Tour de France: Pinot wins stage 14 atop Tourmalet
Thomas is dropped as Alaphilippe keeps yellow
Stage 14: Tarbes - Tourmalet
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 14 of the Tour de France atop the Col du Tourmalet, outsprinting a select GC group in the closing metres of the mythical climb to take his third career stage win at the race.
Related Articles
Tour de France 2019 stage 14 finish line quotes
Tour de France: Movistar miscues sink Quintana's GC bid
Tour de France: Pinot delivers for French fans on the Tourmalet – Video
Tour de France: Geraint Thomas suffers huge blow to title defence on the Tourmalet
Tour de France: Richie Porte 'explodes' on the Tourmalet but limits losses
Tour de France: Jumbo-Visma show their strength on the Tourmalet
Where now for the Tour de France?
Tour de France: Pinot goes from despair to elation with 'revenge' on the Tourmalet
Torment on the Tourmalet: Bardet's Tour de France unravels, France moves on
Tour de France: Fuglsang keeps hopes alive on Tourmalet
Tour de France dream over for Adam Yates after Tourmalet stage
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took second, six seconds back, to defend his yellow jersey and extend his lead over Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos), who cracked in the final kilometre, finishing 36 seconds down. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) rounded out the podium just behind Alaphilippe.
It was a day of staggered GC surprises in the Pyrenees, as contenders dropped back throughout the day, starting with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the Col du Soulour. Bardet would never return to the front, eventually losing 20 minutes.
Later, the lower slopes of the Tourmalet saw Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) drop, along with Yates once again, while further up Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) also shed time.
Just six men remained in the lead group heading onto the steepest slopes at the top of the Tourmalet, with the group thinned down first by the work of David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and then the Jumbo-Visma pair of Laurens De Plus and George Bennett. It was Pinot who benefitted, striking out in the final 500 metres and sealing victory with an unanswerable attack.
"When you’re a climber all wins at the Tour de France are beautiful, but to win on a monument like this, that’s what I love" Pinot said after the stage. "We were motivated. It was extraordinary [what Gaudu did] – that was the future. In a few years it will be him. I was angry. We will continue to fight. The Tour isn’t finished yet."
Alaphilippe now astoundingly leads by an increased 34 seconds from Thomas, who lies 2:02 down in the GC. Kruijwsijk is third, at 2:14. Both Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) extended their points and mountain classification leads after making the early break. Meanwhile, Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) retakes the white jersey after Mas finished 2:46 down on the Colombian.
How it unfolded
Stage 14 would see the first major high-mountain test of the Tour de France, as the peloton took on a 117.5km stage from Tarbes to the mythical Col du Tourmalet, the first of seven mountains that top 2000 metres in this Tour.
Before that came the fourth-category Côte de Labatmale (1.4km at 6.7 per cent), 18km into the day, and the first-category Col du Soulour (11.9km at 7.8 per cent), which topped out after 60.5km. The Tourmalet was the first HC climb of the Tour, averaging 7.4 per cent for its 18.9km.
The 'real' start to the stage was delayed after protests early on the route, meaning the neutralised section was extended for reasons of rider safety. As a result, the flag was dropped 109km from the top of the Tourmalet.
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Peter Sagan were the first attackers of the day, big names fit for a big stage. Nibali led over the Labatmale to pick up a solitary KOM point, but the pair were soon joined by 15 chasers, making it a 17-strong breakaway group.
Wellens, resplendent in his polka dot jersey, was there, hunting for more points. Other riders to make the catch were Nibali's teammate Matej Mohorič, plus Luis León Sánchez (Astana), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Ilnur Zakarin, Marco Haller (both Katusha-Alpecin), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Matthieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ), Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Élie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic) and the Total Direct Énergie trio of Lilian Calmejane, Romain Sicard and Rein Taaramäe.
It was Groupama-FDJ who controlled the peloton behind, with team leader Pinot, one of the strongest climbers in the race, riding high after a strong time trial on stage 13. The French team didn't give much leeway to the break, holding the gap to a maximum of three minutes early in the stage.
Midway up the Col du Soulour, Luke Rowe (Team Ineos) and then Andrey Amador and Marc Soler (both Movistar) upped the pace in the peloton, thinning the group down 60km from the finish. Up front, the break split as the strongest climbers pushed on.
Bardet was the first big name dropped from the peloton, 4km from the top of the Soulour. Moments later, Adam Yates joined him, a couple of surprising events so early in the stage.
Two kilometres from the top of the climb, Wellens and Nibali attacked the reduced break, with only Gesbert able to follow until he too dropped at the top of the climb, with Wellens taking maximum mountain classification points over the top.
The peloton swelled in the valley as riders from the break dropped back and Yates caught back on. Up front, Gesbert made it three at the head of the race, while at the intermediate sprint, Sagan took ninth behind the two breakaway groups to add seven points to his green jersey lead.
With 30km to race, the lead groups merged, but with the peloton just 40 seconds down many of the riders were soon caught. Sicard pushed on alone to hit the Tourmalet first, though Gesbert, who was also fighting on, quickly caught and passed him on the lower slopes.
Despite rejoining the leaders, Adam Yates dropped once again 14km from the summit, while Dan Martin followed soon after as Movistar continued their work. Gesbert's adventure came to an end 10.5km out, leaving the rest of the climb for the GC battle.
As Gesbert was caught, Quintana provided the main surprise of the day so far, dropping out the rear of the lead group while his team was bizarrely still working on the front. Movistar quickly stopped, with Soler dropping back to help the Colombian, but the damage was done. French champion Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) was the first big name to attack soon after.
22-year-old David Gaudu upped the pace with Pinot on his wheel with 8km to go, catching Barguil 5.5km out, and piling on the pressure in the group. Further back, Quintana haemorrhaged time, while moments later Porte and Mas were next big names to fall away.
Gaudu' phenomenal work – including a tester attack – dropped Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Barguil 4km out, before Laurens De Plus and George Bennett took over for Jumbo-Visma. Astana leader Fuglsang was next to pop, 1.5km out, but it was a few hundred metres later that the real bomb was dropped.
Having hung near the back of the group for some time, reigning champion Thomas cracked heading under the flamme rouge as Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) powered on. After a short impasse in the closing kilometre, Pinot took it up, leading the way in the closing 500 metres. Nobody could get near the Frenchman on the steep run to the line, and it was he who took the honours atop the Tour's most-used climb.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:10:20
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:06
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:08
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:30
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:36
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:38
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:58
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:19
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:26
|16
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:54
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:29
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:33
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:03:48
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:04:10
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:04:21
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:04:48
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:35
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:42
|26
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:12
|27
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:34
|28
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:59
|29
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|30
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:10:56
|31
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:11:15
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:21
|34
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:11:22
|35
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:39
|36
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:04
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:20
|39
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:39
|40
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:12:50
|42
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:14:10
|43
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:19
|44
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:29
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:36
|46
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:15
|47
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:31
|48
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:11
|49
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:18:25
|54
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:19
|55
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|57
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|61
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|63
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|65
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|66
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|71
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|73
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|74
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|75
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|78
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|80
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|81
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|82
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|83
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|84
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|85
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|86
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|87
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|88
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|90
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:20:33
|93
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|94
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:36
|95
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:20:39
|96
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:53
|98
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:04
|99
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|101
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:13
|102
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:15
|103
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:21:34
|104
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:21:39
|105
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:21:51
|106
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:21:55
|107
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:22:15
|108
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|109
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|111
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:22:21
|112
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:28
|113
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:59
|114
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:11
|115
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:21
|116
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:27
|117
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:35
|118
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:52
|119
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:02
|120
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|121
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:07
|122
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:15
|123
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:18
|124
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|126
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|128
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:24
|129
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|130
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|132
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|133
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|136
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|137
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|138
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|139
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|140
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|141
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|142
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:24:39
|143
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:25:42
|144
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:25:47
|145
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|146
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:53
|147
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:21
|148
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:26:30
|149
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:35
|150
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|151
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:09
|152
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|153
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|154
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|155
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|156
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|157
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|158
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:26
|159
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:30
|160
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|161
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|0:27:46
|162
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:56
|163
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:11
|164
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:57
|DNS
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|17
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|11
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|11
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|9
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|8
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|7
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|6
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|16
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|8
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|3:10:28
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:11
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:18
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:46
|5
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:11:07
|6
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:31
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:07
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:11
|9
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:56
|13
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:21:26
|14
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:22:07
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:13
|17
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:44
|18
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:23:54
|19
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:10
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:24:16
|21
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|23
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|24
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:01
|25
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:27:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:33:23
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:02:31
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:02
|5
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:41
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:19:43
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:03
|8
|EF Education First
|0:23:14
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:30
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:56
|11
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:27:55
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32:29
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:42:03
|14
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:42:08
|15
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:42:36
|16
|Total Direct Energie
|0:47:42
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:49:30
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:50:24
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:35
|20
|CCC Team
|0:58:34
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:58:48
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|56:11:29
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:02:02
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:14
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:03:00
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:12
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:04:24
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:22
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:27
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:38
|11
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:14
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:49
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:07:17
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:19
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:03
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:50
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:09:55
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:37
|19
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:00
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:19
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:13:23
|22
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:13
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:32
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:39
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:54
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:05
|27
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:26:29
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:11
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:30:02
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:34:44
|31
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:46
|32
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:56
|33
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:50
|34
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:37:03
|35
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:10
|36
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:35
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:56
|38
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:04
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:22
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:42
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:46:26
|42
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:47:26
|43
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:26
|44
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:48:55
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:14
|46
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:49:31
|47
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:40
|48
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:17
|49
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:28
|50
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:53:10
|51
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:59
|52
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:55:19
|53
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:55:23
|54
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:56:08
|55
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:56:22
|56
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:20
|57
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:19
|58
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:01:13
|59
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|1:02:00
|60
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:16
|61
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|1:02:57
|62
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|1:03:48
|63
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|1:05:28
|64
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:05:51
|65
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:07:07
|66
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:13
|67
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:08:21
|68
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|1:09:03
|69
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:10:07
|70
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:10:19
|71
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:48
