Image 1 of 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 on Val Thorens at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 58 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) stage 20 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 58 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) will wear yellow into Paris at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) after stage 20 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) after stage 20 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 58 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) stage 20 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 58 Wout Poels (Team Ineos) stage 20 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 58 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 58 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) wheelies over the stage 20 finish line at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 58 Egan Bernal in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 58 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) polkadot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 58 Jumbo-Visma on the final climb of stage 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 58 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) white jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 58 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) in the green jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 58 Xiomy Guerrero of Colombia Girlfriend of Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 58 Mountain classification leader Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 58 Mountain classification leader Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 58 Enric Mas helping Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 58 Enric Mas helping Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 58 Michael Woods (EF Education First) stage 20 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 58 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wearing the yellow jersey stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 58 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) congratulates Egan Bernal after stage 20 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 58 Xiomy Guerrero of Colombia Girlfriend of Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 58 Jumbo-Visma lead up the climb Val Thorens stage 20 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 58 Team Ineos protect Egan Bernal on final climb Val Thorens (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 58 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) congratulates Egan Bernal after stage 20 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 58 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 on Val Thorens at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 58 Egan Bernal (and Team Ineos) racing stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 58 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) racing stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 58 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) racing stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on his way to winning stage 20 on Val Thorens at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 58 Egan Bernal and Geriant Thomas (Team Ineos) cross the finish line of stage 20 on Val Thorens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 58 Egan Bernal and Geriant Thomas (Team Ineos) cross the finish line of stage 20 on Val Thorens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 58 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is back in blue team colours on stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 58 Michael Woods (EF Education First) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) in the 29-rider breakaway stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 58 Team Ineos lead the field, protect overall leader Egan Bernal, stage 20 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 58 Team Ineos and yellow jersey Egan Bernal on stage 20 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 58 Bora-hansgrohe work for Emanuel Buchmann on stage 20 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 58 ive coverage of stage 20 of the Tour de France from Albertville to Val Thorens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) leads the breakaway on stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 58 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) starts stage 20 in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 49 of 58 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) wears the polkadot jersey as the leader of the mountain classification at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 50 of 58 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) starts stage 20 in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 51 of 58 The breakaway of 29 riders during a shortened stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 58 The breakaway of 29 riders during a shortened stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 58 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 58 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 58 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 58 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is back in blue team colours on stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 58 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 58 Tim Wellens and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) stage 20 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) is one stage away from sealing the overall victory at the Tour de France, crossing the stage 20 finish line at Val Thorens hand-in-hand with teammate and reigning champion Geraint Thomas as the pair finished safely among the lead group on the shortened stage 20.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) took the stage win as the last man standing from the early break, holding off the peloton and redeeming what has been a tough campaign for the 2014 Tour champion. Movistar duo Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa launched late bids for victory, but had to settle for second and third, 10 and 14 seconds down.

Bernal and Thomas rolled in three seconds after Landa, while Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) moved up into third overall after former race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was dropped 13km from the finish of the micro-stage.

For the most part, the 33-kilometre climb to Val Thorens was a whittling-down process, with Jumbo-Visma pushing a tough pace to distance Alaphilippe. The Dutch squad succeeded in their goal midway up the climb and kept pushing on to ensure Kruijswijk made it onto the final podium.

Few attacks were attempted on the long, steady climb to the finish, though a flurry of action came in the final kilometre as Movistar sprung belatedly into action. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) also gave it a go, but would only make two seconds on Kruijswijk, and would have to settle for fourth overall.

"I suffered, but it's great to win," said Nibali after the stage. "It wasn't easy for me after the fatigue of the Giro d'Italia. I tried to do the GC but exploded. There was a lot of criticism and I thought about going home, but I fought to honour the Tour de France. In the last few days I felt better, and so, even after the fatigue of yesterday, I went for it.

"It wasn't easy after last year and my crash on l'Alpe d'Huez. I hadn't won a race since, so this is huge. This is for my grandfather who passed away recently. It's also for all my team and staff who helped me get back to my best."

Bernal becomes the first rider since Alberto Contador in 2007 to win both the yellow and white jerseys at the Tour de France, and also becomes the youngest race winner since François Faber in 1909.

"Now we can say we are really close to securing victory," said Bernal after the finish., "There's one stage to go and I hope it all goes OK, but I can almost say I've won my first Tour de France.

"I imagine everyone is going crazy in Colombia. This is a historic moment for our country, so I'm happy. This is a dream come true. I watched the Tour on television and dreamed about winning it. Now my dream has come true, so I'm feeling so many different emotions."

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), though dropped with Alaphilippe, retains the polka dot jersey by eight points from Bernal, while Movistar win the team classification for the fourth time in five years.

How it unfolded

After stage 19 was dramatically halted at the top of the Col de l'Iseran due to dangerous conditions – which included ice and mudslides – on the descent into Val d'Isere, race organisers were forced to truncate stage 20 from Albertville to the summit of Val Thorens.

The peloton raced less than half of the original parcours, which was shortened and partially re-routed to just 59km. Organisers were able to salvage the decisive part of the race, however, so that the peloton could race to the summit finish on Val Thorens despite stormy conditions at the top. The ascent measured in at 33.5km, averaging 5.5 per cent, and climbed to 2,365m in altitude.

Egan Bernal started the day in the yellow jersey, awarded to him after he attacked over the previous day's Col de I'Iseran, building his lead out to a minute on a chase group that included his teammate Geraint Thomas, Steven Kruijswijk, Emanuel Buchmann, Vincenzo Nibali, Mikel Landa and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First).

Previous yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe had been distanced by more than two minutes and so lost the overall lead for the first time since regaining it in Saint-Étienne on stage 8.

Attacks flew during the opening kilometres of stage 20, and a breakaway of six men was quick to form, though it would expand to 29 riders as a large chase group connected at the front.

The group, that gained 2:30 on the Team Ineos-led peloton through the valley to Moûtiers, included a number of strong climbers – decent bets for the stage win if the break would be allowed to last – such as Nibali and Bahrain-Merida teammate Dylan Teuns, Tony Gallopin (AG2R-La Mondiale), Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Michael Woods (EF Education First) and the Astana pair of Omar Fraile and Gorka Izagirre.

Other men, who didn't last long out front once the climbing started, included Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Magnus Cort (Astana), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Joey Rosskopf (CCC), Rui Costa and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), Jens Keukeleire (Lotto-Soudal), Lilian Calmejane, Niccolo Bonifazio and Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Frederik Backaert and Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Stephen Cummings and Ben King (Dimension Data) and Maxime Bouet (Arkéa-Samsic).

In what seemed like a blink of an eye, the race hit the base of the final climb of Val Thorens. Lotto Soudal teammates Tim Wellens and Thomas De Gendt tried to bridge across to the breakaway in pursuit of mountain points, though the attempt to retake the mountains jersey on behalf of Wellens would ultimately prove fruitless.

As the road snaked its way through sharp hairpins at the bottom of Val Thorens, Nibali, Gallopin, Zakarin and Woods formed a small group, while the remaining breakaway riders split apart. Périchon and Fraile soon joined up with them at the head of the race to make a six-man lead group.

On the climb, Jumbo-Visma took over from Ineos at the head of the peloton, keen to push a high pace for Kruijswijk, who had ambitions of moving up onto the podium.

As was expected on such a long climb, the peloton saw a gradual whittling-down process rather than any long-range kamikaze attacks. Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) was the first big name to pop as the riders joined the main road to the summit in Saint-Martin-de-Belleville with 16.5km to go.

Three kilometres later, with the six-man break now less than a minute up the road, it was Alaphiliippe's turn to drop, along with mountain classification leader Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). Days of defending his race lead through the Pyrenees and Alps looked to have decisively taken their toll on the QuickStep man as he gritted his teeth …

Shortly afterwards, Nibali went on the attack at the front of the race, going solo 12km out. He held a one-minute gap to the peloton as Jumbo continued their work with Laurens De Plus leading the GC favourites.

A brief move from double stage winner Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and the Movistar duo of Marc Soler and Nairo Quintana came 6km from the line, but was quickly snuffed out as Gregor Mühlberger took it up at the front of the GC group for Bora teammate Buchmann.

Meanwhile, two minutes down the mountain, Alaphilippe was plunging down the rankings, off the podium and potentially out of the top five. The final 2km saw Ineos take to the front, looking to safely guide Bernal to the finish.

