'I don't have an explanation' – Visma left without answers as Jonas Vingegaard suffers heavy defeat in Tour de France time trial

'Luckily, the Tour is long' says Dane as he tries to remain upbeat despite new 1:13 deficit to close rival

Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard cycles to the finish line of the 5th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 33 km individual time trial starting and finishing in Caen, northwestern France, on July 9, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) reacts to 13th place finish in stage 5 of the Tour de France, dropping to fourth overall (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike had "no explanation" for why Jonas Vingegaard lost more than a minute to GC rival Tadej Pogačar in the time trial stage 5 of the Tour de France, with the Dane dropping to fourth overall.

Vingegaard endured a day of suffering, without any reward in Caen, with his clock always running red across the 33km of racing. By the time he reached the finish of. stage 5 after 38 minutes in the saddle, he was exhausted and defeated.

