4 108 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma -6 109 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -6 110 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 5 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 8 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 13 9 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 10 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 13 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 6 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 4 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 20 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 21 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 23 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 25 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 28 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 31 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 32 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1 35 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 36 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 37 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 38 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 39 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 53:03:53 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:08 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:50 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:07 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:41 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:25 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:53 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:00 9 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:49:42 10 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:50:57 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:54:15 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:54:36 13 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:38 14 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:15:16 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:16:44 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:18:41 17 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1:24:13 18 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:27:41 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:45 20 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:35:40 21 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:41:59 22 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:42:47 23 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:47:30 24 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:51:29 25 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:52:49 26 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:55:01