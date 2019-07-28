Image 1 of 61 Egan Bernal wins the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 61 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 61 Egan Bernal stands between Geraint Thomas and Steven Kruijswijk (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 61 Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas on the Camps Elysees at the end of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 61 Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas: teammates or rivals? Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) sealed overall victory at the 2019 Tour de France, finishing safely in the peloton on the Champs-Élysées as Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) won the final sprint as the sun set over Paris.

Ewan beat Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and Niccolo' Bonifazio (Total Direct Energie) with a perfectly executed late surge on the most prestigious sprint finish in cycling. The Australian seemed too far back but kicked late into the headwind and found a line through along the barriers.

Maximiliano Richeze (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was fourth after Elia Viviani lost contact with his teammates and finished 18th. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished tenth in the sprint but had already mathematically won a record-breaking seventh green points jersey.

Bernal hit the finish line alongside 2018 Tour de France winner and runner up this year Geraint Thomas. The two pointed at each other in celebration as they passed the crown of Tour de France winner. They were joined by third placed Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma). Thomas finished 1:11 down on Bernal, with Thomas at 1:31.

Bernal again struggled to believe what he had achieved, almost crying on the podium.

"Wow. It's incredible. It doesn't seem true. I've won the Tour de France but I'm struggling to understand it all. I'll need some days to realise what has happened," he said.

"I saw my family after the finish and we celebrated together. It's all incredible."

The Colombian fans at the finish called out Bernal's name.

"It's the first Tour win for a Colombian and so everyone is so happy. I'm very proud to be the first Colombian to win the Tour. Now I want to go home, celebrate with my family and take it all in," Bernal said.

Ewan was also emotional.

"I can't believe I just won on the Champs-Élysées," Ewan said.

"When we rolled onto the Champs-Élysées, I almost had tears in my eyes, it was such a surreal feeling. I can't believe I just won the stage."

It was Ewan's third win in what was his debut at the Tour de France.

"The Tour de France started off quite slow for me. It was like I could never get there. But the second half has been unbelievable, I've won every sprint in the second half," he said, explaining how he came from behind to win.

"The sprint was quite messy and we were quite far back but I was patient and waited. I didn't know how many guys were in front of me and so I waited and then ran at the three guys across the road. I went down the right; most sprinters I've talked to, said don't go down the right because it's bumpy. But luckily I had the speed to come through in the end."

How it unfolded

The 21st and final stage of the 2019 Tour de France covered 128km from Rambouillet to the iconic finishing circuits on the Champs-Élysées in Paris - a mostly celebratory ride to close out the race that celebrated the 100th anniversary of the race leader's yellow jersey.

Bernal was greeted outside the Team Ineos bus in Rambouillet by a huge crowd of supporters waving Colombian flags and cheering for the 22-year-old. He took the start line wearing the yellow jersey, happy to ride alongside his teammates into Paris, where he would be officially crowned the overall winner of the Tour de France.

In the early part of the stage, riders were seen congratulating one another on finishing off a very tough and unpredictable three weeks of racing.

Bernal wore his yellow kit and rode a custom yellow Pinarello team bike surrounded by his teammates. He was also given a customary glass of champagne from the Team Ineos car, as were all of his teammates, as the toasted to their first and second place finishes in the overall classification and the team's seventh Tour de France victory.

The race wasn't all processional, however, as there were two category 4 climbs at the start of the day; Côte de Saint-Rémy-lès-Chervreuse (1.3km at 6.1 per cent) at the 34km mark and the Côte de Châteaufort (900m at 4.4 per cent) at the 38km mark.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took the single point at the top of the Côte de Saint-Rémy-lès-Chervreuse. Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert) passed the Côte de Châteaufort in first position. Neither were in contention for the mountains classification on the final day, however, as Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) had a firm hold on the polka-dot jersey.

Race organisers announced during the stage that Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) would be awarded the Super Combatif or Most Aggressive Rider Award. The Frenchman won two stages and spent 14 days in the yellow jersey before losing it to Bernal during the truncated Alpine stage 19 that finished at the summit of the Col de l'Iseran. His prize secured him a place on the final podium in Paris.

As per tradition, the Ineos riders led the peloton onto the Champs-Élysées circuits at the 73.5km mark (54.5km to go), with Bernal safely on their wheels. For the first time the peloton rode through the courtyards of the Louvre museum and past the famous glass pyramid. Soon after the peloton went from a friendly 30kph into a full-on rivalry as they started the race around the final circuits - 8 laps of 6.5km each - the sprinters' teams in pursuit of the prestigious final stage victory.

Sprinters looking for final glory were Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

After completing one lap of the Champs-Élysées four men rolled the dice and gained a small lead on the field. Tom Scully (EF Education First), Omar Fraile (Astana), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida) and Nils Politt (Katusha) went clear of the field but held a tenuous gap of only a handful of seconds as the laps ticked down.

Lotto Soudal, Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep set the pace at the front of the peloton to keep the race under control. The sprinters' teams held the four escapees at manageable 20 seconds with five laps to go. It rose slightly but then gradually fell as the final two laps approached. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) suffered mechanicals one after the other. They chased back on but it cost them hugely.

The sprinters take charge

The final stage has occasionally escaped the control of the sprint teams but not this time. When the four where caught and the bell rang for the last lap and sun dipped below the Arc de Triomphe, Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) tried a brave solo attack. However he was caught before the top of the Champs-Élysées, with Mitchelton-Scott taking over on the front.

Deceuninck-QuickStep took over but it was early and they eased up. Everyone was waiting for the final kilometre. Dimension Data hit the front in a rare show of strength, riding for Edvald Boasson Hagen. But they were soon swamped as the key chicane and final turn on the finishing straightaway. Strangely, Viviani had lost the wheel, forcing Richeze to take over sprint duties.

Boasson Hagen kicked first, some 250 metres from the line but he was just something to aim for everyone else. Bonifazio went next but faded into the headwind. Suddenly Ewan came from behind, going between him and the barriers at supersonic speed. Groenewegen was on the other side of the road but was beaten for speed.

Ewan began to celebrate, as behind so to did Bernal, Thomas and Team Ineos. Yet again, despite all the attacks from Alaphilippe and others, the British team emerged to win the Tour de France, this time starting a new era with 22-year-old Bernal and the first-ever win by a Colombian rider.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:04:08 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 6 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 16 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 21 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 23 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 24 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 25 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 26 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 27 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 28 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 29 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 31 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 32 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 33 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 35 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 37 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 38 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 40 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 42 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 43 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 44 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 45 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 49 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 53 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 55 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:00:20 56 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 57 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 58 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 59 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 60 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 62 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 65 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 66 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 67 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 68 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 69 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28 70 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 71 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 72 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 73 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 74 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 77 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 78 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 79 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 80 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 81 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 82 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 83 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 87 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:37 88 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 89 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 90 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 91 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:41 92 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 94 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 95 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 96 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 97 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:45 98 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 99 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 100 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 101 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 102 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 103 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 105 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:48 106 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 107 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 108 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 109 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 110 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 111 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 112 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 113 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 114 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 116 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 117 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 118 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 119 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 122 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:58 123 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:01:03 124 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:04 125 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:06 126 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 127 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:20 128 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:24 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 131 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 132 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:36 133 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:42 136 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 138 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 139 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 140 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 141 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:46 142 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 143 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 144 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:48 145 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:52 146 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:53 147 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 148 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 149 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 150 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:02:30 151 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 152 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 153 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:00 155 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:33

Sprint 1 - Paris Haut Des Champs-Elysées km. 89.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 17 3 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 15 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 10 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 5 12 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 4 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 3 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1

Sprint 2 - Paris Champs-Élysées km. 128 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 20 4 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 16 6 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 14 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 12 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 10 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 12 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 5 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 4 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Saint-Rémy-Lès-Chevreuse km. 34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Côte De Châteaufort km. 38 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:04:08 2 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 4 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:20 9 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 10 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 11 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:37 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:41 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:45 18 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:48 19 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:51 20 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:24 22 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:36 23 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:33

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 9:12:24 2 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 3 Trek-Segafredo 4 Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Groupama-FDJ 6 Team Ineos 7 Dimension Data 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Movistar Team 10 EF Education First 11 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:20 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:29 14 Cofidis Solutions Credits 15 Total Direct Energie 16 Lotto Soudal 0:00:40 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 18 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:51 19 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57 20 Team Sunweb 0:01:03 21 CCC Team 0:01:18 22 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:26

Final general classification after stage 21 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 82:57:00 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:11 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:31 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:56 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:05 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:23 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:05:15 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:30 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:12 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:32 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:42 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:22:08 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:58 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:36 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:23 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:36:09 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:29 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:21 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:48:52 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:51:57 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:56:47 22 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:58:20 23 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:02:44 24 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:04:40 25 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:12:25 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1:12:36 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:58 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:16:50 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:07 31 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:49 32 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 1:21:00 33 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:21:17 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:32 35 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:24:35 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 1:27:56 37 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:45 38 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:36:59 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:37:02 40 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:39:36 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:07 42 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:40:17 43 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:43:42 44 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 1:44:17 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1:47:20 46 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1:51:38 47 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:52:37 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:53:51 49 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:53:54 50 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 1:54:22 51 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:55:57 52 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:57:38 53 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:59:02 54 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:59:10 55 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:59:55 56 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:03:00 57 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:05:35 58 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:07:15 59 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:07:28 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:10:33 61 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 2:11:43 62 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2:12:00 63 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 2:13:25 64 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:14:28 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:15:03 66 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 2:15:42 67 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:16:34 68 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:43 69 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 2:19:06 70 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2:19:45 71 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:19:52 72 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 2:24:58 73 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 2:26:36 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:28:04 75 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 2:28:07 76 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:28:19 77 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 2:32:14 78 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:33:02 79 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:35:51 80 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:38:26 81 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:39:50 82 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:44:24 83 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 2:46:14 84 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2:47:23 85 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:48:27 86 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:49:25 87 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:51:36 88 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 2:53:25 89 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:54:56 90 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:55:03 91 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2:56:11 92 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:59:17 93 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:00:37 94 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:01:43 95 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:01:47 96 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3:02:38 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:02:42 98 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:03:49 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:04:34 100 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:05:15 101 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:06:54 102 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:08:49 103 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 3:12:17 104 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3:12:22 105 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 3:13:05 106 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:13:36 107 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:15:24 108 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:17:08 109 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:18:36 110 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:19:40 111 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3:19:58 112 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3:22:22 113 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:25:57 114 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:26:03 115 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:27:10 116 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:27:43 117 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:29:22 118 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:31:36 119 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:33:43 120 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:34:00 121 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:35:12 122 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:38:18 123 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 3:43:22 124 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:44:10 125 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3:44:48 126 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:45:11 127 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 3:46:34 128 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3:47:15 129 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:49:45 130 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:52:37 131 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:53:11 132 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:54:34 133 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:54:37 134 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:54:51 135 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 3:56:52 136 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:57:05 137 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 3:59:44 138 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 4:00:20 139 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4:01:05 140 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:02:02 141 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:02:18 142 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:03:56 143 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:05:32 144 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 4:07:00 145 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:07:10 146 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:07:32 147 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 4:07:48 148 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 4:08:17 149 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:10:05 150 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:13:43 151 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 4:14:39 152 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:19:33 153 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4:29:07 154 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 4:31:43 155 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 4:34:23

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 316 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 248 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 224 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 209 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 201 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 192 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 167 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 149 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 146 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 80 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 78 14 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 78 15 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 77 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 75 17 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 71 19 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 68 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 66 21 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 60 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 57 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 54 26 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 53 27 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 51 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 49 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 31 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 48 32 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 48 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 47 34 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 36 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 37 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 46 38 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 45 39 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 45 40 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 45 41 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 44 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 43 43 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 44 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 41 45 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 41 46 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 40 47 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 37 48 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 35 49 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 35 51 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 52 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 53 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 33 54 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 55 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 31 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 31 57 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 30 58 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 29 59 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 60 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 28 61 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 27 62 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 63 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 26 64 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 26 66 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 26 67 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 24 68 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 22 69 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 70 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 71 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 21 72 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 73 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 74 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 20 75 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 19 76 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 77 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 78 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 79 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 80 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 81 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 82 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 83 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 84 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 17 85 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 86 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16 87 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 16 88 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 89 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 90 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 91 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 14 92 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 14 93 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 13 94 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 12 95 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 96 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 97 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 98 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 10 99 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 100 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 101 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 102 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 103 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 104 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 8 105 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 106 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 107 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 6 108 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6 109 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 6 110 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 5 111 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 112 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 114 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 5 115 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 116 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 117 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 118 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 119 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 120 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 121 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2 122 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 123 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 124 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1 125 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 126 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 127 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -3 128 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -4 129 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 78 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 67 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 59 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 59 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 44 10 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 42 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 36 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 15 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 31 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 30 18 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 19 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 20 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 26 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 24 22 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 24 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 20 25 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 18 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 17 29 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 30 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 10 32 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 33 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 35 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 36 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 6 38 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 40 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 42 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 43 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 4 44 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 45 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 46 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3 47 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 48 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3 49 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 51 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 52 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 53 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 54 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 55 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 1 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 1 57 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 58 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 59 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1 60 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1 61 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 62 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 63 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Combativity Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 82:57:00 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:58 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:58:20 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:02:44 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:40 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:49 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:39:36 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:07:28 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:14:28 10 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:33:02 11 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2:47:23 12 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:01:47 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3:19:58 14 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:25:57 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:26:03 16 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:29:22 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:33:43 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:35:12 19 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:38:18 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:53:11 21 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:54:34 22 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:57:05 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:02:02