Egan Bernal wins 2019 Tour de France

Caleb Ewan wins finale on the Champs-Élysées

Egan Bernal wins the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal stands between Geraint Thomas and Steven Kruijswijk

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas on the Camps Elysees at the end of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas: teammates or rivals?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal in yellow surrounded by Team Ineos stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Geraint Thomas and Steven Kruijswijk shake hands in front of Egan Bernal on the Tour de France podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) on the Tour de France podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) enjoys his moment

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) rides in the Tour de France yellow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal wins the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal wins the Tour de France, Peter Sagan wins the green jersey and Romain Bardet wins the polka-dot jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal wins the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal wins the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) stands between Geraint Thomas and Steven Kruijswijk

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) celebrates with teammate Geraint Thomas at the end of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) celebrates with his teammates at the end of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) celebrates with his family at the end of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) winning the final stage of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) celebrates with his brother at the end of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) celebrates with his family at the end of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) wins a seventh green jersey at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) most combative award at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton racing in Paris, stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton racing in Paris, stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton racing in Paris, stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) best young rider at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins final stage of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) best mountain classification at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins the finale stage 21 at the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins the finale stage 21 at the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton on stage 21 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton on stage 21 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton on stage 21 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal in yellow, Dave Brailsford and Team Ineos at the start of stage 21 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) celebrates Tour de France victory on stage 21

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The toy lions of the Tour de France on the Deceuninck-QuickStep bus

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The toy lions of the Tour de France on the Deceuninck-QuickStep bus

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) on the celebratory stage 21 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) on the celebratory stage 21 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) on the celebratory stage 21 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) on the celebratory stage 21 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Geraint Thomas toast to victory at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) racing on the Champs Elysees stage 21 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) celebrates Tour de France victory on stage 21

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) celebrates Tour de France victory on stage 21

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton racing on the Champs Elysees stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wout Poels (Team Ineos) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) celebrates Tour de France victory on stage 21

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) celebrates Tour de France victory on stage 21

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Overall winner Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) takes a well-deserved sip of champagne during stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal in yellow surrounded by Team Ineos stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal in yellow surrounded by Team Ineos stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal in yellow surrounded by Team Ineos stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal in yellow, Peter Sagan in green during stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) talks to the press ahead of stage 21 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal in yellow, Dave Brailsford and Team Ineos at the start of stage 21 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates winning the polka-dot jersey at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) sealed overall victory at the 2019 Tour de France, finishing safely in the peloton on the Champs-Élysées as Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) won the final sprint as the sun set over Paris.

Ewan beat Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and Niccolo' Bonifazio (Total Direct Energie) with a perfectly executed late surge on the most prestigious sprint finish in cycling. The Australian seemed too far back but kicked late into the headwind and found a line through along the barriers.

Maximiliano Richeze (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was fourth after Elia Viviani lost contact with his teammates and finished 18th. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished tenth in the sprint but had already mathematically won a record-breaking seventh green points jersey.

Bernal hit the finish line alongside 2018 Tour de France winner and runner up this year Geraint Thomas. The two pointed at each other in celebration as they passed the crown of Tour de France winner. They were joined by third placed Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma). Thomas finished 1:11 down on Bernal, with Thomas at 1:31.

Bernal again struggled to believe what he had achieved, almost crying on the podium.

"Wow. It's incredible. It doesn't seem true. I've won the Tour de France but I'm struggling to understand it all. I'll need some days to realise what has happened," he said.

"I saw my family after the finish and we celebrated together. It's all incredible."

The Colombian fans at the finish called out Bernal's name.

"It's the first Tour win for a Colombian and so everyone is so happy. I'm very proud to be the first Colombian to win the Tour. Now I want to go home, celebrate with my family and take it all in," Bernal said.

Ewan was also emotional.

"I can't believe I just won on the Champs-Élysées," Ewan said.

"When we rolled onto the Champs-Élysées, I almost had tears in my eyes, it was such a surreal feeling. I can't believe I just won the stage."

It was Ewan's third win in what was his debut at the Tour de France.

"The Tour de France started off quite slow for me. It was like I could never get there. But the second half has been unbelievable, I've won every sprint in the second half," he said, explaining how he came from behind to win.

"The sprint was quite messy and we were quite far back but I was patient and waited. I didn't know how many guys were in front of me and so I waited and then ran at the three guys across the road. I went down the right; most sprinters I've talked to, said don't go down the right because it's bumpy. But luckily I had the speed to come through in the end."

How it unfolded

The 21st and final stage of the 2019 Tour de France covered 128km from Rambouillet to the iconic finishing circuits on the Champs-Élysées in Paris - a mostly celebratory ride to close out the race that celebrated the 100th anniversary of the race leader's yellow jersey.

Bernal was greeted outside the Team Ineos bus in Rambouillet by a huge crowd of supporters waving Colombian flags and cheering for the 22-year-old. He took the start line wearing the yellow jersey, happy to ride alongside his teammates into Paris, where he would be officially crowned the overall winner of the Tour de France.

In the early part of the stage, riders were seen congratulating one another on finishing off a very tough and unpredictable three weeks of racing.

Bernal wore his yellow kit and rode a custom yellow Pinarello team bike surrounded by his teammates. He was also given a customary glass of champagne from the Team Ineos car, as were all of his teammates, as the toasted to their first and second place finishes in the overall classification and the team's seventh Tour de France victory.

The race wasn't all processional, however, as there were two category 4 climbs at the start of the day; Côte de Saint-Rémy-lès-Chervreuse (1.3km at 6.1 per cent) at the 34km mark and the Côte de Châteaufort (900m at 4.4 per cent) at the 38km mark.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took the single point at the top of the Côte de Saint-Rémy-lès-Chervreuse. Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert) passed the Côte de Châteaufort in first position. Neither were in contention for the mountains classification on the final day, however, as Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) had a firm hold on the polka-dot jersey.

Race organisers announced during the stage that Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) would be awarded the Super Combatif or Most Aggressive Rider Award. The Frenchman won two stages and spent 14 days in the yellow jersey before losing it to Bernal during the truncated Alpine stage 19 that finished at the summit of the Col de l'Iseran. His prize secured him a place on the final podium in Paris.

As per tradition, the Ineos riders led the peloton onto the Champs-Élysées circuits at the 73.5km mark (54.5km to go), with Bernal safely on their wheels. For the first time the peloton rode through the courtyards of the Louvre museum and past the famous glass pyramid. Soon after the peloton went from a friendly 30kph into a full-on rivalry as they started the race around the final circuits - 8 laps of 6.5km each - the sprinters' teams in pursuit of the prestigious final stage victory.

Sprinters looking for final glory were Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

After completing one lap of the Champs-Élysées four men rolled the dice and gained a small lead on the field. Tom Scully (EF Education First), Omar Fraile (Astana), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida) and Nils Politt (Katusha) went clear of the field but held a tenuous gap of only a handful of seconds as the laps ticked down.

Lotto Soudal, Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep set the pace at the front of the peloton to keep the race under control. The sprinters' teams held the four escapees at manageable 20 seconds with five laps to go. It rose slightly but then gradually fell as the final two laps approached. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) suffered mechanicals one after the other. They chased back on but it cost them hugely.

The sprinters take charge

The final stage has occasionally escaped the control of the sprint teams but not this time. When the four where caught and the bell rang for the last lap and sun dipped below the Arc de Triomphe, Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) tried a brave solo attack. However he was caught before the top of the Champs-Élysées, with Mitchelton-Scott taking over on the front.

Deceuninck-QuickStep took over but it was early and they eased up. Everyone was waiting for the final kilometre. Dimension Data hit the front in a rare show of strength, riding for Edvald Boasson Hagen. But they were soon swamped as the key chicane and final turn on the finishing straightaway. Strangely, Viviani had lost the wheel, forcing Richeze to take over sprint duties.

Boasson Hagen kicked first, some 250 metres from the line but he was just something to aim for everyone else. Bonifazio went next but faded into the headwind. Suddenly Ewan came from behind, going between him and the barriers at supersonic speed. Groenewegen was on the other side of the road but was beaten for speed.

