Tour de France: Teuns wins atop La Planche des Belles Filles

Ciccone takes the race lead from Alaphilippe

Image 1 of 47

Dylan Teuns wins stage 6 at the 2019 Tour de France

Dylan Teuns wins stage 6 at the 2019 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 47

Romain Bardet deals with a mechanical issue on the finish line of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet deals with a mechanical issue on the finish line of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 47

Tim Wellens in polka dots during stage 6 at the Tour de France

Tim Wellens in polka dots during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 47

Giulio Ciccone and Dylan Teuns ride to the finish of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Giulio Ciccone and Dylan Teuns ride to the finish of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 47

Stage 6 at the Tour de France

Stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 47

The breakaway in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France

The breakaway in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 47

Egan Bernal leads Geraint Thomas during stage 6 at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal leads Geraint Thomas during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 47

Warren Barguil attacks near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Warren Barguil attacks near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 47

Stage 6 at the Tour de France

Stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 47

Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) leads the breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour de France

Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) leads the breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 47

Julian Alaphilippe on the gravel near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe on the gravel near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 47

Dylan Teuns leads Giulio Ciccone toward the finish of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Dylan Teuns leads Giulio Ciccone toward the finish of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 47

Rigoberto Uran finishes stage 6 at the Tour de France

Rigoberto Uran finishes stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 47

Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe battle for seconds on the line of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe battle for seconds on the line of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 47

Dylan Teuns wins stage 6 at the Tour de France

Dylan Teuns wins stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 47

Geraint Thomas ganed nine seconds on Egan Bernal at the finish of stage 6 of the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas ganed nine seconds on Egan Bernal at the finish of stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 47

Giulio Ciccone finished second on stage 6 of the Tour de France and rode into the yellow jersey

Giulio Ciccone finished second on stage 6 of the Tour de France and rode into the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 47

Streven Kruijswijk lost time to his Tour de France GC rivals at the end of stage 6

Streven Kruijswijk lost time to his Tour de France GC rivals at the end of stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 47

Giulio Ciccone in yellow after stage 6 at the Tour de France

Giulio Ciccone in yellow after stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 47

Dylan Teuns on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 6

Dylan Teuns on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 47

Giulio Ciccone in yellow after stage 6 at the Tour de France

Giulio Ciccone in yellow after stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 47

Dylan Teuns wins stage 6 at the Tour de France

Dylan Teuns wins stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 47

Tim Wellens on the Tour de France podium after stage 6

Tim Wellens on the Tour de France podium after stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 47

Movistar works to set up Mikel Landa on the final climb of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Movistar works to set up Mikel Landa on the final climb of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 47

Egan Bernal in the bunch during stage 6 at the Tour de France

Egan Bernal in the bunch during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 47

Kasper Asgreen leads the chase during stage 6 at the Tour de France

Kasper Asgreen leads the chase during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 47

Peter Sagan in green after stage 6 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan in green after stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 47

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 47

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) at the head of the bunch

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) at the head of the bunch
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 47

Scenes from stage 6 of the 2019 Tour de France

Scenes from stage 6 of the 2019 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 47

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 47

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the escape

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the escape
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 47

Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) in the breakaway

Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 47

Warren Barguil had bad luck on stage 6

Warren Barguil had bad luck on stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 47

Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) at the head of the peloton

Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 47

The breakaway on stage 6

The breakaway on stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 47

Luke Rowe grabs lunch as some rain falls on the peloton

Luke Rowe grabs lunch as some rain falls on the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 47

Guilio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)

Guilio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 47

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) line up for stage 6 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) line up for stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 47

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) stage 6 at the Tour de France

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 47

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 47

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos)

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 47

Colombians Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal at the start of stage 6

Colombians Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal at the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 44 of 47

Juilan Alaphilippe in yellow

Juilan Alaphilippe in yellow
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 45 of 47

Geraint Thomas tucked in behind the Ineos train

Geraint Thomas tucked in behind the Ineos train
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 46 of 47

Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie)

Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 47 of 47

Dylan Teuns and Giulio Ciccone on their way tot he finish of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Dylan Teuns and Giulio Ciccone on their way tot he finish of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 6 was billed as the first ‘real test’ of the 2019 Tour de France, and indeed there were plenty of developments on La Planche des Belles Filles. Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) claimed stage honours, using the final steep ramps to pull away from breakaway companion Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), for whom consolation came in the form of the yellow jersey he wrestled from Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

As for the much-anticipated clues in the battle for the overall title, Geraint Thomas brushed off the doubts surrounding his pre-race form and staked a strong claim to leadership of Team Ineos, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) suffered a major blow to his hopes of improving on his 2016 and 2017 podiums.

