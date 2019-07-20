Trending

Tour de France: Pinot wins stage 14 atop Tourmalet

Thomas is dropped as Alaphilippe keeps yellow

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) celebrates victory atop the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) retains the polka dot jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alaphilippe in yellow on the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jumbo and Movistar both worked hard on the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pinot celebrates victory across the line

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe after extending his GC lead on the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) crosses the line

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mikel Landa (Movistar) crosses the line

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) extended his green jersey lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took the stage honours

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) defended yellow on stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) back in white on the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) was most combative on stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pinot takes to the podium after his victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pinot takes the win on the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The elite GC group in the final kilometre of the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Landa and Valverde work on Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaut Pinot and Steven Kruijswijk lead the way on stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The GC group dwarfed by the Pyrenees on stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The final run to the line for Pinot, Kruijswijk, Bernal and co

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The GC favourites in the final kilometre of the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jumbo-Visma controlled the pace at the top of the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was one of the riders of the day on stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) on the attack up the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Movistar lead the peloton on the lower slopes of the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bernal, Alaphilippe and Thomas on the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pinot puts in his stage-winning attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alaphilippe chases Pinot in the closing metres

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) greets his fans before the start of stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) drives the break on stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nibali and Sagan early on stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Somewhere deep in the Pyrenees, masses of fans await the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nibali drops Sagan on the first climb of the day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Zakarin and Kamna on the Soulour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sanchez, Sicard and Calmejane tackle the Soulour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nibali, Wellens and Gesbert on the Col du Soulour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The FDJ-led peloton on stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton climb through a town on stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the Soulour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) was hoping for a win from the break on stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) during stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) made the break of the day

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) heads to the start of stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) before stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) before the start of stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) signs on at stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) at stage 14 sign-on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) at the stage 14 start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) before the start of stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
France's hero, Julian Alaphilippe on stage before stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) mobbed by the press before stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sagan and Nibali on the attack on stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The jersey wearers in Tarbes: Mas, Sagan, Alaphilippe and Wellens

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Wellens in the break of the day on stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 14 of the Tour de France atop the Col du Tourmalet, outsprinting a select GC group in the closing metres of the mythical climb to take his third career stage win at the race.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took second, six seconds back, to defend his yellow jersey and extend his lead over Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos), who cracked in the final kilometre, finishing 36 seconds down. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) rounded out the podium just behind Alaphilippe.

It was a day of staggered GC surprises in the Pyrenees, as contenders dropped back throughout the day, starting with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the Col du Soulour. Bardet would never return to the front, eventually losing 20 minutes.

Later, the lower slopes of the Tourmalet saw Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) drop, along with Yates once again, while further up Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) also shed time.

Just six men remained in the lead group heading onto the steepest slopes at the top of the Tourmalet, with the group thinned down first by the work of David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and then the Jumbo-Visma pair of Laurens De Plus and George Bennett. It was Pinot who benefitted, striking out in the final 500 metres and sealing victory with an unanswerable attack.

"When you’re a climber all wins at the Tour de France are beautiful, but to win on a monument like this, that’s what I love" Pinot said after the stage. "We were motivated. It was extraordinary [what Gaudu did] – that was the future. In a few years it will be him. I was angry. We will continue to fight. The Tour isn’t finished yet."

Alaphilippe now astoundingly leads by an increased 34 seconds from Thomas, who lies 2:02 down in the GC. Kruijwsijk is third, at 2:14. Both Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) extended their points and mountain classification leads after making the early break. Meanwhile, Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) retakes the white jersey after Mas finished 2:46 down on the Colombian.

How it unfolded

Stage 14 would see the first major high-mountain test of the Tour de France, as the peloton took on a 117.5km stage from Tarbes to the mythical Col du Tourmalet, the first of seven mountains that top 2000 metres in this Tour.

Before that came the fourth-category Côte de Labatmale (1.4km at 6.7 per cent), 18km into the day, and the first-category Col du Soulour (11.9km at 7.8 per cent), which topped out after 60.5km. The Tourmalet was the first HC climb of the Tour, averaging 7.4 per cent for its 18.9km.

