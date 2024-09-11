How to watch the 2024 UCI Road World Championships

Mathieu van der Poel took the rainbow stripes in the men's road race at the 2023 Glasgow Worlds

The end of the racing season is near but the UCI Road World Championships are around the corner, with the week-long slate of races running on September 21-29.

After last year's 'mega Worlds' in Glasgow, Scotland, this season the races take place in Zürich, Switzerland featuring challenging hilly courses throughout the week.

The biggest stars of the men's and women's pelotons will be heading to Switzerland for the Worlds, including reigning road race champions Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) and Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) and time trial champions Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) and Chloe Dygert (USA).

Those four big names will be hoping to pull on the rainbow jersey once again come the end of September, but there are plenty of major contenders heading to Zürich with similar dreams of glory.

Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), Richard Carapaz (Ecuador), Mads Pedersen (Denmark), Michael Matthews (Australia), Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France), Grace Brown (Australia), and Kristen Falkner (USA) are some of the stars already confirmed for the 2024 Worlds.

More riders including the likes of Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), and Josh Tarling (Great Britain) are expected to join the start list for the event, too.

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky will be hoping to hold onto the rainbow jersey she won in Glasgow last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road World Championships live in the USA

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the UCI Road World Championships.

FloBikes will air the UCI Road World Championships in full in the USA. An annual subscription will set you back $150/year.

Road World Championships live in Canada

In Canada, the UCI Road World Championships will also be streamed on Flobikes with a subscription costing $29.99/month or $150/year.

Road World Championships live in the UK

In the UK, cycling fans will be able to catch all the action at the Road Worlds live on Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month for the standard plan. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports, including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.

Road World Championships live in Australia

In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will carry live coverage of the Road Worlds on TV and streaming online.

Road World Championships on any streams

If you are outside your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and came up with a few great recommendations below.

1. NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate NordVPN as the best for streaming Netflix as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

There are a couple other very good options that are safe, reliable and offer good bandwidth for streaming sports. Check out two other top options below - ExpressVPN and the best budget option, Surfshark.