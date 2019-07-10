Trending

Tour de France: Peter Sagan wins stage 5

Alaphilippe maintains yellow-jersey lead in opening stage through Vosges

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The photo finish on stage 5: Wout van Aert pips Matteo Trentin for second

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tim Wellens in the polka dots

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wout van Aert is best young rider after stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Alaphilippe in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The bunch sprint on stage 5 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes the win

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) attacks

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Wout Van Aert, Matteo Trentin and Peter Sagan sprint for the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway on stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Chad Haga (Sunweb) works to reel in the escapees

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Juilan Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Fans with the French flag watch the breakaway go by

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Scenes from stage 5 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) powers the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Simon Clarke (EF Education First) leads the escape

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Gianni Moscon (Ineos) leads the chase

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bike change for Aljejandro Valverde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

After several near misses Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) took his first win on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour de France in Colmar ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton Scott).

The three-time world champion was simply too good for the opposition after a number of pure sprinters had been dropped on the climbs that littered the stage through the Vosges.

Team Sunweb controlled the peloton for most of the finale as they rallied behind Michael Matthews but the Australian was boxed in when the sprint began and could only manage seventh. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished tenth and retained his overall lead in the race.

For Sagan this was a huge victory in terms of both his race and his season. With just a pocket full of victories and limited support in the sprints at the Tour, Sagan cut a subdued and somewhat frustrated figure at the start of the race in Brussels, and although he eased into the green jersey earlier in the race a stage win was a desperately needed.

There were several close calls, including second on the opening stage, but in Colmar Sagan made no mistakes and stamped his authority over the reduced bunch with a commanding display of skill and speed.

When he hit the front with the line in sight the win was assured, and even a fast-finishing Van Aert could only watch on, having started his sprint from too far back. Trentin, had Daryl Impey for support but was forced to open his acceleration from too far out before fading to third. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC-Liv) rounded out the top-five.

"You just have to be patient and the victory will come," Sagan said at the finish, the relief of victory clear for all to see.

"I have to say thanks to all my teammates, they did a very great job. Finally a Tour de France victory came for us, it's very nice. We controlled the race all day, on the flat part until the finish.

"I did my best and it came. If I don't win, then everybody will ask me what is missing. You can see, nothing is missing. It's just everybody needs good luck and a good day for a win."

Certainly Sagan was right to praise his team. They helped control a dangerous early break, and then helped nullify a late attack from Rui Costa who looked to roll back the years with a late attack, but this was a win that has Sagan stamped all over it.

Wellens goes climbing

After yesterday's modest attempts to form a breakaway there was far more intent as the race departed for stage 5 to Colmar. With several categorized climbs through the Vosges, there was a chance for a break to find balance and take a foothold and for almost 20km of racing, there was genuine competition to make the break. Thomas de Gendt was shut down three times before his teammate Tim Wellens moved clear with Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Simon Clarke (EF Education First).

This was a break of real substance and quality but Bora and Sunweb were in no mood to let a race chance like this slip in the first week. They patrolled the peloton and managed the four leaders over the Côte de Grendelbruch and Côte du Haut-Koenigsbourg without the lead ever going above a few minutes.

As the stage wore on the hills began to make an impression. Caleb Ewan was the first pure sprinter to lose contact on Koenigsbourg but he was far from the last. With Chad Haga setting a brisk pace at the front of the bunch a number of riders began to slip out of contention.

On the 5km long Côte des Trois-Epis and with 38km to go the gap to the leaders hovered at 1:20 but the climb saw off Elia Viviani, Alexander Kristoff and Simon Yates as the peloton reached the lower slopes. Ilnur Zakarin – perhaps thinking about stage 6 – was the next rider to lose ground, as up ahead, Würtz was distanced by the break.

