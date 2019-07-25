Trending

Tour de France: Quintana wins stage 18

Alaphilippe nullifies attacks on descent from Galibier to keep yellow

Image 1 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 60

Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) following behind on stage 18

Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) following behind on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 60

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 60

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) crashes during stage 18 at the Tour de France

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) crashes during stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 60

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) crashes during stage 18 at the Tour de France

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) crashes during stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 60

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) earns combativity award after stage 18

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) earns combativity award after stage 18
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 60

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) best young rider at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) best young rider at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 60

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 60

Team Ineos on the Col du Galibier

Team Ineos on the Col du Galibier
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 60

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) descending off the Col du Galibier

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) descending off the Col du Galibier
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 60

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 60

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) attacks on the Col du Galibier

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) attacks on the Col du Galibier
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 60

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) second on stage 18 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) second on stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 60

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) second on stage 18 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) second on stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after winning stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after winning stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 60

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) after stage 18 at the Tour de France

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) after stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 60

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)stage 18 Tour de France

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)stage 18 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 60

Mikel Landa (Movistar) stage 18 Tour de France

Mikel Landa (Movistar) stage 18 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 60

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stays in the yellow jersey after stage 18 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stays in the yellow jersey after stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movisgtar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movisgtar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movisgtar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movisgtar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 60

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stays in the yellow jersey after stage 18 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stays in the yellow jersey after stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 60

Stage 18 of the Tour de France from Embrun to Valloire

Stage 18 of the Tour de France from Embrun to Valloire
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 60

Team Ineos and Geraint Thomas during stage 18 at the Tour de France

Team Ineos and Geraint Thomas during stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 60

Team Ineos and Egan Bernal during stage 18 at the Tour de France

Team Ineos and Egan Bernal during stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Michael Woods (EF Education First) in the breakaway stage 18

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Michael Woods (EF Education First) in the breakaway stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 60

Tour de France stage 18 heads into the Alps

Tour de France stage 18 heads into the Alps
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 60

Tour de France stage 18 heads into the Alps

Tour de France stage 18 heads into the Alps
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 60

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC)

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 60

Tour de France stage 18 heads into the Alps

Tour de France stage 18 heads into the Alps
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 60

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) stage 18 Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) stage 18 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 60

Stage 18 Tour de France

Stage 18 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 60

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) stage 18 Tour de France

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) stage 18 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) stage 18 Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) stage 18 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 60

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) stage 18 Tour de France

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) stage 18 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during stage 18 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 60

Tour de France stage 18 views are stunning

Tour de France stage 18 views are stunning
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 60

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) with a flat tire during stage 18

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) with a flat tire during stage 18
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 50 of 60

Wout Poels (Team Ineos) during stage 18

Wout Poels (Team Ineos) during stage 18
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 51 of 60

Stage 18 of the Tour de France from Embrun to Valloire

Stage 18 of the Tour de France from Embrun to Valloire
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 52 of 60

Tour de France stage 18 start in Embrun

Tour de France stage 18 start in Embrun
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 53 of 60

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 60

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrating his previous day's victory at the start of stage 18 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrating his previous day's victory at the start of stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 60

The peloton during stage 18 at the Tour de France

The peloton during stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 60

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) ahead of stage 18 at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) ahead of stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 60

Stunning views on the road during stage 18 at the Tour de France

Stunning views on the road during stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 60

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) during stage 18 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) during stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 60

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 60

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) stage 18 Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) stage 18 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) claimed victory on stage 18 of the Tour de France after he soloed clear of the day's early break on the Col du Galibier, but not for the first time on this race, the day's drama centred on Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who retained his yellow jersey following a breathless descent into Valloire.

Related Articles

Tour de France 2019 stage 18 finish line quotes

Alaphilippe was distanced by his direct rivals near the summit of the Galibier, but he scrambled down the other side to recoup his 20-second deficit and keep a hold of the maillot jaune. Just two days from Paris, Alaphilippe remains on course for a most improbable overall victory, though Egan Bernal (Ineos) reaffirmed his credentials on the first of three consecutive Alpine stages by gaining more than half a minute on the yellow jersey to move up to second place overall.

Bernal accelerated forcefully a little over three kilometres from the summit of the Galibier and quickly established a sizeable advantage over the yellow jersey group. At this rarefied altitude, the Colombian looked rather more at ease than most and when his lead yawned out towards 45 seconds, it appeared as though he might be placing a down payment on final overall victory.

Bernal's gains might even have been greater had his teammate Geraint Thomas not launched an acceleration of his own closer to the top that had the collateral effect of slicing his initial advantage to half a minute or so. When Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took over the reins in the yellow jersey group in the final kilometre, his forcing proved too much for Alaphilippe, who was shaken loose on the last ramps before the summit.

It briefly looked as though Alaphilippe's unexpected adventure in yellow might be coming to an abrupt halt, but the Frenchman was unfazed, throwing himself wholeheartedly into the descent. He caught Pinot, Thomas, Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) with 8km remaining and even defiantly tried to distance them on the last hairpin bends before the road flattened out in the finale.

"I took a lot of risks on the descent. I think it was impossible to go faster but I absolutely wanted to save my jersey," Alaphilippe said afterwards.

Up ahead, Quintana had long since sealed stage victory, 1:35 ahead of a battling Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and 2:28 up on Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), while the lone Bernal was gamely picking his way through the remnants of the early break as he looked to maintain his advantage over his podium rivals.

Bernal came home 8th on the stage, 4:46 down on his fellow countryman Quintana, but 32 seconds ahead of the yellow jersey group. That performance was enough to lift him to second place overall, 1:30 down on Alaphilippe, with Thomas a further 5 seconds down in third. Kruisjijk and Pinot drop to 4th and 5th overall, respectively, still 1:47 and 1:50 behind Alaphilippe, while Buchmann remains in 6th place at 2:14.

"I felt good and I'm happy that, in the end, we've gained time on Julian Alaphilippe. That was our number one goal," Bernal said afterwards. "G [Geraint Thomas] told me to attack and make that jump and he said that then he'd try. We're a team and everything we do is because the directeur sportif in the car tells us to do it."

In the Pyrenees, all the momentum had looked to be with Pinot, but the Frenchman acknowledged that he had suffered on the first instalment of the Alpine tripleheader. "I wasn't on a good day," Pinot said. "I tried to follow the best. I didn't manage to go with Egan Bernal who was very strong. Geraint Thomas did a big attack too, but I was able to get back on at the top of the Galibier. Now we've got two summit finishes where more things should happen and where above all I hope I have better sensations."

Bernal and Thomas' accelerations on the upper reaches of the Galibier that put Alaphilippe into difficulty will give Ineos optimism that they can finally unseat the Frenchman on the summit finishes to come. Alaphilippe, for his part, will be buoyed by the fact that Thursday's stage was the longer and more demanding than the two Alpine days ahead. This most unpredictable of Tours remains as delicately balanced as it ever was.

"I gave everything and I'm still in yellow, so I can be satisfied. I didn't feel too bad until the attacks from Bernal and Thomas. That's what changed things, but I hung in there," Alaphilippe said. "I lost a bit of time to Bernal but it could have been a lot worse."

How it unfolded

The furore surrounding the exclusion of Tony Martin and Luke Rowe dominated conversation at the start in Embrun, but the polemic was soon put to one side following a rapid start to proceedings once the flag dropped, with a wide variety of riders eager to infiltrate the day's early break – some with dreams of stage honours, others with obligations to their team leaders, and plenty more just trying to get a head start on the time cut.

The front of the race was still in its nip and tuck phase when Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) led over the category 3 Côte des Demoiselles Coiffées but a sizeable break eventually forged clear ahead of the day's first major obstacle, the 2,109m-high Col de Vars. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was the highest placed of their number on general classification, with 33 other riders aboard the move, including Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Michael Woods (EF Education First), Adam Yates, (Mitchelton-Scott) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC).

That group already had five minutes in hand over the peloton on the lower slopes of the Vars, and they extended that advantage to some 7:30 by the summit, where Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) outsprinted Bardet to the king of the mountains points.

Over the other side, Van Avermaet and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) slipped away from the break and this duo would face into the hors categorie Col d'Izoard with a buffer of more than a minute on their erstwhile companions. Back in the yellow jersey group, meanwhile, George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) endured a scare when he crashed on the descent but he swiftly remounted and rejoined his teammate Kruijswijk's side. The unfortunate New Zealander would crash again on the descent of the Galibier, but has declared himself fit to line out again on Friday morning.

The fearsome Izoard saw both races within a race ignite. Up front, Bernard shed Van Avermaet and reached the haunting Casse Desert alone, but as the gradient stiffened, Quintana, Adam Yates and Romain Bardet began to force the issue in the fragmenting chasing group. They made contact with Bernard within sight of the summit, and Caruso led over the top. Down the other side, Caruso, Bardet and Bernard were joined by Yates, Quintana, Michael Woods (EF Education First), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Lennard Kämna (Sunweb), now with a lead of 5 minutes over the yellow jersey group.

By then, the group of favourites had been whittled down considerably after Marc Soler hit the front on the Izoard on behalf of Mikel Landa. The Catalan's stint of sustained pace-setting saw Julian Alaphilippe shorn of all his teammates bar Enric Mas, while Ineos lost Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon, and Thibaut Pinot lost his key lieutenant David Gaudu. Although the French youngster got back on before the Galibier, he was unable to perform his by-now habitual cameo on behalf of his leader.

Movistar had appeared to be teeing up Landa for an acceleration, but the anticipated onslaught never came. Instead, the Spanish squad relented in the valley ahead of the Galibier, as if suddenly remembering that Quintana was bounding up the overall rankings thanks to the break's hefty lead over the yellow jersey group. By day's end, Quintana had moved up to 7th at 3:54, while Landa is a minute further back in 8th.

Ineos took up the reins on the long, two-part final ascent, which brought the race up the Col du Lautaret before turning onto the Galibier itself, with Jonathan Castroviejo setting the tempo before Van Baarle dropped back from the break to take over. Their combined efforts whittled the yellow jersey group down to a dozen or so riders, but made little inroads into the break's advantage.

Quintana found himself with Adam Yates, Romain Bardet, Damiano Caruso, Alexey Lutsenko and Michael Woods for company after the Lauteret had whittled down the front group significantly before the Galibier proper. After Lutsenko kicked with 26km to go, Quintana responded with a stinging acceleration of his own. With 7km of climbing to go, Quintana opened a decisive gap.

After a subdued Tour, he was, for a day at least, something like himself again. By the summit, he was 1:43 clear of Bardet, and he retained most of that buffer on the 19km drop into Valloire to put a different slant on a trying race. Bardet had the consolation of moving into the polka dot jersey as he, too, bids to salvage something from a disappointing Tour.

"This stage was one for the pure climbers, for the real climbers in the bunch, and I was present. I was ready for it. It's a beautiful win, and on a stage like this, with this type of profile, it makes me emotional," Quintana said.

Since his debut in 2013, Quintana has laboured in the hope of becoming the first Colombian winner of the Tour. That honour might yet fall to his fellow countryman Bernal, who produced his best display of the race to date on the mighty Galibier, but for Ineos – and others – Alaphilippe is still proving a strikingly tough out.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5:34:15
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:58
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:00
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:46
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:18
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
17Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:05:43
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:16
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:06:47
21Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:24
22David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:22
23Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:08:53
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:10:12
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:23
26Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:57
27George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:58
28Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:12:27
29Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
30Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:13:11
31Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:13:21
33Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
34Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:13:41
35Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:13:55
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:01
37Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:17
38Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:16:32
39Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:16:53
40Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:25
41Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:36
42Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:20:47
43Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
44Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:24
45Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:25
46Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
47Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:22:40
48Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
49Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
50Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
51Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
52Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
55Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
56Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
58Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
59Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
60Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:08
61Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:23:54
62Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:25:36
63Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:25:46
64Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
65Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
66Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
69Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:52
70Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:28:02
71Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:28:06
72Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:07
73Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
75Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
76Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
77Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:29:04
78Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:29:23
79Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:29:25
80Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
81Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:32
82Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:29:42
83Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:49
84Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
86Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:29:59
87Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
88Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
90Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
91Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
92Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
94Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
95Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
96Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
97Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
98Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
99Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
101Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
102Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
103Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
104Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
105Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
106Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
107Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
108Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
109Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:32:54
110Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
112Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
113Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
114Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
115Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
116Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
117Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
118Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
119Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
120Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
121André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
122Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
123Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
124William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
125Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
127Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
128Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
129José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
130Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
131Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
132Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
133Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
134Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
135Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
136Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
137Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:33:30
139Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:33:41
140Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
141Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
142Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
143Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
144Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:33:46
145Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:34:46
146Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
147Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
148Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
149Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:34:51
150Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:24
151Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:35:47
152Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:36
153Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
154Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
155Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
156Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:42:02
DNSLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSSøren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - Les Thuiles km. 45
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb17
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team15
4Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits13
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma11
6Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott10
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team8
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
10Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First5
12Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First4
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates2
15Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team20pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb13
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida11
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First9
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos8
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team7
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma6
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos3
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte Des Demoiselles Coiffées km. 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2pts
2Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col De Vars (2 109 M) km. 82.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
6Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 (HC) Col D'Izoard, km. 133
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida40pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
3Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo24
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
5Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First16
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team12
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
8Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb4

Mountain 4 (HC) Col Du Galibier, km. 189
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team40pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team24
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida20
5Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb16
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First8
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team4

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb5:37:13
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:48
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:24
5Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:59
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:29
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:19
8Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:17:49
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:26
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:42
11Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:10
12Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:22:54
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:27:01
14Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
15Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
16Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:29:56
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
18Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:30:43
20Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:48
21Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:31:48
22Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
23Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team16:54:19
2Groupama-FDJ0:10:59
3EF Education First0:11:51
4Team Ineos0:12:25
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:09
6CCC Team0:19:44
7AG2R La Mondiale0:22:49
8Trek-Segafredo0:28:51
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:41
10Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:48
11Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:40:12
12Dimension Data0:43:58
13Bahrain-Merida0:44:05
14Astana Pro Team0:44:47
15Lotto Soudal0:45:26
16Team Sunweb0:47:09
17Team Arkea-Samsic0:47:52
18Cofidis Solutions Credits0:48:41
19UAE Team Emirates0:49:38
20Mitchelton-Scott0:59:16
21Katusha-Alpecin1:05:24
22Total Direct Energie1:08:16

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep75:18:49
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:01:30
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:35
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:47
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:50
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:14
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:54
8Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:54
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:05:33
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:58
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:06:30
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:47
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:15:11
14Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:21
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:17:00
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:37
17Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:22:43
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:39
19Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:34:23
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:35:52
21George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:36:13
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:27
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:42:30
24Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:45:45
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:47:13
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:48:18
27Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:49:35
28Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:49:41
29Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:56:46
30Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:58:26
31Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:03:23
32Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:03:50
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1:05:40
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:06:27
35Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:42
36Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First1:07:37
37Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:10:48
38Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos1:11:25
39Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:11:44
40Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:13:09
41Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:09
42Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:18:05
43Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:46
44Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1:21:27
45Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:21:56
46Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:23:52
47Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos1:27:39
48Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:29:39
49Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida1:31:12
50Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:34
51Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1:31:42
52Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First1:31:45
53Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:35:54
54Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:45
55Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:37:12
56Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1:40:23
57Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:40:34
58Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:40:54
59Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie1:43:20
60Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:43:30
61Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:44:40
62Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:44:45
63Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:44:59
64Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:45:52
65Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First1:47:49
66Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:57
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:51:04
69Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:52:41
70Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:52:42
71Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data1:53:22
72Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:53:44
73Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1:56:03
74Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos1:59:10
75Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2:00:43
76Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:00:47
77Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos2:02:12
78Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott2:06:21
79Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:06:23
80Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:08:27
81Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:08:31
82Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert2:08:51
83Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team2:11:32
84Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2:12:57
85Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2:13:11
86Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:17:50
87Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:18:01
88Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:20:45
89Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:20:55
90Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:22:20
91Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:23:00
92Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:24:26
93Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:24:54
94Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:24:58
95Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:26:10
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:26:33
97Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:28:28
98Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:29:07
99Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:29:24
100Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:30:41
101Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:31:55
102Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2:34:33
103Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:35:06
104Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:35:35
105Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:37:05
106Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2:37:53
107Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:39:46
108Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:41:29
109Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:42:16
110Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb2:42:50
111Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert2:44:35
112Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2:45:01
113Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:45:21
114Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:48:28
115Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2:48:41
116Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:49:32
117Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team2:51:37
118Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:51:54
119Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:53:02
120Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:55:39
121Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:59:45
122Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic3:01:18
123Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:01:51
124Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:02:32
125Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3:03:04
126Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team3:05:49
127Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:05:59
128José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3:07:11
129Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:09:14
130Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team3:09:54
131Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:09:56
132Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:11:24
133Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb3:12:04
134Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:12:22
135Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First3:12:38
136Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3:14:23
137Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:15:40
138Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma3:17:22
139Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3:22:36
140André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic3:22:56
141Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:23:07
142Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:23:12
143Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:23:24
144Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin3:23:43
145William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:23:48
146Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:24:02
147Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:24:53
148Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie3:25:12
149Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:25:31
150Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data3:26:24
151Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3:26:33
152Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:30:49
153Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:34:59
154Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3:35:41
155Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First3:49:49
156Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3:49:52

