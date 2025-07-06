'Good for morale' - Julian Alaphilippe shows a flash of his former brilliance on Tour de France hilly finish

By published

Tudor rider fifth in Boulogne-sur-Mer after suffering from pre-Tour illness

Tudor Pro Cycling Team&#039;s French rider Julian Alaphilippe waves to spectators on Lille&#039;s Grand&#039; Place during the official teams presentation days prior to the start of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, in Lille, northern France, on July 3, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The crowd in Boulogne-sur-Mer briefly went wild when they saw Julian Alaphilippe on the front with five hundred metres to go on stage 2 of the Tour de France on Sunday. The French national hero was suddenly back at the sharp end of the race with a chance of winning the stage.

It felt like 2019 when the Frenchman won in Epernay, produced some aggressive, champagne cycling and wore the yellow jersey until the final mountain stages.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.