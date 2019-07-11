Tour de France: Teuns wins atop La Planche des Belles Filles
Ciccone takes the race lead from Alaphilippe
Stage 6: Mulhouse - La Planche Des Belles Filles
Stage 6 was billed as the first ‘real test’ of the 2019 Tour de France, and indeed there were plenty of developments on La Planche des Belles Filles. Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) claimed stage honours, using the final steep ramps to pull away from breakaway companion Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), for whom consolation came in the form of the yellow jersey he wrestled from Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
As for the much-anticipated clues in the battle for the overall title, Geraint Thomas brushed off the doubts surrounding his pre-race form and staked a strong claim to leadership of Team Ineos, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) suffered a major blow to his hopes of improving on his 2016 and 2017 podiums.
This was the fourth appearance of La Planche des Belles Filles in the past eight editions of the Tour, though it was a very different proposition to 2012, 2014, and 2017. Not only was it preceded by six categorised climbs, the old finish line was succeeded by an extra kilometre of steep gravel tracks rising to the very peak of the Vosges mountain.
It was there that Thomas, who crashed out of the Tour de Suisse last month, attacked in the final 400 metres to finish as the best of the GC contenders in fourth place behind Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Gobert), who had been in the breakaway. He caught and passed Alaphilippe in the dying metres, the Frenchman having burst clear of the GC group on the gravel in a desperate bid to hold onto the maillot jaune.
Having started the day 1:43 ahead of Ciccone, Alaphilippe managed to stop the clock at 1:35 but saw yellow slip away due to the bonus seconds the Italian gained for his second place and also at the ‘Bonus Point’ at the top of the penultimate climb. He may have missed out on the stage but it was another huge moment in 24-year-old Ciccone's young career, having won a stage and the mountains classification at the Giro d’Italia in May.
Ciccone will wear yellow for the next few stages but in terms of who’ll be wearing it in Paris at the end of the month, Thomas now assumes favourite status, bursting clear on a climb he said didn’t suit him. He also surely now becomes the Ineos ‘Plan A’, finishing nine seconds ahead of co-leader Egan Bernal.
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), whose name was painted all over the road in his home region, looked strong as he went after Thomas to place fifth, two seconds back, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) came home with Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) a further five seconds back. His teammate Mikel Landa had gone on the offensive earlier on the climb and finished with Bernal at nine seconds, along with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo).
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) conceded 14 seconds to Thomas, and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) 18, while the damage was more serious for Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) – 33 seconds – and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) – 35 seconds.
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) said La Planche would decide whether he had the form to go for the overall title, but his loss of 51 seconds might just steer him towards stage hunting.
The biggest damage, however, was sustained by Bardet, who was already dangling at the back of the GC group on the tarmac before losing contact as soon as the gravel section began. He struggled badly on the double-digit gradients and came to a halt as his front wheel hit the line, some 1:09 behind Thomas. Added to his significant losses in the stage 2 team time trial, the Frenchman is on the ropes.
Ciccone leads the race by six seconds over Alaphilippe, with Teuns now third at 32 seconds and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), who outperformed his leader Kruijswijk, fourth at 47 seconds. Thomas is fifth at 49 seconds, overtaking Bernal by four seconds, while Pinot is a further five seconds back. Kruijswijk, who was third overall at the start of the day thanks to Jumbo’s TTT victory, slipped to eighth at 1:04, with Michael Woods ninth, just ahead of his leader Uran. The rest of the pre-race favourites are within a minute of Thomas, with the exception of Nibali and Porte (1:07) and, of course, Bardet (2:08).
Teuns strikes gold, Ciccone yellow
Dylan Teuns had never won a Grand Tour stage before today, but not for lack of trying. The Belgian puncheur was a constant in breakaways at last year's Vuelta a Espana but only racked up a frustrating string of near misses. Here, on his Tour de France debut, he struck gold.
The Belgian, whose form was evident from his stage win in last month's Criterium du Dauphine, was part of a 14-rider breakaway that formed early and with a minimum of fuss on the 160,5km stage from Mulhouse to the very top of La Planche des Belles Filles. Lotto Soudal were the instigators, through Thomas De Gendt and mountains classification leader Tim Wellens, and the group also contained: Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale), Serge Pauwels (CCC), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Nikias Arndt (Sunweb), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and André Greipel (Arkéa-Samsic).