Ewan began to celebrate, as behind so to did Bernal, Thomas and Team Ineos. Yet again, despite all the attacks from Alaphilippe and others, the British team emerged to win the Tour de France, this time starting a new era with 22-year-old Bernal and the first-ever win by a Colombian rider.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:04:08
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
4Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
6André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
12Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
15Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
16Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
21Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
24Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
25Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
26Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
27Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
28Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
29Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
31Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
32Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
33Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
34Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
35Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
37Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
38Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
39Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
40Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
42Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
43Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
44Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
45Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
49Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
50Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
51Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
52Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
53Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:00:20
56Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
57Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
58Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
59Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
60Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
61Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
62Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
65Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
66Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
67Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
68Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
69Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:28
70Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
71Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
72Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
73Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
74Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
77Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
78Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
79Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
80Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
81Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
82David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
83Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
87Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:37
88Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
89Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
90Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
91Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:41
92Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
94Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
95Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
96Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
97Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:45
98Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
99Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
100Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
101Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
102Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
103Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
105Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:48
106Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
107Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
108Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
109Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:51
110Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
111Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
112Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
113Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
114Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
116Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
117Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
118Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
119Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
120Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
121Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
122Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:58
123Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:01:03
124José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:04
125Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:06
126Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
127Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:20
128Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:24
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
131Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
132Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:36
133Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:42
136Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
137Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
139Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
140Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
141Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:46
142Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
143Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
144Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:48
145Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:52
146Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:01:53
147Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
148Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
149Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
150Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:02:30
151George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
152Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
153Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
154Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:00
155Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:33

Sprint 1 - Paris Haut Des Champs-Elysées km. 89.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin20pts
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida17
3Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First15
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team13
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
7George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma9
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos5
12Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team4
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos3
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
15Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos1

Sprint 2 - Paris Champs-Élysées km. 128
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal50pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma30
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie20
4Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data16
6André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic14
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott12
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo10
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb8
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
12Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin5
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert4
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
15Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Saint-Rémy-Lès-Chevreuse km. 34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 - Côte De Châteaufort km. 38
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:04:08
2Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
4Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:20
9Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
10Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
11Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:37
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:41
17Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:45
18Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:48
19Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:51
20Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
21Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:24
22Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:36
23Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:33

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep9:12:24
2Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
3Trek-Segafredo
4Team Jumbo-Visma
5Groupama-FDJ
6Team Ineos
7Dimension Data
8Bora-Hansgrohe
9Movistar Team
10EF Education First
11Team Arkea-Samsic0:00:20
12Astana Pro Team
13Bahrain-Merida0:00:29
14Cofidis Solutions Credits
15Total Direct Energie
16Lotto Soudal0:00:40
17AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
18Katusha-Alpecin0:00:51
19UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
20Team Sunweb0:01:03
21CCC Team0:01:18
22Mitchelton-Scott0:01:26

Final general classification after stage 21
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos82:57:00
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:11
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:31
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:56
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:05
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:23
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:05:15
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:30
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:12
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:32
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:12:42
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:22:08
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:58
14Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:27:36
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:23
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:36:09
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:44:29
18Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:45:21
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:48:52
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:51:57
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:56:47
22Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:58:20
23Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1:02:44
24George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma1:04:40
25Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos1:12:25
27Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First1:12:36
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:14:58
29Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:16:50
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:20:07
31Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:20:49
32Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First1:21:00
33Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:21:17
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:32
35Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:24:35
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team1:27:56
37Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:35:45
38Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:36:59
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:37:02
40Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:39:36
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:07
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:40:17
43Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:43:42
44Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida1:44:17
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1:47:20
46Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1:51:38
47Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:52:37
48Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:53:51
49Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:53:54
50Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos1:54:22
51Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:55:57
52Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1:57:38
53Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:59:02
54Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:59:10
55Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:59:55
56Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:03:00
57Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:05:35
58Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:07:15
59Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:07:28
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:10:33
61Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First2:11:43
62Ben King (USA) Dimension Data2:12:00
63Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team2:13:25
64Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:14:28
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:15:03
66Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie2:15:42
67Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2:16:34
68Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:16:43
69Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First2:19:06
70Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2:19:45
71Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:19:52
72Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott2:24:58
73Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team2:26:36
74Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:28:04
75Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data2:28:07
76Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:28:19
77Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team2:32:14
78Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:33:02
79Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:35:51
80Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:38:26
81Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2:39:50
82Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2:44:24
83Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos2:46:14
84Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos2:47:23
85Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:48:27
86Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:49:25
87Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:51:36
88Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert2:53:25
89Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:54:56
90Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:55:03
91Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2:56:11
92Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:59:17
93Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:00:37
94Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:01:43
95Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:01:47
96Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ3:02:38
97Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:02:42
98Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:03:49
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3:04:34
100Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3:05:15
101Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3:06:54
102Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:08:49
103Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic3:12:17
104Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team3:12:22
105Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team3:13:05
106Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:13:36
107Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:15:24
108Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3:17:08
109Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:18:36
110Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:19:40
111Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3:19:58
112Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3:22:22
113Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:25:57
114Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:26:03
115Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:27:10
116Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb3:27:43
117Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:29:22
118Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:31:36
119Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:33:43
120Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:34:00
121Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:35:12
122Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:38:18
123Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic3:43:22
124Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:44:10
125Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3:44:48
126Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:45:11
127Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team3:46:34
128José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3:47:15
129Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3:49:45
130Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:52:37
131Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:53:11
132Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:54:34
133Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:54:37
134Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb3:54:51
135Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First3:56:52
136Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:57:05
137Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie3:59:44
138Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert4:00:20
139Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4:01:05
140Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma4:02:02
141Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:02:18
142Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:03:56
143William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:05:32
144André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic4:07:00
145Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:07:10
146Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:07:32
147Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data4:07:48
148Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin4:08:17
149Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:10:05
150Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:13:43
151Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin4:14:39
152Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:19:33
153Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4:29:07
154Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert4:31:43
155Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First4:34:23