This was the fourth appearance of La Planche des Belles Filles in the past eight editions of the Tour, though it was a very different proposition to 2012, 2014, and 2017. Not only was it preceded by six categorised climbs, the old finish line was succeeded by an extra kilometre of steep gravel tracks rising to the very peak of the Vosges mountain.

It was there that Thomas, who crashed out of the Tour de Suisse last month, attacked in the final 400 metres to finish as the best of the GC contenders in fourth place behind Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Gobert), who had been in the breakaway. He caught and passed Alaphilippe in the dying metres, the Frenchman having burst clear of the GC group on the gravel in a desperate bid to hold onto the maillot jaune.

Having started the day 1:43 ahead of Ciccone, Alaphilippe managed to stop the clock at 1:35 but saw yellow slip away due to the bonus seconds the Italian gained for his second place and also at the ‘Bonus Point’ at the top of the penultimate climb. He may have missed out on the stage but it was another huge moment in 24-year-old Ciccone's young career, having won a stage and the mountains classification at the Giro d’Italia in May.

Ciccone will wear yellow for the next few stages but in terms of who’ll be wearing it in Paris at the end of the month, Thomas now assumes favourite status, bursting clear on a climb he said didn’t suit him. He also surely now becomes the Ineos ‘Plan A’, finishing nine seconds ahead of co-leader Egan Bernal.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), whose name was painted all over the road in his home region, looked strong as he went after Thomas to place fifth, two seconds back, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) came home with Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) a further five seconds back. His teammate Mikel Landa had gone on the offensive earlier on the climb and finished with Bernal at nine seconds, along with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo).

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) conceded 14 seconds to Thomas, and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) 18, while the damage was more serious for Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) – 33 seconds – and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) – 35 seconds.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) said La Planche would decide whether he had the form to go for the overall title, but his loss of 51 seconds might just steer him towards stage hunting.

The biggest damage, however, was sustained by Bardet, who was already dangling at the back of the GC group on the tarmac before losing contact as soon as the gravel section began. He struggled badly on the double-digit gradients and came to a halt as his front wheel hit the line, some 1:09 behind Thomas. Added to his significant losses in the stage 2 team time trial, the Frenchman is on the ropes.

Ciccone leads the race by six seconds over Alaphilippe, with Teuns now third at 32 seconds and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), who outperformed his leader Kruijswijk, fourth at 47 seconds. Thomas is fifth at 49 seconds, overtaking Bernal by four seconds, while Pinot is a further five seconds back. Kruijswijk, who was third overall at the start of the day thanks to Jumbo’s TTT victory, slipped to eighth at 1:04, with Michael Woods ninth, just ahead of his leader Uran. The rest of the pre-race favourites are within a minute of Thomas, with the exception of Nibali and Porte (1:07) and, of course, Bardet (2:08).

Teuns strikes gold, Ciccone yellow

Dylan Teuns had never won a Grand Tour stage before today, but not for lack of trying. The Belgian puncheur was a constant in breakaways at last year's Vuelta a Espana but only racked up a frustrating string of near misses. Here, on his Tour de France debut, he struck gold.

The Belgian, whose form was evident from his stage win in last month's Criterium du Dauphine, was part of a 14-rider breakaway that formed early and with a minimum of fuss on the 160,5km stage from Mulhouse to the very top of La Planche des Belles Filles. Lotto Soudal were the instigators, through Thomas De Gendt and mountains classification leader Tim Wellens, and the group also contained: Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale), Serge Pauwels (CCC), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Nikias Arndt (Sunweb), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and André Greipel (Arkéa-Samsic).

Wellens helped himself to KOM points as the break gained a lead of eight minutes over the Markstein (Category-1, km-43.5), Grand Ballon (Cat-3, km-50.5), and Col du Hundsruck (Cat 2, km-74). The tide started to turn as the peloton woke up on the upper slopes of the Ballon d'Alsace (Cat-1, km-105) but the ball was by then firmly in the break's court.