The 'real' start to the stage was delayed after protests early on the route, meaning the neutralised section was extended for reasons of rider safety. As a result, the flag was dropped 109km from the top of the Tourmalet.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Peter Sagan were the first attackers of the day, big names fit for a big stage. Nibali led over the Labatmale to pick up a solitary KOM point, but the pair were soon joined by 15 chasers, making it a 17-strong breakaway group.

Wellens, resplendent in his polka dot jersey, was there, hunting for more points. Other riders to make the catch were Nibali's teammate Matej Mohorič, plus Luis León Sánchez (Astana), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Ilnur Zakarin, Marco Haller (both Katusha-Alpecin), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Matthieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ), Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Élie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic) and the Total Direct Énergie trio of Lilian Calmejane, Romain Sicard and Rein Taaramäe.

It was Groupama-FDJ who controlled the peloton behind, with team leader Pinot, one of the strongest climbers in the race, riding high after a strong time trial on stage 13. The French team didn't give much leeway to the break, holding the gap to a maximum of three minutes early in the stage.

Midway up the Col du Soulour, Luke Rowe (Team Ineos) and then Andrey Amador and Marc Soler (both Movistar) upped the pace in the peloton, thinning the group down 60km from the finish. Up front, the break split as the strongest climbers pushed on.

Bardet was the first big name dropped from the peloton, 4km from the top of the Soulour. Moments later, Adam Yates joined him, a couple of surprising events so early in the stage.

Two kilometres from the top of the climb, Wellens and Nibali attacked the reduced break, with only Gesbert able to follow until he too dropped at the top of the climb, with Wellens taking maximum mountain classification points over the top.

The peloton swelled in the valley as riders from the break dropped back and Yates caught back on. Up front, Gesbert made it three at the head of the race, while at the intermediate sprint, Sagan took ninth behind the two breakaway groups to add seven points to his green jersey lead.

With 30km to race, the lead groups merged, but with the peloton just 40 seconds down many of the riders were soon caught. Sicard pushed on alone to hit the Tourmalet first, though Gesbert, who was also fighting on, quickly caught and passed him on the lower slopes.

Despite rejoining the leaders, Adam Yates dropped once again 14km from the summit, while Dan Martin followed soon after as Movistar continued their work. Gesbert's adventure came to an end 10.5km out, leaving the rest of the climb for the GC battle.

As Gesbert was caught, Quintana provided the main surprise of the day so far, dropping out the rear of the lead group while his team was bizarrely still working on the front. Movistar quickly stopped, with Soler dropping back to help the Colombian, but the damage was done. French champion Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) was the first big name to attack soon after.

22-year-old David Gaudu upped the pace with Pinot on his wheel with 8km to go, catching Barguil 5.5km out, and piling on the pressure in the group. Further back, Quintana haemorrhaged time, while moments later Porte and Mas were next big names to fall away.

Gaudu' phenomenal work – including a tester attack – dropped Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Barguil 4km out, before Laurens De Plus and George Bennett took over for Jumbo-Visma. Astana leader Fuglsang was next to pop, 1.5km out, but it was a few hundred metres later that the real bomb was dropped.

