After several near misses Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) took his first win on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour de France in Colmar ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton Scott).

The three-time world champion was simply too good for the opposition after a number of pure sprinters had been dropped on the climbs that littered the stage through the Vosges.

Team Sunweb controlled the peloton for most of the finale as they rallied behind Michael Matthews but the Australian was boxed in when the sprint began and could only manage seventh. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished tenth and retained his overall lead in the race.

For Sagan this was a huge victory in terms of both his race and his season. With just a pocket full of victories and limited support in the sprints at the Tour, Sagan cut a subdued and somewhat frustrated figure at the start of the race in Brussels, and although he eased into the green jersey earlier in the race a stage win was a desperately needed.

There were several close calls, including second on the opening stage, but in Colmar Sagan made no mistakes and stamped his authority over the reduced bunch with a commanding display of skill and speed.

When he hit the front with the line in sight the win was assured, and even a fast-finishing Van Aert could only watch on, having started his sprint from too far back. Trentin, had Daryl Impey for support but was forced to open his acceleration from too far out before fading to third. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC-Liv) rounded out the top-five.

"You just have to be patient and the victory will come," Sagan said at the finish, the relief of victory clear for all to see.

"I have to say thanks to all my teammates, they did a very great job. Finally a Tour de France victory came for us, it's very nice. We controlled the race all day, on the flat part until the finish.

"I did my best and it came. If I don't win, then everybody will ask me what is missing. You can see, nothing is missing. It's just everybody needs good luck and a good day for a win."

Certainly Sagan was right to praise his team. They helped control a dangerous early break, and then helped nullify a late attack from Rui Costa who looked to roll back the years with a late attack, but this was a win that has Sagan stamped all over it.

Wellens goes climbing

After yesterday's modest attempts to form a breakaway there was far more intent as the race departed for stage 5 to Colmar. With several categorized climbs through the Vosges, there was a chance for a break to find balance and take a foothold and for almost 20km of racing, there was genuine competition to make the break. Thomas de Gendt was shut down three times before his teammate Tim Wellens moved clear with Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Simon Clarke (EF Education First).

This was a break of real substance and quality but Bora and Sunweb were in no mood to let a race chance like this slip in the first week. They patrolled the peloton and managed the four leaders over the Côte de Grendelbruch and Côte du Haut-Koenigsbourg without the lead ever going above a few minutes.

As the stage wore on the hills began to make an impression. Caleb Ewan was the first pure sprinter to lose contact on Koenigsbourg but he was far from the last. With Chad Haga setting a brisk pace at the front of the bunch a number of riders began to slip out of contention.

On the 5km long Côte des Trois-Epis and with 38km to go the gap to the leaders hovered at 1:20 but the climb saw off Elia Viviani, Alexander Kristoff and Simon Yates as the peloton reached the lower slopes. Ilnur Zakarin – perhaps thinking about stage 6 – was the next rider to lose ground, as up ahead, Würtz was distanced by the break.

With 37km to go and Wellens weighed down by the KOM points he had been collecting like Pokemon on the earlier climbs, Skujins flew clear. The Trek rider quickly distanced the Lotto rider and Clarke as Sunweb, Bora and QuickStep set the pace. The lone leader was finally reeled in with 22km to go as the peloton marched up the final climb of the Côte des Cinq Chateaux (hill of the five castles).

Edvald Boasson Hagen proved a live show that encapsulated Dimension Data's season when he was unlucky to suffer a mechanical and forced to chase over the final ascent without a teammate in sight. The Norwegian, as he has done for much of year, would valiantly battle through and regain contact on the tricky descent but by then he was a spent force.

Rui Costa attacked with 7.4km to go but even with the reduced armory of the sprint teams, this was an optimistic attack to the say the least. The fact that he held a buffer of around 11 seconds until 2km to go does perhaps suggest that the UAE rider does have form for the rest of the race. However, buy now this was all about the finish and the riders that were left in contention.

