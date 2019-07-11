Image 1 of 47 Dylan Teuns wins stage 6 at the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 47 Romain Bardet deals with a mechanical issue on the finish line of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 47 Tim Wellens in polka dots during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 47 Giulio Ciccone and Dylan Teuns ride to the finish of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 47 Stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 47 The breakaway in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 47 Egan Bernal leads Geraint Thomas during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 47 Warren Barguil attacks near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 47 Stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 47 Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) leads the breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 47 Julian Alaphilippe on the gravel near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 47 Dylan Teuns leads Giulio Ciccone toward the finish of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 47 Rigoberto Uran finishes stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 47 Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe battle for seconds on the line of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 47 Dylan Teuns wins stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 47 Geraint Thomas ganed nine seconds on Egan Bernal at the finish of stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 47 Giulio Ciccone finished second on stage 6 of the Tour de France and rode into the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 47 Streven Kruijswijk lost time to his Tour de France GC rivals at the end of stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 47 Giulio Ciccone in yellow after stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 47 Dylan Teuns on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 47 Giulio Ciccone in yellow after stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 47 Dylan Teuns wins stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 47 Tim Wellens on the Tour de France podium after stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 47 Movistar works to set up Mikel Landa on the final climb of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 47 Egan Bernal in the bunch during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 47 Kasper Asgreen leads the chase during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 47 Peter Sagan in green after stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 47 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 47 Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) at the head of the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 47 Scenes from stage 6 of the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 47 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 47 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the escape (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 47 Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 47 Warren Barguil had bad luck on stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 47 Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 47 The breakaway on stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 47 Luke Rowe grabs lunch as some rain falls on the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 47 Guilio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) line up for stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 47 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 47 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 47 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 43 of 47 Colombians Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal at the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 44 of 47 Juilan Alaphilippe in yellow (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 45 of 47 Geraint Thomas tucked in behind the Ineos train (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 46 of 47 Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 47 of 47 Dylan Teuns and Giulio Ciccone on their way tot he finish of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 6 was billed as the first ‘real test’ of the 2019 Tour de France, and indeed there were plenty of developments on La Planche des Belles Filles. Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) claimed stage honours, using the final steep ramps to pull away from breakaway companion Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), for whom consolation came in the form of the yellow jersey he wrestled from Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

As for the much-anticipated clues in the battle for the overall title, Geraint Thomas brushed off the doubts surrounding his pre-race form and staked a strong claim to leadership of Team Ineos, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) suffered a major blow to his hopes of improving on his 2016 and 2017 podiums.

This was the fourth appearance of La Planche des Belles Filles in the past eight editions of the Tour, though it was a very different proposition to 2012, 2014, and 2017. Not only was it preceded by six categorised climbs, the old finish line was succeeded by an extra kilometre of steep gravel tracks rising to the very peak of the Vosges mountain.

It was there that Thomas, who crashed out of the Tour de Suisse last month, attacked in the final 400 metres to finish as the best of the GC contenders in fourth place behind Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Gobert), who had been in the breakaway. He caught and passed Alaphilippe in the dying metres, the Frenchman having burst clear of the GC group on the gravel in a desperate bid to hold onto the maillot jaune.

Having started the day 1:43 ahead of Ciccone, Alaphilippe managed to stop the clock at 1:35 but saw yellow slip away due to the bonus seconds the Italian gained for his second place and also at the ‘Bonus Point’ at the top of the penultimate climb. He may have missed out on the stage but it was another huge moment in 24-year-old Ciccone's young career, having won a stage and the mountains classification at the Giro d’Italia in May.

Ciccone will wear yellow for the next few stages but in terms of who’ll be wearing it in Paris at the end of the month, Thomas now assumes favourite status, bursting clear on a climb he said didn’t suit him. He also surely now becomes the Ineos ‘Plan A’, finishing nine seconds ahead of co-leader Egan Bernal.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), whose name was painted all over the road in his home region, looked strong as he went after Thomas to place fifth, two seconds back, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) came home with Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) a further five seconds back. His teammate Mikel Landa had gone on the offensive earlier on the climb and finished with Bernal at nine seconds, along with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo).

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) conceded 14 seconds to Thomas, and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) 18, while the damage was more serious for Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) – 33 seconds – and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) – 35 seconds.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) said La Planche would decide whether he had the form to go for the overall title, but his loss of 51 seconds might just steer him towards stage hunting.

The biggest damage, however, was sustained by Bardet, who was already dangling at the back of the GC group on the tarmac before losing contact as soon as the gravel section began. He struggled badly on the double-digit gradients and came to a halt as his front wheel hit the line, some 1:09 behind Thomas. Added to his significant losses in the stage 2 team time trial, the Frenchman is on the ropes.

