Nairo Quintana (Movistar) claimed victory on stage 18 of the Tour de France after he soloed clear of the day's early break on the Col du Galibier, but not for the first time on this race, the day's drama centred on Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who retained his yellow jersey following a breathless descent into Valloire.

Alaphilippe was distanced by his direct rivals near the summit of the Galibier, but he scrambled down the other side to recoup his 20-second deficit and keep a hold of the maillot jaune. Just two days from Paris, Alaphilippe remains on course for a most improbable overall victory, though Egan Bernal (Ineos) reaffirmed his credentials on the first of three consecutive Alpine stages by gaining more than half a minute on the yellow jersey to move up to second place overall.

Bernal accelerated forcefully a little over three kilometres from the summit of the Galibier and quickly established a sizeable advantage over the yellow jersey group. At this rarefied altitude, the Colombian looked rather more at ease than most and when his lead yawned out towards 45 seconds, it appeared as though he might be placing a down payment on final overall victory.

Bernal's gains might even have been greater had his teammate Geraint Thomas not launched an acceleration of his own closer to the top that had the collateral effect of slicing his initial advantage to half a minute or so. When Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took over the reins in the yellow jersey group in the final kilometre, his forcing proved too much for Alaphilippe, who was shaken loose on the last ramps before the summit.

It briefly looked as though Alaphilippe's unexpected adventure in yellow might be coming to an abrupt halt, but the Frenchman was unfazed, throwing himself wholeheartedly into the descent. He caught Pinot, Thomas, Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) with 8km remaining and even defiantly tried to distance them on the last hairpin bends before the road flattened out in the finale.

"I took a lot of risks on the descent. I think it was impossible to go faster but I absolutely wanted to save my jersey," Alaphilippe said afterwards.

Up ahead, Quintana had long since sealed stage victory, 1:35 ahead of a battling Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and 2:28 up on Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), while the lone Bernal was gamely picking his way through the remnants of the early break as he looked to maintain his advantage over his podium rivals.

Bernal came home 8th on the stage, 4:46 down on his fellow countryman Quintana, but 32 seconds ahead of the yellow jersey group. That performance was enough to lift him to second place overall, 1:30 down on Alaphilippe, with Thomas a further 5 seconds down in third. Kruisjijk and Pinot drop to 4th and 5th overall, respectively, still 1:47 and 1:50 behind Alaphilippe, while Buchmann remains in 6th place at 2:14.

"I felt good and I'm happy that, in the end, we've gained time on Julian Alaphilippe. That was our number one goal," Bernal said afterwards. "G [Geraint Thomas] told me to attack and make that jump and he said that then he'd try. We're a team and everything we do is because the directeur sportif in the car tells us to do it."

In the Pyrenees, all the momentum had looked to be with Pinot, but the Frenchman acknowledged that he had suffered on the first instalment of the Alpine tripleheader. "I wasn't on a good day," Pinot said. "I tried to follow the best. I didn't manage to go with Egan Bernal who was very strong. Geraint Thomas did a big attack too, but I was able to get back on at the top of the Galibier. Now we've got two summit finishes where more things should happen and where above all I hope I have better sensations."

Bernal and Thomas' accelerations on the upper reaches of the Galibier that put Alaphilippe into difficulty will give Ineos optimism that they can finally unseat the Frenchman on the summit finishes to come. Alaphilippe, for his part, will be buoyed by the fact that Thursday's stage was the longer and more demanding than the two Alpine days ahead. This most unpredictable of Tours remains as delicately balanced as it ever was.

"I gave everything and I'm still in yellow, so I can be satisfied. I didn't feel too bad until the attacks from Bernal and Thomas. That's what changed things, but I hung in there," Alaphilippe said. "I lost a bit of time to Bernal but it could have been a lot worse."

How it unfolded

The furore surrounding the exclusion of Tony Martin and Luke Rowe dominated conversation at the start in Embrun, but the polemic was soon put to one side following a rapid start to proceedings once the flag dropped, with a wide variety of riders eager to infiltrate the day's early break – some with dreams of stage honours, others with obligations to their team leaders, and plenty more just trying to get a head start on the time cut.