Trek-Segafredo hit the front with 1,000m to go before Mohoric and then Impey made their lead-out efforts. In the end, it was all about the Sagan show as he flexed his muscles and showed off his Hulk celebration. We've seen it before and like winning it's synonymous with Sagan.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:02:33 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 20 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 27 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 31 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 32 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 35 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 38 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 39 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 40 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 43 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 44 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 45 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 46 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 48 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 49 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 51 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 52 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 54 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 55 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 57 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 58 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 60 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 61 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 62 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 63 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 64 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 65 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 66 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 67 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 68 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 70 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 71 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 73 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 75 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 76 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 77 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 78 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:17 79 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:51 80 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:44 81 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:06 82 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:06:25 83 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:07:41 84 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:16 87 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 88 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 89 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 90 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 92 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 93 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 94 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 96 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 97 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 100 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 102 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 103 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 106 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 107 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 109 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 110 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:11:04 113 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:55 114 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 115 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 116 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 117 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:13:48 118 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 119 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:48 121 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 122 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 123 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 124 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 125 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 127 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 129 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 130 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 131 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 132 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 134 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 135 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 136 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:14:52 137 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:58 138 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 139 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 140 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 142 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 143 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 144 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 145 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 146 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 147 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 148 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 149 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 150 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 151 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 152 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 153 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 154 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 155 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 156 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:18:37 158 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 159 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 160 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 161 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 162 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 163 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 164 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 165 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 166 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 167 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 168 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 169 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 170 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 171 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 172 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 173 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 174 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 175 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 176 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - Heiligenstein km. 71 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 20 pts 2 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 17 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 15 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 7 10 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 13 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprint 2 - D83 Colmar km. 175.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 pts 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 22 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 17 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 15 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 13 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 11 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 6 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 4 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Grendelbruch km. 44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 2 - Côte Du Haut-Kœnigsbourg (554 M) (D159-D1 Bis) km. 109.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 2 4 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 3 - Côte Des Trois-Épis (659 M) km. 140.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 5 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 2 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Mountain 4 - Côte Des Cinq Châteaux km. 156 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2 pts 2 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:02:33 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:17 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:44 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:06 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:08:16 15 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 16 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 17 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 19 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:11:04 21 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:55 22 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:14:48 23 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:14:52 24 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:16:58 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 26 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:37 27 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 28 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 12:07:39 2 Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Mitchelton-Scott 6 Bahrain-Merida 7 Team Ineos 8 Dimension Data 9 CCC Team 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Groupama-FDJ 13 EF Education First 14 Cofidis Solutions Credits 15 Movistar Team 16 Team Sunweb 17 UAE Team Emirates 18 Total Direct Energie 0:07:41 19 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:08:16 20 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:41 21 Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:57 22 Lotto Soudal 0:16:32

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18:44:12 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:40 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:45 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:46 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:50 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:51 11 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:00:53 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:56 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:57 18 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:01:00 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:01 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 28 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:11 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:18 31 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:19 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 34 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28 36 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 37 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:30 38 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:34 42 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43 43 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 45 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 46 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 47 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:48 48 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:02:00 49 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:02:07 50 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:15 51 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:16 52 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:18 53 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:19 54 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:23 55 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:27 56 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:33 57 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:02:44 58 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:55 59 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:56 60 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:03 61 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 62 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:16 63 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:03:31 64 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:43 65 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:11 66 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:04:13 67 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:04:31 68 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:04:40 69 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:03 70 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:41 71 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:48 72 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:05:52 73 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:05 74 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:30 75 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:09:34 76 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:39 77 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:10:48 78 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:11:02 79 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 80 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:37 81 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:38 82 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:14:20 83 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:00 84 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:17:36 85 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:36 86 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:18:41 87 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:18:52 88 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:06 89 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:19:25 90 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:30 91 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:19:34 92 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:20:51 93 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:21:52 94 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:56 95 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:11 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:15 97 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:38 98 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:22:41 99 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:49 100 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:07 101 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:23:14 102 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:15 103 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:23:35 104 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:44 105 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:23:50 106 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:23:58 107 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:21 108 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:24:24 109 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:28 110 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:29 111 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:24:40 112 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:24:44 113 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:24:45 114 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:50 115 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:54 116 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:12 117 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:25:16 118 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:29 119 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:36 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:42 121 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:26:47 122 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:08 123 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:27:20 124 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:27:28 125 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:03 126 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:40 127 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:30:17 128 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:30:25 129 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:30:39 130 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:59 131 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:00 132 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:31:04 133 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:07 134 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:08 135 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:31:14 136 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:16 137 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:31:21 138 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:31:23 139 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:32:38 140 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:32:41 141 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:55 142 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:33:11 143 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:33:23 144 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:26 145 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:27 146 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:33:28 147 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:35 148 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 149 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:46 150 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:33:51 151 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:33:54 152 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:33:55 153 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:10 154 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:34:30 155 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:34:35 156 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:34:55 157 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:56 158 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:35:08 159 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:35:09 160 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:21 161 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:22 162 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:35:30 163 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:35:39 164 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:55 165 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:35:56 166 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:11 167 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:15 168 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:51 169 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:52 170 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:30 171 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:43 172 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:38:29 173 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:34 174 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:39:51 175 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:41:47 176 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:43:26

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 97 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 92 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 88 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 75 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 62 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 48 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 46 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 40 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 37 12 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 34 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 33 14 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 32 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 16 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 25 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 20 18 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 19 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 21 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 17 22 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 16 23 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 24 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 15 25 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 15 26 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 13 27 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 28 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 29 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 30 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 32 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 33 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 8 34 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 35 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 36 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 7 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 38 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 39 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 40 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 41 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 5 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 43 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 45 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 46 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 4 47 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 48 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 50 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 51 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 52 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 53 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 54 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 55 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 56 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 57 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 58 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 59 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1 60 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 61 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 62 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 6 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 4 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 7 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 10 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 11 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 18:44:26 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:26 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:32 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:43 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:29 7 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:19 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:41 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:49 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:57 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:34 12 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:51 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:16 14 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:16 15 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:19:20 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:21:38 17 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:23:36 18 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:24:10 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:58 20 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:54 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:30:25 22 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:54 23 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:31:09 24 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:33:21 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:33:37 26 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:34:55 27 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:07 28 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:35:25