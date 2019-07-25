Tour de France: Quintana wins stage 18
Alaphilippe nullifies attacks on descent from Galibier to keep yellow
Stage 18: Embrun - Valloire
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) claimed victory on stage 18 of the Tour de France after he soloed clear of the day's early break on the Col du Galibier, but not for the first time on this race, the day's drama centred on Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who retained his yellow jersey following a breathless descent into Valloire.
Related Articles
Alaphilippe was distanced by his direct rivals near the summit of the Galibier, but he scrambled down the other side to recoup his 20-second deficit and keep a hold of the maillot jaune. Just two days from Paris, Alaphilippe remains on course for a most improbable overall victory, though Egan Bernal (Ineos) reaffirmed his credentials on the first of three consecutive Alpine stages by gaining more than half a minute on the yellow jersey to move up to second place overall.
Bernal accelerated forcefully a little over three kilometres from the summit of the Galibier and quickly established a sizeable advantage over the yellow jersey group. At this rarefied altitude, the Colombian looked rather more at ease than most and when his lead yawned out towards 45 seconds, it appeared as though he might be placing a down payment on final overall victory.
Bernal's gains might even have been greater had his teammate Geraint Thomas not launched an acceleration of his own closer to the top that had the collateral effect of slicing his initial advantage to half a minute or so. When Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took over the reins in the yellow jersey group in the final kilometre, his forcing proved too much for Alaphilippe, who was shaken loose on the last ramps before the summit.
It briefly looked as though Alaphilippe's unexpected adventure in yellow might be coming to an abrupt halt, but the Frenchman was unfazed, throwing himself wholeheartedly into the descent. He caught Pinot, Thomas, Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) with 8km remaining and even defiantly tried to distance them on the last hairpin bends before the road flattened out in the finale.
"I took a lot of risks on the descent. I think it was impossible to go faster but I absolutely wanted to save my jersey," Alaphilippe said afterwards.
Up ahead, Quintana had long since sealed stage victory, 1:35 ahead of a battling Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and 2:28 up on Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), while the lone Bernal was gamely picking his way through the remnants of the early break as he looked to maintain his advantage over his podium rivals.
Bernal came home 8th on the stage, 4:46 down on his fellow countryman Quintana, but 32 seconds ahead of the yellow jersey group. That performance was enough to lift him to second place overall, 1:30 down on Alaphilippe, with Thomas a further 5 seconds down in third. Kruisjijk and Pinot drop to 4th and 5th overall, respectively, still 1:47 and 1:50 behind Alaphilippe, while Buchmann remains in 6th place at 2:14.
"I felt good and I'm happy that, in the end, we've gained time on Julian Alaphilippe. That was our number one goal," Bernal said afterwards. "G [Geraint Thomas] told me to attack and make that jump and he said that then he'd try. We're a team and everything we do is because the directeur sportif in the car tells us to do it."
In the Pyrenees, all the momentum had looked to be with Pinot, but the Frenchman acknowledged that he had suffered on the first instalment of the Alpine tripleheader. "I wasn't on a good day," Pinot said. "I tried to follow the best. I didn't manage to go with Egan Bernal who was very strong. Geraint Thomas did a big attack too, but I was able to get back on at the top of the Galibier. Now we've got two summit finishes where more things should happen and where above all I hope I have better sensations."
Bernal and Thomas' accelerations on the upper reaches of the Galibier that put Alaphilippe into difficulty will give Ineos optimism that they can finally unseat the Frenchman on the summit finishes to come. Alaphilippe, for his part, will be buoyed by the fact that Thursday's stage was the longer and more demanding than the two Alpine days ahead. This most unpredictable of Tours remains as delicately balanced as it ever was.
"I gave everything and I'm still in yellow, so I can be satisfied. I didn't feel too bad until the attacks from Bernal and Thomas. That's what changed things, but I hung in there," Alaphilippe said. "I lost a bit of time to Bernal but it could have been a lot worse."
How it unfolded
The furore surrounding the exclusion of Tony Martin and Luke Rowe dominated conversation at the start in Embrun, but the polemic was soon put to one side following a rapid start to proceedings once the flag dropped, with a wide variety of riders eager to infiltrate the day's early break – some with dreams of stage honours, others with obligations to their team leaders, and plenty more just trying to get a head start on the time cut.