Up the road, Nibali was 30 seconds clear heading into the final kilometre, saving Bahrain's Tour with a stage win. Buchmann's brief attempt to dislodge Kruijswijk for third place came to nought, while late attacks from Landa and then Valverde came too late to catch Nibali for the stage honours.

Three minutes behind Bernal and Thomas, who celebrated together as they finished, Alaphilippe crossed the line, having dropped from second to fifth on the general classification on a cruel final day in the mountains for the Frenchman.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:51:53 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:17 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:00:23 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:00:30 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:46 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:09 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:30 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:49 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:52 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:56 18 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:07 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:10 20 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:26 22 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:01 23 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 24 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:13 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 26 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:17 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:45 28 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 29 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:10 32 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:25 33 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:59 34 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:05:06 36 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:20 38 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:54 39 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:06:07 40 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 41 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:02 42 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 43 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:04 45 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:07:14 46 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:24 47 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:08:25 48 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:27 49 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:32 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 52 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:08:50 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:53 55 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:55 56 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 60 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 61 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:09:56 62 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 63 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 64 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:10:10 66 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 67 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:10:20 68 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:26 69 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:10:45 70 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:11:10 71 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:14 74 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 75 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:22 77 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 78 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 79 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 80 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:12:13 81 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 82 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:12:18 83 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 84 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:12:46 85 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:36 86 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:13:38 87 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:14:30 88 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:16 89 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 90 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 92 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:15:36 94 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:41 95 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:49 96 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:52 97 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:14 99 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 100 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 101 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 102 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 104 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 105 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 106 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 107 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 108 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:34 109 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:16:50 110 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:04 111 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:29 112 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:32 113 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:17:45 114 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:17:54 115 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 116 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:00 117 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 118 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 120 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 121 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 122 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 124 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 125 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 127 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 128 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 129 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 130 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 131 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:05 132 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:18:38 133 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:19:02 134 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:20:20 135 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 136 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:20:50 137 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 138 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 139 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 140 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 141 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 142 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 143 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 144 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 145 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 146 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 147 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 148 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 149 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 150 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 151 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 152 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:20:56 153 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 154 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:41 155 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:23:07

Sprint 1 - Val Thorens km. 59.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 13 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 11 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 10 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 7 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 5 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 1 - Val Thorens (2,365 M) km. 59.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 30 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 24 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 20 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 16 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 12 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 1:52:10 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:52 3 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:13 4 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:50 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:44 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:42 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:45 9 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:10:53 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:12:01 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:19 13 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:59 14 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:32 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:47 16 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:17:43 17 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:18:21 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:18:45 19 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:20:33 20 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 22 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:20:39

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 5:36:33 2 Team Ineos 0:00:10 3 Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:57 4 EF Education First 0:10:42 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:00 6 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:12:09 7 UAE Team Emirates 0:12:28 8 Astana Pro Team 0:13:49 9 Groupama-FDJ 0:14:15 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:29 11 Bahrain-Merida 0:17:35 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:19:04 13 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:19:57 14 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:22:30 15 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:23:58 16 Total Direct Energie 17 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:51 18 Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:28 19 Lotto Soudal 0:27:42 20 Dimension Data 0:28:54 21 CCC Team 0:31:11 22 Team Sunweb 0:33:04

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 79:52:52 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:11 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:31 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:56 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:45 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:23 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:05:15 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:30 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:12 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:32 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:05 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:22:08 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:29 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:07 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:54 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:35:49 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:41 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:30 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:48:32 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:51:16 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:56:47 22 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:57:35 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:02:10 24 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:02:44 25 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:40 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:12:05 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1:12:16 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:13:16 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:16:09 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:07 31 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:20 32 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 1:20:40 33 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:57 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:13 35 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:22:42 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 1:27:11 37 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:34:03 38 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:36:14 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:36:21 40 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:38:12 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:38 42 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:40:17 43 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:43:42 44 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 1:43:48 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1:45:38 46 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1:51:01 47 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:52:09 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:52:15 49 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:53:03 50 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 1:54:22 51 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:54:33 52 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:57:38 53 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:58:17 54 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:58:29 55 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:58:35 56 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:39 57 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:05:35 58 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:06:30 59 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:06:59 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:10:04 61 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 2:11:43 62 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2:12:00 63 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 2:12:34 64 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:13:37 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:14:15 66 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 2:14:18 67 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:16:34 68 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:43 69 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:18:34 70 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 2:18:46 71 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2:19:25 72 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 2:23:52 73 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 2:26:07 74 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 2:27:16 75 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:27:19 76 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:28:19 77 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 2:31:23 78 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:32:33 79 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:35:10 80 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:37:35 81 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:39:50 82 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 2:43:44 83 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:44:24 84 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2:46:46 85 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:48:27 86 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:48:56 87 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:50:45 88 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 2:53:25 89 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:54:11 90 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:54:43 91 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2:56:11 92 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:57:37 93 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:58:19 94 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:59:55 95 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:00:50 96 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:00:56 97 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:01:31 98 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3:02:38 99 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:04:24 100 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:04:34 101 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:06:54 102 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:08:49 103 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3:10:40 104 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 3:11:23 105 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 3:11:32 106 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:13:07 107 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:14:55 108 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:16:50 109 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:17:08 110 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3:19:29 111 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:19:40 112 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3:20:36 113 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:24:21 114 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:25:34 115 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:25:49 116 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:26:03 117 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:27:43 118 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:31:16 119 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:33:02 120 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:34:00 121 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:35:12 122 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:37:30 123 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 3:43:02 124 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:44:10 125 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:44:23 126 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3:44:48 127 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 3:46:05 128 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3:46:11 129 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:48:03 130 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:52:37 131 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:52:42 132 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:53:48 133 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 3:54:22 134 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:54:37 135 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:54:44 136 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:56:45 137 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 3:59:48 138 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:59:51 139 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4:00:14 140 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:00:54 141 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:02:02 142 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:03:05 143 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:05:32 144 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:05:46 145 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 4:07:00 146 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 4:07:11 147 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:07:16 148 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 4:08:17 149 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:10:05 150 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:13:23 151 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 4:13:48 152 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:19:33 153 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4:29:07 154 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 4:29:50 155 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 4:34:23

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 309 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 224 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 203 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 201 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 198 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 180 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 157 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 149 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 116 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 12 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 78 13 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 78 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 77 15 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 73 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 71 18 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 68 19 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 66 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 60 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 55 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 54 25 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 53 26 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 51 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 49 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 29 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 30 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 48 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 47 32 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 34 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 35 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 46 36 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 45 37 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 43 38 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 41 40 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 41 41 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 41 42 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 37 43 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 37 44 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 35 45 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 46 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 35 47 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 48 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 49 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 33 50 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 51 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 31 52 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 31 53 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 54 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 30 55 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 30 56 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 29 57 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 58 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 28 59 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 27 60 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 61 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 26 62 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 63 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 26 64 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 26 65 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 25 66 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 24 67 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 22 68 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 69 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 70 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 71 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 72 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 20 73 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 19 74 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 75 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 76 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 77 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 78 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 80 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 81 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 82 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16 83 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 16 84 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 85 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 86 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 14 87 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 13 88 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 11 89 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 90 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 91 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 92 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 93 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 10 94 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 95 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 96 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 97 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 98 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 99 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 8 100 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 101 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 102 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 103 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 6 104 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 105 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6 106 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 6 107 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 6 108 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 5 109 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 110 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 111 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 112 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 113 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 114 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 115 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 116 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 117 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 118 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 119 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 120 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1 121 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 122 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 123 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma -1 124 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -3 125 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -6 126 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 78 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 67 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 59 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 59 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 44 10 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 42 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 36 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 15 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 31 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 30 18 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 19 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 20 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 26 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 24 22 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 24 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 20 25 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 18 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 17 29 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 30 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 10 32 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 33 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 35 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 36 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 6 38 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 40 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 42 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 44 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 45 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3 46 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 47 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 48 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3 49 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 51 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 52 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 53 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 54 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 55 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 1 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 1 57 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 58 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 59 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1 60 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1 61 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 62 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 63 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 79:52:52 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:29 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:57:35 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:02:44 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:40 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:20 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:38:12 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:06:59 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:13:37 10 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:32:33 11 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2:46:46 12 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:00:56 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3:19:29 14 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:24:21 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:25:49 16 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:26:03 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:33:02 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:35:12 19 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:37:30 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:52:42 21 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:54:44 22 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:56:45 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:02:02