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe309pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep224
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida203
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb201
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal198
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott180
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo157
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team149
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep119
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma116
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal106
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ93
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma78
14Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits78
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert73
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal71
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates71
18Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First66
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos66
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale64
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal59
22Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos55
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin55
24Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert53
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida51
26Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott50
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
28Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe47
29Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team46
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team43
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott43
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data41
33Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie41
34Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin41
35Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe40
36Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team40
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma39
38Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb37
39Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida35
40Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic35
41Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep34
42Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep34
43Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team33
44Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb32
45Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
46Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida31
47Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
48Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
49André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic30
50Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits29
51Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team28
52Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie28
53Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First27
54Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo27
55Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
56Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits26
57Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb26
58Ben King (USA) Dimension Data26
59Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie25
60Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo24
61Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team22
62Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe22
63Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin22
64Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
65Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
66Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
67Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20
68Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
69Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data20
70Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
71Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team20
72Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits18
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie18
74Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
75Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
76Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
77Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
78Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits17
79Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
80Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert17
81Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
82Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo16
83Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team16
84Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
85Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First14
86Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First13
87Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team13
88Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
89Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
90Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
91Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
92Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
93Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott10
94Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
95Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
96Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
97Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
98Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale8
99Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
100Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
101Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
102Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
103Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team6
104Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team6
105Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First6
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates5
107Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
108Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
109Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4
110Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos4
111Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
112Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
113Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
114David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
115Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
116Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
117Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
118Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
119Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
120Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
121Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1
122Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
123William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
124George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma-1
125Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-3
126Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-6
127Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale86pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal74
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida60
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team58
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ50
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team45
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal38
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep33
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First31
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
11Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott29
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
14Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo26
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma24
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe24
17Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb22
18Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
19Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
20Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team18
21Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos18
22Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team18
23Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team17
24Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
25Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
27Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott10
28Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos8
30Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First8
31Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
33Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
34Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First6
35Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
37Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic6
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
39Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
40Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
41Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
42Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3
43Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
44Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
45Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
47Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
48Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
49Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
50Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
51Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
52Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data1
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
54Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
55Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1
56Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
57Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1
58Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
59Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos75:20:19
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:07
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:48:11
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:56:56
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:02:20
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:09:18
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:22:22
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:28:09
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:42:00
10Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos2:00:42
11Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:19:25
12Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:23:24
13Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:39:59
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert2:43:05
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2:43:31
16Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:43:51
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:46:58
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:54:09
19Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:58:15
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:08:26
21Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:10:52
22Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma3:15:52
23Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:21:54

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team226:02:13
2Trek-Segafredo0:20:38
3EF Education First0:59:11
4Team Ineos1:00:27
5Groupama-FDJ1:05:31
6Bora-Hansgrohe1:11:08
7Team Jumbo-Visma1:24:25
8UAE Team Emirates1:27:48
9AG2R La Mondiale1:35:32
10Mitchelton-Scott1:58:56
11Astana Pro Team2:00:01
12Deceuninck-QuickStep2:31:08
13Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team2:46:28
14CCC Team2:57:31
15Dimension Data3:02:08
16Team Sunweb3:19:34
17Cofidis Solutions Credits3:37:18
18Bahrain-Merida3:42:01
19Team Arkea-Samsic3:49:59
20Lotto Soudal4:36:48
21Total Direct Energie5:32:22
22Katusha-Alpecin6:13:59

 

Latest on Cyclingnews