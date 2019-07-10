Tour de France: Peter Sagan wins stage 5
Alaphilippe maintains yellow-jersey lead in opening stage through Vosges
Stage 5: Saint-Die-Des-Vosges - Colmar
After several near misses Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) took his first win on stage 5 of the 2019 Tour de France in Colmar ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton Scott).
The three-time world champion was simply too good for the opposition after a number of pure sprinters had been dropped on the climbs that littered the stage through the Vosges.
Team Sunweb controlled the peloton for most of the finale as they rallied behind Michael Matthews but the Australian was boxed in when the sprint began and could only manage seventh. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished tenth and retained his overall lead in the race.
For Sagan this was a huge victory in terms of both his race and his season. With just a pocket full of victories and limited support in the sprints at the Tour, Sagan cut a subdued and somewhat frustrated figure at the start of the race in Brussels, and although he eased into the green jersey earlier in the race a stage win was a desperately needed.
There were several close calls, including second on the opening stage, but in Colmar Sagan made no mistakes and stamped his authority over the reduced bunch with a commanding display of skill and speed.
When he hit the front with the line in sight the win was assured, and even a fast-finishing Van Aert could only watch on, having started his sprint from too far back. Trentin, had Daryl Impey for support but was forced to open his acceleration from too far out before fading to third. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC-Liv) rounded out the top-five.
"You just have to be patient and the victory will come," Sagan said at the finish, the relief of victory clear for all to see.
"I have to say thanks to all my teammates, they did a very great job. Finally a Tour de France victory came for us, it's very nice. We controlled the race all day, on the flat part until the finish.
"I did my best and it came. If I don't win, then everybody will ask me what is missing. You can see, nothing is missing. It's just everybody needs good luck and a good day for a win."
Certainly Sagan was right to praise his team. They helped control a dangerous early break, and then helped nullify a late attack from Rui Costa who looked to roll back the years with a late attack, but this was a win that has Sagan stamped all over it.
Wellens goes climbing
After yesterday's modest attempts to form a breakaway there was far more intent as the race departed for stage 5 to Colmar. With several categorized climbs through the Vosges, there was a chance for a break to find balance and take a foothold and for almost 20km of racing, there was genuine competition to make the break. Thomas de Gendt was shut down three times before his teammate Tim Wellens moved clear with Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Simon Clarke (EF Education First).
This was a break of real substance and quality but Bora and Sunweb were in no mood to let a race chance like this slip in the first week. They patrolled the peloton and managed the four leaders over the Côte de Grendelbruch and Côte du Haut-Koenigsbourg without the lead ever going above a few minutes.
As the stage wore on the hills began to make an impression. Caleb Ewan was the first pure sprinter to lose contact on Koenigsbourg but he was far from the last. With Chad Haga setting a brisk pace at the front of the bunch a number of riders began to slip out of contention.
On the 5km long Côte des Trois-Epis and with 38km to go the gap to the leaders hovered at 1:20 but the climb saw off Elia Viviani, Alexander Kristoff and Simon Yates as the peloton reached the lower slopes. Ilnur Zakarin – perhaps thinking about stage 6 – was the next rider to lose ground, as up ahead, Würtz was distanced by the break.
With 37km to go and Wellens weighed down by the KOM points he had been collecting like Pokemon on the earlier climbs, Skujins flew clear. The Trek rider quickly distanced the Lotto rider and Clarke as Sunweb, Bora and QuickStep set the pace. The lone leader was finally reeled in with 22km to go as the peloton marched up the final climb of the Côte des Cinq Chateaux (hill of the five castles).
Edvald Boasson Hagen proved a live show that encapsulated Dimension Data's season when he was unlucky to suffer a mechanical and forced to chase over the final ascent without a teammate in sight. The Norwegian, as he has done for much of year, would valiantly battle through and regain contact on the tricky descent but by then he was a spent force.
Rui Costa attacked with 7.4km to go but even with the reduced armory of the sprint teams, this was an optimistic attack to the say the least. The fact that he held a buffer of around 11 seconds until 2km to go does perhaps suggest that the UAE rider does have form for the rest of the race. However, buy now this was all about the finish and the riders that were left in contention.