The front of the race was still in its nip and tuck phase when Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) led over the category 3 Côte des Demoiselles Coiffées but a sizeable break eventually forged clear ahead of the day's first major obstacle, the 2,109m-high Col de Vars. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was the highest placed of their number on general classification, with 33 other riders aboard the move, including Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Michael Woods (EF Education First), Adam Yates, (Mitchelton-Scott) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC).

That group already had five minutes in hand over the peloton on the lower slopes of the Vars, and they extended that advantage to some 7:30 by the summit, where Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) outsprinted Bardet to the king of the mountains points.

Over the other side, Van Avermaet and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) slipped away from the break and this duo would face into the hors categorie Col d'Izoard with a buffer of more than a minute on their erstwhile companions. Back in the yellow jersey group, meanwhile, George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) endured a scare when he crashed on the descent but he swiftly remounted and rejoined his teammate Kruijswijk's side. The unfortunate New Zealander would crash again on the descent of the Galibier, but has declared himself fit to line out again on Friday morning.

The fearsome Izoard saw both races within a race ignite. Up front, Bernard shed Van Avermaet and reached the haunting Casse Desert alone, but as the gradient stiffened, Quintana, Adam Yates and Romain Bardet began to force the issue in the fragmenting chasing group. They made contact with Bernard within sight of the summit, and Caruso led over the top. Down the other side, Caruso, Bardet and Bernard were joined by Yates, Quintana, Michael Woods (EF Education First), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Lennard Kämna (Sunweb), now with a lead of 5 minutes over the yellow jersey group.

By then, the group of favourites had been whittled down considerably after Marc Soler hit the front on the Izoard on behalf of Mikel Landa. The Catalan's stint of sustained pace-setting saw Julian Alaphilippe shorn of all his teammates bar Enric Mas, while Ineos lost Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon, and Thibaut Pinot lost his key lieutenant David Gaudu. Although the French youngster got back on before the Galibier, he was unable to perform his by-now habitual cameo on behalf of his leader.

Movistar had appeared to be teeing up Landa for an acceleration, but the anticipated onslaught never came. Instead, the Spanish squad relented in the valley ahead of the Galibier, as if suddenly remembering that Quintana was bounding up the overall rankings thanks to the break's hefty lead over the yellow jersey group. By day's end, Quintana had moved up to 7th at 3:54, while Landa is a minute further back in 8th.

Ineos took up the reins on the long, two-part final ascent, which brought the race up the Col du Lautaret before turning onto the Galibier itself, with Jonathan Castroviejo setting the tempo before Van Baarle dropped back from the break to take over. Their combined efforts whittled the yellow jersey group down to a dozen or so riders, but made little inroads into the break's advantage.

Quintana found himself with Adam Yates, Romain Bardet, Damiano Caruso, Alexey Lutsenko and Michael Woods for company after the Lauteret had whittled down the front group significantly before the Galibier proper. After Lutsenko kicked with 26km to go, Quintana responded with a stinging acceleration of his own. With 7km of climbing to go, Quintana opened a decisive gap.

After a subdued Tour, he was, for a day at least, something like himself again. By the summit, he was 1:43 clear of Bardet, and he retained most of that buffer on the 19km drop into Valloire to put a different slant on a trying race. Bardet had the consolation of moving into the polka dot jersey as he, too, bids to salvage something from a disappointing Tour.

"This stage was one for the pure climbers, for the real climbers in the bunch, and I was present. I was ready for it. It's a beautiful win, and on a stage like this, with this type of profile, it makes me emotional," Quintana said.