Having hung near the back of the group for some time, reigning champion Thomas cracked heading under the flamme rouge as Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) powered on. After a short impasse in the closing kilometre, Pinot took it up, leading the way in the closing 500 metres. Nobody could get near the Frenchman on the steep run to the line, and it was he who took the honours atop the Tour's most-used climb.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:10:20
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:06
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:08
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:00:30
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:36
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:38
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
11George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:58
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:19
14Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:02:05
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:26
16Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:54
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:24
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:29
19Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:33
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:03:48
21Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:04:10
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:04:21
23Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:04:48
24Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:05:35
25Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:42
26Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:12
27Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:34
28Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:59
29Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
30Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:10:56
31Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:11:15
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
33Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:11:21
34Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:11:22
35Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:11:39
36Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
37Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:04
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:20
39Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:39
40Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:12:50
42Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:14:10
43Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:19
44Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:15:29
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:36
46Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:15
47Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:31
48Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:11
49Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
50Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
51Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
52Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
53Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:18:25
54Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:19
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
57Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
58Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
59Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
60Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
61Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
63Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
64Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
65Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
66Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
68Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
69Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
73Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
74Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
75Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
76Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
77Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
78Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
80Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
81Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
82Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
83Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
84Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
85Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
86Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
87Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
88Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
89Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
90Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
91Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
92Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:20:33
93Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
94Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:20:36
95Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:20:39
96Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
97Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:20:53
98Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:21:04
99Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
101Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:21:13
102Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:21:15
103Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:21:34
104Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:21:39
105Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:21:51
106Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:21:55
107Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:22:15
108Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
109Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
110Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
111Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:22:21
112Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:28
113Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:22:59
114Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:23:11
115Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:21
116Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:27
117Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:35
118Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:23:52
119Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:02
120Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
121Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:24:07
122Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:15
123Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:24:18
124Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
125Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
126José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
127Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
128Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:24:24
129Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
130Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
132Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
133Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
134Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
136Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
137Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
138Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
139André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
140Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
141Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
142Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:24:39
143Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:25:42
144Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:25:47
145Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
146Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:53
147Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:21
148Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:26:30
149William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:35
150Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
151Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:09
152Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
153Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
154Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
155Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
156Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
157Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
158Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:26
159Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:27:30
160Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
161Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie0:27:46
162Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:27:56
163Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:11
164Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:57
DNSMaximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Pierrefitte-Nestalas km. 79.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie13
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie11
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb9
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma15
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos11
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First9
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos8
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic7
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team6
11George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma5
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3
14Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 1 - Cã´Te De Labatmale km. 11.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Col Du Soulor, km. 54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic6
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie2
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 (HC) Tourmalet, km. Souvenir Jacques Goddet km. 111
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ40pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma24
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos16
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team12
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First8
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos4

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos3:10:28
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:11
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:18
4Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:46
5Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:11:07
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:31
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:07
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:20:11
9Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
10Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:20:56
13Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:21:26
14Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:22:07
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
16Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:13
17Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:23:44
18Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:23:54
19Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:10
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:24:16
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
22Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
23Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
24Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:01
25Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:27:22

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma9:33:23
2Movistar Team0:02:13
3Team Ineos0:02:31
4Groupama-FDJ0:10:02
5Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:41
6Astana Pro Team0:19:43
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:03
8EF Education First0:23:14
9Trek-Segafredo0:23:30
10UAE Team Emirates0:23:56
11Team Arkea-Samsic0:27:55
12Mitchelton-Scott0:32:29
13Dimension Data0:42:03
14Cofidis Solutions Credits0:42:08
15Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:42:36
16Total Direct Energie0:47:42
17Lotto Soudal0:49:30
18Bahrain-Merida0:50:24
19AG2R La Mondiale0:50:35
20CCC Team0:58:34
21Team Sunweb0:58:48
22Katusha-Alpecin1:00:24

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep56:11:29
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:02:02
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:14
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:03:00
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:12
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:04:24
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:22
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:27
10Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:38
11Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:14
12Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:06:49
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:17
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:07:19
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:09:03
16Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:09:50
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:09:55
18Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:37
19David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:00
20Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:19
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:13:23
22Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:13
23George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:32
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:39
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:25:54
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:05
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:26:29
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:29:11
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:30:02
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:34:44
31Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:46
32Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:56
33Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:50
34Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:37:03
35Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:40:10
36Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:42:35
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:56
38Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:04
39Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:43:22
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:45:42
41Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:46:26
42Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:47:26
43Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:26
44Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:48:55
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:14
46Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:49:31
47Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:50:40
48Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:52:17
49Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:52:28
50Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:53:10
51Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:59
52Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:55:19
53Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:55:23
54Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:56:08
55Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:56:22
56Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:58:20
57Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:00:19
58Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:01:13
59Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos1:02:00
60Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:16
61Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First1:02:57
62Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos1:03:48
63Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First1:05:28
64Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:05:51
65Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:07:07
66Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:07:13
67Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:08:21
68Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data1:09:03
69Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1:10:07
70Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:10:19
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:11:48
72Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:14:59
73Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:16:50
74Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:17:27
75Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1:17:43
76Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:18:39
77Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:19:14
78Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:19:35
79Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:19:52
80Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:19:57
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:20:12
82Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:55
83Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1:22:18
84Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:26:23
85Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team1:28:34
86Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:29:15
87Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1:29:36
88Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:30:15
89Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:30:33
90Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert1:32:31
91Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team1:36:04
92Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:36:35
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:37:36
94Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:37:43
95Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:37:54
96Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:38:14
97Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:38:40
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:38:48
99Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:39:37
100Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:39:43
101Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1:40:29
102Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1:40:58
103Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:41:41
104Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:41:56
105Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:43:20
106Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:43:51
107Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:45:49
108Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:46:00
109Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1:46:11
110Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:46:22
111Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1:47:16
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:48:23
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:48:52
114Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:49:56
115Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:50:44
116Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:53:58
117Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos1:55:58
118Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:56:06
119Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:57:48
120Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:58:58
121Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:02:35
122Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:02:48
123Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team2:03:36
124Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:05:07
125Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:05:47
126Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:06:15
127Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team2:06:31
128Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team2:06:34
129Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:06:37
130José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2:06:51
131Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:07:05
132Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:08:06
133Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:08:17
134Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:08:43
135Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2:08:59
136Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:10:19
137Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:10:48
138Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:12:59
139Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:13:12
140Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:13:19
141Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:14:07
142William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:14:35
143Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:16:23
144Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:16:30
145Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2:17:44
146Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:18:13
147Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:18:19
148Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First2:18:24
149Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:18:35
150Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2:19:41
151Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:19:51
152Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
153Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:20:00
154André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2:20:15
155Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie2:20:49
156Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2:21:22
157Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data2:21:31
158Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:21:44
159Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:22:09
160Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin2:22:14
161Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2:26:34
162Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2:33:00
163Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First2:35:21
164Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert2:46:15

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe284pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida191
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep184
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb167
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal148
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo132
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott118
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep112
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team101
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma96
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal83
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ72
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma67
14Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale64
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates63
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal61
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal59
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos54
19Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First51
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert51
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
22Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits48
23Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert46
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott43
25Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin41
26Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos36
27Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team36
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida35
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic35
30Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe35
31Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
32Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida31
33Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott30
34Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team29
35Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data28
36Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
37Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie28
38André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic28
39Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie26
40Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First26
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb26
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma25
43Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo25
44Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep25
45Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe22
46Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe22
47Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
48Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb22
49Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
50Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
51Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe21
52Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20
53Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
54Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team20
56Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb20
57Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo19
58Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team18
59Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo18
60Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team18
61Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie18
62Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
63Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
64Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits17
65Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert17
66Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits16
67Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin16
68Ben King (USA) Dimension Data15
69Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic14
70Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team14
71Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
72Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
73Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
74Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
75Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9
76Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
77Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
78Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb9
79Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team9
80Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
81Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
82Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie9
83Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma9
84Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
85Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
86Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
87Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
88Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
89Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team6
90Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
91Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team6
92Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First6
93Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
94Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
95Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
96Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
97Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
98Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
100Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
101Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
102Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
103Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
104David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
105Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3
106Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
107Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
108Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
109Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
110Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
111Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
112William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
113George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma-1
114Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-4
115Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-6
116Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal64pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ42
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal37
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep33
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma24
8Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
11Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos16
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team13
14Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team12
16Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
17Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott10
18Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos8
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First8
22Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
23Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
24Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
25Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First6
26Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
27Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic6
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
30Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
31Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
32Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
34Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
35Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
36Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1
39Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
40Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
42Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1
43Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
44Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
45Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1
46Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
47Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1
48Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos56:14:29
2Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:38
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:00
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:31:56
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:37:10
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:40:04
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:59
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:13:50
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1:14:43
10Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:16:14
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:16:35
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:26:15
13Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:36:43
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:40:20
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:42:49
16Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1:44:16
17Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:47:44
18Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:54:48
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:59:48
20Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:02:47
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:04:05
22Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2:14:44
23Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:16:51
24Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2:18:22
25Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:19:09

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team169:02:15
2Trek-Segafredo0:11:05
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:10
4Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:09
5Team Ineos0:31:45
6Groupama-FDJ0:32:27
7Mitchelton-Scott0:39:02
8UAE Team Emirates0:45:20
9EF Education First0:46:14
10AG2R La Mondiale0:52:06
11Astana Pro Team0:57:07
12Deceuninck-QuickStep1:11:18
13Team Sunweb1:34:19
14Bahrain-Merida1:40:49
15Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team1:54:52
16Team Arkea-Samsic2:01:18
17Dimension Data2:05:32
18CCC Team2:09:00
19Cofidis Solutions Credits2:38:04
20Lotto Soudal2:38:19
21Total Direct Energie3:04:16
22Katusha-Alpecin3:47:08