Ciccone leads the race by six seconds over Alaphilippe, with Teuns now third at 32 seconds and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), who outperformed his leader Kruijswijk, fourth at 47 seconds. Thomas is fifth at 49 seconds, overtaking Bernal by four seconds, while Pinot is a further five seconds back. Kruijswijk, who was third overall at the start of the day thanks to Jumbo’s TTT victory, slipped to eighth at 1:04, with Michael Woods ninth, just ahead of his leader Uran. The rest of the pre-race favourites are within a minute of Thomas, with the exception of Nibali and Porte (1:07) and, of course, Bardet (2:08).

Teuns strikes gold, Ciccone yellow

Dylan Teuns had never won a Grand Tour stage before today, but not for lack of trying. The Belgian puncheur was a constant in breakaways at last year's Vuelta a Espana but only racked up a frustrating string of near misses. Here, on his Tour de France debut, he struck gold.

The Belgian, whose form was evident from his stage win in last month's Criterium du Dauphine, was part of a 14-rider breakaway that formed early and with a minimum of fuss on the 160,5km stage from Mulhouse to the very top of La Planche des Belles Filles. Lotto Soudal were the instigators, through Thomas De Gendt and mountains classification leader Tim Wellens, and the group also contained: Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale), Serge Pauwels (CCC), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Nikias Arndt (Sunweb), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and André Greipel (Arkéa-Samsic).

Wellens helped himself to KOM points as the break gained a lead of eight minutes over the Markstein (Category-1, km-43.5), Grand Ballon (Cat-3, km-50.5), and Col du Hundsruck (Cat 2, km-74). The tide started to turn as the peloton woke up on the upper slopes of the Ballon d'Alsace (Cat-1, km-105) but the ball was by then firmly in the break's court.

De Gendt went solo over the top of the Col des Croix (Cat-3, km-123.5) but was caught as Ciccone's teammate Julien Bernard turned the tables on the Col des Chevreres (Cat-2, km-141.5). Over the top and down the descent, only Ciccone, Teuns, Wellens, and Meurisse remained out front to take on the final climb of La Planche des Belles Filles - 7km at 8.7 per cent.

The quartet initially appeared to ride cagily but, around 4.5km from the summit, Ciccone took responsibility and turned the screw, causing Wellens and then Meurisse to fall away. Ciconne and Teuns then rode the rest of the climb together, the Italian trying a couple of brief digs but Teuns showing no signs of shifting.

After the ultra-steep ramp that led to the old finish line, they hit the gravel, Ciccone leading until around 400 metres to go. Teuns had no option to rise from the saddle as the gradients exceeded 20 per cent, and while it looked like Ciccone was poised in the wheel, it soon emerged he was hanging in rather than ready to spring. On the 24 per cent kick up to the line Teuns moved clear convincingly, raising his arms out wide as a race official rushed to keep him upright, such was the lack of speed with which he crossed the line.

"It's unbelievable. I knew in the Dauphiné that I was good. In the meantime, I worked a little bit but not too much because there was not a lot of time. To get a win already this week is incredible, and I didn't expect it. Today, I knew there was a chance, and if the chance came I would take it to go in the breakaway. I did everything," Teuns said.

"I knew Ciccone was the main guy in the finale. I'm so happy that I finished it off. When I saw my mom and dad and my girlfriend at the bottom, when I came down, it was pretty emotional."

Ciccone was well beaten and lost 11 seconds in the dying metres, though it turned out to be enough to secure him the overall lead of the race.

"To wear the yellow jersey is the dream," he said. "I'm speechless, I can't believe it."

The GC battle

The Planche des Belles Filles has been something of a ramp test in previous years, with only small gaps between the GC riders who have been fresh both in terms of the stage and the Tour as a whole. This time, the Planche was preceded by almost 3000 metres of elevation gain on a parcours totalling 160.5km.

Yet, most of the overall contenders commented on how steady the going was for much of the day. Deceuninck-QuickStep were charged with defending Alaphilippe’s yellow jersey but, built more around Elia Viviani, didn’t really have the team to do it. Barring a brief stint from Yves Lampaert, it was a day of Kasper Asgreen tapping out a steady tempo over the climbs. Ineos sat just behind, always threatening to take it up but never doing so, and the gap to the breakaway yawned out to beyond eight minutes.

Things changed towards the top of the Ballon d’Alsace with just over 50km to go, as Movistar took up the reins. The gap quickly started to fall and the peloton even split in two for a short while on the descent. Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma chipped in on the next couple of climbs but it was the Spanish team who assumed responsibility. The question mark over Alejandro Valverde’s role – and whether he was secretly lining up a GC bid – was erased when the world champion came to the fore on the final two climbs.

