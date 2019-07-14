Trending

Tour de France: Impey wins stage 9 in Brioude

Alaphilippe continues in race lead

Image 1 of 36

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 36

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium after winning stage 9 of the Tour de France

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium after winning stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 36

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) leads the break on stage 9 of the Tour de France

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) leads the break on stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 36

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 of the Tour de France

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 36

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 of the Tour de France

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 36

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in yellow at the Tour de France on Bastille Day

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in yellow at the Tour de France on Bastille Day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 36

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) in the white jersey

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 36

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in yellow at the Tour de France on Bastille Day

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in yellow at the Tour de France on Bastille Day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 36

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) in green at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) in green at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 36

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) at the Tour de France

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 36

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 36

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 36

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 36

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 36

Julian Alaphilippe in the yellow jersey

Julian Alaphilippe in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 36

World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 36

Stage 9 of the Tour de France

Stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 36

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) in no man's land

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) in no man's land
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 36

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 36

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) in the escape

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) in the escape
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 36

Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic)

Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 36

The breakaway on stage 9

The breakaway on stage 9
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 36

Simon Clarke (EF Education First)

Simon Clarke (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 36

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb)

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 36

The jersey holders at the start: Tim Wellens, Julian Alaphilippe, Peter Sagan and Giulio Ciccone

The jersey holders at the start: Tim Wellens, Julian Alaphilippe, Peter Sagan and Giulio Ciccone
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 36

Geraint Thomas and Michael Woods at the start

Geraint Thomas and Michael Woods at the start
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 36

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 36

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 36

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First)

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 36

Warren Barguil, French champion

Warren Barguil, French champion
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 36

Best young rider Giulio Ciccone

Best young rider Giulio Ciccone
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 36

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 36

Julian Alaphilippe in the maillot jaune

Julian Alaphilippe in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The start of stage 10

The start of stage 10

The start of stage 10
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The start of stage 10

The start of stage 10

The start of stage 10
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 36

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) at the head of the breakaway

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) at the head of the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed victory on stage 9 of the Tour de France after a cool, calm and collected performance that culminated in a two-man sprint against Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal). The two broke away from a large escape group that had built up a lead over the peloton, with Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Merida), also from the breakaway, coming in third a few seconds later.

Impey made several important moves in the stage finale, the first of which came when he accelerated away from a chase group in order to bridge up to Benoot and Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb) on the final climb. When Benoot then attacked in the closing stages on a small rise, the South African was immediately on the Lotto-Soudal rider's wheel, as Roche began to falter.

The two leaders built up a 15 second lead as they raced towards the finish, with Impey doing the majority of the work. Clearly the faster of the two, the Mitchelton-Scott rider was intent on making sure that several sprinters remained out of contention, and he even moved to the front inside the final kilometre. There was a token effort from Benoot in the sprint but he quickly faded when the two-time Tour Down Under winner kicked for the line. The win marked South Africa's first stage win in 12 years.

"It's pretty much for me, from the Tour de France perspective, it's something that I was really missing. It's the seventh time I'm riding the Tour de France and have been in a number of breakaways, to finally nail it today – it's a dream come true. I really don't have any words," Impey said at the finish.

"It was a stage I'd kind of marked for a breakaway. Yesterday, also obviously, but unfortunately the break went away straightaway. Today we were pretty active – Luke and them were active in the start. I just kind of found the lucky move. I didn't have to do too much to get in there. We all worked really well together. I just believed in myself. Played it quite smart there in the end, I think. I knew I had to get to Tiesj and them on the final climb.

"I've been imagining that emotion on the finish line for a long time, so it's fantastic to win at this level. The last Tour de France stage victory for South Africa I think was Robbie Hunter in 2007. It's been a long time between drinks - to win on Bastille Day, that's fantastic. That's a magic memory.

