Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed victory on stage 9 of the Tour de France after a cool, calm and collected performance that culminated in a two-man sprint against Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal). The two broke away from a large escape group that had built up a lead over the peloton, with Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Merida), also from the breakaway, coming in third a few seconds later.

Impey made several important moves in the stage finale, the first of which came when he accelerated away from a chase group in order to bridge up to Benoot and Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb) on the final climb. When Benoot then attacked in the closing stages on a small rise, the South African was immediately on the Lotto-Soudal rider's wheel, as Roche began to falter.

The two leaders built up a 15 second lead as they raced towards the finish, with Impey doing the majority of the work. Clearly the faster of the two, the Mitchelton-Scott rider was intent on making sure that several sprinters remained out of contention, and he even moved to the front inside the final kilometre. There was a token effort from Benoot in the sprint but he quickly faded when the two-time Tour Down Under winner kicked for the line. The win marked South Africa's first stage win in 12 years.

"It's pretty much for me, from the Tour de France perspective, it's something that I was really missing. It's the seventh time I'm riding the Tour de France and have been in a number of breakaways, to finally nail it today – it's a dream come true. I really don't have any words," Impey said at the finish.

"It was a stage I'd kind of marked for a breakaway. Yesterday, also obviously, but unfortunately the break went away straightaway. Today we were pretty active – Luke and them were active in the start. I just kind of found the lucky move. I didn't have to do too much to get in there. We all worked really well together. I just believed in myself. Played it quite smart there in the end, I think. I knew I had to get to Tiesj and them on the final climb.

"I've been imagining that emotion on the finish line for a long time, so it's fantastic to win at this level. The last Tour de France stage victory for South Africa I think was Robbie Hunter in 2007. It's been a long time between drinks - to win on Bastille Day, that's fantastic. That's a magic memory.

"This is a dream come true. Something I've really wanted to do. It's so difficult at this level. When the stars all line up, I can't be any prouder. It's fantastic. I know South Africa will be cheering and my family, too, they've supported me all the way through this."

The early 15-man breakaway formed early in the race and held a 10-minute lead much of the day. The gap ballooned up to 14 minutes near the end. Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) put in a strong effort to get away on the approach to the final climb, but was caught by Benoot and Roche on the lower slopes. When Impey made contact with the leaders it was clear that the win would be come from those riders.

Back in the main field there was an attack by home-favourite Romain Bardet on Bastille Day but the Frenchman was marked by Team Ineos. Overnight leader Julian Alaphillipe retained his yellow jersey for another day.



How it unfolded

Stage 9 of the Tour de France started with a bang as fireworks saw off the peloton and Frenchman in yellow on Bastille Day.

Yoan Offredo (Wanty-Gobert), who is ill and straggled in nearly half an hour down yesterday, continued his bad luck by crashing into some road furniture in the neutral section. He gamely got back on his bike, hoping to survive until Tuesday's rest day.

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) was the first to make a serious break attempt, but was pulled back.

Another crash had a more serious outcome. Alessandro De Marchi (CCC), who featured in the stage 8 break group, crashed early on, and was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

After yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) made a brief break attempt, Edvald Boasson Hagen made a more successful move. A large group formed and took off down the road.

The group consisted of Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Ivan Garcia Cortina and Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma), Simon Clarke (EF Education First), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Tiejs Benoot (Lotto Soudal), Romain Sicard (Total Direct Energie), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic).

Marc Soler (Movistar) made the late decision to join the group, as did Rui Costa (UAE Emirates). Roughly 35km into the the stage, Soler caught the group. Rui Costa made it to within 25 seconds but then started losing ground before giving up his effort and starting the long wait for the peloton – at that point already over nine minutes back.

The highest GC ranked rider in the group was Roche, at 23 minutes down, allowing Deceuninck-Quickstep the luxury of taking it easy on the day as the gap moved out to 10:30.

The cat 3 Cote des Guillaumanches fater 108km saw the first cracks form in the large break group. It all came back together, but the trend continued. With 41km to go, Pöstlberger attacked, and slowly built up a lead over his former companions, while the peloton was now 11 minutes back.

The 14 riders in the now-chase group seemed reluctant to chase, but finally put on an organised effort when the gap hit 30 seconds, with some 33km to go.

It was to no avail, though, as Pöstlberger moved away. Behind them all – way behind – the peloton hit the 13-minute-down mark.

With about 23km to go, the chase group split roughly in half in its effort to finally reel in the Austrian. Roche, Soler, Stuyven, Impey, Benoot, Tratnik and Naesen were able to make good time with a smaller group and moved up on Pöstlberger. The gap to the peloton was by now over 14 minutes.

The final hurdle of the day was the cat. 3 Cote de Saint-Just, which topped out only 13 km from the finish line. The seven chasers' work paid off and they caught Pöstlberger with 15.2km to go. Roche, who had done much of the lead work, again moved to the front, while Pöstlberger dropped off the back, as did Soler.

Roche and Benoot took off together, with Tratnik in pursuit, nearly catching them just before the top, but failing to hook up. Impey was more successful, after a strong pull to move up, and the trio went over the top together.

Benoot made a move with 8.2km to go, with Impey going with him and Roche was unable to answer. Benoot was left floundering for an answer a few kilometers later when Impey opened his sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 4:03:12 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:10 4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:00:14 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 8 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:50 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 10 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:42 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:46 13 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:26 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:07:24 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:25 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 24 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 29 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 30 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 33 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 34 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 35 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 37 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 39 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 40 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 43 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 47 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 48 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 49 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 52 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 53 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 54 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 55 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 56 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 57 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 59 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 60 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 61 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 63 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 65 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 66 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 69 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 70 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 71 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 73 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:52 75 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 76 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 77 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:03 78 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 80 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 82 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 83 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 84 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 85 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 87 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 89 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 90 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 91 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 92 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 93 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 95 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 96 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 97 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 99 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 100 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 101 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 102 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 103 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 104 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 105 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 106 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 107 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 108 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 109 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 110 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 111 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 112 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 113 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 114 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 115 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 116 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 117 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 118 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 119 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 120 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 121 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 123 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 124 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 125 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 126 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 128 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 129 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 130 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 131 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 132 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 133 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 134 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 136 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:22 138 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 139 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 140 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 141 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 142 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 143 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 144 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 145 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 146 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 147 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 148 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 149 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 150 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 151 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 152 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 153 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 154 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 155 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 156 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 157 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 158 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 159 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 160 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 161 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 162 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 163 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 164 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 165 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 166 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 167 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 168 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 169 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 170 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 171 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team

Sprint 1 - Arlanc km. 92 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 20 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 17 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 15 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 13 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 9 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 8 9 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 12 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 13 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 30 pts 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 22 4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 19 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 17 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 15 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 13 8 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 9 10 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 7 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 5 13 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 1 - Mur D'Aurec-Sur-Loire (Cat. 1) km. 36.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 6 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 5 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 2 - Côte Des Guillaumanches (Cat. 3) km. 106 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 2 pts 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Saint-Just (Cat. 3) km. 157.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 2 pts 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:03:12 2 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:50 3 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:25 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:19:03 14 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 21 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 23 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:22 24 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 25 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 27 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain-Merida 12:28:01 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:25 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:14:35 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Movistar Team 0:14:46 6 EF Education First 0:16:15 7 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:17:07 8 Team Sunweb 0:17:17 9 Lotto Soudal 0:19:41 10 Total Direct Energie 0:19:49 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:51 12 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:49 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:23 14 Dimension Data 0:24:27 15 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:30:50 16 Groupama-FDJ 17 Team Ineos 18 Astana Pro Team 19 UAE Team Emirates 20 Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:28 21 Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 CCC Team 0:34:55

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38:37:36 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:53 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:10 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:12 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:01:16 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:27 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:01:38 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:46 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:47 13 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:02 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:04 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:09 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:15 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:45 20 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:46 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:18 23 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:20 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:26 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:03:28 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:48 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:50 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:07:01 29 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:21 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:56 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:12 32 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:20 33 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:07 34 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:13:27 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:38 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:14:25 37 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:23 38 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:15:32 39 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:05 40 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:11 41 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:08 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:50 43 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:38 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:06 45 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:10 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:23:46 47 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:00 48 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:24:22 49 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:04 50 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:10 51 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:08 52 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:21 53 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:26:40 54 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:49 55 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:01 56 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:28:32 57 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:29:07 58 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:31:32 59 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:31:47 60 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:32:08 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:37 62 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:32:41 63 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:32:44 64 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:13 65 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:33:28 66 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:21 67 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:35:08 68 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:35:30 69 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:20 70 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:36:33 71 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:36:49 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:37 73 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:52 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:38:38 75 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:06 76 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:39:22 77 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:39:24 78 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:43:27 79 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:31 80 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:46:48 81 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:47:43 82 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:47:51 83 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:57 84 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:52:47 85 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:52:51 86 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:55:02 87 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:55:14 88 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:55:24 89 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:56:21 90 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:57:13 91 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:57:20 92 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:57:24 93 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:57:37 94 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:53 95 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:58:13 96 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:58:50 97 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:59:00 98 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:59:21 99 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:59:29 100 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:59:33 101 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:00:03 102 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1:00:26 103 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:00:32 104 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:01:32 105 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:04 106 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:03:30 107 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:03:47 108 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 1:04:26 109 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:05:14 111 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:06:34 112 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1:07:24 113 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:39 114 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:08:23 115 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:30 116 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:09:21 117 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1:09:51 118 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:10:24 119 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:10:39 120 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:10:54 121 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:43 122 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:14:45 123 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:14:56 124 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 125 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:43 126 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:15:48 127 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:12 128 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:16:43 129 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:17:12 130 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 1:18:10 131 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:19:19 132 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:19:56 133 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:12 134 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:20:51 135 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:56 136 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:21:03 137 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 1:21:12 138 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 1:21:24 139 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:21:34 140 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:21:36 141 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:21:46 142 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:21:48 143 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:22:15 144 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:27 145 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:34 146 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:22:56 147 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:23:09 148 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 1:23:23 149 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 1:23:42 150 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 1:23:51 151 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:23:59 152 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:24:22 153 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:24:36 154 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1:25:03 155 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:25:59 156 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 1:26:11 157 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 1:26:48 158 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:26:53 159 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:27:32 160 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:28:05 161 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:28:53 162 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:29:27 163 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:29:28 164 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:30:02 165 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:30:17 166 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 1:30:44 167 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:31:02 168 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:31:05 169 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:31:16 170 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:33:28 171 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 1:43:39

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 204 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 144 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 128 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 103 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 90 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 81 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 76 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 69 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 66 11 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 52 14 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 51 15 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 43 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 43 18 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 19 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 42 20 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 40 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 40 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 37 24 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 35 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 35 26 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 34 27 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 28 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 30 29 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 29 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 28 31 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 32 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 28 33 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 26 34 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 35 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 25 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 24 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 24 38 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 22 39 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 40 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 20 41 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 42 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 19 43 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 44 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 18 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 16 46 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 16 47 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 15 48 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 14 49 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 50 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 52 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 53 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 54 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 55 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 56 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 57 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 58 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 59 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 7 61 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 7 62 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 63 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 64 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 65 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 66 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 5 67 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 68 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 69 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 5 70 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 4 71 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 72 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 73 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 74 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 75 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4 76 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 77 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 79 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 80 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 81 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 82 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 83 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 84 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 85 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 86 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 87 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 88 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 89 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -4 90 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team -4 91 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 6 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 13 7 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 10 10 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 5 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 4 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 4 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 16 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 19 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 21 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 22 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 24 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 25 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 27 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 28 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 29 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38:37:59 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:53 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:23 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:52 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:47 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:37 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:58 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:26 9 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:33:58 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:57 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:36:10 12 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:38:59 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:47:20 14 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:52:28 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:56:57 16 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:57:01 17 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:58:27 18 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:04:51 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:07 20 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1:09:28 21 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:10:16 22 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:20 23 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:20:40 24 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:21:11 25 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:23:36 26 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:28:30 27 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:29:04 28 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:29:05