Wellens helped himself to KOM points as the break gained a lead of eight minutes over the Markstein (Category-1, km-43.5), Grand Ballon (Cat-3, km-50.5), and Col du Hundsruck (Cat 2, km-74). The tide started to turn as the peloton woke up on the upper slopes of the Ballon d'Alsace (Cat-1, km-105) but the ball was by then firmly in the break's court.
De Gendt went solo over the top of the Col des Croix (Cat-3, km-123.5) but was caught as Ciccone's teammate Julien Bernard turned the tables on the Col des Chevreres (Cat-2, km-141.5). Over the top and down the descent, only Ciccone, Teuns, Wellens, and Meurisse remained out front to take on the final climb of La Planche des Belles Filles - 7km at 8.7 per cent.
The quartet initially appeared to ride cagily but, around 4.5km from the summit, Ciccone took responsibility and turned the screw, causing Wellens and then Meurisse to fall away. Ciconne and Teuns then rode the rest of the climb together, the Italian trying a couple of brief digs but Teuns showing no signs of shifting.
After the ultra-steep ramp that led to the old finish line, they hit the gravel, Ciccone leading until around 400 metres to go. Teuns had no option to rise from the saddle as the gradients exceeded 20 per cent, and while it looked like Ciccone was poised in the wheel, it soon emerged he was hanging in rather than ready to spring. On the 24 per cent kick up to the line Teuns moved clear convincingly, raising his arms out wide as a race official rushed to keep him upright, such was the lack of speed with which he crossed the line.
"It's unbelievable. I knew in the Dauphiné that I was good. In the meantime, I worked a little bit but not too much because there was not a lot of time. To get a win already this week is incredible, and I didn't expect it. Today, I knew there was a chance, and if the chance came I would take it to go in the breakaway. I did everything," Teuns said.
"I knew Ciccone was the main guy in the finale. I'm so happy that I finished it off. When I saw my mom and dad and my girlfriend at the bottom, when I came down, it was pretty emotional."
Ciccone was well beaten and lost 11 seconds in the dying metres, though it turned out to be enough to secure him the overall lead of the race.
"To wear the yellow jersey is the dream," he said. "I'm speechless, I can't believe it."
The GC battle
The Planche des Belles Filles has been something of a ramp test in previous years, with only small gaps between the GC riders who have been fresh both in terms of the stage and the Tour as a whole. This time, the Planche was preceded by almost 3000 metres of elevation gain on a parcours totalling 160.5km.
Yet, most of the overall contenders commented on how steady the going was for much of the day. Deceuninck-QuickStep were charged with defending Alaphilippe’s yellow jersey but, built more around Elia Viviani, didn’t really have the team to do it. Barring a brief stint from Yves Lampaert, it was a day of Kasper Asgreen tapping out a steady tempo over the climbs. Ineos sat just behind, always threatening to take it up but never doing so, and the gap to the breakaway yawned out to beyond eight minutes.
Things changed towards the top of the Ballon d’Alsace with just over 50km to go, as Movistar took up the reins. The gap quickly started to fall and the peloton even split in two for a short while on the descent. Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma chipped in on the next couple of climbs but it was the Spanish team who assumed responsibility. The question mark over Alejandro Valverde’s role – and whether he was secretly lining up a GC bid – was erased when the world champion came to the fore on the final two climbs.
By contrast, question marks were raised over Ineos, who lost Wout Poels, Jonathan Castroviejo, and Gianni Moscon on the penultimate climb of the Col des Chevreres. Only Michal Kwiatkowski was left with Thomas and Bernal on La Planche des Belles Filles, and he only managed a kilometre or so on the front, leaving his leaders isolated 3km from the summit of a climb the team have dominated in the past.
Valverde’s teammate Mikel Landa was the rider who’d put Kwiatkowski under pressure, countering an attack from Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) to go it alone from just under 4km out. Landa was eventually caught inside the final kilometre and finished two seconds behind Quintana, but it was an indication that Movistar are prepared to use their two-pronged attack.
With Thomas and Bernal isolated, Groupama-FDJ took up the chase, and 22-year-old David Gaudu produced a sterling ride to reduce the gap to Landa and stretch the already-reduced group of contenders to absolute breaking point. As the gradients ramped up well into the double digits, with Pinot’s name painted tens of times on the tarmac, Bardet and Kruijswijk started to suffer at the back of the group.
As the tarmac turned to gravel, however, it exploded. Alaphilippe shot out of the front and Bardet out of the back. The yellow jersey’s acceleration was vicious and it looked like he might just save his overall lead after all, having started the climb four minutes down on the break. Thomas emerged in pursuit and managed to overhaul the fading Frenchman, while both lost speed in the dying metres compared to Pinot who wasn’t able to follow the initial surge but finished strong.
In each of the Tour’s past visits to La Planche des Belles Filles, the yellow jersey has gone to the rider who would go on to wear it in Paris. Ciccone will surely break that trend, and there wasn’t enough to make this a truly decisive stage in the overall contest, but it has nevertheless set the tone.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|4:29:03
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:11
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:05
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:44
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:46
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|10
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:58
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:02:02
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:17
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:19
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:27
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:35
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:44
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:46
|26
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:52
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:18
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:03:26
|32
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:10
|33
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:20
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:05:44
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:08
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:36
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:44
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:23
|39
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:08:00
|40
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:37
|41
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:09:09
|42
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:09:36
|43
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:10:14
|44
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:10:33
|45
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:46
|46
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:12
|47
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:11:42
|49
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:12:20
|50
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:13
|51
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:28
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|53
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:40
|54
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:43
|55
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:45
|56
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|57
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:54
|58
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:38
|59
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:46
|60
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:14:51
|62
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|64
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|67
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:55
|69
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:16
|72
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:30
|74
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:15:50
|76
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:17:39
|77
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:17:46
|78
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|79
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|80
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|81
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|82
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|83
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:27
|84
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:34
|85
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:18:37
|87
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:39
|89
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:43
|90
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:04
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:16
|92
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:19:28
|93
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|94
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:02
|95
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|96
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|97
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|102
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|105
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|107
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|108
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|109
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|110
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|112
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|113
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|114
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|115
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|116
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|118
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|119
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:20:15
|121
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:17
|122
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:20:20
|123
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|124
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:20:25
|125
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:28
|126
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|127
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:38
|129
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|132
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|133
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|135
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|137
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:43
|139
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:50
|140
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:20:54
|141
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|142
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:23
|143
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:22:15
|144
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|145
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:36
|146
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:48
|147
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:22:50
|148
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|149
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|150
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|151
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|152
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|153
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:22:57
|154
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:58
|155
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|156
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|157
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|158
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:23:08
|159
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:18
|160
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:23:25
|161
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:27
|162
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:35
|163
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:23:39
|164
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|166
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:42
|167
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:23:58
|168
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:10
|169
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:15
|170
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:20
|171
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:25:21
|172
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|173
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:29:38
|174
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:29:42
|DNS
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|15
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|7
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|11
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|5
|12
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|13
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|4
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|8
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|pts
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:29:14
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:01:42
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:06
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:24
|5
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:08:58
|6
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:10:22
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:29
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:34
|9
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:27
|10
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:35
|11
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:44
|12
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:05
|13
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:19
|14
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:51
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:20:04
|20
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:06
|21
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:20:14
|22
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:27
|23
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:22:04
|24
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|25
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:22:47
|26
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:07
|27
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:16
|28
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:23:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|13:31:32
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:26
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:08
|4
|EF Education First
|0:07:41
|5
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|6
|Team Ineos
|0:10:56
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:07
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:55
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:37
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:43
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:03
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:50
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:59
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:03
|15
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:23:28
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:24:08
|17
|Total Direct Energie
|0:34:24
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:34:35
|19
|CCC Team
|0:36:14
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:20
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:42:12
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23:14:55
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:06
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:32
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:47
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:49
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:53
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:58
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:04
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:01:13
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:15
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:22
|13
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:23
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:24
|15
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:39
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|17
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:46
|19
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:52
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:56
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:22
|23
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:23
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:31
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:55
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:57
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:03
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:03:05
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:25
|30
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:27
|31
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:25
|32
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:26
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:07:13
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:47
|35
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:59
|36
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:10:03
|37
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:47
|38
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:00
|39
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:03
|40
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:20
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:14:02
|42
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:21
|43
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:39
|44
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:40
|45
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:15:11
