Fresh sunglasses are one of the key cycling style choices, and some of the nicest pairs are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day
There are some excellent cycling sunglasses on sale now for Amazon Prime Day
There's something about putting on a gleaming pair of pristine sunglasses before a ride that fills cyclists with excitement.
I love putting on my white Oakley Radars before a summer ride, having given them a clean and polish the night before, it just looks and feels bling.
The right cycling sunglasses, first and foremost, protect your eyes across a wide range of conditions, but they can also add serious style points to your cycling kit ensemble.
Personally, I like my sunglasses' colour to match my helmet and shoes, but some of my friends and colleagues like a bright, statement pair to add some colour and liven things up; there are no rules.
Oh, and if you were wondering, the listing image for this article is from the 2001 Tour de France, when David Millar wore the now iconic Oakley 'over the top' model for the Dunkirk prologue.
There are some really nice sunglasses on sale at the moment from big brands like Oakley, Scicon and POC.
Several models feature in our excellent best cycling glasses guide or best cheap cycling glasses guides, and my colleague Will has done a lot of testing to find out what he really rates. I've also tested several of the models featured here myself and can attest to their quality.
Quick Links
Bike computers: $200 off Garmin Edge 1040
Smartwatches: $400 off Fenix 7X Pro
Headphones: 68% off Amazon Echo Buds
Clothing: Save on Gore, POC & more
Helmets: 20% off Lazer, Abus & more
Smart bikes: 20% off Peloton Smart fitness bikes
GoPro: $100 off Hero 13 Black
Garmin: 28% off Fenix 7X Solar
GoPro: £100+ off Hero13 Bundles
Bike computers: Over £50 off Garmin Edge 540
Smartwatches: Save on Apple, Garmin & more
Headphones: £150 off Beats & more
Clothing: Up to 60% off Gore & more
Helmets: Money off POC & Abus
Best sunglasses in the Prime Day sales (USA)
The Tifosi Vogel sunglasses in this crystal smoke version have 16% off right now, coming in at $33.75.
For me, this is an excellent, affordable option for low light, dark and winter conditions. The sunglasses come with a nice case, and the comfort and clarity are very good. A good buy, whichever version you get.
We described the 100% S3 as having 'great coverage, quality aesthetics, comfortable and durable' in our four-star review.
This is a quality pair of shades with a really large lens. Each pair also comes with a clear lens, which is always super helpful and useful, always a nice touch.
Here they are, my favourite glasses in the favourite version: Polished white / prizm sapphire snow. I love this combo.
The Oakley Prizm lenses are excellent, and the Radar offers a refreshing tonic to the huge, oversized lenses lot of models have today.
The Oakley Encoder Strike sunglasses are the resident CN shade officianado Will Jones' favourite.
The Encoder Strikes takes the top spot in our buyers guide; they are that good. We love the Prizm lens as ever, and the shape and arm grip are first-class.
There are a range of options discounted, but this Matte Red/Gold Colorshift/Prizm Black version stood out for me at 50%. This is a great price for some Oakleys.
The Oakley EV Zero Patch glasses have up to 29% off right now, and there is a range of options available.
There are lightweight multi-sport glasses that will perform really well on the bike and off it, you could drive in them too.
These are special edition Fortnite Midas versions of the popular Oakley Sutro. Fortnite refers to the smash hit game franchise.
The Sutro is a very popular model of Oakley's for cycling, but this special version could have excellent resale value in the future. A nice buy with 54% off.
Best sunglasses Prime Day sales (UK)
These Scicon Aeroscope sunglasses have been used by Tadej Pogačar himself to win some huge races. They are on sale here in my favourite version: the Photochromatic Multimirror White Gloss. The shades come with spare lenses, a soft case and a bigger zippered case.
Geraint Thomas has his own signature pair of Sungod shades with a full frame. These shades come with a storage pouch and interchangeable nose pieces to fine-tune the fit.
The Sungod 8KO lens is also said to provide excellent clarity. Hey, if it's good enough for G!
These Hypercraft XS sunglasses are designed specifically for smaller faces, perfect for me, in fact. They do, though, have all the same features as the regular model. This matt black pair has the biggest discount.
What we really like about them is the excellent airflow, making them perfect for hot and humid summer conditions.
The POC Elicit sunglasses are designed to minimise the amount of airflow that reaches your eyes to protect your vision; the large frameless lenses evidence this.
Currently, with 32% off in the Sigma sale, they also come with a spare clear lens, which we always like to see.
The Jawbreaker from Oakley launched back in 2015, and is still a very popular model, bridging the gap between smaller shades of yesteryear and the larger-sized models we have today. If large frames and lenses aren't your thing, this is a smaller, yet still really stylish pair.
This pair has a small yet healthy discount at the moment, and the Oakley quality almost needs no introduction.
The Rail XC are a really good pair of sunglasses from Tifosi. They are less than half the price of some more expensive pairs, but the lens quality and comfort are there. I have used some myself.
The shades come with three spare lenses, a cleaning cloth and bag, a great buy for the money.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.