Since his debut in 2013, Quintana has laboured in the hope of becoming the first Colombian winner of the Tour. That honour might yet fall to his fellow countryman Bernal, who produced his best display of the race to date on the mighty Galibier, but for Ineos – and others – Alaphilippe is still proving a strikingly tough out.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5:34:15 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:58 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:00 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:46 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:18 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 16 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:05:43 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:16 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:06:47 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:24 22 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:22 23 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:53 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:10:12 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:23 26 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:57 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:58 28 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:27 29 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:13:11 31 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:13:21 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 34 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:13:41 35 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:13:55 36 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:01 37 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:17 38 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:16:32 39 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:53 40 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:25 41 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:20:36 42 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:20:47 43 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 44 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:24 45 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:25 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:40 48 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 49 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 50 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 52 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 53 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 56 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 58 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 60 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:08 61 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:23:54 62 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:25:36 63 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:25:46 64 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 66 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 69 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:52 70 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:02 71 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:28:06 72 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:07 73 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 75 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 76 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 77 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:29:04 78 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:23 79 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:29:25 80 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 81 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:32 82 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:29:42 83 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:49 84 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 86 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:59 87 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 90 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 91 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 92 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 94 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 97 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 99 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 100 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 101 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 102 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 103 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 104 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 105 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 106 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 107 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 108 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 109 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:32:54 110 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 112 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 114 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 116 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 117 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 119 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 120 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 121 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 122 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 124 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 125 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 127 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 128 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 129 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 130 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 131 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 132 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 133 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 134 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 135 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 136 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 137 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:33:30 139 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:41 140 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 141 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 142 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 143 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 144 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:46 145 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:34:46 146 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 147 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 148 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 149 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:34:51 150 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:24 151 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:35:47 152 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:36 153 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 154 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 155 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 156 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:42:02 DNS Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - Les Thuiles km. 45 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 17 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 15 4 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 13 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 6 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 10 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 8 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 10 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 5 12 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 4 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 9 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 8 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 7 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 3 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte Des Demoiselles Coiffées km. 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 pts 2 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col De Vars (2 109 M) km. 82.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 6 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Col D'Izoard, km. 133 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 3 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 24 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 5 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 16 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 8 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 4

Mountain 4 (HC) Col Du Galibier, km. 189 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 5 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 16 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 8 8 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 4

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 5:37:13 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:48 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:24 5 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:59 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:29 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:19 8 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:17:49 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:26 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:42 11 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:10 12 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:22:54 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:27:01 14 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 15 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 16 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:29:56 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 18 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:30:43 20 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:48 21 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:48 22 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 23 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 16:54:19 2 Groupama-FDJ 0:10:59 3 EF Education First 0:11:51 4 Team Ineos 0:12:25 5 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:09 6 CCC Team 0:19:44 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:49 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:28:51 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:41 10 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:48 11 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:40:12 12 Dimension Data 0:43:58 13 Bahrain-Merida 0:44:05 14 Astana Pro Team 0:44:47 15 Lotto Soudal 0:45:26 16 Team Sunweb 0:47:09 17 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:47:52 18 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:48:41 19 UAE Team Emirates 0:49:38 20 Mitchelton-Scott 0:59:16 21 Katusha-Alpecin 1:05:24 22 Total Direct Energie 1:08:16

