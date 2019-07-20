Image 1 of 54 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) celebrates victory atop the Tourmalet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 54 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) retains the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 54 Alaphilippe in yellow on the Tourmalet (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 54 Jumbo and Movistar both worked hard on the Tourmalet (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 54 Pinot celebrates victory across the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 54 Julian Alaphilippe after extending his GC lead on the Tourmalet (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 54 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 54 Mikel Landa (Movistar) crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 54 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) extended his green jersey lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 54 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 14 of the Tour de France atop the Col du Tourmalet, outsprinting a select GC group in the closing metres of the mythical climb to take his third career stage win at the race.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took second, six seconds back, to defend his yellow jersey and extend his lead over Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos), who cracked in the final kilometre, finishing 36 seconds down. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) rounded out the podium just behind Alaphilippe.

It was a day of staggered GC surprises in the Pyrenees, as contenders dropped back throughout the day, starting with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the Col du Soulour. Bardet would never return to the front, eventually losing 20 minutes.

Later, the lower slopes of the Tourmalet saw Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) drop, along with Yates once again, while further up Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) also shed time.

Just six men remained in the lead group heading onto the steepest slopes at the top of the Tourmalet, with the group thinned down first by the work of David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and then the Jumbo-Visma pair of Laurens De Plus and George Bennett. It was Pinot who benefitted, striking out in the final 500 metres and sealing victory with an unanswerable attack.

"When you’re a climber all wins at the Tour de France are beautiful, but to win on a monument like this, that’s what I love" Pinot said after the stage. "We were motivated. It was extraordinary [what Gaudu did] – that was the future. In a few years it will be him. I was angry. We will continue to fight. The Tour isn’t finished yet."

Alaphilippe now astoundingly leads by an increased 34 seconds from Thomas, who lies 2:02 down in the GC. Kruijwsijk is third, at 2:14. Both Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) extended their points and mountain classification leads after making the early break. Meanwhile, Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) retakes the white jersey after Mas finished 2:46 down on the Colombian.

How it unfolded

Stage 14 would see the first major high-mountain test of the Tour de France, as the peloton took on a 117.5km stage from Tarbes to the mythical Col du Tourmalet, the first of seven mountains that top 2000 metres in this Tour.

Before that came the fourth-category Côte de Labatmale (1.4km at 6.7 per cent), 18km into the day, and the first-category Col du Soulour (11.9km at 7.8 per cent), which topped out after 60.5km. The Tourmalet was the first HC climb of the Tour, averaging 7.4 per cent for its 18.9km.

The 'real' start to the stage was delayed after protests early on the route, meaning the neutralised section was extended for reasons of rider safety. As a result, the flag was dropped 109km from the top of the Tourmalet.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Peter Sagan were the first attackers of the day, big names fit for a big stage. Nibali led over the Labatmale to pick up a solitary KOM point, but the pair were soon joined by 15 chasers, making it a 17-strong breakaway group.

Wellens, resplendent in his polka dot jersey, was there, hunting for more points. Other riders to make the catch were Nibali's teammate Matej Mohorič, plus Luis León Sánchez (Astana), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Ilnur Zakarin, Marco Haller (both Katusha-Alpecin), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Matthieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ), Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Élie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic) and the Total Direct Énergie trio of Lilian Calmejane, Romain Sicard and Rein Taaramäe.

It was Groupama-FDJ who controlled the peloton behind, with team leader Pinot, one of the strongest climbers in the race, riding high after a strong time trial on stage 13. The French team didn't give much leeway to the break, holding the gap to a maximum of three minutes early in the stage.

Midway up the Col du Soulour, Luke Rowe (Team Ineos) and then Andrey Amador and Marc Soler (both Movistar) upped the pace in the peloton, thinning the group down 60km from the finish. Up front, the break split as the strongest climbers pushed on.

Bardet was the first big name dropped from the peloton, 4km from the top of the Soulour. Moments later, Adam Yates joined him, a couple of surprising events so early in the stage.

Two kilometres from the top of the climb, Wellens and Nibali attacked the reduced break, with only Gesbert able to follow until he too dropped at the top of the climb, with Wellens taking maximum mountain classification points over the top.

The peloton swelled in the valley as riders from the break dropped back and Yates caught back on. Up front, Gesbert made it three at the head of the race, while at the intermediate sprint, Sagan took ninth behind the two breakaway groups to add seven points to his green jersey lead.

With 30km to race, the lead groups merged, but with the peloton just 40 seconds down many of the riders were soon caught. Sicard pushed on alone to hit the Tourmalet first, though Gesbert, who was also fighting on, quickly caught and passed him on the lower slopes.

