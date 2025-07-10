The Garmin Fenix 8 is the very latest in Garmin's smartwatch tech – now with a rare $100 off in this Amazon Prime Day deal

If you're considering an upgrade to your fitness-tracking technology, this Garmin smartwatch deal is well worth grabbing fast

The Garmin Fenix 8 comes with an all-new voice command feature
The Garmin Fenix 8 comes with a very interesting voice command feature (Image credit: Future)

The Garmin Fenix 8 represents the very best of the best when it comes to the best cycling smartwatches. It's Garmin's flagship multisport GPS smartwatch, and comes loaded with so many features, it's almost easier to list what it can't do than what it can.

It also makes the Fenix 8 one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market, and therefore rarely discounted. For Amazon Prime Day, there is $100 off the 43mm, 47mm and 51mm versions of the Garmin Fenix 8 in its various Amoled and Solar touchscreen options.

Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled
Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled: was $1,099.99 now $999.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on the Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled (51mm). Featuring an all-new internal speaker and microphone for voice control and messaging – a particularly appealing addition for cycling. The exceptionally bright Amoled display ensures all your on-the-go cycling stats are easy to read, complemented by an extensive battery life and multi-band GNSS technology for highly accurate navigation.

View Deal