De Gendt went solo over the top of the Col des Croix (Cat-3, km-123.5) but was caught as Ciccone's teammate Julien Bernard turned the tables on the Col des Chevreres (Cat-2, km-141.5). Over the top and down the descent, only Ciccone, Teuns, Wellens, and Meurisse remained out front to take on the final climb of La Planche des Belles Filles - 7km at 8.7 per cent.

The quartet initially appeared to ride cagily but, around 4.5km from the summit, Ciccone took responsibility and turned the screw, causing Wellens and then Meurisse to fall away. Ciconne and Teuns then rode the rest of the climb together, the Italian trying a couple of brief digs but Teuns showing no signs of shifting.

After the ultra-steep ramp that led to the old finish line, they hit the gravel, Ciccone leading until around 400 metres to go. Teuns had no option to rise from the saddle as the gradients exceeded 20 per cent, and while it looked like Ciccone was poised in the wheel, it soon emerged he was hanging in rather than ready to spring. On the 24 per cent kick up to the line Teuns moved clear convincingly, raising his arms out wide as a race official rushed to keep him upright, such was the lack of speed with which he crossed the line.

"It's unbelievable. I knew in the Dauphiné that I was good. In the meantime, I worked a little bit but not too much because there was not a lot of time. To get a win already this week is incredible, and I didn't expect it. Today, I knew there was a chance, and if the chance came I would take it to go in the breakaway. I did everything," Teuns said.

"I knew Ciccone was the main guy in the finale. I'm so happy that I finished it off. When I saw my mom and dad and my girlfriend at the bottom, when I came down, it was pretty emotional."

Ciccone was well beaten and lost 11 seconds in the dying metres, though it turned out to be enough to secure him the overall lead of the race.

"To wear the yellow jersey is the dream," he said. "I'm speechless, I can't believe it."

The GC battle

The Planche des Belles Filles has been something of a ramp test in previous years, with only small gaps between the GC riders who have been fresh both in terms of the stage and the Tour as a whole. This time, the Planche was preceded by almost 3000 metres of elevation gain on a parcours totalling 160.5km.

Yet, most of the overall contenders commented on how steady the going was for much of the day. Deceuninck-QuickStep were charged with defending Alaphilippe’s yellow jersey but, built more around Elia Viviani, didn’t really have the team to do it. Barring a brief stint from Yves Lampaert, it was a day of Kasper Asgreen tapping out a steady tempo over the climbs. Ineos sat just behind, always threatening to take it up but never doing so, and the gap to the breakaway yawned out to beyond eight minutes.

Things changed towards the top of the Ballon d’Alsace with just over 50km to go, as Movistar took up the reins. The gap quickly started to fall and the peloton even split in two for a short while on the descent. Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma chipped in on the next couple of climbs but it was the Spanish team who assumed responsibility. The question mark over Alejandro Valverde’s role – and whether he was secretly lining up a GC bid – was erased when the world champion came to the fore on the final two climbs.

By contrast, question marks were raised over Ineos, who lost Wout Poels, Jonathan Castroviejo, and Gianni Moscon on the penultimate climb of the Col des Chevreres. Only Michal Kwiatkowski was left with Thomas and Bernal on La Planche des Belles Filles, and he only managed a kilometre or so on the front, leaving his leaders isolated 3km from the summit of a climb the team have dominated in the past.

Valverde’s teammate Mikel Landa was the rider who’d put Kwiatkowski under pressure, countering an attack from Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) to go it alone from just under 4km out. Landa was eventually caught inside the final kilometre and finished two seconds behind Quintana, but it was an indication that Movistar are prepared to use their two-pronged attack.

With Thomas and Bernal isolated, Groupama-FDJ took up the chase, and 22-year-old David Gaudu produced a sterling ride to reduce the gap to Landa and stretch the already-reduced group of contenders to absolute breaking point. As the gradients ramped up well into the double digits, with Pinot’s name painted tens of times on the tarmac, Bardet and Kruijswijk started to suffer at the back of the group.

As the tarmac turned to gravel, however, it exploded. Alaphilippe shot out of the front and Bardet out of the back. The yellow jersey’s acceleration was vicious and it looked like he might just save his overall lead after all, having started the climb four minutes down on the break. Thomas emerged in pursuit and managed to overhaul the fading Frenchman, while both lost speed in the dying metres compared to Pinot who wasn’t able to follow the initial surge but finished strong.

In each of the Tour’s past visits to La Planche des Belles Filles, the yellow jersey has gone to the rider who would go on to wear it in Paris. Ciccone will surely break that trend, and there wasn’t enough to make this a truly decisive stage in the overall contest, but it has nevertheless set the tone.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida4:29:03
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:11
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:05
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:44
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:46
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:51
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
10Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
12Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
13Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:58
14Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:02:02
16Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
17George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:17
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:19
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:02:27
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:35
23David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:44
25Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:46
26Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:52
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:53
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:05
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:18
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:03:26
32Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:05:10
33Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:05:20
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:05:44
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:08
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:36
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:44
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:23
39Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:08:00
40Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:08:37
41Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:09:09
42Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:09:36
43Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:10:14
44Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:10:33
45Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:10:46
46Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:12
47Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
48Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:11:42
49Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:12:20
50Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:13
51Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:13:28
52Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
53Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:40
54Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:43
55Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:13:45
56Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
57Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:54
58Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:38
59Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:46
60Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
61Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:14:51
62Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
63Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
64Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
65Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
66Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
67Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
68Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:14:55
69Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
70Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
71Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:15:16
72Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:30
74Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:15:50
76Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:17:39
77Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:17:46
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
79Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
80Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
82Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
83Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:27
84Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:34
85Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
86Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:18:37
87Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:39
89Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:43
90Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:19:04
91Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:16
92Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:19:28
93Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
94Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:02
95Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
96Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
97Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
98Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
100Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
102Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
103Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
104William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
105Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
106Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
107Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
108Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
109Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
110Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
111Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
112Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
113Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
114Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
115Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
116Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
117Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
118Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
119Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:20:15
121Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:20:17
122Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:20:20
123Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
124Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:20:25
125Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:20:28
126Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
127Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
128Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:38
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
132Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
133Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
134José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
135Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
137Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:43
139Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:50
140André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:20:54
141Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
142Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:23
143Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:22:15
144Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
145Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:36
146Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:22:48
147Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:22:50
148Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
149Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
150Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
151Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
152Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
153Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:22:57
154Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:58
155Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
156Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
157Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
158Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:23:08
159Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:18
160Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:23:25
161Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:23:27
162Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:35
163Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:23:39
164Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
165Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
166Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:23:42
167Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:23:58
168Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:24:10
169Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:15
170Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:24:20
171Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:25:21
172Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
173Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:29:38
174Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:29:42
DNSPatrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Sprint 1 - Linthal km. 29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert20pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin17
3André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic15
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb13
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida10
7Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
9Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits7
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert6
11Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team5
12Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
14Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Sprint 2 - D16 E La Planche Des Belles Filles, km. 160.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida20pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert15
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos13
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ11
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
10Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo5
12Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos4
13Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
14Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Le Markstein, km. 43.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert6
4Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits4
5Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Grand Ballon km. 50.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Col Du Hundsruck, km. 74
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits5pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Ballon D'Alsace, km. 105
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert8
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
4Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits4
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Col Des Croix km. 123.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) Col Des Chevriers, km. 141.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5pts
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida3
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Mountain 7 (Cat. 1) La Planche Des Belles Filles, km. 160.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida10pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert6
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos4
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:29:14
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:01:42
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:06
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:24
5Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:08:58
6Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:10:22
7Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:29
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:34
9Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:27
10Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:35
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:14:44
12Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:05
13Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:19
14Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:19:51
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:20:04
20Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:20:06
21Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:20:14
22Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:20:27
23Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:22:04
24Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
25Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:22:47
26Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:07
27Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:23:16
28Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:23:47

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo13:31:32
2Movistar Team0:02:26
3Groupama-FDJ0:05:08
4EF Education First0:07:41
5Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:09:40
6Team Ineos0:10:56
7UAE Team Emirates0:11:07
8Bahrain-Merida0:11:55
9AG2R La Mondiale0:12:37
10Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:43
11Astana Pro Team0:14:03
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:50
13Mitchelton-Scott0:19:59
14Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:03
15Team Arkea-Samsic0:23:28
16Lotto Soudal0:24:08
17Total Direct Energie0:34:24
18Dimension Data0:34:35
19CCC Team0:36:14
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:20
21Team Sunweb0:42:12
22Katusha-Alpecin0:42:38

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo23:14:55
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:06
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:32
4George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:47
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:49
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:53
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:58
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:04
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:01:13
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:01:15
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:22
13Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:23
14Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:24
15Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:39
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:41
17Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:43
18Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:46
19David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:52
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:56
21Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:22
23Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:23
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:31
25Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:55
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:57
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:03
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:03:05
29Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:25
30Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:03:27
31Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:25
32Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:06:26
33Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:07:13
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:47
35Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:59
36Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:10:03
37Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:47
38Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:12:00
39Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:03
40Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:20
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:14:02
42Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:21
43Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:14:39
44Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:14:40
45Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:15:11
46Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:15:19
47Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:11
48Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:23
49Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:45
50Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:53
51Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:17:06
52Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:17:25
53Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:45
54Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:53
55Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
56Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:18:06
57Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:18:15
58Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:18:45
59Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:19:02
60Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:19:18
61Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:19:28
62Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:37
63Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:41
64Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:48
65Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:20:10
66Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:20:12
67Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:21:18
68Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:21:19
69Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:21:22
70Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:21:24
71Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:22:50
72Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:24:03
73Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:24:14
74Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:25:48
75Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:26:25
76Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:26
77Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:07
78Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:27:09
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:27:38
80Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:27:52
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:28:30
82Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:29:24
83Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:40
84Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:41
85Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:30:51
86Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:31:11
87Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:31:15
88Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:32:03
89Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:28
90Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:33:17
91Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:33:42
92Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:34:43
93Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:35:07
94Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:08
95Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:36:12
96Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:36:32
97Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:37:03
98Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:30
99Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:38:05
100Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:48
101Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:38:50
102Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:39:12
103Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:39:13
104Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:39:41
105Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:39:48
106Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:40:09
107Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:40:19
108Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:40:43
109Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:41:04
110Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:29
111José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:36
112Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:06
113Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:42:08
114Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:42:12
115Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:43:07
116Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:19
117Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:44:25
118Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:45:17
119Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:45:30
120Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:40
121Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:45:46
122Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:45:50
123Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:47:41
124Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:02
125Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:48:30
126Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:48:47
127Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:49:14
128Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:49:17
129Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:49:21
130Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:49:36
131Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:49:55
132Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:58
133Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:50:06
134Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:14
135Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:51:05
136Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:51:39
137Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:51:43
138Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
139Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:51:49
140William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:51:57
141Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:52:16
142Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:52:28
143Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:52:41
144Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:53:20
145Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:53:38
146Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:53:48
147Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:53:54
148Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:54:33
149Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:37
150Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:54:42
151André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:54:44
152Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie0:54:45
153Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:55:22
154Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:55:27
155Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:56:05
156Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:56:06
157Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:56:26
158Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:56:32
159Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:57:08
160Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:57:13
161Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:57:17
162Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:57:25
163Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:57:27
164Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:57:43
165Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:58:38
166Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:58:46
167Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:58:49
168Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:58:51
169Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:59:36
170Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:00:09
171Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:09
172Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert1:04:36

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe144pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb98
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep92
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida88
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott75
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma64
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team62
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo48
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep47
10Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal46
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data40
12Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert38
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert36
14Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma34
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal34
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates33
17Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert32
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida30
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
20Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo25
21Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team25
22André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic23
23Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First20
24Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie20
25Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos17
28Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin17
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
30Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma16
31Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo15
32Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits15
33Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb13
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic13
35Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
37Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
38Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
39Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos9
40Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
41Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
42Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
43Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
44Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
45Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
46Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits7
47Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits7
48Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team6
49Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
50Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
51Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
52Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
53Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo5
54Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
55Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data5
56Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team5
57Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
58Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
59Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
60Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
61Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie4
62Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
63Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
65Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
66Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
67Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
68Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
69Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
70Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
71Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2
72Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
73Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First1
74Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
75William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
76Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal43pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
5Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits13
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos4
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First4
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
13Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1
15Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
17Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1
19Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo23:14:55
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:53
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:23
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:52
5Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:20
6Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:11
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:45
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:53
9Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:53
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:41
11Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:21:18
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:27:52
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:40
14Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:28
15Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:33:17
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:35:07
17Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:48
18Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:40:09
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:41:04
20Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:42:12
21Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:45:30
22Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:49:14
23Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:50:06
24Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:52:28
25Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:52:41
26Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:57:08
27Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:57:17
28Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:57:27

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo70:19:27
2Movistar Team0:01:39
3Groupama-FDJ0:02:04
4EF Education First0:04:26
5Team Ineos0:07:46
6Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:31
7Bahrain-Merida0:10:20
8UAE Team Emirates0:11:03
9Astana Pro Team0:11:40
10AG2R La Mondiale0:13:28
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:42
12Mitchelton-Scott0:17:31
13Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:23:56
14Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:46
15Dimension Data0:33:37
16CCC Team0:35:24
17Team Sunweb0:38:44
18Cofidis Solutions Credits0:39:05
19Lotto Soudal0:56:23
20Team Arkea-Samsic0:57:25
21Total Direct Energie1:01:36
22Katusha-Alpecin1:10:47

 