Despite rejoining the leaders, Adam Yates dropped once again 14km from the summit, while Dan Martin followed soon after as Movistar continued their work. Gesbert's adventure came to an end 10.5km out, leaving the rest of the climb for the GC battle.

As Gesbert was caught, Quintana provided the main surprise of the day so far, dropping out the rear of the lead group while his team was bizarrely still working on the front. Movistar quickly stopped, with Soler dropping back to help the Colombian, but the damage was done. French champion Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) was the first big name to attack soon after.

22-year-old David Gaudu upped the pace with Pinot on his wheel with 8km to go, catching Barguil 5.5km out, and piling on the pressure in the group. Further back, Quintana haemorrhaged time, while moments later Porte and Mas were next big names to fall away.

Gaudu' phenomenal work – including a tester attack – dropped Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Barguil 4km out, before Laurens De Plus and George Bennett took over for Jumbo-Visma. Astana leader Fuglsang was next to pop, 1.5km out, but it was a few hundred metres later that the real bomb was dropped.

Having hung near the back of the group for some time, reigning champion Thomas cracked heading under the flamme rouge as Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) powered on. After a short impasse in the closing kilometre, Pinot took it up, leading the way in the closing 500 metres. Nobody could get near the Frenchman on the steep run to the line, and it was he who took the honours atop the Tour's most-used climb.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:10:20 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:08 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:00:30 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:36 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:38 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:58 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:19 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:26 16 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:54 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:24 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:29 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:33 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:03:48 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:04:10 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:21 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:04:48 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:35 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:42 26 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:12 27 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:34 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:59 29 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 30 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:10:56 31 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:11:15 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 33 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:21 34 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:11:22 35 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:39 36 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:04 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:20 39 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:39 40 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:12:50 42 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:14:10 43 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:19 44 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:29 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:36 46 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:15 47 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:31 48 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:11 49 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 51 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 52 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 53 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:18:25 54 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:19 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 57 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 61 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 63 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 64 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 65 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 66 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 68 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 69 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 73 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 74 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 75 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 76 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 78 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 80 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 81 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 82 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 83 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 84 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 85 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 86 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 87 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 88 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 90 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 92 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:20:33 93 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 94 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:20:36 95 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:20:39 96 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 97 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:53 98 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:21:04 99 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 101 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:13 102 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:15 103 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:21:34 104 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:21:39 105 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:21:51 106 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:21:55 107 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:22:15 108 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 109 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 111 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:22:21 112 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:28 113 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:22:59 114 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:11 115 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:21 116 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:27 117 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:35 118 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:52 119 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:02 120 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 121 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:24:07 122 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:15 123 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:18 124 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 125 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 126 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 128 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:24 129 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 130 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 132 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 133 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 134 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 136 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 137 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 138 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 139 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 140 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 141 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 142 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:24:39 143 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:25:42 144 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:25:47 145 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 146 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:53 147 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:21 148 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:26:30 149 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:35 150 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 151 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:09 152 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 153 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 154 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 155 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 156 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 157 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 158 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:26 159 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:30 160 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 161 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:27:46 162 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:56 163 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:11 164 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:57 DNS Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Pierrefitte-Nestalas km. 79.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 11 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 11 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 9 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 8 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 7 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 1 - Cã´Te De Labatmale km. 11.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Col Du Soulor, km. 54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 3 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Tourmalet, km. Souvenir Jacques Goddet km. 111 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 40 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 16 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 12 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 8 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 4

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 3:10:28 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:11 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:18 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:46 5 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:11:07 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:31 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:07 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:11 9 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 10 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:20:56 13 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:21:26 14 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:07 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:13 17 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:44 18 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:23:54 19 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:10 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:24:16 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 22 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 23 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 24 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27:01 25 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:27:22

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 9:33:23 2 Movistar Team 0:02:13 3 Team Ineos 0:02:31 4 Groupama-FDJ 0:10:02 5 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:41 6 Astana Pro Team 0:19:43 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:03 8 EF Education First 0:23:14 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:23:30 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:23:56 11 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:27:55 12 Mitchelton-Scott 0:32:29 13 Dimension Data 0:42:03 14 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:42:08 15 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:42:36 16 Total Direct Energie 0:47:42 17 Lotto Soudal 0:49:30 18 Bahrain-Merida 0:50:24 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:35 20 CCC Team 0:58:34 21 Team Sunweb 0:58:48 22 Katusha-Alpecin 1:00:24

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56:11:29 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:02 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:14 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:03:00 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:12 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:04:24 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:22 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:27 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:38 11 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:14 12 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:49 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:17 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:19 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:03 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:50 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:09:55 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:37 19 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:00 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:19 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:13:23 22 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:13 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:32 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:39 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:54 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:05 27 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:26:29 28 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:11 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:30:02 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:34:44 31 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:34:46 32 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:56 33 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:50 34 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:37:03 35 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:10 36 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:35 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:56 38 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:04 39 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:22 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:42 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:46:26 42 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:47:26 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:26 44 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:48:55 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:14 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:49:31 47 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:40 48 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:52:17 49 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:52:28 50 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:53:10 51 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:59 52 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:55:19 53 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:55:23 54 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:56:08 55 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:56:22 56 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:20 57 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:00:19 58 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:01:13 59 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 1:02:00 60 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:16 61 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 1:02:57 62 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 1:03:48 63 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 1:05:28 64 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:05:51 65 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:07:07 66 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:07:13 67 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:08:21 68 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 1:09:03 69 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1:10:07 70 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:10:19 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:11:48 72 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:14:59 73 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:16:50 74 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:17:27 75 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1:17:43 76 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:18:39 77 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:19:14 78 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:19:35 79 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:19:52 80 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:57 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:20:12 82 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:55 83 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1:22:18 84 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:26:23 85 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 1:28:34 86 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:29:15 87 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1:29:36 88 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:15 89 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:30:33 90 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 1:32:31 91 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 1:36:04 92 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:36:35 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:37:36 94 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:37:43 95 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:37:54 96 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:38:14 97 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:38:40 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:38:48 99 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:39:37 100 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:39:43 101 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:40:29 102 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1:40:58 103 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:41:41 104 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:41:56 105 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:43:20 106 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:43:51 107 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:45:49 108 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:46:00 109 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:46:11 110 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:46:22 111 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1:47:16 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:48:23 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:48:52 114 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:49:56 115 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:50:44 116 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:53:58 117 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 1:55:58 118 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:56:06 119 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:57:48 120 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:58:58 121 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:02:35 122 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:02:48 123 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:03:36 124 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:05:07 125 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:05:47 126 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:06:15 127 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 2:06:31 128 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 2:06:34 129 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:06:37 130 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:06:51 131 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:07:05 132 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:08:06 133 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:08:17 134 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:08:43 135 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2:08:59 136 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:10:19 137 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:10:48 138 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:12:59 139 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:13:12 140 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:13:19 141 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:14:07 142 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:14:35 143 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:16:23 144 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:16:30 145 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:17:44 146 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:18:13 147 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:18:19 148 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 2:18:24 149 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:18:35 150 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2:19:41 151 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:19:51 152 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 153 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:20:00 154 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2:20:15 155 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 2:20:49 156 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:21:22 157 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 2:21:31 158 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:21:44 159 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:22:09 160 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2:22:14 161 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:26:34 162 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:33:00 163 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 2:35:21 164 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 2:46:15

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 284 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 191 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 184 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 167 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 148 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 132 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 118 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 101 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 96 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 72 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 67 14 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 63 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 54 19 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 51 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 51 21 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 22 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 48 23 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 46 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 43 25 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 41 26 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 36 27 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 36 28 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 35 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 35 30 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 31 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 32 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 30 34 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 35 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 28 36 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 37 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 28 38 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 28 39 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 26 40 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 26 41 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 26 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 43 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 44 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 45 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 46 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 47 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 48 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 49 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 50 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 51 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 52 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 53 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 54 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 56 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 57 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 19 58 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 18 59 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 18 60 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 18 61 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 62 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 63 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 64 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 65 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 66 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 16 67 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 16 68 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 15 69 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 14 70 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 71 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 72 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 73 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 74 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 75 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 76 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 77 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 78 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 79 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 9 80 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 81 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 82 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 9 83 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 84 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 85 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 86 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 87 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 88 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 89 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6 90 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 91 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 6 92 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 6 93 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 94 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 95 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 96 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 97 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 98 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 100 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 101 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 102 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 103 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 104 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 105 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 106 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 107 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 108 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 109 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 110 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 111 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 112 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 113 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma -1 114 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -4 115 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -6 116 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 8 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 11 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 16 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 13 14 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 12 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 17 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 10 18 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 8 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 8 22 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 23 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 24 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 6 26 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 27 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 28 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 30 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 31 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 32 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 34 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 35 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 36 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 39 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 40 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 41 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 42 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 44 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 45 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 46 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 47 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1 48 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 56:14:29 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:38 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:00 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31:56 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:10 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:04 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:59 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:13:50 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1:14:43 10 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:16:14 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:16:35 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:26:15 13 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:36:43 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:40:20 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:42:49 16 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1:44:16 17 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:47:44 18 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:54:48 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:59:48 20 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:02:47 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:04:05 22 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:14:44 23 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:16:51 24 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:18:22 25 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:19:09