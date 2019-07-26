Tour de France: Bernal takes yellow on shortened stage 19
No official stage winner as extreme weather forces neutralisation at top of Col de l'Iseran
Stage 19: Saint-Jean-De-Maurienne - Tignes
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) was the big winner during a shortened stage 19 of the Tour de France. Although the jury ruled there would be no official stage winner, Bernal took the yellow jersey after the race was cancelled on the descent of the Col d’Iseran. Hail and ice in Tignes, as well as a landslide blocking the road between Val d'Isère and Tignes, made the final kilometres of the stage impossible to pass by bike.
Related Articles
The Colombian had attacked midway up the Iseran, launching after teammate Geraint Thomas put yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) into major trouble on the 2770-metre mountain.
Bernal caught and passed the remains of the break in the final kilometres of the climb, gaining a minute on Thomas, Steven Krujswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), and two minutes on Alaphilippe.
Amid a shroud of confusion, general classification times were taken at the summit of the Iseran, meaning Bernal takes over the race lead, with Alaphilippe set to lose over two minutes to the 22-year-old.
The chaos marked the end of a frantic stage of racing, officially 126.5km long but cut to 88.5km due to the weather. Almost forgotten amidst the stage cancellation chaos was Groupama-FDJ leader Thibaut Pinot's abandon. The Frenchman, who lay fifth overall at the start of the day, left the race after suffering through the opening 40km with what turned out to be a torn thigh muscle.
How it unfolded
The Tour de France's high Alpine adventure continued with the 126.5km stage 19, with the 'roof of the Tour', the Col d'Iseran and Montée de Tignes (2089 metres) on the menu for the penultimate mountain stage of the race.
The two big climbs of the day were to come after the third-category Côte de Saint-André after 25km, the second-category Montée d'Aussois after 38km and the third-category Col de la Madeleine after 63.5km. The big tests of the day came with the HC-rated Iseran (12.9km at 7.5 per cent) and first-category Tignes (7.4km at 7 per cent), which would – of course – end up not being raced.
A number of big names joined in the attacking at the start of the stage, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Pello Bilbao (Astana) among the early attackers.
The hectic start to the stage saw more riders make it across, with Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First) and world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) two men from the top ten to get away. Other notable names included king of the mountains challenger Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic).
Meanwhile, Team Ineos, Jumbo-Visma and Movistar placed helpers in the break with Dylan Van Baarle, Laurens De Plus and Andrey Amador going up the road. On such a short and pivotal stage, the break would never take more than two minutes on the peloton.
The first major drama of the day unfolded 30km into the stage when Groupama-FDJ leader Thibaut Pinot dropped back to the medical car for attention to his left leg. The Frenchman was bandaged up but struggled to put power through the pedals and lost contact with the peloton.
It soon became clear that the man in fifth overall had a serious injury, with teammates passing by offering him pats on the back. On the Montée d'Aussois, he hugged teammate Matthieu Ladagnous before rolling to a halt and climbing into the team car, his Tour over.
Up the road, Caruso picked up seven points over Aussois and Madeleine to edge closer to mountain classification leader Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), who had tried but failed to make the break.
On the Iseran, Van Baarle dropped back to help Wout Poels push the pace for Ineos at the front of the rapidly-thinning GC group. As stage 18 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and race leader Julian Alaphilippe's key helper Enric Mas dropped 7km from the top, the group lay just 30 seconds behind the break.
The action kicked off as Poels pulled off 6km from the top, triggering an attack by Thomas, which in turn forced the other GC contenders chase. Ineos teammate Bernal sat on the struggling Alaphilippe before launching himself a kilometre later.
The young Colombian quickly joined up with Nibali, Urán, Yates and Barguil at the head of the race, while Thomas had Jumbo-Visma duo De Plus and Kruijswijk, plus Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe). Alaphilippe, meanwhile, had Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) for company.
One by one, Bernal's companions dropped away, with Yates the last man on his wheel as he rode into the virtual lead. At the top, he took the 8-second bonus alone, with the Thomas group a minute down and Alaphilippe two minutes in arrears.
As Bernal started the descent, helicopter images and Twitter reports from team cars showed heavy hailstorms and ice covering the road in Tignes before the final climb. Reports also showed a landslide blocking the road at one point, after a storm on the Iseran washed mud and rocks onto the road.
Race officials made the decision to halt the stage shortly afterwards, with Tour director Christian Prudhomme leaning out of the lead car to explain what was happening to Bernal and Yates. Confusion reigned further back, with Urán and Alaphilippe among the more animated riders as news filtered through.
But the decision was made, the roads impassable as the second-shortest stage of the race was shortened even further. At the end of it all, for the first time in almost two weeks, Alaphilippe was out of yellow.
Full Results
Stage results nullified, times for GC taken atop Col de l'Iseran:
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:13
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:40
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:03
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|10
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:20
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:49
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:10
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:29
|18
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:30
|22
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:09
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:34
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:12
|27
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:15
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:15
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:09:36
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|33
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|36
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|38
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:10:32
|40
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:11:02
|42
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|45
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:11:08
|49
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:10
|50
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:12:25
|53
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:13:28
|54
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:38
|56
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:56
|57
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:29
|58
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:05
|59
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:00
|60
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|62
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|65
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|66
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|67
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|70
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|74
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|75
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|77
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|78
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|79
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:14
|80
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:30
|81
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|82
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:34
|83
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:31
|84
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:34
|85
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:36
|86
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:20:45
|87
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:54
|88
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:03
|89
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:23
|90
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|91
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|92
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|94
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|96
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|100
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|102
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|103
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|104
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|105
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|106
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|107
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|108
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|109
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|110
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|113
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|114
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|117
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|119
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|120
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|124
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|125
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|126
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|127
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|128
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|130
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|131
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|132
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|133
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|134
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|136
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|139
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|140
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|141
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|142
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|143
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|144
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|145
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|147
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:25:51
|148
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:12
|149
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|150
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|151
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|152
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:24
|153
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|154
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:54
|155
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:15
|DNF
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|15
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|7
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|8
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|6
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|12
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|4
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|15
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|pts
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|40
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|24
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|12
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|8:04:25
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:50
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:07
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:52
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:02
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:07
|8
|EF Education First
|0:18:49
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:08
|10
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:21:23
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:26
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:23
|13
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:25:47
|14
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:21
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:59
|16
|CCC Team
|0:34:52
|17
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:42:00
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:44:05
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:43
|20
|Team Sunweb
|0:54:00
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:57:01
|22
|Total Direct Energie
|1:06:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|78:00:42
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:48
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:16
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:28
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:55
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:35
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:05:14
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:17
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:25
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:28
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:07:03
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:18
|13
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:45
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:14
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:26:10
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:26
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:17
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:45
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:37
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44:27
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:46:44
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:48:32
|23
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:52:53
|24
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:58:07
|25
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:03:48
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|1:06:26
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:31
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|1:11:14
|29
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:11:37
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:11:52
|31
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:12:19
|32
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:13:20
|33
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:13:35
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:14:37
|36
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|1:15:51
|37
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:27:36
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:27:45
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1:29:41
|40
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:02
|41
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:44
|42
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:47
|43
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:36:53
|44
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:36:59
|45
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:37:05
|46
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:37:10
|47
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:39:56
|48
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|1:40:52
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:22
|50
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|1:43:17
|51
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:50:14
|52
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:51:28
|53
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:51:31
|54
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:51:32
|55
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:52:54
|56
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:53:40
|57
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:55:07
|58
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|1:55:46
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1:56:01
|60
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:56:32
|61
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57:11
|62
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:58:28
|63
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:00:37
|64
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:46
|65
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:01:31
|66
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|2:02:21
|67
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:02:44
|68
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|2:03:27
|69
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|2:07:21
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2:08:57
|71
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:10:42
|72
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|2:15:26
|73
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:16:25
|74
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|2:17:23
|75
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:17:26
|76
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|2:21:18
|77
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:21:59
|78
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:22:07
|79
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|2:23:11
|80
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:24:05
|81
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|2:26:13
|82
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:28:49
|83
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:30:43
|84
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:32:32
|85
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|2:32:52
|86
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:33:28
|87
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:36:23
|88
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:38:16
|89
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:38:47
|90
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:42:02
|91
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:42:12
|92
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:42:47
|93
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:43:07
|94
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:44:06
|95
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:46:21
|96
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|2:47:33
|97
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:48:27
|98
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:48:55
|99
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:50:34
|100
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2:51:41
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:53:25
|102
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:55:56
|103
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:59:07
|104
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:59:36
|105
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:01:06
|106
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:03:47
|107
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:04:19
|108
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:05:30
|109
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:06:17
|110
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3:07:12
|111
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:07:15
|112
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:07:40
|113
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3:08:36
|114
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:08:40
|115
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:09:02
|116
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:09:22
|117
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:12:29
|118
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:13:33
|119
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:15:55
|120
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:16:57
|121
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:19:40
|122
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|3:25:19
|123
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|3:25:32
|124
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3:25:52
|125
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:26:33
|126
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:26:40
|127
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3:27:05
|128
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:31:12
|129
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:33:57
|130
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:34:04
|131
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:35:25
|132
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|3:36:05
|133
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:36:23
|134
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|3:36:39
|135
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:38:24
|136
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3:39:02
|137
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:39:41
|138
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:41:23
|139
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|3:42:20
|140
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:43:39
|141
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:46:37
|142
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|3:46:57
|143
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:47:41
|144
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:47:49
|145
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:48:03
|146
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3:48:54
|147
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:50:33
|148
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:50:34
|149
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|3:51:14
|150
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:53:15
|151
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:54:50
|152
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:59:00
|153
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:08:34
|154
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|4:13:50
|155
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|4:13:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|309
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|224
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|203
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|201
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|198
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|180
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|149
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|12
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|78
|13
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|78
|14
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|73
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|66
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|66
|19
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|22
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|55
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|24
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|53
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|26
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|47
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|29
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|46
|31
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|32
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|34
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|41
|35
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|41
|36
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|37
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|39
|39
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|37
|40
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|35
|41
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|42
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|43
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|44
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|45
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|46
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|47
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|32
|48
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|32
|49
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|50
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|51
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|31
|52
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|53
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|30
|54
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|29
|55
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|56
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|57
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|28
|58
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|59
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|60
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|26
|61
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|26
|62
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|26
|63
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|25
|64
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|65
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|66
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|67
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|68
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|69
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|70
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|71
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|20
|72
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|19
|73
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|75
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|76
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|77
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|17
|78
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|79
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|80
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|81
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|82
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|83
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|16
|84
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|85
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|86
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|14
|87
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|13
|88
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|89
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|90
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|91
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|92
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|93
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|94
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|95
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|96
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|97
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|98
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|99
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|100
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|101
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|102
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|6
|103
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|104
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|6
|105
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|106
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|6
|107
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|108
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|109
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|110
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|4
|111
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|112
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|113
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|114
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|115
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|116
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|117
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|118
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|119
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|120
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1
|121
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|122
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|123
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|-1
|124
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|-3
|125
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-6
|126
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|67
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|58
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|40
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|31
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|15
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|16
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|24
|18
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|19
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|20
|21
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|24
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|18
|25
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|17
|27
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|28
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|29
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|30
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|31
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|8
|32
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|34
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|35
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|6
|37
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|6
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|39
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|41
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|42
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|43
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|44
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|45
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|46
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|47
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|48
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|50
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|51
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|52
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|54
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|1
|55
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|1
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|57
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|58
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|59
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|60
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|61
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|62
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|78:00:42
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:45
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:52:53
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:58:07
|5
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:03:48
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:13:35
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:36:59
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:53:40
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:02:44
|10
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|2:26:13
|11
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:30:43
|12
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:48:55
|13
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:05:30
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3:08:36
|15
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:09:02
|16
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:09:22
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:12:29
|18
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:16:57
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:19:40
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:33:57
|21
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:36:23
|22
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3:39:02
|23
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:41:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|234:09:23
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:45
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:57:42
|4
|EF Education First
|1:15:15
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:17:30
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:28:09
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:30:30
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:51:55
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:57:02
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|2:13:23
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:27:32
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:50:49
|13
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|3:25:43
|14
|CCC Team
|3:29:38
|15
|Dimension Data
|3:43:28
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|3:50:18
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4:00:20
|18
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|4:08:37
|19
|Team Sunweb
|4:10:49
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|5:31:04
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|6:36:01
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|7:03:57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy