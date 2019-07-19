Trending

Tour de France: Alaphilippe wins stage 13 time trial

Frenchman tops Thomas, De Gendt in Pau

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) produced yet another incredible performance in this year’s Tour de France to win the 27.2km Pau time trial and extend his overall lead on Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos).

On the day the yellow jersey celebrated its 100th birthday, Alaphilippe seemed inspired and blasted his way to victory on the rolling course south of Pau. Alaphilippe set a final time of 35:00, beating Thomas by 14 seconds.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) was the fastest for much of the day with a time of 35:36 but Thomas beat him by 21 seconds, with Alaphilippe going even faster soon after to snatch victory. Alaphilippe now leads the Welshman by 1:26, with Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) third at 2:12.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) all rode well and limited their loses to around 30 seconds to Thomas but are further back overall. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) surprisingly suffered on the rolling course. He set a time of 36:36, losing more than a minute to Thomas.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Mikel Landa (Movistar) all lost at least a minute to Thomas and will now have to ride aggressively in the Pyrenees and Alps if they want to climb up the overall classification. On Saturday the Tour de France climbs into the heart of the Pyrenees with the 117.5km stage to the summit of the Tourmalet.

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was challenging for the stage victory deep into his ride, but the Belgian’s Tour ended abruptly on a late corner when he caught the barriers with his right thigh and crashed hard. He suffered a deep cut in his thigh and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Alaphilippe skidded to halt beyond the finish line and shouted out to his team staff before hugging them in celebration. He then sat on a kerb as he tried to understand and recover from his stunning performance.

“I knew that I really could do a good performance on this parcours. I just gave it everything, especially in the first part which was really good for me, I went full gas and I see what I can do the line,” Alaphilippe said.

“At the end, my sport director said I was first, by ten seconds. Then I just gave everything I had, and I won the stage too. I couldn’t believe it. I'm just so happy. With a parcours like this and my shape, I just did everything that I can.”

Julian Alaphilippe is the first French rider to win a stage of the Tour de France while wearing the yellow jersey since Laurent Fignon in 1989 and he’s the first French rider to do so in a time trial since Fignon in 1984.

Prior to Friday’s stage, only one Frenchman, Christophe Moreau, had won a Tour time trial in the 21st century, and that was the prologue in Lille in 2001. The last long time trial won by a Frenchman at the Tour came all of 32 years ago when Jean-François Bernard won the 1987 test in Dijon.

Alaphilippe agreed that his time trial victory and his defence of the yellow jersey have lifted him to a new dimension.

“I think so, yes. I think to do something like I did, with my confidence, my shape and my team around me…” he said cautiously but refusing to rule out any eventuality.

“Okay, we don't have the team to win the Tour de France, we don't have a lot of climbers in Deceuninck-QuickStep for the Tour but we ride really aggressive and we try to win. I'm just so happy with what happened now.”

Geraint Thomas admitted he had suffered in the heat and accepted that Alaphilippe was now a real overall contender.

"For sure, the way he's riding. If he can keep that up, then he'll win. But it's along way to go, and there are a lot of stages to come,” Thomas said.

"I didn't really expect that. He's obviously going incredibly well, and he's certainly a favourite to watch now.”

Thomas was quick to analyse his ride.

"It was hot but it was okay, just that last bit, I didn't feel like I did it. I felt it was controlled but in the last eight kilometres or so I just felt like, when I really wanted to step on it, that I didn't have that last five per cent. It was still a decent ride but you can always pick it apart a bit,” he said.

How it happened

The riders started in reverse order in the centre of Pau, with lanterne rouge Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert) off first and race leader Alaphilippe off last on the day the Tour de France celebrated the 100th birthday of the yellow jersey.

Chad Haga (Team Sunweb) won the Giro d’Italia time trial and started fifth in Pau, clearly targeting another stage victory.

The American gave his all and caught minuteman and former world time trial champion Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) and other riders, stopping the clock in 36:22. However his time lasted less the#an 30 seconds, with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) chasing him home and setting a time of 35:52. The Danish time champion has worked hard for his teammates every day so far in the Tour but was given a chance to ride for himself in Pau.