|72
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:14:59
|73
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:16:50
|74
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:17:27
|75
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:17:43
|76
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:39
|77
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:19:14
|78
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:19:35
|79
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19:52
|80
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:19:57
|81
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:20:12
|82
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:55
|83
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1:22:18
|84
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:26:23
|85
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|1:28:34
|86
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:29:15
|87
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1:29:36
|88
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:15
|89
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:30:33
|90
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|1:32:31
|91
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:04
|92
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:36:35
|93
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:37:36
|94
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:37:43
|95
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:37:54
|96
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:38:14
|97
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:38:40
|98
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:38:48
|99
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:39:37
|100
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:39:43
|101
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:40:29
|102
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1:40:58
|103
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:41:41
|104
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:41:56
|105
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:43:20
|106
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:43:51
|107
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:45:49
|108
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:46:00
|109
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:46:11
|110
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:46:22
|111
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1:47:16
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:48:23
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:48:52
|114
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:49:56
|115
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:50:44
|116
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:53:58
|117
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:55:58
|118
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:56:06
|119
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57:48
|120
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:58:58
|121
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:02:35
|122
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:02:48
|123
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:03:36
|124
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:05:07
|125
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:05:47
|126
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:06:15
|127
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:06:31
|128
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|2:06:34
|129
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:06:37
|130
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:06:51
|131
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:07:05
|132
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:08:06
|133
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:08:17
|134
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:08:43
|135
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:08:59
|136
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:10:19
|137
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:10:48
|138
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:12:59
|139
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2:13:12
|140
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:13:19
|141
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2:14:07
|142
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:14:35
|143
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:16:23
|144
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:16:30
|145
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:17:44
|146
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:18:13
|147
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:18:19
|148
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|2:18:24
|149
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:18:35
|150
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:19:41
|151
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:19:51
|152
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|153
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:20:00
|154
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|2:20:15
|155
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|2:20:49
|156
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:21:22
|157
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|2:21:31
|158
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:21:44
|159
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2:22:09
|160
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:22:14
|161
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:26:34
|162
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:33:00
|163
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|2:35:21
|164
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|2:46:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|284
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|191
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|184
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|167
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|148
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|118
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|112
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|101
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|96
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|72
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|14
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|54
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|51
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|22
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|48
|23
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|46
|24
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|25
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|26
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|36
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|36
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|30
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|31
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|32
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|33
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|34
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|35
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|28
|36
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|37
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|28
|38
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|28
|39
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|26
|40
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|26
|41
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|26
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|43
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|44
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|45
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|46
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|47
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|48
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|49
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|50
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|51
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|52
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|53
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|54
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|56
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|57
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|58
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|59
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|60
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|61
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|62
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|63
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|17
|64
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|65
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|66
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|16
|67
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|68
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|15
|69
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|14
|70
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|71
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|72
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|73
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|74
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|75
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|76
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|77
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|78
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|79
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|80
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|81
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|82
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|9
|83
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|84
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|85
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|86
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|87
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|88
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|89
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|6
|90
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|91
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|92
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|6
|93
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|94
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|95
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|96
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|97
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|98
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|100
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|101
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|102
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|103
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|104
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|105
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|106
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|107
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|108
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|109
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|110
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|111
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|112
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|113
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|-1
|114
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|-4
|115
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-6
|116
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|8
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|11
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|16
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|13
|14
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|15
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|17
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|18
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|8
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|8
|22
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|23
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|24
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|6
|26
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|27
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|6
|28
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|30
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|31
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|32
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|34
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|35
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|36
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|40
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|41
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|42
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|43
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|44
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|45
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|46
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|47
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|48
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|56:14:29
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:38
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:00
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:56
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:10
|6
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:40:04
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:59
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:13:50
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:14:43
|10
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:16:14
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:16:35
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:26:15
|13
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:36:43
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:40:20
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:42:49
|16
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1:44:16
|17
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:47:44
|18
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54:48
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:59:48
|20
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:02:47
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:04:05
|22
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:14:44
|23
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:16:51
|24
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:18:22
|25
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2:19:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|169:02:15
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:05
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:10
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:09
|5
|Team Ineos
|0:31:45
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:27
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:39:02
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:20
|9
|EF Education First
|0:46:14
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:06
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:57:07
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:11:18
|13
|Team Sunweb
|1:34:19
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:40:49
|15
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|1:54:52
|16
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:01:18
|17
|Dimension Data
|2:05:32
|18
|CCC Team
|2:09:00
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:38:04
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38:19
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|3:04:16
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:47:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy