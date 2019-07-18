Image 1 of 49 Simon Yates wins stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 49 Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 49 Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal have things under control in the peloton during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 49 Julian Alaphilippe in yellow during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 49 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the front during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 49 Peter Sagan stretches his legs during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 49 The Tour de France peloton in action during stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 49 Simon Yates beats Pello Bilboa and Gregor Mühlberger to win stage 12 at the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 49 Mathias Frank sails through a corner during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 49 Simon Clarke took a solo flyer during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 49 Matteo Trentin tries his luck in an escape during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 49 Simon Yates wins stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 49 Simon Yates and Gregor Muhlberger ride to the finish of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 49 Simon Yates and Gregor Muhlberger ride to the finish of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 49 Stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 49 Simon Yates in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 49 Greg van Avermaet on the front during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 49 Simon Yates wins stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 49 Warren Barguil on his way to sign-on before stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 49 Elia Viviani takes up domestique work, driving the peloton on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 49 Dylan Teuns and Alexander Kristoff made the break on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 49 The Team Ineos train during stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 49 Rohan Dennis abandond during stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 49 The break rides through the Pyrenees (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 49 Max Schachmann in the break on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 49 The peloton during stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 49 Rohan Dennis and Vincenzo Nibali ride in the peloton during stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 49 Lilian Calmejane and Matteo Trentin were in the large break on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 49 Tim Wellens added to his mountain classification lead on the first Pyrenean stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 49 The break races along a valley road on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 49 Richie Porte rides in the peloton during stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 49 Oliver Naesen made the break group on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 49 A banged-up Nairo Quintana in the peloton on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 49 Alejandro Valverde rides in the peloton on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 49 The break pass through a town on the way to the Peyresourde (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 49 Peter Sagan signs autographs for the fans before stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 49 Alaphilippe and Sagan shake hands before the start of stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 49 The break on stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 49 Adam Yates rides to the start of stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 49 Egan Bernal and Enric Mas chat before the start of stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 49 Deceuninck-QuickStep and Team Ineos lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 49 Geraint Thomas in the Team Ineos paceline during stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 49 Michael Matthews and Pello Bilbao lead the break on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 49 Greg Van Avermaet and Edvald Boasson Hagen in the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 49 Alexander Kristoff and Oliver Naesen made the large breakaway group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 49 Romain Bardet is interviewed before the start of stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 47 of 49 Pello Bilbao and Sonny Colbrelli ride at the front of the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 48 of 49 Peter Sagan was in the break seeking more points for his green jersey battle (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 49 of 49 Simon Yates in the break on stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 12 of the Tour de France in Bagnères-de-Bigorre, outsprinting Pello Bilbao (Astana Pro Team) and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) after the trio had emerged from an initial 42-man break group after attacking the final climb of Horquette d'Ancizan.

Related Articles Tour de France 2019 stage 12 finish line quotes

It was Yates who launched the decisive attack, four kilometres from the summit of the climb, bridging across to teammate Matteo Trentin. Mühlberger followed, while Bilbao chased, making the catch on the descent.

The three leaders worked well on the run-in to ensure their lead was safe from the chase group, only starting to play games in the final kilometre. Bilbao led the way, before Mühlberger took the front with 500 metres to race. Yates launched the sprint first, outwitting and outpacing his companions around the final turn and holding on to take the win.

"So far I've been saving energy until we got here in the mountains," said Yates after the finish. "This was my first chance to try something. Normally I'd be back in the peloton helping Adam, but today I had my own change and I grabbed it with both hands.

"I wasn't very confident of beating either of them, but I just knew from the directors in the car that I needed to be in front coming around the last corner, so I made sure to do that and luckily I held on to win.

"My main priority here is to help Adam. Today was one of my chances to get up the road. We're having a fantastic Tour, and long may it continue."

The peloton crossed the line almost ten minutes down, with no action among the general classification contenders ahead of Friday's Pau time trial.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retains the yellow jersey, while Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) both made the break of the day to extend their polka dot and green jersey leads.

How it unfolded

After 11 days of racing, the Tour de France finally hit the major mountains and the Pyrenees. The Cole de Peyresourde (13km at 6.9 per cent) and Hourquette d'Ancizan (9.9km at 7.7 per cent) lay in wait for the peloton before a downhill finish into Bagnères-de-Bigorre. A warm start in Toulouse was forecast to give way to rain and mist on top of the day's two first-category mountains.

Attacks flew in the early kilometres, with a huge fight to get into the break on the first Pyrenean test of the race. Green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was among the more active riders, keen to be at the front of the race for the intermediate sprint at the base of the Peyresourde, 120 kilometres in to the stage.

The first hour was covered at a brutal pace of 50kph, which eventually resulted in a mammoth break of 42 riders getting away. Sagan was there, along with green jersey contenders Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb).

Other notable names in the break included winner at La Planche des Belles Filles, Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Max Schachmann, Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pello Bilbao (Astana), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Simon Clarke (EF Education First), Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Énergie), Mathias Frank, (AG2R La Mondiale), Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb), Tiesj Benoot and polka dot jersey wearer Tim Wellens (both Lotto Soudal).

Team Ineos, Groupama-FDJ and Katusha-Alpecin were the only teams not represented in the break, though Mads Würtz Schmidt did attempt to do so for the Swiss team.

Wellens inevitably led the way over the first climb of the day, the fourth-category Côte de Montoulieu-Saint Bernard, 62.5 kilometres into the stage. Almost five minutes further back, Ineos and Deceuninck-QuickStep controlled the peloton.

There was precious little action on the flat roads that followed, save for the abandons of Dimension Data's Giacomo Nizzolo, who crashed hard on stage 11, and Bahrain-Merida's Rohan Dennis, who was on the attack earlier in the day.

At the intermediate sprint in Bagnères-de-Luchon, Sagan took the points after a stellar lead out by teammate Daniel Oss. Colbrelli took second ahead of Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates). Matthews didn't pick up any points, a sign perhaps that his challenge for green is already over.

Colbrelli kept it going as the break hit the Peyresourde, while his fellow sprinters sat up, their job for the day over and done with. He didn't last long out front though, with Calmejane going on the attack for the second day in a row on the lower slopes of the climb.

Reaching the higher slopes of the climb, the Frenchman built a gap of 50 seconds over the rest of the break, while the peloton knocked it off somewhat, dropping to 6:30 behind. Wellens would not be denied his points at the top though, catching and then sprinting past Calmejane at the summit to grab an additional ten mountain points.

Clarke, who had gone across the gap with Wellens, pushed on down the descent, opening a gap on the rest of the break. By the time he reached the base of Horquette d'Ancizan, he was a minute up the road.

Attacks flew from the break on the day's final climb. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) led the way, catching Clarke to make it two versatile sprinters out front five kilometres from the top.

Clarke dropped under Trentin's pace, and soon the European champion was joined by Simon Yates, who brought Mühlberger with him. 33 kilometres from the finish, Trentin was dropped by his own teammate, while further back it was Bilbao who led the chase.

Yates was first over the top, followed by Mühlberger, while Bilbao followed metres behind. The remainder of the break crossed the summit 50 seconds behind, while the peloton was over eight minutes down the road.

On the descent, Bilbao made it a trio out front, and with a sizeable gap to the chasers, it would be those three riders contesting the stage victory. Further back, the disorganised chase group only swelled as dropped riders caught back on.

No trouble for the front trio, then, who were working well together until they began the fight for the win in the final kilometre. Yates, who had to win after dropping his faster-finishing teammate on the Horquette d'Ancizan, duly delivered the goods, perfectly judging the closing metres to deliver his third victory of 2019.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4:57:53 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 16 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:01:33 19 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:13 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 21 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 22 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:09:35 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 28 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 29 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 30 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 34 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 35 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 38 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 39 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 40 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 41 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 45 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 47 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 48 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 49 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 51 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 54 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 55 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 56 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 57 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 58 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 60 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 61 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 63 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 64 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 65 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 66 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 67 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 70 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 71 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 72 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 75 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 76 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 77 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 78 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 79 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 80 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 81 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 82 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 83 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 84 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 85 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 86 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 87 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 88 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 89 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 90 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 91 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:30 92 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 94 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 95 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:58 97 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 98 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 99 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 100 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 101 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 103 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 104 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 105 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 107 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 108 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 109 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 110 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 111 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 112 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 113 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 114 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 115 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 116 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 117 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 118 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 119 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 120 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 121 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 123 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 124 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 125 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 126 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 127 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 128 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 131 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:19:09 132 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:56 133 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 134 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 135 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 136 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 137 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 138 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 139 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 140 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:24:41 143 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:32 144 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 145 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 146 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 147 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 148 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 149 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:34 150 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 151 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 152 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 153 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 154 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 155 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 156 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 157 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 158 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 159 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 160 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 161 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 162 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 163 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 164 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 165 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 166 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida DNS Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates DNF Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Bagnères-De-Luchon km. 130.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 15 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 6 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 10 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 6 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 5 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 2 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - D935 Bagnères-De-Bigorre km. 209.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 30 pts 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 3 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 15 7 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 13 8 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 9 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 6 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 5 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 4 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Montoulieu-Saint-Bernard km. 62.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Col De Peyresourde (1 569 M) km. 146 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 8 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 2 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Hourquette D'Ancizan (1 564 M) km. 179 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 pts 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 4 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:57:53 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:09:35 5 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:58 12 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 14 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:19:09 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:56 19 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:24:41 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:25:32 22 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 23 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:34 24 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 25 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 27 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 14:58:03 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:39 3 Mitchelton-Scott 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:08:07 5 CCC Team 6 EF Education First 0:11:52 7 Astana Pro Team 0:14:46 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:16:14 9 Team Sunweb 10 Movistar Team 0:19:59 11 Cofidis Solutions Credits 12 Dimension Data 0:22:14 13 Team Ineos 0:24:21 14 Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 Groupama-FDJ 16 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 17 Team Arkea-Samsic 18 Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Total Direct Energie 20 Bahrain-Merida 0:25:37 21 Lotto Soudal 0:28:04 22 Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:07

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 52:26:09 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:12 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:01:16 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:27 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:46 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:47 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:04 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:09 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:33 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:46 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:03:18 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:20 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:22 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:26 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:03:28 18 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:42 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:59 20 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:15 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:25 22 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:32 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:34 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:57 25 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:59 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:06:18 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:09:50 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:20 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:47 30 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:35 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:36 32 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:45 33 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:59 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:39 35 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:17 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:00 37 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:22:41 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:06 39 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:23:08 40 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:24:53 41 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:10 42 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:15 43 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:59 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:03 45 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:28 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:43 47 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:59 48 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:27 49 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:57 50 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:30:06 51 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:30:54 52 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:47 53 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:32:58 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:33:21 55 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:33:59 56 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:04 57 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:36:06 58 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:25 59 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:24 60 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:38:13 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:39:07 62 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:54 63 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:37 64 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:43:11 65 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:43:29 66 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:45:05 67 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:45:06 68 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:46:30 69 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:48:03 70 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:48:29 71 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:49:18 72 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:50:21 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:50:53 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:50:59 75 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:51:20 76 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:51:51 77 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:54:14 78 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:54:46 79 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:55:55 80 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:56:47 81 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:56:52 82 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:12 83 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:58:25 84 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:58:26 85 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:59:09 86 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1:04:40 87 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 1:05:41 88 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 1:07:14 89 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:10:13 90 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:10:14 91 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:11:50 92 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:11:54 93 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:13:13 94 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:13:26 95 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 1:14:07 96 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:14:19 97 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:14:35 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:38 99 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:14:51 100 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:14:52 101 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:14:59 102 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:15:51 103 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:15:56 104 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:16:14 105 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:16:28 106 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1:17:36 107 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:19:25 108 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:19:33 109 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:41 110 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:20:13 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:27 112 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:20:55 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:21:28 114 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1:22:12 115 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:23:06 116 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 1:24:51 117 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:25:06 118 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:26:35 119 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:30:58 120 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:31:54 121 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:15 122 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:33:41 123 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:35:08 124 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:36:01 125 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:36:35 126 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:37:01 127 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 1:37:28 128 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:37:31 129 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:37:48 130 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:37:57 131 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:38:10 132 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:38:52 133 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:39:14 134 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:39:30 135 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:33 136 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1:40:18 137 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1:40:24 138 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:41:39 139 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:42:12 140 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:43:20 141 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:43:59 142 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:44:18 143 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:44:29 144 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 1:47:13 145 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:47:28 146 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:47:53 147 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:47:55 148 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:48:01 149 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:49:00 150 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:49:21 151 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 152 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:49:44 153 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:49:49 154 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:50:00 155 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 1:50:19 156 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 1:50:31 157 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 1:50:43 158 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 1:52:28 159 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:52:54 160 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:53:19 161 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:54:41 162 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:56:18 163 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:56:50 164 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:57:56 165 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 2:02:06 166 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 2:14:35

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 277 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 191 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 184 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 167 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 148 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 132 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 118 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 101 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 96 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 75 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 12 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 67 13 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 14 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 63 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 51 18 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 51 19 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 20 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 48 21 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 46 22 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 43 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 43 24 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 41 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 26 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 36 27 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 35 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 35 29 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 30 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 31 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 32 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 30 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 29 34 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 35 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 28 36 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 37 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 28 38 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 26 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 26 40 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 25 41 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 42 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 43 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 44 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 45 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 46 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 47 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 48 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 49 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 50 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 51 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 52 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 19 53 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 54 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 55 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 56 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 16 57 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 16 58 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 15 59 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15 60 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 14 61 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 62 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 63 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 64 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 65 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 66 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 67 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 68 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 9 69 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 70 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 71 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 9 72 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 73 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 74 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 7 75 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 76 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 7 77 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 78 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 79 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 80 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 81 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 82 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 6 83 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 5 84 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 85 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 86 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 87 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 4 88 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 89 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 90 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 91 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 92 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 94 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 95 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 96 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 97 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 98 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 99 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 100 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 101 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -4 102 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team -4 103 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep -4 104 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma -6 105 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -6 106 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 5 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 8 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 13 9 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 10 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 13 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 6 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 4 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 20 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 21 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 23 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 25 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 28 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 31 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 32 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1 35 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 36 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 37 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 38 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 39 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 52:27:25 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:30 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:16 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:19 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:59 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:12 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27:43 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:48 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:48:02 10 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:49:05 11 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:50:35 12 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:53:30 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:54:39 14 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:13:19 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:35 16 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:15:12 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:18:25 18 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1:20:56 19 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:25:19 20 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:59 21 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:32:25 22 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:36:32 23 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:40:23 24 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:42:43 25 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:48:05 26 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:52:03 27 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:53:25