The front of the race was still in its nip and tuck phase when Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) led over the category 3 Côte des Demoiselles Coiffées but a sizeable break eventually forged clear ahead of the day's first major obstacle, the 2,109m-high Col de Vars. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was the highest placed of their number on general classification, with 33 other riders aboard the move, including Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Michael Woods (EF Education First), Adam Yates, (Mitchelton-Scott) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC).
That group already had five minutes in hand over the peloton on the lower slopes of the Vars, and they extended that advantage to some 7:30 by the summit, where Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) outsprinted Bardet to the king of the mountains points.
Over the other side, Van Avermaet and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) slipped away from the break and this duo would face into the hors categorie Col d'Izoard with a buffer of more than a minute on their erstwhile companions. Back in the yellow jersey group, meanwhile, George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) endured a scare when he crashed on the descent but he swiftly remounted and rejoined his teammate Kruijswijk's side. The unfortunate New Zealander would crash again on the descent of the Galibier, but has declared himself fit to line out again on Friday morning.
The fearsome Izoard saw both races within a race ignite. Up front, Bernard shed Van Avermaet and reached the haunting Casse Desert alone, but as the gradient stiffened, Quintana, Adam Yates and Romain Bardet began to force the issue in the fragmenting chasing group. They made contact with Bernard within sight of the summit, and Caruso led over the top. Down the other side, Caruso, Bardet and Bernard were joined by Yates, Quintana, Michael Woods (EF Education First), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Lennard Kämna (Sunweb), now with a lead of 5 minutes over the yellow jersey group.
By then, the group of favourites had been whittled down considerably after Marc Soler hit the front on the Izoard on behalf of Mikel Landa. The Catalan's stint of sustained pace-setting saw Julian Alaphilippe shorn of all his teammates bar Enric Mas, while Ineos lost Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon, and Thibaut Pinot lost his key lieutenant David Gaudu. Although the French youngster got back on before the Galibier, he was unable to perform his by-now habitual cameo on behalf of his leader.
Movistar had appeared to be teeing up Landa for an acceleration, but the anticipated onslaught never came. Instead, the Spanish squad relented in the valley ahead of the Galibier, as if suddenly remembering that Quintana was bounding up the overall rankings thanks to the break's hefty lead over the yellow jersey group. By day's end, Quintana had moved up to 7th at 3:54, while Landa is a minute further back in 8th.
Ineos took up the reins on the long, two-part final ascent, which brought the race up the Col du Lautaret before turning onto the Galibier itself, with Jonathan Castroviejo setting the tempo before Van Baarle dropped back from the break to take over. Their combined efforts whittled the yellow jersey group down to a dozen or so riders, but made little inroads into the break's advantage.
Quintana found himself with Adam Yates, Romain Bardet, Damiano Caruso, Alexey Lutsenko and Michael Woods for company after the Lauteret had whittled down the front group significantly before the Galibier proper. After Lutsenko kicked with 26km to go, Quintana responded with a stinging acceleration of his own. With 7km of climbing to go, Quintana opened a decisive gap.
After a subdued Tour, he was, for a day at least, something like himself again. By the summit, he was 1:43 clear of Bardet, and he retained most of that buffer on the 19km drop into Valloire to put a different slant on a trying race. Bardet had the consolation of moving into the polka dot jersey as he, too, bids to salvage something from a disappointing Tour.
"This stage was one for the pure climbers, for the real climbers in the bunch, and I was present. I was ready for it. It's a beautiful win, and on a stage like this, with this type of profile, it makes me emotional," Quintana said.