Trek-Segafredo hit the front with 1,000m to go before Mohoric and then Impey made their lead-out efforts. In the end, it was all about the Sagan show as he flexed his muscles and showed off his Hulk celebration. We've seen it before and like winning it's synonymous with Sagan.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:02:33
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|31
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|43
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|44
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|45
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|46
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|48
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|50
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|51
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|52
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|58
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|60
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|61
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|62
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|64
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|65
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|70
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|71
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|73
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|75
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|76
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|78
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:17
|79
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:51
|80
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:44
|81
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:06
|82
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:06:25
|83
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:07:41
|84
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:16
|87
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|88
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|89
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|90
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|92
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|93
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|96
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|97
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|103
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|106
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|109
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|110
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|112
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:11:04
|113
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:55
|114
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|115
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|116
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|117
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:13:48
|118
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|119
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:48
|121
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|124
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|127
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|129
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|130
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|131
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|132
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|134
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|135
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|136
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:14:52
|137
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:58
|138
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|139
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|140
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|142
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|143
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|144
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|145
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|146
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|147
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|148
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|149
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|150
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|151
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|152
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|153
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|154
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|155
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|156
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:18:37
|158
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|159
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|160
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|161
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|162
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|163
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|164
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|165
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|166
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|167
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|168
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|169
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|170
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|171
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|172
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|173
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|174
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|175
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|176
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|20
|pts
|2
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|10
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|13
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|15
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|pts
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|17
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|15
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|11
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|4
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|2
|4
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|2
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|pts
|2
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:02:33
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:17
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:44
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:06
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:08:16
|15
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|16
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|19
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:11:04
|21
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:55
|22
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:14:48
|23
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:14:52
|24
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:16:58
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:37
|27
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|12:07:39
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Team Ineos
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|CCC Team
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|13
|EF Education First
|14
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Team Sunweb
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Total Direct Energie
|0:07:41
|19
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|20
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:14:41
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:57
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18:44:12
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:14
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:25
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:40
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:45
|8
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:46
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:50
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:51
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:53
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:56
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:57
|18
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:01:00
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:01
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|23
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:11
|29
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|31
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|34
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|36
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|38
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:34
|42
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:43
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|47
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|48
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|49
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:07
|50
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:15
|51
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:16
|52
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:18
|53
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:19
|54
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:23
|55
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:27
|56
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:33
|57
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:02:44
|58
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:55
|59
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:56
|60
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:03
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|62
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:16
|63
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:03:31
|64
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|65
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:11
|66
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:04:13
|67
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:04:31
|68
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:04:40
|69
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:03
|70
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:41
|71
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:48
|72
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:05:52
|73
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:05
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:30
|75
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:09:34
|76
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:39
|77
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:48
|78
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:11:02
|79
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:37
|81
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:38
|82
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:14:20
|83
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:00
|84
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:17:36
|85
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:36
|86
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:18:41
|87
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:18:52
|88
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:06
|89
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:19:25
|90
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:30
|91
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:19:34
|92
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:20:51
|93
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:21:52
|94
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:56
|95
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:11
|96
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:15
|97
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:38
|98
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:22:41
|99
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:49
|100
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:07
|101
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:23:14
|102
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:15
|103
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:23:35
|104
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:44
|105
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:23:50
|106
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:23:58
|107
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:21
|108
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:24:24
|109
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:28
|110
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:29
|111
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:24:40
|112
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:44
|113
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:24:45
|114
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:50
|115
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:54
|116
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:12
|117
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:25:16
|118
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:29
|119
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:36
|120
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:42
|121
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:26:47
|122
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:08
|123
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:27:20
|124
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:27:28
|125
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:03
|126
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:40
|127
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:30:17
|128
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:30:25
|129
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:30:39
|130
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:59
|131
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:00
|132
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|0:31:04
|133
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:07
|134
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:08
|135
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:31:14
|136
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:16
|137
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:31:21
|138
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:31:23
|139
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:32:38
|140
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:32:41
|141
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:55
|142
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:33:11
|143
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:33:23
|144
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:26
|145
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:27
|146
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:28
|147
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:35
|148
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|149
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:46
|150
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:51
|151
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:33:54
|152
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:33:55
|153
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:10
|154
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:34:30
|155
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:35
|156
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:55
|157
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:56
|158
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:35:08
|159
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:35:09
|160
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:35:21
|161
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:22
|162
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:35:30
|163
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:39
|164
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:35:55
|165
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:35:56
|166
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:11
|167
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:15
|168
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:51
|169
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:36:52
|170
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:37:30
|171
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:37:43
|172
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:38:29
|173
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:34
|174
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:39:51
|175
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:41:47
|176
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:43:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|97
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|92
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|62
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|9
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|46
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|37
|12
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|34
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|14
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|32
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|25
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|20
|18
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|19
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|21
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|22
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|23
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|24
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|25
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|15
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|13
|27
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|28
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|29
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|30
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|31
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|32
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|33
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|34
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|35
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|36
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|7
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|38
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|39
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|40
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|41
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|5
|42
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|43
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|45
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|46
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|47
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|48
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|4
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|50
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|51
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|52
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|53
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|54
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|55
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|56
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|57
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|58
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|59
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|60
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|61
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|62
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|4
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|7
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|10
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|11
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:44:26
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:26
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:32
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:43
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:29
|7
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:19
|8
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:41
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:49
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:57
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:34
|12
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:51
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:16
|14
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:16
|15
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:19:20
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:21:38
|17
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:23:36
|18
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:24:10
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:58
|20
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:54
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:30:25
|22
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:54
|23
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:31:09
|24
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:33:21
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:37
|26
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:34:55
|27
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:35:07
|28
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|56:42:43
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|3
|EF Education First
|0:01:57
|4
|Team Ineos
|0:02:02
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:08
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:44
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:49
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:04
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:37
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:04:14
|11
|CCC Team
|0:04:22
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:04:25
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:08
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:12
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:03
|16
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:06:57
|17
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:55
|18
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:19:28
|19
|Total Direct Energie
|0:32:24
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:21
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:37:27
|22
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:39:09
