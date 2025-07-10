The Garmin Fenix 8 is the very latest in Garmin's smartwatch tech – now with a rare $100 off in this Amazon Prime Day deal

The Garmin Fenix 8 represents the very best of the best when it comes to the best cycling smartwatches. It's Garmin's flagship multisport GPS smartwatch, and comes loaded with so many features, it's almost easier to list what it can't do than what it can.

It also makes the Fenix 8 one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market, and therefore rarely discounted. For Amazon Prime Day, there is $100 off the 43mm, 47mm and 51mm versions of the Garmin Fenix 8 in its various Amoled and Solar touchscreen options.

It takes the top-of-the-line Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled down to just $999.99, from the list price of $1,099.99, and that's one of the cheapest we've seen this year. However, with the Prime Day week ending on 11 July, we'd expect this price not to last, so we would suggest grabbing it while you can.

If the Fenix 8 is a step too far, then our selection as one of the best Garmin smartwatches – the Garmin Venu 3, is reduced by $50 to just $399.99. Be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day Live hub for all the best cycling deals – which is updating regularly as they appear, so worth bookmarking for easy checking.

Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled: was $1,099.99 now $999.99 at Amazon Save $100 on the Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled (51mm). Featuring an all-new internal speaker and microphone for voice control and messaging – a particularly appealing addition for cycling. The exceptionally bright Amoled display ensures all your on-the-go cycling stats are easy to read, complemented by an extensive battery life and multi-band GNSS technology for highly accurate navigation.

Garmin is renowned for producing groundbreaking cycling tech, and the Garmin cycling range includes some of the best GPS bike computers, plus the best power meters, smart lights with rearview radar, and of course, smartwatches.

There are plenty Prime Day Garmin deals across the cycling range at Amazon, including one of its top-rated cycling computers – the Garmin Edge 1040, reduced to $399.99, with a $200 reduction.