"This is a dream come true. Something I've really wanted to do. It's so difficult at this level. When the stars all line up, I can't be any prouder. It's fantastic. I know South Africa will be cheering and my family, too, they've supported me all the way through this."

The early 15-man breakaway formed early in the race and held a 10-minute lead much of the day. The gap ballooned up to 14 minutes near the end. Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) put in a strong effort to get away on the approach to the final climb, but was caught by Benoot and Roche on the lower slopes. When Impey made contact with the leaders it was clear that the win would be come from those riders.

Back in the main field there was an attack by home-favourite Romain Bardet on Bastille Day but the Frenchman was marked by Team Ineos. Overnight leader Julian Alaphillipe retained his yellow jersey for another day.

How it unfolded

Stage 9 of the Tour de France started with a bang as fireworks saw off the peloton and Frenchman in yellow on Bastille Day.

Yoan Offredo (Wanty-Gobert), who is ill and straggled in nearly half an hour down yesterday, continued his bad luck by crashing into some road furniture in the neutral section. He gamely got back on his bike, hoping to survive until Tuesday's rest day.

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) was the first to make a serious break attempt, but was pulled back.

Another crash had a more serious outcome. Alessandro De Marchi (CCC), who featured in the stage 8 break group, crashed early on, and was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

After yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) made a brief break attempt, Edvald Boasson Hagen made a more successful move. A large group formed and took off down the road.

The group consisted of Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Ivan Garcia Cortina and Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma), Simon Clarke (EF Education First), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Tiejs Benoot (Lotto Soudal), Romain Sicard (Total Direct Energie), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic).

Marc Soler (Movistar) made the late decision to join the group, as did Rui Costa (UAE Emirates). Roughly 35km into the the stage, Soler caught the group. Rui Costa made it to within 25 seconds but then started losing ground before giving up his effort and starting the long wait for the peloton – at that point already over nine minutes back.

The highest GC ranked rider in the group was Roche, at 23 minutes down, allowing Deceuninck-Quickstep the luxury of taking it easy on the day as the gap moved out to 10:30.

The cat 3 Cote des Guillaumanches fater 108km saw the first cracks form in the large break group. It all came back together, but the trend continued. With 41km to go, Pöstlberger attacked, and slowly built up a lead over his former companions, while the peloton was now 11 minutes back.

The 14 riders in the now-chase group seemed reluctant to chase, but finally put on an organised effort when the gap hit 30 seconds, with some 33km to go.

It was to no avail, though, as Pöstlberger moved away. Behind them all – way behind – the peloton hit the 13-minute-down mark.

With about 23km to go, the chase group split roughly in half in its effort to finally reel in the Austrian. Roche, Soler, Stuyven, Impey, Benoot, Tratnik and Naesen were able to make good time with a smaller group and moved up on Pöstlberger. The gap to the peloton was by now over 14 minutes.

The final hurdle of the day was the cat. 3 Cote de Saint-Just, which topped out only 13 km from the finish line. The seven chasers' work paid off and they caught Pöstlberger with 15.2km to go. Roche, who had done much of the lead work, again moved to the front, while Pöstlberger dropped off the back, as did Soler.

Roche and Benoot took off together, with Tratnik in pursuit, nearly catching them just before the top, but failing to hook up. Impey was more successful, after a strong pull to move up, and the trio went over the top together.

Benoot made a move with 8.2km to go, with Impey going with him and Roche was unable to answer. Benoot was left floundering for an answer a few kilometers later when Impey opened his sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott4:03:12
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:10
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:00:14
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
8Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:50
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:02:42
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:02:46
13Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:26
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:07:24
15Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
16Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:16:25
17Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
18Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
22Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
24Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
25David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
29Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
30Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
31Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
33Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
34Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
35Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
37Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
38Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
39Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
40Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
43Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
47Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
48Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
49Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
50Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
52Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
53Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
54Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
55Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
56Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
57Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
59Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
60Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
61Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
62Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
63Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
65George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
66Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
69Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
70Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
71Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
73Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
74Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:52
75Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
76Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
77Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:03
78Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
80Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
82Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
83Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
84Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
85José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
86Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
87Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
89Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
90Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
91Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
92Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
93Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
94Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
95William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
96Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
97Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
99Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
101Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
102Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
103Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
104Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
105Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
106Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
107Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
108Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
109Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
110Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
111Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
112Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
113Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
114Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
115Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
116Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
117Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
118Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
119André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
120Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
121Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
122Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
123Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
124Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
125Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
126Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
128Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
129Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
130Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
131Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
132Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
133Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
134Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
136Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:21:22
138Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
139Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
140Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
141Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
142Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
143Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
144Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
145Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
146Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
147Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
148Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
149Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
150Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
151Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
152Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
153Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
154Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
155Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
156Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
157Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
158Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
159Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
160Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
161Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
162Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
163Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
164Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
165Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
166Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
167Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
168Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
169Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
170Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
171Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAlessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team

Sprint 1 - Arlanc km. 92
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data20pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo17
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic15
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott13
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb9
8Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First8
9Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma5
12Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
13Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie2
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott30pts
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida22
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale19
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo17
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb15
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team13
8Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida11
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First9
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic7
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits6
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie5
13Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3
15Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2

Mountain 1 - Mur D'Aurec-Sur-Loire (Cat. 1) km. 36.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott6
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 2 - Côte Des Guillaumanches (Cat. 3) km. 106
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott2pts
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Saint-Just (Cat. 3) km. 157.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott2pts
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:03:12
2Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:50
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:16:25
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
9Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
10Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
12Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:19:03
14Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
16Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
21Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
23Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:21:22
24Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
25Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
27Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida12:28:01
2Mitchelton-Scott0:14:25
3Trek-Segafredo0:14:35
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Movistar Team0:14:46
6EF Education First0:16:15
7Team Arkea-Samsic0:17:07
8Team Sunweb0:17:17
9Lotto Soudal0:19:41
10Total Direct Energie0:19:49
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:51
12Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:49
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:23
14Dimension Data0:24:27
15Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:30:50
16Groupama-FDJ
17Team Ineos
18Astana Pro Team
19UAE Team Emirates
20Katusha-Alpecin0:33:28
21Deceuninck-QuickStep
22CCC Team0:34:55

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep38:37:36
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:23
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:53
4George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:10
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:12
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:01:16
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:27
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:01:38
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:45
11Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:46
12Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:47
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:02
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:04
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
16Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:09
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:15
18Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:02:19
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:45
20Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:46
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:54
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:18
23Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:20
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:26
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:03:28
26Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:48
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:03:50
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:07:01
29Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:21
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:56
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:10:12
32Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:10:20
33Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:07
34Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:13:27
35Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:38
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:14:25
37Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:23
38Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:15:32
39Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:18:05
40Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:18:11
41Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:19:08
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:50
43Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:38
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:06
45Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:10
46Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:23:46
47Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:24:00
48Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:24:22
49Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:04
50Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:10
51Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:26:08
52Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:21
53Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:26:40
54Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:49
55Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:27:01
56Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:28:32
57Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:29:07
58Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:31:32
59Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:31:47
60Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:32:08
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:37
62Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:32:41
63Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:32:44
64Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:33:13
65Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:33:28
66Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:21
67Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:35:08
68Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:35:30
69Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:20
70Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:36:33
71Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:36:49
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:37:37
73Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:52
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:38:38
75Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:39:06
76Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:39:22
77Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:39:24
78Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:43:27
79Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:31
80Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:46:48
81Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:47:43
82Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:47:51
83Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:57
84Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:52:47
85Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:52:51
86Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:55:02
87Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:55:14
88Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:55:24
89Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:56:21
90Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:57:13
91Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:57:20
92Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:57:24
93Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:57:37
94Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:57:53
95Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:58:13
96Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:58:50
97Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:59:00
98Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:59:21
99Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:59:29
100Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:59:33
101Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:00:03
102Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1:00:26
103Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:00:32
104Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:01:32
105Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1:02:04
106Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:03:30
107Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:03:47
108Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team1:04:26
109Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:05:14
111Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:06:34
112Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1:07:24
113Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:39
114Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:08:23
115Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:30
116Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:09:21
117Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1:09:51
118Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:10:24
119Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:10:39
120Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:10:54
121Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates1:14:43
122Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:14:45
123José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:14:56
124Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
125Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:15:43
126Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:15:48
127Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:16:12
128Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:16:43
129Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:17:12
130Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team1:18:10
131Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1:19:19
132Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:19:56
133Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:20:12
134Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:20:51
135Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:20:56
136Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:21:03
137Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos1:21:12
138Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data1:21:24
139Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:21:34
140Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:21:36
141Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:21:46
142William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:21:48
143Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:22:15
144Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1:22:27
145Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:34
146Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:22:56
147Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:23:09
148Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First1:23:23
149Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin1:23:42
150André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic1:23:51
151Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:23:59
152Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:24:22
153Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:24:36
154Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie1:25:03
155Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:25:59
156Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie1:26:11
157Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data1:26:48
158Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:26:53
159Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:27:32
160Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:28:05
161Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1:28:53
162Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1:29:27
163Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:29:28
164Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:30:02
165Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:30:17
166Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First1:30:44
167Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:31:02
168Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:31:05
169Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:31:16
170Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:33:28
171Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert1:43:39

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe204pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb144
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida129
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep128
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo103
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott90
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team81
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal76
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep69
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma66
11Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma64
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal63
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data52
14Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert51
15Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott43
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ43
18Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal42
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale42
20Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert40
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates40
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
23Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First37
24Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits35
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic35
26Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma34
27Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida31
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida30
29Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida29
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data28
31Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
32André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic28
33Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie26
34Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo25
35Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team25
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos24
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb24
38Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin22
39Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe21
40Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie20
41Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
42Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo19
43Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep19
44Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos18
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits16
46Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates16
47Ben King (USA) Dimension Data15
48Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team14
49Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team13
50Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb13
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
52Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
53Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
54Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
55Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
56Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
57Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma9
58Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
59Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie7
61Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits7
62Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team6
63Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
64Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
65Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
66Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo5
67Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
68Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
69Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team5
70Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First4
71Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
72Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
73Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
74Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
75Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie4
76Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
77Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
79Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
80Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
81David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
82Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
83Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
84Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2
85Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
86Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
87William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
88Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
89Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-4
90Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team-4
91Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal43pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal37
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
6Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits13
7Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott10
10Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie5
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos4
14Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First4
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
16Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
19Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
21Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
22Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1
24Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
25Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
27Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1
28Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
29Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo38:37:59
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:53
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:23
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:52
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:47
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:37
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:58
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:26
9Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:33:58
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:57
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:36:10
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:38:59
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:47:20
14Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:52:28
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:56:57
16Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:57:01
17Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:58:27
18Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:04:51
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:07
20Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1:09:28
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:10:16
22Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates1:14:20
23Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:20:40
24Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:21:11
25Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:23:36
26Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1:28:30
27Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1:29:04
28Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:29:05

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo116:12:24
2Movistar Team0:01:50
3EF Education First0:15:24
4Mitchelton-Scott0:17:21
5Groupama-FDJ0:17:59
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:58
7Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:04
8AG2R La Mondiale0:22:55
9UAE Team Emirates0:27:18
10Team Ineos0:28:48
11Astana Pro Team0:33:14
12Bahrain-Merida0:33:18
13Team Sunweb0:42:27
14Deceuninck-QuickStep1:02:36
15Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team1:03:32
16CCC Team1:05:59
17Team Arkea-Samsic1:18:36
18Dimension Data1:19:17
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:23:51
20Lotto Soudal1:37:07
21Total Direct Energie1:49:09
22Katusha-Alpecin2:16:53

 