By contrast, question marks were raised over Ineos, who lost Wout Poels, Jonathan Castroviejo, and Gianni Moscon on the penultimate climb of the Col des Chevreres. Only Michal Kwiatkowski was left with Thomas and Bernal on La Planche des Belles Filles, and he only managed a kilometre or so on the front, leaving his leaders isolated 3km from the summit of a climb the team have dominated in the past.

Valverde’s teammate Mikel Landa was the rider who’d put Kwiatkowski under pressure, countering an attack from Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) to go it alone from just under 4km out. Landa was eventually caught inside the final kilometre and finished two seconds behind Quintana, but it was an indication that Movistar are prepared to use their two-pronged attack.

With Thomas and Bernal isolated, Groupama-FDJ took up the chase, and 22-year-old David Gaudu produced a sterling ride to reduce the gap to Landa and stretch the already-reduced group of contenders to absolute breaking point. As the gradients ramped up well into the double digits, with Pinot’s name painted tens of times on the tarmac, Bardet and Kruijswijk started to suffer at the back of the group.

As the tarmac turned to gravel, however, it exploded. Alaphilippe shot out of the front and Bardet out of the back. The yellow jersey’s acceleration was vicious and it looked like he might just save his overall lead after all, having started the climb four minutes down on the break. Thomas emerged in pursuit and managed to overhaul the fading Frenchman, while both lost speed in the dying metres compared to Pinot who wasn’t able to follow the initial surge but finished strong.

In each of the Tour’s past visits to La Planche des Belles Filles, the yellow jersey has gone to the rider who would go on to wear it in Paris. Ciccone will surely break that trend, and there wasn’t enough to make this a truly decisive stage in the overall contest, but it has nevertheless set the tone.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 4:29:03 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:05 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:44 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:46 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:51 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 10 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:58 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:02:02 16 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:17 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:27 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:35 23 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:44 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:46 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:52 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:53 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:18 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:03:26 32 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:10 33 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:20 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:05:44 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:08 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:36 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:44 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:23 39 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:08:00 40 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:37 41 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:09:09 42 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:09:36 43 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:10:14 44 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:10:33 45 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:46 46 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:12 47 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 48 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:11:42 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:12:20 50 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:13 51 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:13:28 52 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 53 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:40 54 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:43 55 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:45 56 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 57 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:54 58 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:38 59 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:46 60 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 61 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:14:51 62 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 63 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 64 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 65 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 67 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 68 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:55 69 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 70 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 71 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:16 72 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:30 74 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:15:50 76 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:17:39 77 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:17:46 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 79 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 80 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 82 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 83 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:27 84 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:34 85 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 86 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:18:37 87 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:39 89 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:43 90 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:19:04 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:16 92 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:19:28 93 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 94 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:02 95 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 96 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 97 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 98 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 102 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 103 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 104 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 105 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 107 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 108 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 109 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 110 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 111 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 112 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 113 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 114 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 115 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 116 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 117 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 118 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 119 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:20:15 121 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:20:17 122 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:20:20 123 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 124 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:20:25 125 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:28 126 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 127 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:38 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 132 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 133 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 134 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 135 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 137 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:43 139 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:50 140 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:20:54 141 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 142 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:23 143 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:15 144 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 145 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:36 146 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:22:48 147 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:22:50 148 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 149 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 150 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 151 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 152 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 153 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:22:57 154 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:58 155 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 156 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 157 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 158 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:23:08 159 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:18 160 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:23:25 161 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:27 162 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:35 163 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:23:39 164 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 165 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 166 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:42 167 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:58 168 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:24:10 169 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:15 170 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:20 171 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:21 172 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 173 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:29:38 174 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:29:42 DNS Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team DNF Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Sprint 1 - Linthal km. 29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 20 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 3 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 15 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 10 7 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 7 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 6 11 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 5 12 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Sprint 2 - D16 E La Planche Des Belles Filles, km. 160.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 20 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 15 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 13 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 4 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Le Markstein, km. 43.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 6 4 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 5 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Grand Ballon km. 50.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Col Du Hundsruck, km. 74 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Ballon D'Alsace, km. 105 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 8 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Col Des Croix km. 123.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) Col Des Chevriers, km. 141.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 pts 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 3 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Mountain 7 (Cat. 1) La Planche Des Belles Filles, km. 160.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 10 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 6 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 4 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:29:14 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:01:42 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:06 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:24 5 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:08:58 6 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:10:22 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:29 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:34 9 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:27 10 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:35 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:44 12 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:05 13 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:19 14 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:51 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:20:04 20 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:20:06 21 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:20:14 22 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:27 23 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:04 24 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 25 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:22:47 26 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:07 27 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:16 28 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:47

