Tour de France: Impey wins stage 9 in Brioude
Alaphilippe continues in race lead
Stage 9: Saint-Etienne - Brioude
Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed victory on stage 9 of the Tour de France after a cool, calm and collected performance that culminated in a two-man sprint against Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal). The two broke away from a large escape group that had built up a lead over the peloton, with Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Merida), also from the breakaway, coming in third a few seconds later.
Impey made several important moves in the stage finale, the first of which came when he accelerated away from a chase group in order to bridge up to Benoot and Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb) on the final climb. When Benoot then attacked in the closing stages on a small rise, the South African was immediately on the Lotto-Soudal rider's wheel, as Roche began to falter.
The two leaders built up a 15 second lead as they raced towards the finish, with Impey doing the majority of the work. Clearly the faster of the two, the Mitchelton-Scott rider was intent on making sure that several sprinters remained out of contention, and he even moved to the front inside the final kilometre. There was a token effort from Benoot in the sprint but he quickly faded when the two-time Tour Down Under winner kicked for the line. The win marked South Africa's first stage win in 12 years.
"It's pretty much for me, from the Tour de France perspective, it's something that I was really missing. It's the seventh time I'm riding the Tour de France and have been in a number of breakaways, to finally nail it today – it's a dream come true. I really don't have any words," Impey said at the finish.
"It was a stage I'd kind of marked for a breakaway. Yesterday, also obviously, but unfortunately the break went away straightaway. Today we were pretty active – Luke and them were active in the start. I just kind of found the lucky move. I didn't have to do too much to get in there. We all worked really well together. I just believed in myself. Played it quite smart there in the end, I think. I knew I had to get to Tiesj and them on the final climb.
"I've been imagining that emotion on the finish line for a long time, so it's fantastic to win at this level. The last Tour de France stage victory for South Africa I think was Robbie Hunter in 2007. It's been a long time between drinks - to win on Bastille Day, that's fantastic. That's a magic memory.
"This is a dream come true. Something I've really wanted to do. It's so difficult at this level. When the stars all line up, I can't be any prouder. It's fantastic. I know South Africa will be cheering and my family, too, they've supported me all the way through this."
The early 15-man breakaway formed early in the race and held a 10-minute lead much of the day. The gap ballooned up to 14 minutes near the end. Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) put in a strong effort to get away on the approach to the final climb, but was caught by Benoot and Roche on the lower slopes. When Impey made contact with the leaders it was clear that the win would be come from those riders.
Back in the main field there was an attack by home-favourite Romain Bardet on Bastille Day but the Frenchman was marked by Team Ineos. Overnight leader Julian Alaphillipe retained his yellow jersey for another day.
How it unfolded
Stage 9 of the Tour de France started with a bang as fireworks saw off the peloton and Frenchman in yellow on Bastille Day.
Yoan Offredo (Wanty-Gobert), who is ill and straggled in nearly half an hour down yesterday, continued his bad luck by crashing into some road furniture in the neutral section. He gamely got back on his bike, hoping to survive until Tuesday's rest day.
Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) was the first to make a serious break attempt, but was pulled back.
Another crash had a more serious outcome. Alessandro De Marchi (CCC), who featured in the stage 8 break group, crashed early on, and was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
After yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) made a brief break attempt, Edvald Boasson Hagen made a more successful move. A large group formed and took off down the road.
The group consisted of Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Ivan Garcia Cortina and Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma), Simon Clarke (EF Education First), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Tiejs Benoot (Lotto Soudal), Romain Sicard (Total Direct Energie), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic).
Marc Soler (Movistar) made the late decision to join the group, as did Rui Costa (UAE Emirates). Roughly 35km into the the stage, Soler caught the group. Rui Costa made it to within 25 seconds but then started losing ground before giving up his effort and starting the long wait for the peloton – at that point already over nine minutes back.
The highest GC ranked rider in the group was Roche, at 23 minutes down, allowing Deceuninck-Quickstep the luxury of taking it easy on the day as the gap moved out to 10:30.
The cat 3 Cote des Guillaumanches fater 108km saw the first cracks form in the large break group. It all came back together, but the trend continued. With 41km to go, Pöstlberger attacked, and slowly built up a lead over his former companions, while the peloton was now 11 minutes back.
The 14 riders in the now-chase group seemed reluctant to chase, but finally put on an organised effort when the gap hit 30 seconds, with some 33km to go.
It was to no avail, though, as Pöstlberger moved away. Behind them all – way behind – the peloton hit the 13-minute-down mark.
With about 23km to go, the chase group split roughly in half in its effort to finally reel in the Austrian. Roche, Soler, Stuyven, Impey, Benoot, Tratnik and Naesen were able to make good time with a smaller group and moved up on Pöstlberger. The gap to the peloton was by now over 14 minutes.
The final hurdle of the day was the cat. 3 Cote de Saint-Just, which topped out only 13 km from the finish line. The seven chasers' work paid off and they caught Pöstlberger with 15.2km to go. Roche, who had done much of the lead work, again moved to the front, while Pöstlberger dropped off the back, as did Soler.
Roche and Benoot took off together, with Tratnik in pursuit, nearly catching them just before the top, but failing to hook up. Impey was more successful, after a strong pull to move up, and the trio went over the top together.
Benoot made a move with 8.2km to go, with Impey going with him and Roche was unable to answer. Benoot was left floundering for an answer a few kilometers later when Impey opened his sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:03:12
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:10
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:50
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:42
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:46
|13
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:26
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:07:24
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:25
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|24
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|29
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|30
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|33
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|34
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|35
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|43
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|47
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|48
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|49
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|52
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|53
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|55
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|57
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|59
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|63
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|65
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|66
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|70
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|71
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:52
|75
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|76
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|77
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:03
|78
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|83
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|85
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|87
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|89
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|90
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|91
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|92
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|93
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|95
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|96
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|99
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|104
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|105
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|106
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|108
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|109
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|110
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|111
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|113
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|116
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|118
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|120
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|121
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|123
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|124
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|126
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|128
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|129
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|130
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|131
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|132
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|134
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|136
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:21:22
|138
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|139
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|140
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|142
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|143
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|144
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|145
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|146
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|147
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|148
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|149
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|150
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|151
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|152
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|153
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|154
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|155
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|156
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|157
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|158
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|159
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|160
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|162
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|163
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|164
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|165
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|166
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|167
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|168
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|169
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|170
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|171
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|20
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|15
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|9
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|8
|9
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|12
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|13
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|pts
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|15
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|8
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|9
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|7
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|5
|13
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|pts
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|pts
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:03:12
|2
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:50
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:25
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|9
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:19:03
|14
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|21
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:21:22
|24
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|12:28:01
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:25
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:35
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:14:46
|6
|EF Education First
|0:16:15
|7
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:17:07
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:17:17
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:19:41
|10
|Total Direct Energie
|0:19:49
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:51
|12
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:49
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:23
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:24:27
|15
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:30:50
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Team Ineos
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:28
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|CCC Team
|0:34:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38:37:36
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:23
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:53
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:10
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:12
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:01:16
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:27
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:38
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:46
|12
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:47
|13
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:02
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|15
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:09
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:15
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:19
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:45
|20
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:46
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:18
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:20
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:26
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:03:28
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:48
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:50
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:07:01
|29
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:21
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:56
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:12
|32
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:20
|33
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:07
|34
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:13:27
|35
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:38
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:14:25
|37
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:23
|38
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:15:32
|39
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:05
|40
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:11
|41
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:08
|42
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:50
|43
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:38
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:06
|45
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:10
|46
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:23:46
|47
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:00
|48
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:24:22
|49
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:04
|50
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:10
|51
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:08
|52
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:21
|53
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:26:40
|54
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:49
|55
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:01
|56
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:32
|57
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:29:07
|58
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:31:32
|59
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:31:47
|60
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:32:08
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:37
|62
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:32:41
|63
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:32:44
|64
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:13
|65
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:28
|66
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:21
|67
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:35:08
|68
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:35:30
|69
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:20
|70
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:36:33
|71
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:49
|72
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:37
|73
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:52
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:38:38
|75
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:06
|76
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:39:22
|77
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:39:24
|78
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:43:27
|79
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:31
|80
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:48
|81
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:47:43
|82
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:47:51
|83
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:57
|84
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:52:47
|85
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:52:51
|86
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:55:02
|87
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:55:14
|88
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:55:24
|89
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:56:21
|90
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:57:13
|91
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:57:20
|92
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:57:24
|93
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:57:37
|94
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:53
|95
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:58:13
|96
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:58:50
|97
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:59:00
|98
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:59:21
|99
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:59:29
|100
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:59:33
|101
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:03
|102
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1:00:26
|103
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:00:32
|104
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:01:32
|105
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:04
|106
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:03:30
|107
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:47
|108
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|1:04:26
|109
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:05:14
|111
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:06:34
|112
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1:07:24
|113
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:39
|114
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:08:23
|115
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:30
|116
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:09:21
|117
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1:09:51
|118
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:10:24
|119
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:10:39
|120
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:54
|121
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|1:14:43
|122
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:14:45
|123
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:14:56
|124
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|125
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:43
|126
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:15:48
|127
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:12
|128
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:16:43
|129
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:17:12
|130
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|1:18:10
|131
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:19:19
|132
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:19:56
|133
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:20:12
|134
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:20:51
|135
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:56
|136
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:03
|137
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:21:12
|138
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|1:21:24
|139
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:21:34
|140
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:21:36
|141
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:21:46
|142
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:21:48
|143
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:22:15
|144
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:22:27
|145
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:34
|146
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:22:56
|147
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:23:09
|148
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|1:23:23
|149
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:23:42
|150
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|1:23:51
|151
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:23:59
|152
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:24:22
|153
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:24:36
|154
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|1:25:03
|155
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:25:59
|156
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|1:26:11
|157
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:26:48
|158
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:26:53
|159
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:27:32
|160
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:28:05
|161
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:28:53
|162
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29:27
|163
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:29:28
|164
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:30:02
|165
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:30:17
|166
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|1:30:44
|167
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:31:02
|168
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:31:05
|169
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:31:16
|170
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:33:28
|171
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|1:43:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|204
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|144
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|128
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|90
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|81
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|76
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|69
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|66
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|52
|14
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|15
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|18
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|19
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|20
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|40
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|37
|24
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|35
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|26
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|34
|27
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|29
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|30
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|28
|31
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|32
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|28
|33
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|26
|34
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|25
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|24
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|24
|38
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|39
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|40
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|20
|41
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|42
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|43
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|44
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|18
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|16
|46
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|47
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|15
|48
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|49
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|50
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|52
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|53
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|54
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|55
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|56
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|57
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|58
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|59
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|7
|61
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|7
|62
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|63
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|64
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|65
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|66
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|67
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|68
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|69
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|5
|70
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|4
|71
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|72
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|73
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|74
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|75
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|4
|76
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|77
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|79
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|80
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|81
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|82
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|83
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|84
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|85
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|86
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|87
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|88
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|89
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|-4
|90
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|-4
|91
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|6
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|13
|7
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|10
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|5
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|4
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|16
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|19
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|21
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|22
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|25
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|27
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|28
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|29
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38:37:59
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:53
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:23
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:52
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:47
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:37
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:58
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:26
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:33:58
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:57
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:36:10
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:38:59
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:47:20
|14
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:52:28
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:56:57
|16
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:57:01
|17
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:58:27
|18
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:04:51
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:07
|20
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1:09:28
|21
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:10:16
|22
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|1:14:20
|23
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:40
|24
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:21:11
|25
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:23:36
|26
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:28:30
|27
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29:04
|28
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:29:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|116:12:24
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|3
|EF Education First
|0:15:24
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:21
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:59
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:58
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:04
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:55
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:18
|10
|Team Ineos
|0:28:48
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:33:14
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:18
|13
|Team Sunweb
|0:42:27
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:02:36
|15
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|1:03:32
|16
|CCC Team
|1:05:59
|17
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:18:36
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:19:17
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:23:51
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|1:37:07
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|1:49:09
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:16:53
