Tour de France: Simon Yates wins stage 12
Alaphilippe stays in yellow after first day in the Pyrenees
Stage 12: Toulouse - Bagneres-De-Bigorre
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 12 of the Tour de France in Bagnères-de-Bigorre, outsprinting Pello Bilbao (Astana Pro Team) and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) after the trio had emerged from an initial 42-man break group after attacking the final climb of Horquette d'Ancizan.
It was Yates who launched the decisive attack, four kilometres from the summit of the climb, bridging across to teammate Matteo Trentin. Mühlberger followed, while Bilbao chased, making the catch on the descent.
The three leaders worked well on the run-in to ensure their lead was safe from the chase group, only starting to play games in the final kilometre. Bilbao led the way, before Mühlberger took the front with 500 metres to race. Yates launched the sprint first, outwitting and outpacing his companions around the final turn and holding on to take the win.
"So far I've been saving energy until we got here in the mountains," said Yates after the finish. "This was my first chance to try something. Normally I'd be back in the peloton helping Adam, but today I had my own change and I grabbed it with both hands.
"I wasn't very confident of beating either of them, but I just knew from the directors in the car that I needed to be in front coming around the last corner, so I made sure to do that and luckily I held on to win.
"My main priority here is to help Adam. Today was one of my chances to get up the road. We're having a fantastic Tour, and long may it continue."
The peloton crossed the line almost ten minutes down, with no action among the general classification contenders ahead of Friday's Pau time trial.
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retains the yellow jersey, while Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) both made the break of the day to extend their polka dot and green jersey leads.
How it unfolded
After 11 days of racing, the Tour de France finally hit the major mountains and the Pyrenees. The Cole de Peyresourde (13km at 6.9 per cent) and Hourquette d'Ancizan (9.9km at 7.7 per cent) lay in wait for the peloton before a downhill finish into Bagnères-de-Bigorre. A warm start in Toulouse was forecast to give way to rain and mist on top of the day's two first-category mountains.
Attacks flew in the early kilometres, with a huge fight to get into the break on the first Pyrenean test of the race. Green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was among the more active riders, keen to be at the front of the race for the intermediate sprint at the base of the Peyresourde, 120 kilometres in to the stage.
The first hour was covered at a brutal pace of 50kph, which eventually resulted in a mammoth break of 42 riders getting away. Sagan was there, along with green jersey contenders Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb).
Other notable names in the break included winner at La Planche des Belles Filles, Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Max Schachmann, Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pello Bilbao (Astana), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Simon Clarke (EF Education First), Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Énergie), Mathias Frank, (AG2R La Mondiale), Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb), Tiesj Benoot and polka dot jersey wearer Tim Wellens (both Lotto Soudal).
Team Ineos, Groupama-FDJ and Katusha-Alpecin were the only teams not represented in the break, though Mads Würtz Schmidt did attempt to do so for the Swiss team.
Wellens inevitably led the way over the first climb of the day, the fourth-category Côte de Montoulieu-Saint Bernard, 62.5 kilometres into the stage. Almost five minutes further back, Ineos and Deceuninck-QuickStep controlled the peloton.
There was precious little action on the flat roads that followed, save for the abandons of Dimension Data's Giacomo Nizzolo, who crashed hard on stage 11, and Bahrain-Merida's Rohan Dennis, who was on the attack earlier in the day.
At the intermediate sprint in Bagnères-de-Luchon, Sagan took the points after a stellar lead out by teammate Daniel Oss. Colbrelli took second ahead of Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates). Matthews didn't pick up any points, a sign perhaps that his challenge for green is already over.
Colbrelli kept it going as the break hit the Peyresourde, while his fellow sprinters sat up, their job for the day over and done with. He didn't last long out front though, with Calmejane going on the attack for the second day in a row on the lower slopes of the climb.
Reaching the higher slopes of the climb, the Frenchman built a gap of 50 seconds over the rest of the break, while the peloton knocked it off somewhat, dropping to 6:30 behind. Wellens would not be denied his points at the top though, catching and then sprinting past Calmejane at the summit to grab an additional ten mountain points.
