Tour de France: Bernal one stage from overall victory, Nibali wins atop Val Thorens
Daniel Ostanek and Kirsten Frattini
Alaphilippe off the overall podium after being distanced on final climb
Stage 20: Albertville - Val Thorens
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) is one stage away from sealing the overall victory at the Tour de France, crossing the stage 20 finish line at Val Thorens hand-in-hand with teammate and reigning champion Geraint Thomas as the pair finished safely among the lead group on the shortened stage 20.
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) took the stage win as the last man standing from the early break, holding off the peloton and redeeming what has been a tough campaign for the 2014 Tour champion. Movistar duo Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa launched late bids for victory, but had to settle for second and third, 10 and 14 seconds down.
Bernal and Thomas rolled in three seconds after Landa, while Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) moved up into third overall after former race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was dropped 13km from the finish of the micro-stage.
For the most part, the 33-kilometre climb to Val Thorens was a whittling-down process, with Jumbo-Visma pushing a tough pace to distance Alaphilippe. The Dutch squad succeeded in their goal midway up the climb and kept pushing on to ensure Kruijswijk made it onto the final podium.
Few attacks were attempted on the long, steady climb to the finish, though a flurry of action came in the final kilometre as Movistar sprung belatedly into action. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) also gave it a go, but would only make two seconds on Kruijswijk, and would have to settle for fourth overall.
"I suffered, but it's great to win," said Nibali after the stage. "It wasn't easy for me after the fatigue of the Giro d'Italia. I tried to do the GC but exploded. There was a lot of criticism and I thought about going home, but I fought to honour the Tour de France. In the last few days I felt better, and so, even after the fatigue of yesterday, I went for it.
"It wasn't easy after last year and my crash on l'Alpe d'Huez. I hadn't won a race since, so this is huge. This is for my grandfather who passed away recently. It's also for all my team and staff who helped me get back to my best."
Bernal becomes the first rider since Alberto Contador in 2007 to win both the yellow and white jerseys at the Tour de France, and also becomes the youngest race winner since François Faber in 1909.
"Now we can say we are really close to securing victory," said Bernal after the finish., "There's one stage to go and I hope it all goes OK, but I can almost say I've won my first Tour de France.
"I imagine everyone is going crazy in Colombia. This is a historic moment for our country, so I'm happy. This is a dream come true. I watched the Tour on television and dreamed about winning it. Now my dream has come true, so I'm feeling so many different emotions."
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), though dropped with Alaphilippe, retains the polka dot jersey by eight points from Bernal, while Movistar win the team classification for the fourth time in five years.
How it unfolded
After stage 19 was dramatically halted at the top of the Col de l'Iseran due to dangerous conditions – which included ice and mudslides – on the descent into Val d'Isere, race organisers were forced to truncate stage 20 from Albertville to the summit of Val Thorens.
The peloton raced less than half of the original parcours, which was shortened and partially re-routed to just 59km. Organisers were able to salvage the decisive part of the race, however, so that the peloton could race to the summit finish on Val Thorens despite stormy conditions at the top. The ascent measured in at 33.5km, averaging 5.5 per cent, and climbed to 2,365m in altitude.
Egan Bernal started the day in the yellow jersey, awarded to him after he attacked over the previous day's Col de I'Iseran, building his lead out to a minute on a chase group that included his teammate Geraint Thomas, Steven Kruijswijk, Emanuel Buchmann, Vincenzo Nibali, Mikel Landa and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First).
Previous yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe had been distanced by more than two minutes and so lost the overall lead for the first time since regaining it in Saint-Étienne on stage 8.
Attacks flew during the opening kilometres of stage 20, and a breakaway of six men was quick to form, though it would expand to 29 riders as a large chase group connected at the front.
The group, that gained 2:30 on the Team Ineos-led peloton through the valley to Moûtiers, included a number of strong climbers – decent bets for the stage win if the break would be allowed to last – such as Nibali and Bahrain-Merida teammate Dylan Teuns, Tony Gallopin (AG2R-La Mondiale), Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Michael Woods (EF Education First) and the Astana pair of Omar Fraile and Gorka Izagirre.
Other men, who didn't last long out front once the climbing started, included Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Magnus Cort (Astana), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Joey Rosskopf (CCC), Rui Costa and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), Jens Keukeleire (Lotto-Soudal), Lilian Calmejane, Niccolo Bonifazio and Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Frederik Backaert and Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Stephen Cummings and Ben King (Dimension Data) and Maxime Bouet (Arkéa-Samsic).
In what seemed like a blink of an eye, the race hit the base of the final climb of Val Thorens. Lotto Soudal teammates Tim Wellens and Thomas De Gendt tried to bridge across to the breakaway in pursuit of mountain points, though the attempt to retake the mountains jersey on behalf of Wellens would ultimately prove fruitless.
As the road snaked its way through sharp hairpins at the bottom of Val Thorens, Nibali, Gallopin, Zakarin and Woods formed a small group, while the remaining breakaway riders split apart. Périchon and Fraile soon joined up with them at the head of the race to make a six-man lead group.
On the climb, Jumbo-Visma took over from Ineos at the head of the peloton, keen to push a high pace for Kruijswijk, who had ambitions of moving up onto the podium.
As was expected on such a long climb, the peloton saw a gradual whittling-down process rather than any long-range kamikaze attacks. Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) was the first big name to pop as the riders joined the main road to the summit in Saint-Martin-de-Belleville with 16.5km to go.
Three kilometres later, with the six-man break now less than a minute up the road, it was Alaphiliippe's turn to drop, along with mountain classification leader Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). Days of defending his race lead through the Pyrenees and Alps looked to have decisively taken their toll on the QuickStep man as he gritted his teeth …
Shortly afterwards, Nibali went on the attack at the front of the race, going solo 12km out. He held a one-minute gap to the peloton as Jumbo continued their work with Laurens De Plus leading the GC favourites.
A brief move from double stage winner Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and the Movistar duo of Marc Soler and Nairo Quintana came 6km from the line, but was quickly snuffed out as Gregor Mühlberger took it up at the front of the GC group for Bora teammate Buchmann.
Meanwhile, two minutes down the mountain, Alaphilippe was plunging down the rankings, off the podium and potentially out of the top five. The final 2km saw Ineos take to the front, looking to safely guide Bernal to the finish.
Up the road, Nibali was 30 seconds clear heading into the final kilometre, saving Bahrain's Tour with a stage win. Buchmann's brief attempt to dislodge Kruijswijk for third place came to nought, while late attacks from Landa and then Valverde came too late to catch Nibali for the stage honours.
Three minutes behind Bernal and Thomas, who celebrated together as they finished, Alaphilippe crossed the line, having dropped from second to fifth on the general classification on a cruel final day in the mountains for the Frenchman.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:51:53
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:17
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:23
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:25
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:00:30
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:46
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:09
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:30
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:49
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:52
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:56
|18
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:07
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:10
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:26
|22
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:01
|23
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|24
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:13
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:17
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|28
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|29
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:10
|32
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:25
|33
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:59
|34
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:05:06
|36
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:20
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:54
|39
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:07
|40
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|41
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:02
|42
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:04
|45
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:07:14
|46
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:07:24
|47
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:08:25
|48
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:27
|49
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:32
|50
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:50
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:53
|55
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:55
|56
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:09:56
|62
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|63
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|64
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:10:10
|66
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|67
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:10:20
|68
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:26
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:10:45
|70
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:11:10
|71
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:14
|74
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|75
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:22
|77
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|78
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|79
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|80
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:12:13
|81
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|82
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:12:18
|83
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|84
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:12:46
|85
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:36
|86
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:13:38
|87
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:14:30
|88
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:16
|89
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|90
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:15:36
|94
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:41
|95
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:49
|96
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:52
|97
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:14
|99
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|100
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|101
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|104
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|105
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|106
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|107
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|108
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:34
|109
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:16:50
|110
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:04
|111
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:29
|112
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:32
|113
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|0:17:45
|114
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:17:54
|115
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|116
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:00
|117
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|118
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|120
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|121
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|124
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|125
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|127
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|129
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|130
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:05
|132
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:38
|133
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:19:02
|134
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:20:20
|135
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|136
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:20:50
|137
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|138
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|139
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|140
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|141
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|142
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|143
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|144
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|145
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|146
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|147
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|148
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|149
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|150
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|151
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|152
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:56
|153
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|154
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:41
|155
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|13
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|11
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|10
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|7
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|5
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|20
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|16
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|12
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|1:52:10
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:52
|3
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:13
|4
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:50
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:44
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:42
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:45
|9
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:10:53
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:12:01
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:19
|13
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:59
|14
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:32
|15
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:47
|16
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:17:43
|17
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:21
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:18:45
|19
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:20:33
|20
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|5:36:33
|2
|Team Ineos
|0:00:10
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:57
|4
|EF Education First
|0:10:42
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:00
|6
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:12:09
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:28
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:49
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:15
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:29
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:35
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:04
|13
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:19:57
|14
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:30
|15
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:23:58
|16
|Total Direct Energie
|17
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:51
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:28
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:27:42
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:28:54
|21
|CCC Team
|0:31:11
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:33:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|79:52:52
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:11
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:31
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:56
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:45
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:23
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:05:15
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:30
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:12
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:07:32
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:05
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:22:08
|13
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:29
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:07
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:54
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:35:49
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:43:41
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:30
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:32
|20
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:51:16
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:56:47
|22
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:57:35
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:10
|24
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:44
|25
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:40
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:12:05
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|1:12:16
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:13:16
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:16:09
|30
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:07
|31
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:20
|32
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|1:20:40
|33
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:20:57
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:13
|35
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:22:42
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|1:27:11
|37
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:34:03
|38
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:36:14
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:36:21
|40
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:38:12
|41
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:38
|42
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:40:17
|43
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:43:42
|44
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|1:43:48
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1:45:38
|46
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:51:01
|47
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:52:09
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:15
|49
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:53:03
|50
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|1:54:22
|51
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:54:33
|52
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:57:38
|53
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:58:17
|54
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:58:29
|55
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:58:35
|56
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:39
|57
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:05:35
|58
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:06:30
|59
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:06:59
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:10:04
|61
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|2:11:43
|62
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|2:12:00
|63
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|2:12:34
|64
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:13:37
|65
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:14:15
|66
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|2:14:18
|67
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:16:34
|68
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:43
|69
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:18:34
|70
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|2:18:46
|71
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2:19:25
|72
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:23:52
|73
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|2:26:07
|74
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|2:27:16
|75
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:27:19
|76
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:28:19
|77
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|2:31:23
|78
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:32:33
|79
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:35:10
|80
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:37:35
|81
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:39:50
|82
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|2:43:44
|83
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:44:24
|84
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|2:46:46
|85
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:48:27
|86
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:48:56
|87
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:50:45
|88
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|2:53:25
|89
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:54:11
|90
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:54:43
|91
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|2:56:11
|92
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:57:37
|93
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:58:19
|94
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:59:55
|95
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:00:50
|96
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:00:56
|97
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:01:31
|98
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|3:02:38
|99
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:04:24
|100
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:04:34
|101
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:06:54
|102
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:08:49
|103
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3:10:40
|104
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:11:23
|105
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|3:11:32
|106
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:13:07
|107
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:14:55
|108
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:16:50
|109
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:17:08
|110
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3:19:29
|111
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:19:40
|112
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:20:36
|113
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:24:21
|114
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:25:34
|115
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:25:49
|116
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:26:03
|117
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:27:43
|118
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:31:16
|119
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:33:02
|120
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3:34:00
|121
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:35:12
|122
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:37:30
|123
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|3:43:02
|124
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:44:10
|125
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:44:23
|126
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3:44:48
|127
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|3:46:05
|128
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:46:11
|129
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:48:03
|130
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:52:37
|131
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:52:42
|132
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|3:53:48
|133
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|3:54:22
|134
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:54:37
|135
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:54:44
|136
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3:56:45
|137
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|3:59:48
|138
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3:59:51
|139
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4:00:14
|140
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:00:54
|141
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:02:02
|142
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:03:05
|143
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:05:32
|144
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:05:46
|145
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|4:07:00
|146
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|4:07:11
|147
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:07:16
|148
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:08:17
|149
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:10:05
|150
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:13:23
|151
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:13:48
|152
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:19:33
|153
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:29:07
|154
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|4:29:50
|155
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|4:34:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|309
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|224
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|203
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|201
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|198
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|180
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|149
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|12
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|78
|13
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|78
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|77
|15
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|73
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|18
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|68
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|66
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|25
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|53
|26
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|27
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|29
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|30
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|32
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|47
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|34
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|46
|36
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|45
|37
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|38
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|39
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|41
|40
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|41
|41
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|42
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|37
|43
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|37
|44
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|35
|45
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|46
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|47
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|48
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|49
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|50
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|51
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|52
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|31
|53
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|54
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|55
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|30
|56
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|29
|57
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|58
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|28
|59
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|60
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|61
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|26
|62
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|63
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|26
|64
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|26
|65
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|25
|66
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|67
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|68
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|69
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|70
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|71
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|72
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|20
|73
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|19
|74
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|75
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|76
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|77
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|78
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|17
|79
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|80
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|81
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|82
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|83
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|16
|84
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|85
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|86
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|14
|87
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|13
|88
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|11
|89
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|90
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|91
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|92
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|93
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|94
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|95
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|96
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|97
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|98
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|99
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|100
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|101
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|102
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|103
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|6
|104
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|105
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|6
|106
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|107
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|6
|108
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|109
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|110
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|111
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|112
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|113
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|114
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|115
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|116
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|117
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|118
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|119
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|120
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1
|121
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|122
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|123
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|-1
|124
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|-3
|125
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-6
|126
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|78
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|67
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|44
|10
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|36
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|15
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|31
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|18
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|19
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|20
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|24
|22
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|24
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|20
|25
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|26
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|18
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|17
|29
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|30
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|31
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|32
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|33
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|35
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|36
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|6
|38
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|6
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|40
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|42
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|43
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|44
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|45
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|46
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|47
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|48
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|49
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|50
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|51
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|52
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|53
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|54
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|55
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|1
|56
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|1
|57
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|58
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|59
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|60
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|61
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|62
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|63
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|79:52:52
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:29
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:57:35
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:44
|5
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:40
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:20
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:38:12
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:06:59
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:13:37
|10
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:32:33
|11
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|2:46:46
|12
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:00:56
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3:19:29
|14
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:24:21
|15
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:25:49
|16
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:26:03
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:33:02
|18
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:35:12
|19
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:37:30
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:52:42
|21
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:54:44
|22
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3:56:45
|23
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|239:45:51
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:54
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:57:52
|4
|EF Education First
|1:25:57
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:29:30
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:42:29
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:52:55
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:29
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:09:35
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|2:27:17
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:32:34
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:15:42
|13
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|3:49:46
|14
|CCC Team
|4:00:54
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|4:07:53
|16
|Dimension Data
|4:12:27
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4:20:22
|18
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|4:20:51
|19
|Team Sunweb
|4:43:58
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|5:58:51
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|7:00:04
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|7:31:30