Since his debut in 2013, Quintana has laboured in the hope of becoming the first Colombian winner of the Tour. That honour might yet fall to his fellow countryman Bernal, who produced his best display of the race to date on the mighty Galibier, but for Ineos – and others – Alaphilippe is still proving a strikingly tough out.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5:34:15
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:28
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:58
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:00
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:46
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:18
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|16
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:05:43
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:16
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:47
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:24
|22
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:22
|23
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:53
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:10:12
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:23
|26
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:57
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:58
|28
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:27
|29
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:13:11
|31
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:13:21
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|34
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:13:41
|35
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:13:55
|36
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:01
|37
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:17
|38
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:16:32
|39
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:53
|40
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:25
|41
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:36
|42
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:20:47
|43
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|44
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:24
|45
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:25
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:40
|48
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|49
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|51
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|56
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|58
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|60
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:08
|61
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:23:54
|62
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:25:36
|63
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:25:46
|64
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|66
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:52
|70
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:02
|71
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:28:06
|72
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:07
|73
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|76
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:29:04
|78
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:23
|79
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:29:25
|80
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|81
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:32
|82
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:42
|83
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:49
|84
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:59
|87
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|90
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|91
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|93
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|94
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|97
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|98
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|101
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|102
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|103
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|104
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|105
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|106
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:32:54
|110
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|112
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|114
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|116
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|119
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|120
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|121
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|122
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|125
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|127
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|128
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|129
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|130
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|131
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|132
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|133
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|134
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|135
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|136
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|137
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:33:30
|139
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:41
|140
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|141
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|142
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|143
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:46
|145
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:46
|146
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|148
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|149
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:34:51
|150
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:24
|151
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:35:47
|152
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:36
|153
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|154
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|155
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|156
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:42:02
|DNS
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|17
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|15
|4
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|13
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|6
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|5
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|4
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|9
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|8
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|3
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|6
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|3
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|16
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|8
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|5
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|8
|8
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5:37:13
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:48
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:24
|5
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:59
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:29
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:19
|8
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:17:49
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:26
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:42
|11
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:10
|12
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:54
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:27:01
|14
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|15
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:29:56
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:30:43
|20
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:48
|21
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:48
|22
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|23
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|16:54:19
|2
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:59
|3
|EF Education First
|0:11:51
|4
|Team Ineos
|0:12:25
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:09
|6
|CCC Team
|0:19:44
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:49
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:51
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:41
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:48
|11
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:40:12
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:43:58
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:05
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:44:47
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:45:26
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:47:09
|17
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:47:52
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:48:41
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:38
|20
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:59:16
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:05:24
|22
|Total Direct Energie
|1:08:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|75:18:49
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:01:30
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:35
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:47
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:50
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:14
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:54
|8
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:05:33
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:58
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:30
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:07:47
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:15:11
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:21
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:17:00
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:37
|17
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:22:43
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:39
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:23
|20
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:52
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:13
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:27
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:30
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:45:45
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:47:13
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:18
|27
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:49:35
|28
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:49:41
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:56:46
|30
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:58:26
|31
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:03:23
|32
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:03:50
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1:05:40
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:27
|35
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:42
|36
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|1:07:37
|37
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:10:48
|38
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:11:25
|39
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:11:44
|40
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:09
|41
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:09
|42
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:18:05
|43
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:46
|44
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:21:27
|45
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:56
|46
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:23:52
|47
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|1:27:39
|48
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:29:39
|49
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|1:31:12
|50
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:34
|51
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:31:42
|52
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|1:31:45
|53
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:35:54
|54
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:45
|55
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:37:12
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1:40:23
|57
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:40:34
|58
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:40:54
|59
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|1:43:20
|60
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:43:30
|61
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:44:40
|62
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:44:45
|63
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:44:59
|64
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:45:52
|65
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|1:47:49
|66
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:57
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:51:04
|69
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:52:41
|70
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:52:42
|71
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|1:53:22
|72
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:53:44
|73
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1:56:03
|74
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|1:59:10
|75
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2:00:43
|76
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:00:47
|77
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|2:02:12
|78
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:06:21
|79
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:06:23
|80
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:08:27
|81
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:08:31
|82
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|2:08:51
|83
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|2:11:32
|84
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:12:57
|85
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:13:11
|86
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:17:50
|87
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:18:01
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:20:45
|89
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:20:55
|90
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:22:20
|91
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:23:00
|92
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:24:26
|93
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:24:54
|94
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:24:58
|95
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:26:10
|96
