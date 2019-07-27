Trending

Tour de France: Bernal one stage from overall victory, Nibali wins atop Val Thorens

Alaphilippe off the overall podium after being distanced on final climb

Image 1 of 58

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 on Val Thorens at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 on Val Thorens at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 58

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) stage 20 Tour de France

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) stage 20 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 58

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) will wear yellow into Paris at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) will wear yellow into Paris at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 58

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) after stage 20 Tour de France

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) after stage 20 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 58

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) after stage 20 Tour de France

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) after stage 20 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 58

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) stage 20 Tour de France

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) stage 20 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 58

Wout Poels (Team Ineos) stage 20 Tour de France

Wout Poels (Team Ineos) stage 20 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 58

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 58

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) wheelies over the stage 20 finish line at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) wheelies over the stage 20 finish line at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 58

Egan Bernal in yellow

Egan Bernal in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 58

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 58

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) polkadot jersey

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) polkadot jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 58

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 58

Jumbo-Visma on the final climb of stage 20

Jumbo-Visma on the final climb of stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 58

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 58

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 58

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) white jersey at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) white jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 58

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) in the green jersey at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) in the green jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 58

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 58

Xiomy Guerrero of Colombia Girlfriend of Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Yellow Leader Jersey

Xiomy Guerrero of Colombia Girlfriend of Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Yellow Leader Jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 58

Mountain classification leader Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Mountain classification leader Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 58

Mountain classification leader Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Mountain classification leader Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 58

Enric Mas helping Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 20 at the Tour de France

Enric Mas helping Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 58

Enric Mas helping Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 20 at the Tour de France

Enric Mas helping Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 58

Michael Woods (EF Education First) stage 20 Tour de France

Michael Woods (EF Education First) stage 20 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 58

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wearing the yellow jersey stage 20 at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wearing the yellow jersey stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 58

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) congratulates Egan Bernal after stage 20 of the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) congratulates Egan Bernal after stage 20 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 58

Xiomy Guerrero of Colombia Girlfriend of Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Yellow Leader Jersey

Xiomy Guerrero of Colombia Girlfriend of Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Yellow Leader Jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 58

Jumbo-Visma lead up the climb Val Thorens stage 20 Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma lead up the climb Val Thorens stage 20 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 58

Team Ineos protect Egan Bernal on final climb Val Thorens

Team Ineos protect Egan Bernal on final climb Val Thorens
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 58

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 58

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) congratulates Egan Bernal after stage 20 of the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) congratulates Egan Bernal after stage 20 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 58

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 58

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 on Val Thorens at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 20 on Val Thorens at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 58

Egan Bernal (and Team Ineos) racing stage 20 at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (and Team Ineos) racing stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 58

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) racing stage 20 at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) racing stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 58

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) racing stage 20 at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) racing stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 58

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on his way to winning stage 20 on Val Thorens at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on his way to winning stage 20 on Val Thorens at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 58

Egan Bernal and Geriant Thomas (Team Ineos) cross the finish line of stage 20 on Val Thorens

Egan Bernal and Geriant Thomas (Team Ineos) cross the finish line of stage 20 on Val Thorens
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 58

Egan Bernal and Geriant Thomas (Team Ineos) cross the finish line of stage 20 on Val Thorens

Egan Bernal and Geriant Thomas (Team Ineos) cross the finish line of stage 20 on Val Thorens
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 58

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is back in blue team colours on stage 20 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is back in blue team colours on stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 58

Michael Woods (EF Education First) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) in the 29-rider breakaway stage 20

Michael Woods (EF Education First) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) in the 29-rider breakaway stage 20
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 58

Team Ineos lead the field, protect overall leader Egan Bernal, stage 20 Tour de France

Team Ineos lead the field, protect overall leader Egan Bernal, stage 20 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 58

Team Ineos and yellow jersey Egan Bernal on stage 20 of the Tour de France

Team Ineos and yellow jersey Egan Bernal on stage 20 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 58

Bora-hansgrohe work for Emanuel Buchmann on stage 20 of the Tour de France

Bora-hansgrohe work for Emanuel Buchmann on stage 20 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 58

ive coverage of stage 20 of the Tour de France from Albertville to Val Thorens

ive coverage of stage 20 of the Tour de France from Albertville to Val Thorens
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 58

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) leads the breakaway on stage 20 at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) leads the breakaway on stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 58

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) starts stage 20 in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) starts stage 20 in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 49 of 58

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) wears the polkadot jersey as the leader of the mountain classification at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) wears the polkadot jersey as the leader of the mountain classification at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 50 of 58

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) starts stage 20 in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) starts stage 20 in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 51 of 58

The breakaway of 29 riders during a shortened stage 20 at the Tour de France

The breakaway of 29 riders during a shortened stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 58

The breakaway of 29 riders during a shortened stage 20 at the Tour de France

The breakaway of 29 riders during a shortened stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 58

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 58

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 58

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 58

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is back in blue team colours on stage 20 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is back in blue team colours on stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 58

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 58

Tim Wellens and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) stage 20 Tour de France

Tim Wellens and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) stage 20 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) is one stage away from sealing the overall victory at the Tour de France, crossing the stage 20 finish line at Val Thorens hand-in-hand with teammate and reigning champion Geraint Thomas as the pair finished safely among the lead group on the shortened stage 20.

Related Articles

Tour de France 2019 stage 20 finish line quotes

Geraint Thomas: I believe I can win another Tour de France

No regrets: Alaphilippe slips off podium but takes pride in wild Tour de France

Bernal poised for breakthrough Tour de France win for Colombia

Nibali ends drought on victories with Tour de France win at Val Thorens

Tour de France: We're going to take the fight to Team Ineos in the future – Kruijswijk

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) took the stage win as the last man standing from the early break, holding off the peloton and redeeming what has been a tough campaign for the 2014 Tour champion. Movistar duo Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa launched late bids for victory, but had to settle for second and third, 10 and 14 seconds down.

Bernal and Thomas rolled in three seconds after Landa, while Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) moved up into third overall after former race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was dropped 13km from the finish of the micro-stage.

For the most part, the 33-kilometre climb to Val Thorens was a whittling-down process, with Jumbo-Visma pushing a tough pace to distance Alaphilippe. The Dutch squad succeeded in their goal midway up the climb and kept pushing on to ensure Kruijswijk made it onto the final podium.

Few attacks were attempted on the long, steady climb to the finish, though a flurry of action came in the final kilometre as Movistar sprung belatedly into action. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) also gave it a go, but would only make two seconds on Kruijswijk, and would have to settle for fourth overall.

"I suffered, but it's great to win," said Nibali after the stage. "It wasn't easy for me after the fatigue of the Giro d'Italia. I tried to do the GC but exploded. There was a lot of criticism and I thought about going home, but I fought to honour the Tour de France. In the last few days I felt better, and so, even after the fatigue of yesterday, I went for it.

"It wasn't easy after last year and my crash on l'Alpe d'Huez. I hadn't won a race since, so this is huge. This is for my grandfather who passed away recently. It's also for all my team and staff who helped me get back to my best."

Bernal becomes the first rider since Alberto Contador in 2007 to win both the yellow and white jerseys at the Tour de France, and also becomes the youngest race winner since François Faber in 1909.

"Now we can say we are really close to securing victory," said Bernal after the finish., "There's one stage to go and I hope it all goes OK, but I can almost say I've won my first Tour de France.

"I imagine everyone is going crazy in Colombia. This is a historic moment for our country, so I'm happy. This is a dream come true. I watched the Tour on television and dreamed about winning it. Now my dream has come true, so I'm feeling so many different emotions."

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), though dropped with Alaphilippe, retains the polka dot jersey by eight points from Bernal, while Movistar win the team classification for the fourth time in five years.

How it unfolded

After stage 19 was dramatically halted at the top of the Col de l'Iseran due to dangerous conditions – which included ice and mudslides – on the descent into Val d'Isere, race organisers were forced to truncate stage 20 from Albertville to the summit of Val Thorens.

The peloton raced less than half of the original parcours, which was shortened and partially re-routed to just 59km. Organisers were able to salvage the decisive part of the race, however, so that the peloton could race to the summit finish on Val Thorens despite stormy conditions at the top. The ascent measured in at 33.5km, averaging 5.5 per cent, and climbed to 2,365m in altitude.

Egan Bernal started the day in the yellow jersey, awarded to him after he attacked over the previous day's Col de I'Iseran, building his lead out to a minute on a chase group that included his teammate Geraint Thomas, Steven Kruijswijk, Emanuel Buchmann, Vincenzo Nibali, Mikel Landa and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First).

Previous yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe had been distanced by more than two minutes and so lost the overall lead for the first time since regaining it in Saint-Étienne on stage 8.

Attacks flew during the opening kilometres of stage 20, and a breakaway of six men was quick to form, though it would expand to 29 riders as a large chase group connected at the front.

The group, that gained 2:30 on the Team Ineos-led peloton through the valley to Moûtiers, included a number of strong climbers – decent bets for the stage win if the break would be allowed to last – such as Nibali and Bahrain-Merida teammate Dylan Teuns, Tony Gallopin (AG2R-La Mondiale), Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Michael Woods (EF Education First) and the Astana pair of Omar Fraile and Gorka Izagirre.

Other men, who didn't last long out front once the climbing started, included Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Magnus Cort (Astana), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Joey Rosskopf (CCC), Rui Costa and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), Jens Keukeleire (Lotto-Soudal), Lilian Calmejane, Niccolo Bonifazio and Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Frederik Backaert and Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Stephen Cummings and Ben King (Dimension Data) and Maxime Bouet (Arkéa-Samsic).

In what seemed like a blink of an eye, the race hit the base of the final climb of Val Thorens. Lotto Soudal teammates Tim Wellens and Thomas De Gendt tried to bridge across to the breakaway in pursuit of mountain points, though the attempt to retake the mountains jersey on behalf of Wellens would ultimately prove fruitless.

As the road snaked its way through sharp hairpins at the bottom of Val Thorens, Nibali, Gallopin, Zakarin and Woods formed a small group, while the remaining breakaway riders split apart. Périchon and Fraile soon joined up with them at the head of the race to make a six-man lead group.

On the climb, Jumbo-Visma took over from Ineos at the head of the peloton, keen to push a high pace for Kruijswijk, who had ambitions of moving up onto the podium.

As was expected on such a long climb, the peloton saw a gradual whittling-down process rather than any long-range kamikaze attacks. Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) was the first big name to pop as the riders joined the main road to the summit in Saint-Martin-de-Belleville with 16.5km to go.

Three kilometres later, with the six-man break now less than a minute up the road, it was Alaphiliippe's turn to drop, along with mountain classification leader Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). Days of defending his race lead through the Pyrenees and Alps looked to have decisively taken their toll on the QuickStep man as he gritted his teeth …

Shortly afterwards, Nibali went on the attack at the front of the race, going solo 12km out. He held a one-minute gap to the peloton as Jumbo continued their work with Laurens De Plus leading the GC favourites.

A brief move from double stage winner Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and the Movistar duo of Marc Soler and Nairo Quintana came 6km from the line, but was quickly snuffed out as Gregor Mühlberger took it up at the front of the GC group for Bora teammate Buchmann.

Meanwhile, two minutes down the mountain, Alaphilippe was plunging down the rankings, off the podium and potentially out of the top five. The final 2km saw Ineos take to the front, looking to safely guide Bernal to the finish.

Up the road, Nibali was 30 seconds clear heading into the final kilometre, saving Bahrain's Tour with a stage win. Buchmann's brief attempt to dislodge Kruijswijk for third place came to nought, while late attacks from Landa and then Valverde came too late to catch Nibali for the stage honours.

Three minutes behind Bernal and Thomas, who celebrated together as they finished, Alaphilippe crossed the line, having dropped from second to fifth on the general classification on a cruel final day in the mountains for the Frenchman.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:51:53
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:17
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:00:23
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:25
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:00:30
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:46
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:09
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:30
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
15Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:49
16Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:52
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:56
18Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:02:07
19Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:10
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
21Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:26
22David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:01
23Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
24Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:03:13
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
26Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:17
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:45
28Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
29Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:10
32Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:25
33Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:59
34Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:05:06
36Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:20
38Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:05:54
39Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:06:07
40Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
41Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:07:02
42Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
43Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
44Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:07:04
45Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:07:14
46Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:07:24
47Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:08:25
48Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:27
49Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:32
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
52Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:08:50
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:53
55Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:55
56Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
57Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
58Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
60Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
61Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:09:56
62Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
63Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
64Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:10:10
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
67Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:10:20
68Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:10:26
69Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:10:45
70Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:11:10
71Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
72Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
73Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:11:14
74Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
75Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:22
77Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
78Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
79Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
80Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:12:13
81Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
82Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:12:18
83Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
84Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:12:46
85Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:36
86Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:13:38
87Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:14:30
88Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:16
89Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
90José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
91Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
92Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:15:36
94Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:41
95Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:49
96Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:15:52
97Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:14
99Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
100Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
101Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
102Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
103Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
104Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
105Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
106Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
107Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
108Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:34
109Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:16:50
110Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:04
111Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:29
112Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:32
113Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie0:17:45
114Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:17:54
115Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
116George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:00
117Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
118Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
119Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
120Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
121Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
122Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
124Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
125Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
127Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
128Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
129William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
130Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
131Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:05
132Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:18:38
133Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:19:02
134André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:20:20
135Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
136Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:20:50
137Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
138Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
139Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
140Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
141Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
142Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
143Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
144Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
145Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
146Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
147Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
148Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
149Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
150Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
151Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
152Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:56
153Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
154Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:41
155Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:23:07

Sprint 1 - Val Thorens km. 59.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida20pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team17
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos13
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos11
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First10
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos7
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic5
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb3
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 1 - Val Thorens (2,365 M) km. 59.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida40pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team30
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team24
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos20
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos16
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First12
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos1:52:10
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:52
3Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:13
4Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:50
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:44
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:42
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:45
9Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:10:53
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
11Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:12:01
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:19
13Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:59
14Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:32
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:47
16Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:17:43
17Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:18:21
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:18:45
19Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:20:33
20Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
22Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:39

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team5:36:33
2Team Ineos0:00:10
3Mitchelton-Scott0:04:57
4EF Education First0:10:42
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:00
6Team Arkea-Samsic0:12:09
7UAE Team Emirates0:12:28
8Astana Pro Team0:13:49
9Groupama-FDJ0:14:15
10AG2R La Mondiale0:15:29
11Bahrain-Merida0:17:35
12Trek-Segafredo0:19:04
13Cofidis Solutions Credits0:19:57
14Team Jumbo-Visma0:22:30
15Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:23:58
16Total Direct Energie
17Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:51
18Katusha-Alpecin0:27:28
19Lotto Soudal0:27:42
20Dimension Data0:28:54
21CCC Team0:31:11
22Team Sunweb0:33:04

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos79:52:52
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:11
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:31
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:56
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:45
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:23
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:05:15
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:30
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:12
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:32
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:12:05
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:22:08
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:29
14Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:27:07
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:54
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:35:49
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:43:41
18Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:44:30
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:48:32
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:51:16
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:56:47
22Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:57:35
23George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma1:02:10
24Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1:02:44
25Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:40
26Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos1:12:05
27Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First1:12:16
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:13:16
29Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:16:09
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:20:07
31Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:20:20
32Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First1:20:40
33Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:20:57
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:13
35Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:22:42
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team1:27:11
37Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:34:03
38Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:36:14
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:36:21
40Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:38:12
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:38
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:40:17
43Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:43:42
44Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida1:43:48
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1:45:38
46Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1:51:01
47Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:52:09
48Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:52:15
49Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:53:03
50Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos1:54:22
51Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:54:33
52Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1:57:38
53Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:58:17
54Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:58:29
55Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:58:35
56Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:39
57Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:05:35
58Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:06:30
59Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:06:59
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:10:04
61Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First2:11:43
62Ben King (USA) Dimension Data2:12:00
63Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team2:12:34
64Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:13:37
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:14:15
66Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie2:14:18
67Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2:16:34
68Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:16:43
69Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:18:34
70Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First2:18:46
71Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2:19:25
72Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott2:23:52
73Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team2:26:07
74Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data2:27:16
75Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:27:19
76Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:28:19
77Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team2:31:23
78Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:32:33
79Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:35:10
80Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:37:35
81Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2:39:50
82Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos2:43:44
83Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2:44:24
84Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos2:46:46
85Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:48:27
86Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:48:56
87Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:50:45
88Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert2:53:25
89Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:54:11
90Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:54:43
91Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2:56:11
92Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:57:37
93Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:58:19
94Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:59:55
95Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:00:50
96Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:00:56
97Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:01:31
98Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ3:02:38
99Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3:04:24
100Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3:04:34
101Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3:06:54
102Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:08:49
103Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team3:10:40
104Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team3:11:23
105Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic3:11:32
106Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:13:07
107Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:14:55
108Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:16:50
109Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3:17:08
110Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3:19:29
111Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:19:40
112Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3:20:36
113Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:24:21
114Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:25:34
115Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:25:49
116Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:26:03
117Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb3:27:43
118Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:31:16
119Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:33:02
120Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:34:00
121Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:35:12
122Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:37:30
123Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic3:43:02
124Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:44:10
125Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:44:23
126Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3:44:48
127Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team3:46:05
128José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3:46:11
129Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3:48:03
130Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:52:37
131Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:52:42
132Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb3:53:48
133Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First3:54:22
134Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:54:37
135Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:54:44
136Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:56:45
137Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie3:59:48
138Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:59:51
139Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4:00:14
140Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:00:54
141Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma4:02:02
142Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:03:05
143William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:05:32
144Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:05:46
145André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic4:07:00
146Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data4:07:11
147Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:07:16
148Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin4:08:17
149Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:10:05
150Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:13:23
151Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin4:13:48
152Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:19:33
153Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4:29:07
154Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert4:29:50
155Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First4:34:23

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe309pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep224
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida203
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb201
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal198
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott180
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo157
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team149
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep119
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma116
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal106
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma78
13Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits78
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos77
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert73
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal71
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates71
18Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos68
19Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First66
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale64
21Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott60
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal59
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin55
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida54
25Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert53
26Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida51
27Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team49
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe49
29Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
30Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team48
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma47
32Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team47
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale47
34Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe47
35Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team46
36Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First45
37Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott43
38Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team42
39Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data41
40Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie41
41Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin41
42Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic37
43Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb37
44Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb35
45Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida35
46Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic35
47Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep34
48Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep34
49Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team33
50Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
51Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo31
52Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team31
53Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida31
54Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team30
55André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic30
56Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits29
57Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team29
58Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie28
59Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo27
60Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
61Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits26
62Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe26
63Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb26
64Ben King (USA) Dimension Data26
65Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie25
66Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo24
67Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin22
68Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
69Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
70Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20
71Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
72Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data20
73Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First19
74Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits18
75Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie18
76Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
77Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
78Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits17
80Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert17
81Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
82Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo16
83Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team16
84Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
85Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14
86Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First14
87Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team13
88Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos11
89Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
90Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
91Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
92Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
93Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott10
94Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma9
95Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
96Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
97Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
98Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
99Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale8
100Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
101Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
102Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
103Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos6
104Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
105Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team6
106Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team6
107Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First6
108Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates5
109Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
110Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates5
111Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
112Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
113Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
114Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
115David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
116Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
117Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
118Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
119Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
120Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1
121Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
122William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
123George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma-1
124Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-3
125Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-6
126Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale86pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos78
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal74
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida67
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida59
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott59
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team58
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team45
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma44
10Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team42
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe40
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal38
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos36
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep33
15Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First31
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team30
18Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
19Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
20Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo26
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic24
22Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb22
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
24Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First20
25Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma20
26Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
27Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team18
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team17
29Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
30Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott10
32Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
33Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
35Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
37Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First6
38Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic6
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
40Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
42Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
44Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
45Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3
46Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
47Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
48Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3
49Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
50Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
51Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
52Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
53Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
54Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
55Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data1
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data1
57Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
58Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
59Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1
60Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1
61Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
62Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
63Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos79:52:52
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:29
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:57:35
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1:02:44
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:40
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:20:20
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:38:12
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:06:59
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:13:37
10Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:32:33
11Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos2:46:46
12Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:00:56
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3:19:29
14Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:24:21
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:25:49
16Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:26:03
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:33:02
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:35:12
19Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:37:30
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:52:42
21Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:54:44
22Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:56:45
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma4:02:02

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team239:45:51
2Trek-Segafredo0:47:54
3Team Ineos0:57:52
4EF Education First1:25:57
5Bora-Hansgrohe1:29:30
6Groupama-FDJ1:42:29
7Team Jumbo-Visma1:52:55
8AG2R La Mondiale2:07:29
9UAE Team Emirates2:09:35
10Astana Pro Team2:27:17
11Mitchelton-Scott2:32:34
12Deceuninck-QuickStep3:15:42
13Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team3:49:46
14CCC Team4:00:54
15Bahrain-Merida4:07:53
16Dimension Data4:12:27
17Cofidis Solutions Credits4:20:22
18Team Arkea-Samsic4:20:51
19Team Sunweb4:43:58
20Lotto Soudal5:58:51
21Total Direct Energie7:00:04
22Katusha-Alpecin7:31:30

Latest on Cyclingnews