Asgreen sat in the hot seat for a while; watching Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team) go fast, but not quite fast enough. The American set a time of 36:01.

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was considered a favourite to win the stage and Asgreen could only watch on as he was fastest at all three time checks.

The Belgian time trial champion was enjoying a breakthrough Tour but sadly his race ended on a late corner. He caught the barriers with his right thigh and crashed hard. He suffered a deep cut in his thigh and after being treated at the roadside, he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Earlier, Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) crashed in the city streets of Pau, while later Maximiliano Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed hard in the final kilometres, hurting his left knee and left wrist. He crossed the finish line but was diagnosed with three different metacarpal fractures in his left hand and was forced to quit the Tour.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) was out on the course when Van Aert crashed and did not hold back. He used his renowned high power and pacing to set the fastest time at the time checks and go onto beat by Asgreen by 16 seconds with a time of 35:36.

Other riders, including Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) rode steady and finished well down, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finding the time and strength to pull a wheelie on his time trial bike as he rode the climb up to the finish.

The winners and losers among the overall contenders

The final 33 riders started a two-minute intervals to ensure there was no risk slipstreaming of or overtaking among the big-name overall contenders. The lightweight climbers all seemed to suffer on the rolling course, where power and time trial technique was vital. Thomas appeared in control and aerodynamic, using his team pursuit skills to go fast against the clock.

In contrast, Pinot was aggressive out of every turn, sacrificing aerodynamics for raw speed. Alaphilippe was a mix of both, dancing on the pedals whenever possible and clearly inspired by the roaring crowd.

Richie Porte was one of the first off in finale after Trek-Segafredo’s poor team time trial on stage 2. The Tasmanian rode well throughout the course, setting a final time of 35:45, 45 seconds slower than Alaphilippe and 31 seconds slower than Thomas. It was a morale-boosting ride but he remains out of touch overall, in 15th place at 4:44. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) also bounced back, going deep in the time trial and finishing fourth at 36 seconds.

Kruijswijk, Pinot and Mas were also within a minute of Alaphilippe, to lift them up the overall classification. Mas and especially Kruijswijk now stand out as a threat. The Dutchman is 2:12 down on Alaphilippe but only 56 seconds behind Thomas. Mas moved up to fourth overall, at 2:44, only 1:18 down on Thomas.

Bernal slipped to fifth overall at 2:52 and perhaps into a domestique role for Thomas. He also lost the best young rider’s white jersey to Mas by eight seconds. Pinot moved to eighth overall but is at 3:22, with Uran back in the top ten but at 3:54.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) simply could not produce sufficient time trial speed and so lost 1:51 to Alaphilippe, slipping to ninth at 3:55. His teammate Mikel Landa was a little faster but is still 18th overall at 6:00 after losing time in the echelons on the road to Albi. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) both lost 2:08. They are close to four minutes down overall and so will have to ride aggressively in the mountain stages ahead.

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) arguably had the worst day of all the overall contenders, especially with fellow Frenchmen Alaphilippe and Pinot performing well.

Bardet opted to start on a road bike fitted with aero bars and then swap to a full time trial bike after 15km. It was a poor decision, with the AG2R-La Mondiale mechanic slow to bring the new bike, meaning Bardet lost at least 10 seconds. He lost 2:26 to Alaphilippe and is now 17th overall at 5:46, his podium chances surely over for this year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:35:00
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:14
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
5Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:45
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:49
8Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:52
9Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:58
10Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:01:01
11Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:03
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:09
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:11
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:19
16Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
17Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:01:22
18Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:25
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:01:26
20Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:31
21Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:32
22Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:01:36
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:44
24Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:45
25Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:48
26Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:49
27Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:50
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:51
29Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:53
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
31Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:02:05
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:06
33Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
34Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:08
35Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:13
36Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:15
37Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:25
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:26
40Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:28
41Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:02:31
42Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
44Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:32
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:02:39
46Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:02:41
47Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:45
48Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
49Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:02:50
50Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:03:00
51Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
52Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:03:03
53Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
54Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:04
55Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
56Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:08
57Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:09
58Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:10
60Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:03:11
61Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:13
62Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:14
63Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
64Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:03:21
65Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:03:23
66Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:24
67Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:03:25
68Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
69William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:31
70Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
71Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
72Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:33
73Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:03:38
74Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
75Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:03:41
76Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:03:44
78Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
79Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:49
80Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:03:50
81Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:03:51
82Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
83Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:03:52
84Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:03:53
85Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:58
86Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:03:59
87Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:01
88David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:02
89Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:04:03
90Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:06
91Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:07
92Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:04:09
95Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:10
96Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:12
97Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
98Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:15
99Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:20
100Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:04:21
101Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:22
102Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:23
103Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
104Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:24
105Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:04:25
107Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:04:26
108Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:27
109Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:30
110Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:04:31
111Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:33
113Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:34
114Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:35
115Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
116José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:36
117Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:04:37
118Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:38
120Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:04:39
121Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:40
122Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:43
123Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
124Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:04:45
126Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
127Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:04:46
128Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
129Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
130Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:52
131Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:55
132Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
133Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:04:57
134Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:05:02
135Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:05:03
136Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:05:07
137Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:08
138Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:05:10
139Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
140Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:05:11
141Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:05:12
142Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:16
144André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:05:20
145Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:23
146Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:35
147Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:41
148Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:44
149Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:48
150Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:49
151Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
152Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie0:05:50
153Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:53
154Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
155Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:05:57
156Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:05:59
157Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:06:06
158Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:07
159George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:14
160Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:15
161Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:06:19
162Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:25
163Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:45
164Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:06:55
164Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
DNFWout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep20pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos17
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First13
5Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo11
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma10
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
8Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
9Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
10Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team6
11Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team5
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:35:52
2Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:06
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
4Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:39
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:44
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:52
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:13
8Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:21
9Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:08
10Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:02:33
11Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:02:58
12Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:03:00
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:10
14Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:22
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:03:31
16Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:34
17Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:46
18Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:48
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:03:51
20Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:03:53
21Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:00
22Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:18
23Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:24
24Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:49
25Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:23
26Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:06:03

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep1:46:50
2Movistar Team0:02:09
3Trek-Segafredo0:02:19
4Katusha-Alpecin0:02:38
5EF Education First0:02:43
6Groupama-FDJ0:03:21
7Team Ineos
8Team Sunweb0:03:50
9Bahrain-Merida0:04:13
10Astana Pro Team0:04:43
11CCC Team0:04:45
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:50
13Lotto Soudal0:05:18
14Cofidis Solutions Credits0:05:44
15UAE Team Emirates0:05:58
16Dimension Data0:06:24
17Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:06:45
18AG2R La Mondiale0:06:56
19Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:55
20Team Arkea-Samsic0:07:57
21Mitchelton-Scott0:08:30
22Total Direct Energie0:09:35