 

With 37km to go and Wellens weighed down by the KOM points he had been collecting like Pokemon on the earlier climbs, Skujins flew clear. The Trek rider quickly distanced the Lotto rider and Clarke as Sunweb, Bora and QuickStep set the pace. The lone leader was finally reeled in with 22km to go as the peloton marched up the final climb of the Côte des Cinq Chateaux (hill of the five castles).

Edvald Boasson Hagen proved a live show that encapsulated Dimension Data's season when he was unlucky to suffer a mechanical and forced to chase over the final ascent without a teammate in sight. The Norwegian, as he has done for much of year, would valiantly battle through and regain contact on the tricky descent but by then he was a spent force.

Rui Costa attacked with 7.4km to go but even with the reduced armory of the sprint teams, this was an optimistic attack to the say the least. The fact that he held a buffer of around 11 seconds until 2km to go does perhaps suggest that the UAE rider does have form for the rest of the race. However, buy now this was all about the finish and the riders that were left in contention.

Trek-Segafredo hit the front with 1,000m to go before Mohoric and then Impey made their lead-out efforts. In the end, it was all about the Sagan show as he flexed his muscles and showed off his Hulk celebration. We've seen it before and like winning it's synonymous with Sagan.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe4:02:33
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
21Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
27Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
29Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
30Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
31Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
32Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
35Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
38Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
39Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
40Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
42Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
44Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
45Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
46Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
48Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
49Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
51Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
52Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
53Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
55Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
56Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
57George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
58Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
59Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
60Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
61Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
62Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
63Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
64Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
65Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
66Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
67Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
68Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
69Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
70Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
71Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
72Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
73Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
75Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
76Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
77Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
78Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:17
79Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:00:51
80Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:44
81Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:06
82Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:06:25
83Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:07:41
84Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
85Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:16
87Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
88Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
89Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
90Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
91Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
92Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
93Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
94José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
95Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
96Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
97Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
102Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
103Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
105Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
106Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
107Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
109Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
110Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
111Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
112Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:11:04
113Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:12:55
114Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
115Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
116Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
117Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:13:48
118Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
119Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:48
121Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
122Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
123Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
124Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
125Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
127Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
128Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
129Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
130Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
131Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
132Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
134Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
135Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
136Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:14:52
137Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:58
138Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
139Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
140Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
141Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
142Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
143William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
144Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
145Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
146Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
147Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
148Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
149Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
150Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
151Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
152Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
153Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
154Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
155Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
156Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:18:37
158Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
159Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
160Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
161Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
162Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
163Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
164Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
165Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
166Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
167Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
168Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
169Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
170Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
171Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
172Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
173Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
174Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
175Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
176Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - Heiligenstein km. 71
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First20pts
2Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin17
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo15
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb9
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data7
10Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal6
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
13Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
15Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Sprint 2 - D83 Colmar km. 175.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe30pts
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma25
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott22
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida19
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team17
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits15
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb13
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin11
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo9
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
11Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert6
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data5
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First4
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Grendelbruch km. 44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 2 - Côte Du Haut-Kœnigsbourg (554 M) (D159-D1 Bis) km. 109.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo3
3Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First2
4Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 3 - Côte Des Trois-Épis (659 M) km. 140.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo5pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First2
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Mountain 4 - Côte Des Cinq Châteaux km. 156
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2pts
2Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4:02:33
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:17
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:44
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:06
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:08:16
15Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
16Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
17Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
19Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:11:04
21Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:55
22Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:14:48
23Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:14:52
24Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:16:58
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
26Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:37
27Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
28Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo12:07:39
2Team Jumbo-Visma
3Astana Pro Team
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Mitchelton-Scott
6Bahrain-Merida
7Team Ineos
8Dimension Data
9CCC Team
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Groupama-FDJ
13EF Education First
14Cofidis Solutions Credits
15Movistar Team
16Team Sunweb
17UAE Team Emirates
18Total Direct Energie0:07:41
19Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:08:16
20Team Arkea-Samsic0:14:41
21Katusha-Alpecin0:15:57
22Lotto Soudal0:16:32

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep18:44:12
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:14
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:25
4George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:40
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:45
8Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:46
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:50
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:51
11Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:52
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:00:53
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:56
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:57
18David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:01:00
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:01
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
23Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
28Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:11
29Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:18
31Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:19
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
34Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
36Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
37Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:30
38Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
39Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
40Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
41Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:34
42Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:43
43Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
45Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
46Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
47Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:48
48Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:02:00
49Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:02:07
50Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:15
51Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:02:16
52Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:18
53Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:19
54Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:23
55Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:02:27
56Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:33
57Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:02:44
58Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:55
59Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:02:56
60Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:03
61Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
62Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:16
63Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:03:31
64Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
65Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:11
66Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:04:13
67Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:04:31
68Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:04:40
69Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:03
70Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:05:41
71Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:48
72Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:05:52
73Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:05
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:09:30
75Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:09:34
76Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:09:39
77Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:10:48
78Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:11:02
79Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
80Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:37
81Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:38
82Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:14:20
83Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:15:00
84Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:17:36
85Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:36
86Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:18:41
87Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:18:52
88Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:19:06
89Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:19:25
90Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:30
91Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:19:34
92Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:20:51
93Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:21:52
94Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:21:56
95Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:11
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:15
97José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:38
98Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:22:41
99Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:49
100Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:07
101Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:23:14
102Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:15
103Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:23:35
104Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:44
105Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:23:50
106Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:23:58
107Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:21
108Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:24:24
109Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:28
110Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:29
111Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:24:40
112Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:24:44
113Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:24:45
114Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:50
115Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:24:54
116Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:12
117Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:25:16
118Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:29
119Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:36
120Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:42
121Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:26:47
122Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:27:08
123Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:27:20
124Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:27:28
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:03
126Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:40
127Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:30:17
128Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:30:25
129Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:30:39
130Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:59
131Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:00
132Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie0:31:04
133Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:31:07
134Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:31:08
135Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:31:14
136Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:16
137Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:31:21
138Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:31:23
139Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:32:38
140Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:32:41
141Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:55
142Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:33:11
143Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:33:23
144Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:33:26
145Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:33:27
146Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:33:28
147William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:33:35
148Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
149Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:33:46
150Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:33:51
151Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:33:54
152Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:33:55
153Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:10
154Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:34:30
155Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:35
156Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:34:55
157Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:34:56
158Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:35:08
159Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:35:09
160Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:35:21
161Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:22
162André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:35:30
163Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:35:39
164Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:35:55
165Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:35:56
166Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:11
167Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:15
168Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:36:51
169Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:36:52
170Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:37:30
171Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:37:43
172Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:38:29
173Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:39:34
174Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:39:51
175Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:41:47
176Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:43:26

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe144pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb97
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep92
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida88
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott75
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma64
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team62
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo48
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal46
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data40
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep37
12Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma34
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates33
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert32
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal31
16Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team25
17Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First20
18Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie20
19Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert17
21Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin17
22Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert16
23Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma16
24Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo15
25Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits15
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic13
27Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
28Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin11
29Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
30Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
31Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
32Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
33André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic8
34Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
35Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
36Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits7
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
38Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
39Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
40Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
41Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos5
42Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data5
43Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
45Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
46Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos4
47Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
48Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie4
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
50Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
51Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
52Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
53Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
54Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
55Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
56Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2
57Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
58Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
59Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1
60Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
61William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
62Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal17pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert6
4Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First4
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1
7Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
10Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1
11Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma18:44:26
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:26
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:32
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:43
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:29
7Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:19
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:41
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:49
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:57
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:34
12Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:51
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:09:16
14Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:16
15Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:19:20
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:21:38
17Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:23:36
18Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:24:10
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:58
20Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:26:54
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:30:25
22Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:30:54
23Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:31:09
24Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:33:21
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:33:37
26Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:34:55
27Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:35:07
28Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:35:25

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma56:42:43
2Team Sunweb0:01:44
3EF Education First0:01:57
4Team Ineos0:02:02
5Groupama-FDJ0:02:08
6Mitchelton-Scott0:02:44
7Astana Pro Team0:02:49
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:04
9Bahrain-Merida0:03:37
10Dimension Data0:04:14
11CCC Team0:04:22
12Movistar Team0:04:25
13UAE Team Emirates0:05:08
14Trek-Segafredo0:05:12
15AG2R La Mondiale0:06:03
16Cofidis Solutions Credits0:06:57
17Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:55
18Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:19:28
19Total Direct Energie0:32:24
20Katusha-Alpecin0:33:21
21Lotto Soudal0:37:27
22Team Arkea-Samsic0:39:09

