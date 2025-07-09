Fresh sunglasses are one of the key cycling style choices, and some of the nicest pairs are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day

There's something about putting on a gleaming pair of pristine sunglasses before a ride that fills cyclists with excitement.

I love putting on my white Oakley Radars before a summer ride, having given them a clean and polish the night before, it just looks and feels bling.

The right cycling sunglasses, first and foremost, protect your eyes across a wide range of conditions, but they can also add serious style points to your cycling kit ensemble.

Personally, I like my sunglasses' colour to match my helmet and shoes, but some of my friends and colleagues like a bright, statement pair to add some colour and liven things up; there are no rules.

Oh, and if you were wondering, the listing image for this article is from the 2001 Tour de France, when David Millar wore the now iconic Oakley 'over the top' model for the Dunkirk prologue.

There are some really nice sunglasses on sale at the moment from big brands like Oakley, Scicon and POC.

Several models feature in our excellent best cycling glasses guide or best cheap cycling glasses guides, and my colleague Will has done a lot of testing to find out what he really rates. I've also tested several of the models featured here myself and can attest to their quality.

Best sunglasses in the Prime Day sales (USA)

Save 16% Tifosi Vogel SL : was $39.95 now $33.75 at Amazon The Tifosi Vogel sunglasses in this crystal smoke version have 16% off right now, coming in at $33.75. For me, this is an excellent, affordable option for low light, dark and winter conditions. The sunglasses come with a nice case, and the comfort and clarity are very good. A good buy, whichever version you get.

Save 20% Oakley Radar Path EV : was $244 now $195.20 at Amazon Here they are, my favourite glasses in the favourite version: Polished white / prizm sapphire snow. I love this combo. The Oakley Prizm lenses are excellent, and the Radar offers a refreshing tonic to the huge, oversized lenses lot of models have today.

Save 50% Oakley Encoder Strike : was $276 now $138 at Amazon The Oakley Encoder Strike sunglasses are the resident CN shade officianado Will Jones' favourite. The Encoder Strikes takes the top spot in our buyers guide; they are that good. We love the Prizm lens as ever, and the shape and arm grip are first-class. There are a range of options discounted, but this Matte Red/Gold Colorshift/Prizm Black version stood out for me at 50%. This is a great price for some Oakleys.

Save 29% Oakley EV Zero Path : was $204 now $145.35 at Amazon The Oakley EV Zero Patch glasses have up to 29% off right now, and there is a range of options available. There are lightweight multi-sport glasses that will perform really well on the bike and off it, you could drive in them too.

Oakley Sutro : was $224 now $103.54 at Amazon These are special edition Fortnite Midas versions of the popular Oakley Sutro. Fortnite refers to the smash hit game franchise. The Sutro is a very popular model of Oakley's for cycling, but this special version could have excellent resale value in the future. A nice buy with 54% off. In-depth Oakley Sutro review

Best sunglasses Prime Day sales (UK)

Save 20% Sungod GTs Geraint Thomas Signature: was £160 now £128 at sigmasports.com Geraint Thomas has his own signature pair of Sungod shades with a full frame. These shades come with a storage pouch and interchangeable nose pieces to fine-tune the fit. The Sungod 8KO lens is also said to provide excellent clarity. Hey, if it's good enough for G!

POC Elicit Toric: was £250 now £171 at sigmasports.com The POC Elicit sunglasses are designed to minimise the amount of airflow that reaches your eyes to protect your vision; the large frameless lenses evidence this. Currently, with 32% off in the Sigma sale, they also come with a spare clear lens, which we always like to see.

Oakley Jawbreaker: was £201 now £185 at Amazon The Jawbreaker from Oakley launched back in 2015, and is still a very popular model, bridging the gap between smaller shades of yesteryear and the larger-sized models we have today. If large frames and lenses aren't your thing, this is a smaller, yet still really stylish pair. This pair has a small yet healthy discount at the moment, and the Oakley quality almost needs no introduction.