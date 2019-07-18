Trending

Tour de France: Simon Yates wins stage 12

Alaphilippe stays in yellow after first day in the Pyrenees

Image 1 of 49

Simon Yates wins stage 12 at the Tour de France

Simon Yates wins stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 49

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 49

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal have things under control in the peloton during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal have things under control in the peloton during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe in yellow during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe in yellow during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 49

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the front during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the front during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 49

Peter Sagan stretches his legs during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan stretches his legs during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 49

The Tour de France peloton in action during stage 12

The Tour de France peloton in action during stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 49

Simon Yates beats Pello Bilboa and Gregor Mühlberger to win stage 12 at the 2019 Tour de France

Simon Yates beats Pello Bilboa and Gregor Mühlberger to win stage 12 at the 2019 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 49

Mathias Frank sails through a corner during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Mathias Frank sails through a corner during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 49

Simon Clarke took a solo flyer during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Simon Clarke took a solo flyer during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 49

Matteo Trentin tries his luck in an escape during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin tries his luck in an escape during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 49

Simon Yates wins stage 12 at the Tour de France

Simon Yates wins stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 49

Simon Yates and Gregor Muhlberger ride to the finish of stage 12 at the Tour de France

Simon Yates and Gregor Muhlberger ride to the finish of stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 49

Simon Yates and Gregor Muhlberger ride to the finish of stage 12 at the Tour de France

Simon Yates and Gregor Muhlberger ride to the finish of stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 49

Stage 12 at the Tour de France

Stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 49

Simon Yates in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Simon Yates in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 49

Greg van Avermaet on the front during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Greg van Avermaet on the front during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 49

Simon Yates wins stage 12 at the Tour de France

Simon Yates wins stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 49

Warren Barguil on his way to sign-on before stage 12

Warren Barguil on his way to sign-on before stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 49

Elia Viviani takes up domestique work, driving the peloton on stage 12

Elia Viviani takes up domestique work, driving the peloton on stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 49

Dylan Teuns and Alexander Kristoff made the break on stage 12

Dylan Teuns and Alexander Kristoff made the break on stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 49

The Team Ineos train during stage 12

The Team Ineos train during stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 49

Rohan Dennis abandond during stage 12 of the Tour de France

Rohan Dennis abandond during stage 12 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 49

The break rides through the Pyrenees

The break rides through the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 49

Max Schachmann in the break on stage 12

Max Schachmann in the break on stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 49

The peloton during stage 12 of the Tour de France

The peloton during stage 12 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 49

Rohan Dennis and Vincenzo Nibali ride in the peloton during stage 12

Rohan Dennis and Vincenzo Nibali ride in the peloton during stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 49

Lilian Calmejane and Matteo Trentin were in the large break on stage 12

Lilian Calmejane and Matteo Trentin were in the large break on stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 49

Tim Wellens added to his mountain classification lead on the first Pyrenean stage

Tim Wellens added to his mountain classification lead on the first Pyrenean stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 49

The break races along a valley road on stage 12

The break races along a valley road on stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 49

Richie Porte rides in the peloton during stage 12

Richie Porte rides in the peloton during stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 49

Oliver Naesen made the break group on stage 12

Oliver Naesen made the break group on stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 49

A banged-up Nairo Quintana in the peloton on stage 12

A banged-up Nairo Quintana in the peloton on stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 49

Alejandro Valverde rides in the peloton on stage 12

Alejandro Valverde rides in the peloton on stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 49

The break pass through a town on the way to the Peyresourde

The break pass through a town on the way to the Peyresourde
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 49

Peter Sagan signs autographs for the fans before stage 12

Peter Sagan signs autographs for the fans before stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 49

Alaphilippe and Sagan shake hands before the start of stage 12

Alaphilippe and Sagan shake hands before the start of stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 49

The break on stage 12 of the Tour de France

The break on stage 12 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 49

Adam Yates rides to the start of stage 12 of the Tour de France

Adam Yates rides to the start of stage 12 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 49

Egan Bernal and Enric Mas chat before the start of stage 12

Egan Bernal and Enric Mas chat before the start of stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 49

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Team Ineos lead the peloton

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Team Ineos lead the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 49

Geraint Thomas in the Team Ineos paceline during stage 12

Geraint Thomas in the Team Ineos paceline during stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 49

Michael Matthews and Pello Bilbao lead the break on stage 12

Michael Matthews and Pello Bilbao lead the break on stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet and Edvald Boasson Hagen in the break

Greg Van Avermaet and Edvald Boasson Hagen in the break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 49

Alexander Kristoff and Oliver Naesen made the large breakaway group

Alexander Kristoff and Oliver Naesen made the large breakaway group
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 49

Romain Bardet is interviewed before the start of stage 12

Romain Bardet is interviewed before the start of stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 49

Pello Bilbao and Sonny Colbrelli ride at the front of the break

Pello Bilbao and Sonny Colbrelli ride at the front of the break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 49

Peter Sagan was in the break seeking more points for his green jersey battle

Peter Sagan was in the break seeking more points for his green jersey battle
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 49 of 49

Simon Yates in the break on stage 12 of the Tour de France

Simon Yates in the break on stage 12 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 12 of the Tour de France in Bagnères-de-Bigorre, outsprinting Pello Bilbao (Astana Pro Team) and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) after the trio had emerged from an initial 42-man break group after attacking the final climb of Horquette d'Ancizan.

Related Articles

Tour de France 2019 stage 12 finish line quotes

It was Yates who launched the decisive attack, four kilometres from the summit of the climb, bridging across to teammate Matteo Trentin. Mühlberger followed, while Bilbao chased, making the catch on the descent.

The three leaders worked well on the run-in to ensure their lead was safe from the chase group, only starting to play games in the final kilometre. Bilbao led the way, before Mühlberger took the front with 500 metres to race. Yates launched the sprint first, outwitting and outpacing his companions around the final turn and holding on to take the win.

"So far I've been saving energy until we got here in the mountains," said Yates after the finish. "This was my first chance to try something. Normally I'd be back in the peloton helping Adam, but today I had my own change and I grabbed it with both hands.

"I wasn't very confident of beating either of them, but I just knew from the directors in the car that I needed to be in front coming around the last corner, so I made sure to do that and luckily I held on to win.

"My main priority here is to help Adam. Today was one of my chances to get up the road. We're having a fantastic Tour, and long may it continue."

The peloton crossed the line almost ten minutes down, with no action among the general classification contenders ahead of Friday's Pau time trial.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retains the yellow jersey, while Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) both made the break of the day to extend their polka dot and green jersey leads.

How it unfolded

After 11 days of racing, the Tour de France finally hit the major mountains and the Pyrenees. The Cole de Peyresourde (13km at 6.9 per cent) and Hourquette d'Ancizan (9.9km at 7.7 per cent) lay in wait for the peloton before a downhill finish into Bagnères-de-Bigorre. A warm start in Toulouse was forecast to give way to rain and mist on top of the day's two first-category mountains.

Attacks flew in the early kilometres, with a huge fight to get into the break on the first Pyrenean test of the race. Green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was among the more active riders, keen to be at the front of the race for the intermediate sprint at the base of the Peyresourde, 120 kilometres in to the stage.

The first hour was covered at a brutal pace of 50kph, which eventually resulted in a mammoth break of 42 riders getting away. Sagan was there, along with green jersey contenders Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb).

Other notable names in the break included winner at La Planche des Belles Filles, Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Max Schachmann, Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pello Bilbao (Astana), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Simon Clarke (EF Education First), Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Énergie), Mathias Frank, (AG2R La Mondiale), Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb), Tiesj Benoot and polka dot jersey wearer Tim Wellens (both Lotto Soudal).

Team Ineos, Groupama-FDJ and Katusha-Alpecin were the only teams not represented in the break, though Mads Würtz Schmidt did attempt to do so for the Swiss team.

Wellens inevitably led the way over the first climb of the day, the fourth-category Côte de Montoulieu-Saint Bernard, 62.5 kilometres into the stage. Almost five minutes further back, Ineos and Deceuninck-QuickStep controlled the peloton.

There was precious little action on the flat roads that followed, save for the abandons of Dimension Data's Giacomo Nizzolo, who crashed hard on stage 11, and Bahrain-Merida's Rohan Dennis, who was on the attack earlier in the day.

At the intermediate sprint in Bagnères-de-Luchon, Sagan took the points after a stellar lead out by teammate Daniel Oss. Colbrelli took second ahead of Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates). Matthews didn't pick up any points, a sign perhaps that his challenge for green is already over.

Colbrelli kept it going as the break hit the Peyresourde, while his fellow sprinters sat up, their job for the day over and done with. He didn't last long out front though, with Calmejane going on the attack for the second day in a row on the lower slopes of the climb.

Reaching the higher slopes of the climb, the Frenchman built a gap of 50 seconds over the rest of the break, while the peloton knocked it off somewhat, dropping to 6:30 behind. Wellens would not be denied his points at the top though, catching and then sprinting past Calmejane at the summit to grab an additional ten mountain points.