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 13:31:32 2 Movistar Team 0:02:26 3 Groupama-FDJ 0:05:08 4 EF Education First 0:07:41 5 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:09:40 6 Team Ineos 0:10:56 7 UAE Team Emirates 0:11:07 8 Bahrain-Merida 0:11:55 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:37 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:43 11 Astana Pro Team 0:14:03 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:50 13 Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:59 14 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:03 15 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:28 16 Lotto Soudal 0:24:08 17 Total Direct Energie 0:34:24 18 Dimension Data 0:34:35 19 CCC Team 0:36:14 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:20 21 Team Sunweb 0:42:12 22 Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:38

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23:14:55 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:32 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:47 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:49 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:53 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:58 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:04 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:01:13 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:01:15 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:22 13 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:23 14 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:24 15 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:39 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:41 17 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:43 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46 19 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:52 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:56 21 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:22 23 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:23 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:31 25 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:55 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:57 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:03 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:03:05 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:25 30 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:27 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:25 32 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:26 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:07:13 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:47 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:59 36 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:10:03 37 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:47 38 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:00 39 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:03 40 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:20 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:14:02 42 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:21 43 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:39 44 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:40 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:15:11 46 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:19 47 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:11 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:23 49 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:45 50 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:53 51 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:17:06 52 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:17:25 53 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:45 54 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:53 55 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 56 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:18:06 57 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:18:15 58 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:45 59 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:02 60 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:18 61 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:19:28 62 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:37 63 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:41 64 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:48 65 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:20:10 66 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:20:12 67 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:21:18 68 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:21:19 69 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:21:22 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:21:24 71 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:22:50 72 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:24:03 73 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:24:14 74 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:48 75 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:26:25 76 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:26 77 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:07 78 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:27:09 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:27:38 80 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:52 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:28:30 82 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:29:24 83 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:40 84 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:41 85 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:30:51 86 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:11 87 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:31:15 88 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:32:03 89 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:28 90 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:33:17 91 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:33:42 92 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:43 93 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:35:07 94 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:08 95 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:12 96 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:32 97 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:37:03 98 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:30 99 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:05 100 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:48 101 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:50 102 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:12 103 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:39:13 104 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:39:41 105 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:48 106 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:40:09 107 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:40:19 108 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:40:43 109 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:41:04 110 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:29 111 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:36 112 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:06 113 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:42:08 114 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:42:12 115 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:43:07 116 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:19 117 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:44:25 118 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:45:17 119 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:30 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:40 121 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:46 122 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:45:50 123 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:47:41 124 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:02 125 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:48:30 126 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:48:47 127 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:49:14 128 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:49:17 129 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:49:21 130 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:49:36 131 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:55 132 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:58 133 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:06 134 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:14 135 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:51:05 136 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:51:39 137 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:43 138 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 139 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:49 140 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:57 141 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:52:16 142 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:52:28 143 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:52:41 144 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:53:20 145 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:38 146 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:53:48 147 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:53:54 148 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:33 149 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:37 150 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:54:42 151 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:54:44 152 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:54:45 153 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:55:22 154 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:55:27 155 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:56:05 156 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:56:06 157 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:56:26 158 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:56:32 159 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:57:08 160 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:57:13 161 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:57:17 162 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:57:25 163 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:57:27 164 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:57:43 165 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:58:38 166 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:58:46 167 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:58:49 168 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:58:51 169 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:59:36 170 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:00:09 171 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:09 172 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 1:04:36

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 98 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 92 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 88 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 75 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 62 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 48 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 10 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 46 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 40 12 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 38 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 36 14 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 34 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 33 17 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 32 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 30 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 20 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 21 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 25 22 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 23 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 20 24 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 25 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 17 28 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 17 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 30 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 31 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 15 32 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 15 33 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 13 35 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 37 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 38 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 39 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 9 40 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 41 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 42 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 43 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 44 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 45 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 46 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 7 47 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 7 48 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 49 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 50 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 51 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 53 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 5 54 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 56 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 5 57 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 58 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 59 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 60 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 61 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4 62 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 63 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 65 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 66 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 67 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 68 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 69 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 70 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 71 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 72 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 73 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 1 74 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 75 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 76 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 5 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 13 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 4 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 4 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 13 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 15 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 17 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1 19 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23:14:55 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:53 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:23 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:52 5 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:20 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:11 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:45 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:53 9 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:53 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:41 11 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:21:18 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:52 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:40 14 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:28 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:33:17 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:35:07 17 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:48 18 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:40:09 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:41:04 20 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:42:12 21 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:30 22 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:49:14 23 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:06 24 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:52:28 25 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:52:41 26 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:57:08 27 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:57:17 28 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:57:27