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe316pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal248
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep224
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida209
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb201
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott192
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo167
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team149
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma146
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep119
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal116
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos80
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma78
14Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits78
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert77
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin75
17Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal71
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates71
19Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos68
20Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First66
21Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale64
22Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott60
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal59
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data57
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida54
26Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert53
27Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida51
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team49
29Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe49
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
31Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team48
32Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida48
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma47
34Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team47
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale47
36Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe47
37Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team46
38Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First45
39Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb45
40Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie45
41André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic44
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott43
43Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team42
44Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie41
45Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin41
46Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep40
47Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic37
48Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb35
49Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida35
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic35
51Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep35
52Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep34
53Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team33
54Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
55Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo31
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team31
57Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team30
58Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits29
59Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team29
60Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie28
61Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo27
62Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
63Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits26
64Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe26
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb26
66Ben King (USA) Dimension Data26
67Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo24
68Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin22
69Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
70Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
71Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First21
72Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20
73Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
74Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data20
75Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First19
76Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team19
77Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
78Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits18
79Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie18
80Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
81Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
82Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
83Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits17
84Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team17
85Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert17
86Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo16
87Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team16
88Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
89Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
90Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14
91Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First14
92Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos14
93Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits13
94Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos12
95Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
96Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
97Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
98Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott10
99Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma9
100Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
101Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
102Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
103George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma8
104Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale8
105Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
106Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
107Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos6
108Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team6
109Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team6
110Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates5
111Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
112Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates5
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
114Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin5
115Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
116Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
117Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
118David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
119Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
120Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
121Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2
122Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
123Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
124Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1
125Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
126William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
127Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-3
128Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-4
129Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale86pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos78
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal75
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida67
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida59
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott59
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team58
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team45
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma44
10Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team42
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe40
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal38
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos36
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep33
15Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First31
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team30
18Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
19Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
20Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo26
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic24
22Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb22
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
24Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First20
25Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma20
26Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
27Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team18
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team17
29Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
30Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott10
32Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
33Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
35Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
37Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First6
38Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic6
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
40Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
42Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
43Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert4
44Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
45Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
46Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3
47Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
48Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3
49Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
50Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
51Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
52Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
53Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
54Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
55Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data1
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data1
57Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
58Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
59Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1
60Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1
61Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
62Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
63Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Combativity Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos82:57:00
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:58
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:58:20
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1:02:44
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:40
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:20:49
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:39:36
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:07:28
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:14:28
10Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:33:02
11Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos2:47:23
12Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:01:47
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3:19:58
14Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:25:57
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:26:03
16Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:29:22
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:33:43
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:35:12
19Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:38:18
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:53:11
21Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:54:34
22Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:57:05
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma4:02:02

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team248:58:15
2Trek-Segafredo0:47:54
3Team Ineos0:57:52
4EF Education First1:25:57
5Bora-Hansgrohe1:29:30
6Groupama-FDJ1:42:29
7Team Jumbo-Visma1:52:55
8AG2R La Mondiale2:08:17
9UAE Team Emirates2:10:32
10Astana Pro Team2:27:37
11Mitchelton-Scott2:34:00
12Deceuninck-QuickStep3:15:42
13Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team3:49:46
14CCC Team4:02:12
15Bahrain-Merida4:08:22
16Dimension Data4:12:27
17Cofidis Solutions Credits4:20:51
18Team Arkea-Samsic4:21:11
19Team Sunweb4:45:01
20Lotto Soudal5:59:31
21Total Direct Energie7:00:33
22Katusha-Alpecin7:32:21

 

Latest on Cyclingnews