Clarke, who had gone across the gap with Wellens, pushed on down the descent, opening a gap on the rest of the break. By the time he reached the base of Horquette d'Ancizan, he was a minute up the road.
Attacks flew from the break on the day's final climb. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) led the way, catching Clarke to make it two versatile sprinters out front five kilometres from the top.
Clarke dropped under Trentin's pace, and soon the European champion was joined by Simon Yates, who brought Mühlberger with him. 33 kilometres from the finish, Trentin was dropped by his own teammate, while further back it was Bilbao who led the chase.
Yates was first over the top, followed by Mühlberger, while Bilbao followed metres behind. The remainder of the break crossed the summit 50 seconds behind, while the peloton was over eight minutes down the road.
On the descent, Bilbao made it a trio out front, and with a sizeable gap to the chasers, it would be those three riders contesting the stage victory. Further back, the disorganised chase group only swelled as dropped riders caught back on.
No trouble for the front trio, then, who were working well together until they began the fight for the win in the final kilometre. Yates, who had to win after dropping his faster-finishing teammate on the Horquette d'Ancizan, duly delivered the goods, perfectly judging the closing metres to deliver his third victory of 2019.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:57:53
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|16
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:01:33
|19
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:13
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|21
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|22
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:09:35
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|28
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|29
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|30
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|35
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|39
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|41
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|45
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|48
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|51
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|55
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|57
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|58
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|60
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|63
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|65
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|67
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|70
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|71
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|72
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|75
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|80
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|81
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|82
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|83
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|86
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|87
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|88
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|89
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|90
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|91
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:30
|92
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|94
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|95
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:58
|97
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|101
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|103
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|104
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|105
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|107
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|108
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|110
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|112
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|115
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|116
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|117
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|118
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|119
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|120
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|121
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|123
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|124
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|125
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|126
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|128
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|131
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:19:09
|132
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:56
|133
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|135
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|137
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|138
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|139
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|140
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:24:41
|143
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:32
|144
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|145
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|146
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|147
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|148
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|149
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:34
|150
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|151
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|154
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|156
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|157
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|158
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|159
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|160
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|161
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|162
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|163
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|164
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|165
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|166
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|DNS
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|6
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|10
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|6
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|5
|12
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|pts
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|3
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|7
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|9
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|6
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|4
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|8
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|2
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|4
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:57:53
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:09:35
|5
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:58
|12
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|14
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:19:09
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:56
|19
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:24:41
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:25:32
|22
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|23
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:34
|24
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|25
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:58:03
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:39
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:07
|5
|CCC Team
|6
|EF Education First
|0:11:52
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:46
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:14
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:19:59
|11
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:22:14
|13
|Team Ineos
|0:24:21
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|18
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Total Direct Energie
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:37
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:28:04
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|52:26:09
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:12
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:01:16
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:27
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:46
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:47
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:09
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:33
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:46
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:03:18
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:20
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:22
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:26
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:03:28
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:42
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:59
|20
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:15
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:25
|22
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:32
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:34
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:57
|25
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:59
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:06:18
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:09:50
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:20
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:47
|30
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:35
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:36
|32
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:45
|33
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:59
|34
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:39
|35
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:17
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:00
|37
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:22:41
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:06
|39
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:23:08
|40
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:24:53
|41
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:10
|42
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:15
|43
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:59
|44
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:03
|45
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:28
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:43
|47
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:59
|48
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:27
|49
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:57
|50
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:30:06
|51
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:30:54
|52
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:47
|53
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:32:58
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:33:21
|55
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:33:59
|56
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:04
|57
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:06
|58
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:25
|59
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:24
|60
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:13
|61
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:39:07
|62
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:39:54
|63
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:37
|64
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:43:11
|65
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:43:29
|66
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:45:05
|67
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:45:06
|68
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:30
|69
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:48:03
|70
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:48:29
|71
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:49:18
|72
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:50:21
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:53
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:50:59
|75
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:51:20
|76
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:51:51
|77
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:54:14
|78
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:54:46
|79
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:55:55
|80
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:56:47
|81
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:56:52
|82
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:12
|83
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:58:25
|84
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:58:26
|85
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:09
|86
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1:04:40
|87
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|1:05:41
|88
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|1:07:14
|89
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:10:13
|90
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:10:14
|91
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:11:50
|92
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:11:54
|93
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:13
|94
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:13:26
|95
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:07
|96
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:14:19
|97
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:14:35
|98
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:38
|99
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:14:51
|100
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:14:52
|101
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:14:59
|102
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:15:51
|103
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:15:56
|104
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:16:14
|105
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:16:28
|106
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1:17:36
|107
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:19:25
|108
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:19:33
|109
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:19:41
|110
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:20:13
|111
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:20:27
|112
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:20:55
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:21:28
|114
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1:22:12
|115
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:23:06
|116
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:24:51
|117
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:25:06
|118
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:26:35
|119
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:30:58
|120
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:31:54
|121
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:15
|122
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:33:41
|123
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:35:08
|124
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:36:01
|125
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:35
|126
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:37:01
|127
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|1:37:28
|128
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:37:31
|129
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:37:48
|130
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:37:57
|131
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:38:10
|132
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:38:52
|133
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:39:14
|134
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:39:30
|135
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:39:33
|136
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:40:18
|137
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:40:24
|138
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:41:39
|139
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:42:12
|140
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:43:20
|141
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:43:59
|142
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44:18
|143
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:44:29
|144
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|1:47:13
|145
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:47:28
|146
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:47:53
|147
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:47:55
|148
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:48:01
|149
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:49:00
|150
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:49:21
|151
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|152
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:49:44
|153
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:49:49
|154
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:50:00
|155
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|1:50:19
|156
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|1:50:31
|157
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:50:43
|158
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|1:52:28
|159
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:52:54
|160
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:53:19
|161
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:54:41
|162
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:56:18
|163
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:56:50
|164
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:57:56
|165
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|2:02:06
|166
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|2:14:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|277
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|191
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|184
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|167
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|148
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|118
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|101
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|96
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|75
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|12
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|13
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|14
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|51
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|19
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|20
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|48
|21
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|46
|22
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|24
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|36
|27
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|29
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|30
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|31
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|32
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|29
|34
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|35
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|28
|36
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|37
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|28
|38
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|26
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|26
|40
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|25
|41
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|42
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|43
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|44
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|45
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|46
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|47
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|48
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|49
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|50
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|51
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|52
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|53
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|54
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|55
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|56
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|16
|57
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|58
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|15
|59
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15
|60
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|61
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|62
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|63
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|64
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|65
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|66
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|67
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|68
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|69
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|70
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|71
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|9
|72
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|73
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|74
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|7
|75
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|76
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|7
|77
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|78
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|79
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|80
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|81
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|82
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|6
|83
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|84
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|85
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|86
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|87
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|4
|88
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|89
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|90
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|91
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|92
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|93
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|94
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|95
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|96
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|97
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|98
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|99
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|100
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|101
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|-4
|102
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|-4
|103
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-4
|104
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|-6
|105
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-6
|106
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|5
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|8
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|13
|9
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|12
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|13
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|6
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|17
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|20
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|22
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|23
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|25
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|28
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|32
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|34
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|35
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|36
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|37
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|38
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|39
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|52:27:25
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:30
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:16
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:19
|5
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:59
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:12
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:43
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:48
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:48:02
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:49:05
|11
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:50:35
|12
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:53:30
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:54:39
|14
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:13:19
|15
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:35
|16
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:15:12
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:18:25
|18
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1:20:56
|19
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:25:19
|20
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:59
|21
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:32:25
|22
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:32
|23
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:40:23
|24
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:42:43
|25
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:48:05
|26
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:52:03
|27
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:53:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|157:27:18
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:19
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:10:22
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:01
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:47
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:10
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:48
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:33:58
|9
|EF Education First
|0:35:01
|10
|Team Ineos
|0:40:37
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:46:25
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:47:25
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:00:56
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:13:21
|15
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|1:20:15
|16
|CCC Team
|1:20:25
|17
|Dimension Data
|1:31:49
|18
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:40:10
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58:15
|20
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:04:56
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|2:21:43
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:58:50