|46
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:19
|47
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:11
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:23
|49
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:45
|50
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:53
|51
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:17:06
|52
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:17:25
|53
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:45
|54
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:53
|55
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|56
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:18:06
|57
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:18:15
|58
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:45
|59
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:19:02
|60
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:18
|61
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:28
|62
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:37
|63
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:41
|64
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:48
|65
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:20:10
|66
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:20:12
|67
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:21:18
|68
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:21:19
|69
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:21:22
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:21:24
|71
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:50
|72
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:03
|73
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:24:14
|74
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:48
|75
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:26:25
|76
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:26
|77
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:07
|78
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:27:09
|79
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:27:38
|80
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:52
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:28:30
|82
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:29:24
|83
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:40
|84
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:41
|85
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:30:51
|86
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:11
|87
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:31:15
|88
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:32:03
|89
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:28
|90
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:33:17
|91
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:33:42
|92
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:34:43
|93
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:35:07
|94
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:08
|95
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:12
|96
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:32
|97
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:37:03
|98
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:30
|99
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:05
|100
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:48
|101
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:50
|102
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:12
|103
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:39:13
|104
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:39:41
|105
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:39:48
|106
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:40:09
|107
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:40:19
|108
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:40:43
|109
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:41:04
|110
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:29
|111
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:36
|112
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:06
|113
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:08
|114
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:42:12
|115
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:43:07
|116
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:19
|117
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44:25
|118
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:45:17
|119
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:30
|120
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:40
|121
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:45:46
|122
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:45:50
|123
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:47:41
|124
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:02
|125
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:48:30
|126
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:48:47
|127
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:49:14
|128
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:49:17
|129
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:49:21
|130
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:49:36
|131
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:55
|132
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:58
|133
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:06
|134
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:14
|135
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:51:05
|136
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:51:39
|137
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:43
|138
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|139
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:49
|140
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:57
|141
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:52:16
|142
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:28
|143
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:52:41
|144
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:53:20
|145
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:53:38
|146
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:53:48
|147
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:53:54
|148
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:54:33
|149
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:37
|150
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:54:42
|151
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:54:44
|152
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|0:54:45
|153
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:55:22
|154
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:27
|155
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:56:05
|156
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:06
|157
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:56:26
|158
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:56:32
|159
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:57:08
|160
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:57:13
|161
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:57:17
|162
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:25
|163
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:57:27
|164
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:57:43
|165
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:58:38
|166
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:58:46
|167
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:58:49
|168
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:58:51
|169
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:59:36
|170
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:00:09
|171
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:09
|172
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|1:04:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|98
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|92
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|62
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|10
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|46
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|12
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|38
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|36
|14
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|34
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|32
|18
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|20
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|25
|22
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|23
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|20
|24
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|25
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|17
|28
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|30
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|31
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|32
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|15
|33
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|13
|35
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|37
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|38
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|39
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|9
|40
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|41
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|42
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|43
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|44
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|45
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|46
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|7
|47
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|7
|48
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|49
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|50
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|51
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|53
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|54
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|55
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|56
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|5
|57
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|58
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|59
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|60
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|61
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|4
|62
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|63
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|65
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|66
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|67
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|68
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|69
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|70
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|71
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|72
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|73
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|1
|74
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|75
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|76
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|5
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|13
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|4
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|13
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|19
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23:14:55
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:53
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:23
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:52
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:20
|6
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:11
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:45
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:53
|9
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:53
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:41
|11
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:21:18
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:52
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:40
|14
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:28
|15
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:33:17
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:35:07
|17
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:48
|18
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:40:09
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:41:04
|20
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:42:12
|21
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:30
|22
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:49:14
|23
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:06
|24
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:28
|25
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:52:41
|26
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:57:08
|27
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:57:17
|28
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:57:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|70:19:27
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:04
|4
|EF Education First
|0:04:26
|5
|Team Ineos
|0:07:46
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:31
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:20
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:03
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:40
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:28
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:42
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:31
|13
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:23:56
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:46
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:33:37
|16
|CCC Team
|0:35:24
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:38:44
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:39:05
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:56:23
|20
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:57:25
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|1:01:36
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:10:47