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep53:01:09
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:26
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:12
4Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:44
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:02:52
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:04
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:22
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:03:54
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:55
10Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
11Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:04:15
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:29
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:34
15Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:04:44
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:34
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
18Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:00
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:06:07
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:06:10
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:28
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:06:39
23Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:46
24David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:34
25Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:09:02
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:09:43
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:14:25
28Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:55
29George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:34
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:17:50
31Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:20
32Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:51
33Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:07
34Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:25:23
35Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:25:24
36Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:25:41
37Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:27:07
38Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:28:02
39Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:07
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:55
41Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:29:12
42Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:25
43Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:30:21
44Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:25
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:36
46Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:09
47Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:32:51
48Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:33:37
49Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:34:02
50Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:34:06
51Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:35:04
52Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:35:49
53Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:38:01
54Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:38:18
55Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:44
56Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:58
57Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:40:49
58Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:40:54
59Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:41:38
60Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:57
61Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:42:43
62Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:08
63Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:44:39
64Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:44:55
65Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:47:42
66Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:48:44
67Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:50:02
68Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:51:04
69Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:29
70Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:52:12
71Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:52:26
72Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:53:03
73Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:53:41
74Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:54:30
75Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:54:43
76Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:55:33
77Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:56:59
78Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:57:20
79Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1:00:03
80Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1:00:08
81Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:36
82Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:02:09
83Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:03:10
84Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:03:21
85Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team1:08:15
86Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1:09:17
87Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert1:10:52
88Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:14:56
89Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:15:08
90Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:15:13
91Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1:16:11
92Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:16:16
93Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:16:22
94Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:17:17
95Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:17:24
96Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:17:35
97Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:18:00
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:18:29
99Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
100Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team1:18:53
101Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:19:20
102Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:19:28
103Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:20:01
104Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:20:15
105Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1:20:39
106Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:21:25
107Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:21:58
108Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:23:32
109Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:24:04
110Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:24:08
111Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1:24:56
112Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:25:17
113Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:25:41
114Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1:26:57
115Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:29:37
116Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos1:30:03
117Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:30:25
118Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:33:39
119Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:35:47
120Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:29
121Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:37:54
122Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:38:24
123Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:39:06
124Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team1:39:59
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:41:08
126Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:41:56
127Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
128José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:42:33
129Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:43:00
130Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:43:22
131Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:43:42
132Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:44:19
133Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1:44:41
134Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:44:43
135Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:45:03
136Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:45:31
137Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1:46:12
138Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:46:18
139Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:46:24
140Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:46:52
141William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:48:00
142Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1:50:14
143Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:52:06
144Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin1:52:15
145Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:52:16
146Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:52:21
147Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:52:51
148Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:52:53
149Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie1:53:03
150Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:54:11
151Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:54:12
152Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1:54:13
153Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data1:54:22
154Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:54:35
155Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:55:19
156Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:55:33
157André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic1:55:51
158Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:55:53
159Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First1:56:09
160Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:57:40
161Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:57:45
162Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2:03:35
163Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2:03:49
164Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First2:08:12
165Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert2:19:45

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe277pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida191
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep184
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb167
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal148
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo132
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott118
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team101
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma96
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep95
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal83
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma67
13Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale64
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates63
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal61
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ52
17Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First51
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert51
19Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
20Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits48
21Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert46
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos46
23Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott43
24Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin41
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
26Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team36
27Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida35
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic35
29Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe35
30Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
31Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida31
32Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott30
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team29
34Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data28
35Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
36André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic28
37Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie26
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb26
39Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos25
40Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo25
41Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep25
42Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe22
43Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
44Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb22
45Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe21
46Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
47Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20
48Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
49Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
50Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb20
51Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo19
52Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First17
53Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
54Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits17
55Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert17
56Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo16
57Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits16
58Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin16
59Ben King (USA) Dimension Data15
60Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie15
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team14
62Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team14
63Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
64Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team13
65Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
66Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma10
67Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
68Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
69Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
70Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team9
72Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
74Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie9
75Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma9
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
77Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
78Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
79Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic7
80Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie7
81Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
82Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
83Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team6
84Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
85Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team6
86Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
87Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First6
88Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
89Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
90Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
91Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
92Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
93Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
94Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
95Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
96Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
97Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
98Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
99Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
100Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
101David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
102Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
103Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
104Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
105William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
106Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-4
107Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team-4
108George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma-6
109Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-6
110Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal54pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal37
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
5Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team13
9Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
10Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott10
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
13Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
15Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First6
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos4
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
20Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
23Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
25Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
28Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1
31Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
32Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1
35Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
36Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1
37Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
38Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
39Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep53:03:53
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:08
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:50
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:07
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:41
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:25
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:53
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:00
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:49:42
10Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:50:57
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:54:15
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:54:36
13Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:38
14Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:15:16
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:16:44
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:18:41
17Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1:24:13
18Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:27:41
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:45
20Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:35:40
21Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:41:59
22Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:42:47
23Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1:47:30
24Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1:51:29
25Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:52:49
26Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:55:01

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo159:16:27
2Movistar Team0:10:12
3AG2R La Mondiale0:13:56
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:32
5Mitchelton-Scott0:18:58
6UAE Team Emirates0:33:49
7Groupama-FDJ0:34:50
8EF Education First0:35:25
9Team Jumbo-Visma0:39:34
10Team Ineos0:41:39
11Team Sunweb0:47:56
12Astana Pro Team0:49:49
13Bahrain-Merida1:02:50
14Deceuninck-QuickStep1:11:02
15CCC Team1:22:51
16Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team1:24:41
17Dimension Data1:35:54
18Team Arkea-Samsic1:45:48
19Lotto Soudal2:01:14
20Cofidis Solutions Credits2:08:21
21Total Direct Energie2:28:59
22Katusha-Alpecin2:59:09

 