Clarke, who had gone across the gap with Wellens, pushed on down the descent, opening a gap on the rest of the break. By the time he reached the base of Horquette d'Ancizan, he was a minute up the road.

Attacks flew from the break on the day's final climb. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) led the way, catching Clarke to make it two versatile sprinters out front five kilometres from the top.

Clarke dropped under Trentin's pace, and soon the European champion was joined by Simon Yates, who brought Mühlberger with him. 33 kilometres from the finish, Trentin was dropped by his own teammate, while further back it was Bilbao who led the chase.

Yates was first over the top, followed by Mühlberger, while Bilbao followed metres behind. The remainder of the break crossed the summit 50 seconds behind, while the peloton was over eight minutes down the road.

On the descent, Bilbao made it a trio out front, and with a sizeable gap to the chasers, it would be those three riders contesting the stage victory. Further back, the disorganised chase group only swelled as dropped riders caught back on.

No trouble for the front trio, then, who were working well together until they began the fight for the win in the final kilometre. Yates, who had to win after dropping his faster-finishing teammate on the Horquette d'Ancizan, duly delivered the goods, perfectly judging the closing metres to deliver his third victory of 2019.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4:57:53
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
3Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
8Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
14Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
16Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:01:33
19Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:13
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
21Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
22Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:09:35
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
26Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
28Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
29Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
30Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
31Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
32Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
33Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
34Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
35Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
37Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
38Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
39Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
40Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
41David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
42Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
44Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
45Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
47Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
48Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
49Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
51Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
54Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
55Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
56Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
57Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
58Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
60Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
61Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
63Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
64Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
65Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
66Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
67Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
68Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
69Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
70Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
71Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
72Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
74Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
75Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
76Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
77Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
78Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
79Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
80Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
81Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
82Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
83Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
84Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
85Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
86Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
87George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
88Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
89Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
90Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
91Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:30
92Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
94Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
95Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
96Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:58
97Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
98Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
99Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
101Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
102Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
103Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
104Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
105Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
107Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
108Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
109Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
110Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
111Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
112Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
113Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
114Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
115José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
116Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
117Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
118Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
119Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
120Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
121Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
123Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
124Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
125Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
126Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
127Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
128Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
131Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:19:09
132Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:20:56
133Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
134Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
135William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
136Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
137Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
138Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
139Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
140Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
141Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:24:41
143Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:32
144Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
145Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
146Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
147Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
148Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
149Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:34
150André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
151Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
152Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
153Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
154Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
155Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
156Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
157Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
158Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
159Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
160Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
161Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
162Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
163Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
164Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
165Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
166Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFRohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
DNSJasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Bagnères-De-Luchon km. 130.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida17
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates15
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo13
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
6Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb10
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits8
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb7
10Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First6
11Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First5
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
13Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3
14Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2
15Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - D935 Bagnères-De-Bigorre km. 209.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott30pts
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
3Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe22
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott15
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale13
8Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First9
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo7
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team6
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida5
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team4
14Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Montoulieu-Saint-Bernard km. 62.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 - Col De Peyresourde (1 569 M) km. 146
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team8
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
5Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First2
6Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Hourquette D'Ancizan (1 564 M) km. 179
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team4
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4:57:53
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:09:35
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
6Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:58
12Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
13Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
14Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
16Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:19:09
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:20:56
19Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
20Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:24:41
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:25:32
22Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
23Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:26:34
24Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
25Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
27Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale14:58:03
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:39
3Mitchelton-Scott
4Trek-Segafredo0:08:07
5CCC Team
6EF Education First0:11:52
7Astana Pro Team0:14:46
8UAE Team Emirates0:16:14
9Team Sunweb
10Movistar Team0:19:59
11Cofidis Solutions Credits
12Dimension Data0:22:14
13Team Ineos0:24:21
14Deceuninck-QuickStep
15Groupama-FDJ
16Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
17Team Arkea-Samsic
18Team Jumbo-Visma
19Total Direct Energie
20Bahrain-Merida0:25:37
21Lotto Soudal0:28:04
22Katusha-Alpecin0:43:07

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep52:26:09
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:12
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:01:16
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:27
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:45
6Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:46
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:47
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:04
9Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:09
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:33
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:46
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:03:18
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:20
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:22
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:26
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:03:28
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:42
19Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:03:59
20Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:15
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:25
22David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:32
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:34
24Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:57
25Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:05:59
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:06:18
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:09:50
28George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:20
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:47
30Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:14:35
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:14:36
32Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:45
33Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:59
34Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:19:39
35Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:21:17
36Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:00
37Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:22:41
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:06
39Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:23:08
40Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:24:53
41Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:10
42Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:15
43Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:59
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:26:03
45Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:28
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:26:43
47Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:59
48Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:29:27
49Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:29:57
50Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:30:06
51Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:30:54
52Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:31:47
53Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:32:58
54Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:33:21
55Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:33:59
56Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:04
57Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:36:06
58Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:25
59Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:24
60Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:38:13
61Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:39:07
62Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:39:54
63Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:40:37
64Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:43:11
65Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:43:29
66Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:45:05
67Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:45:06
68Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:46:30
69Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:48:03
70Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:48:29
71Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:49:18
72Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:50:21
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:50:53
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:50:59
75Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:51:20
76Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:51:51
77Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:54:14
78Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:54:46
79Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:55:55
80Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:56:47
81Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:56:52
82Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:12
83Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:58:25
84Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:58:26
85Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:59:09
86Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1:04:40
87Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert1:05:41
88Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team1:07:14
89Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:10:13
90Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1:10:14
91Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:11:50
92Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:11:54
93Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:13:13
94Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:13:26
95Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team1:14:07
96Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:14:19
97Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:14:35
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:38
99Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:14:51
100Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:14:52
101Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:14:59
102Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:15:51
103Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:15:56
104Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:16:14
105Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:16:28
106Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1:17:36
107Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:19:25
108Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:19:33
109Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:19:41
110Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:20:13
111Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:20:27
112Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:20:55
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:21:28
114Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1:22:12
115Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1:23:06
116Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos1:24:51
117Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:25:06
118Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:26:35
119Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:30:58
120Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:31:54
121Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:15
122Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:33:41
123Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:35:08
124Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:36:01
125Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:36:35
126Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:37:01
127Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team1:37:28
128Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:37:31
129Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:37:48
130José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:37:57
131Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:38:10
132Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:38:52
133Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:39:14
134Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:39:30
135Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:39:33
136Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1:40:18
137Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1:40:24
138Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:41:39
139Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:42:12
140Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:43:20
141Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1:43:59
142Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:44:18
143William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:44:29
144Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie1:47:13
145Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:47:28
146Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:47:53
147Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:47:55
148Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:48:01
149Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:49:00
150Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1:49:21
151Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
152Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:49:44
153Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:49:49
154Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:50:00
155Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data1:50:19
156André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic1:50:31
157Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin1:50:43
158Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First1:52:28
159Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:52:54
160Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:53:19
161Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:54:41
162Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:56:18
163Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1:56:50
164Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:57:56
165Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First2:02:06
166Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert2:14:35

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe277pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida191
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep184
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb167
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal148
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo132
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott118
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team101
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma96
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep75
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal68
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma67
13Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma64
14Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale64
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates63
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal61
17Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First51
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert51
19Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
20Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits48
21Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert46
22Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott43
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ43
24Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin41
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
26Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team36
27Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida35
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic35
29Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe35
30Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
31Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida31
32Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott30
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos29
34Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team29
35Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data28
36Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
37André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic28
38Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie26
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb26
40Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos25
41Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo25
42Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep25
43Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe22
44Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
45Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb22
46Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe21
47Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
48Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20
49Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
50Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
51Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb20
52Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo19
53Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
54Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits17
55Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert17
56Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits16
57Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin16
58Ben King (USA) Dimension Data15
59Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie15
60Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team14
61Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
62Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team13
63Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
64Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
65Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
66Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
67Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
68Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team9
69Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
70Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
71Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie9
72Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma9
73Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
74Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic7
75Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
76Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie7
77Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
78Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
79Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team6
80Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
81Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
82Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First6
83Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo5
84Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
85Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
86Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
87Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First4
88Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
89Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
90Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
91Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
92Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
94Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
95Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
96David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
97Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
98Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
99Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
100William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
101Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-4
102Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team-4
103Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep-4
104George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma-6
105Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-6
106Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal54pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal37
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
5Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team13
9Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
10Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott10
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
13Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
15Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First6
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos4
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
20Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
23Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
25Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
28Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1
31Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
32Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1
35Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
36Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1
37Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
38Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
39Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos52:27:25
2Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:30
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:16
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:13:19
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:59
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:12
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:43
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:48
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:48:02
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:49:05
11Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:50:35
12Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:53:30
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:54:39
14Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:13:19
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:35
16Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:15:12
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:18:25
18Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1:20:56
19Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:25:19
20Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:59
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:32:25
22Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:36:32
23Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:40:23
24Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1:42:43
25Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1:48:05
26Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:52:03
27Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:53:25

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo157:27:18
2AG2R La Mondiale0:09:19
3Movistar Team0:10:22
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:01
5Mitchelton-Scott0:12:47
6UAE Team Emirates0:30:10
7Groupama-FDJ0:33:48
8Team Jumbo-Visma0:33:58
9EF Education First0:35:01
10Team Ineos0:40:37
11Team Sunweb0:46:25
12Astana Pro Team0:47:25
13Bahrain-Merida1:00:56
14Deceuninck-QuickStep1:13:21
15Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team1:20:15
16CCC Team1:20:25
17Dimension Data1:31:49
18Team Arkea-Samsic1:40:10
19Lotto Soudal1:58:15
20Cofidis Solutions Credits2:04:56
21Total Direct Energie2:21:43
22Katusha-Alpecin2:58:50

Latest on Cyclingnews