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 75:18:49 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:01:30 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:35 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:50 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:14 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:54 8 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:54 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:05:33 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:58 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:30 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:47 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:15:11 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:21 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:17:00 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:37 17 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:22:43 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:39 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:23 20 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:52 21 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:13 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:27 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:30 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:45:45 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:47:13 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:18 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:49:35 28 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:49:41 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:56:46 30 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:58:26 31 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:23 32 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:50 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1:05:40 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:27 35 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:42 36 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 1:07:37 37 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:10:48 38 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:11:25 39 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:11:44 40 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:09 41 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:09 42 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:18:05 43 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:46 44 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:21:27 45 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:21:56 46 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:23:52 47 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 1:27:39 48 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:39 49 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 1:31:12 50 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:34 51 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1:31:42 52 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 1:31:45 53 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:35:54 54 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:45 55 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:37:12 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1:40:23 57 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:40:34 58 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:40:54 59 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 1:43:20 60 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:43:30 61 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:44:40 62 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:44:45 63 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:44:59 64 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:45:52 65 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 1:47:49 66 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:57 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:51:04 69 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:52:41 70 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:52:42 71 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 1:53:22 72 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:53:44 73 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1:56:03 74 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 1:59:10 75 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2:00:43 76 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:00:47 77 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2:02:12 78 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 2:06:21 79 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:06:23 80 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:08:27 81 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:08:31 82 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 2:08:51 83 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 2:11:32 84 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:12:57 85 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:13:11 86 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:17:50 87 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:18:01 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:20:45 89 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:20:55 90 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:22:20 91 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:23:00 92 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:24:26 93 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:24:54 94 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:24:58 95 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:26:10 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:26:33 97 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:28:28 98 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:29:07 99 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:29:24 100 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:30:41 101 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:31:55 102 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:34:33 103 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:35:06 104 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:35:35 105 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:37:05 106 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2:37:53 107 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:39:46 108 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:41:29 109 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:42:16 110 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:42:50 111 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 2:44:35 112 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2:45:01 113 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:45:21 114 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:48:28 115 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2:48:41 116 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:49:32 117 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 2:51:37 118 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:51:54 119 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:53:02 120 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:55:39 121 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:59:45 122 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 3:01:18 123 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:01:51 124 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:02:32 125 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3:03:04 126 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3:05:49 127 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:05:59 128 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3:07:11 129 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:09:14 130 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 3:09:54 131 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:09:56 132 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:11:24 133 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:12:04 134 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:12:22 135 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 3:12:38 136 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:14:23 137 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:15:40 138 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:17:22 139 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:22:36 140 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 3:22:56 141 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:23:07 142 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:23:12 143 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:23:24 144 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 3:23:43 145 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:23:48 146 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:24:02 147 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:24:53 148 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 3:25:12 149 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:25:31 150 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 3:26:24 151 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3:26:33 152 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:30:49 153 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:34:59 154 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:35:41 155 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 3:49:49 156 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3:49:52

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 309 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 224 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 203 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 201 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 198 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 180 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 157 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 149 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 116 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 78 14 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 78 15 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 73 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 71 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 66 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 66 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 22 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 55 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 55 24 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 53 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 51 26 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 50 27 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 29 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 46 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 43 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 41 33 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 41 34 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 41 35 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 36 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 39 38 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 37 39 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 40 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 35 41 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 42 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 43 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 33 44 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 32 45 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 46 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 47 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 48 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 49 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 30 50 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 29 51 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 28 52 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 28 53 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 27 54 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 27 55 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 56 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 26 57 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 26 58 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 26 59 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 25 60 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 24 61 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 62 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 63 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 22 64 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 65 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 66 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 67 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 68 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 69 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 20 70 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 71 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 20 72 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 74 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 75 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 76 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 77 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 78 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 79 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 80 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 81 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 82 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16 83 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 16 84 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 85 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 14 86 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 13 87 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 13 88 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 89 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 90 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 91 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 92 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 93 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 10 94 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 95 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 96 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 97 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 98 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 8 99 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 100 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 101 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 102 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 103 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6 104 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 6 105 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 6 106 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 107 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 108 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 109 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 110 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 4 111 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 112 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 113 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 114 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 115 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 116 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 117 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 118 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 119 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 120 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 121 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1 122 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 123 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 124 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma -1 125 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -3 126 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -6 127 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 60 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 31 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 29 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 13 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 14 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 26 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 17 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 18 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 20 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 18 21 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 18 22 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 18 23 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 17 24 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 25 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 27 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 10 28 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 8 30 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 8 31 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 32 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 33 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 34 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 6 35 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 37 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 39 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 40 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 41 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 42 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3 43 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 44 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 45 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 47 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 48 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 49 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 50 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 51 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 52 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 1 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 54 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1 56 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 57 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1 58 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 59 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 75:20:19 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:07 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:48:11 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:56:56 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:02:20 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:18 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:22:22 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:09 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:42:00 10 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2:00:42 11 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:19:25 12 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:23:24 13 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:39:59 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 2:43:05 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2:43:31 16 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:43:51 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:46:58 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:54:09 19 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:58:15 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:08:26 21 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:10:52 22 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:15:52 23 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:21:54