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:26:33
|97
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:28:28
|98
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:29:07
|99
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:29:24
|100
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:30:41
|101
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:31:55
|102
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2:34:33
|103
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:35:06
|104
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:35:35
|105
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:37:05
|106
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|2:37:53
|107
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:39:46
|108
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:41:29
|109
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:42:16
|110
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:42:50
|111
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|2:44:35
|112
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:45:01
|113
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:45:21
|114
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:48:28
|115
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:48:41
|116
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:49:32
|117
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:51:37
|118
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:51:54
|119
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:53:02
|120
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:55:39
|121
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:59:45
|122
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|3:01:18
|123
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3:01:51
|124
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:02:32
|125
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3:03:04
|126
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3:05:49
|127
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:05:59
|128
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:07:11
|129
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:09:14
|130
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|3:09:54
|131
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:09:56
|132
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:11:24
|133
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|3:12:04
|134
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:12:22
|135
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|3:12:38
|136
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:14:23
|137
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:15:40
|138
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:17:22
|139
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:22:36
|140
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|3:22:56
|141
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:23:07
|142
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:23:12
|143
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3:23:24
|144
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:23:43
|145
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:23:48
|146
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:24:02
|147
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3:24:53
|148
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|3:25:12
|149
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:25:31
|150
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|3:26:24
|151
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:26:33
|152
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:30:49
|153
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:34:59
|154
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:35:41
|155
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|3:49:49
|156
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3:49:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|309
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|224
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|203
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|201
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|198
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|180
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|149
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|78
|14
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|78
|15
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|73
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|66
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|66
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|22
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|55
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|24
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|53
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|26
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|28
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|46
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|31
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|41
|33
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|41
|34
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|35
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|36
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|40
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|39
|38
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|37
|39
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|40
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|41
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|42
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|43
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|44
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|32
|45
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|46
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|47
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|48
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|49
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|30
|50
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|29
|51
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|52
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|28
|53
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|27
|54
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|55
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|56
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|26
|57
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|26
|58
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|26
|59
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|25
|60
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|61
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|62
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|63
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|64
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|65
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|66
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|67
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|68
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|69
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|20
|70
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|71
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|20
|72
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|73
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|74
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|17
|75
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|76
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|77
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|17
|78
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|79
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|80
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|81
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|82
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|83
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|16
|84
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|85
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|14
|86
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|13
|87
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|13
|88
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|89
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|90
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|91
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|92
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|93
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|94
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|95
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|96
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|97
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|98
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|99
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|100
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|101
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|102
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|103
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|6
|104
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|105
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|6
|106
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|107
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|108
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|109
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|110
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|4
|111
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|112
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|113
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|114
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|115
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|116
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|117
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|118
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|119
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|120
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|121
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1
|122
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|123
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|124
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|-1
|125
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|-3
|126
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-6
|127
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|31
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|13
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|14
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|17
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|18
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|20
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|18
|21
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|18
|22
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|23
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|17
|24
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|25
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|27
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|28
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|8
|30
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|8
|31
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|33
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|34
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|6
|35
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|37
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|6
|38
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|39
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|40
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|41
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|42
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|43
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|44
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|45
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|46
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|47
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|48
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|49
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|50
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|52
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|1
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|54
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|56
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|57
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|58
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|59
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|75:20:19
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:07
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:48:11
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:56:56
|5
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:02:20
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:09:18
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:22:22
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:09
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:42:00
|10
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|2:00:42
|11
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:19:25
|12
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:23:24
|13
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:39:59
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|2:43:05
|15
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:43:31
|16
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:43:51
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:46:58
|18
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:54:09
|19
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:58:15
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:08:26
|21
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:10:52
|22
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:15:52
|23
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3:21:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|226:02:13
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:38
|3
|EF Education First
|0:59:11
|4
|Team Ineos
|1:00:27
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:05:31
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:11:08
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24:25
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:27:48
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35:32
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:58:56
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|2:00:01
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:31:08
|13
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|2:46:28
|14
|CCC Team
|2:57:31
|15
|Dimension Data
|3:02:08
|16
|Team Sunweb
|3:19:34
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:37:18
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|3:42:01
|19
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|3:49:59
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|4:36:48
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|5:32:22
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|6:13:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy