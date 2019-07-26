Image 1 of 63 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) sits on Egan Bernal's wheel during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 63 Alaphilippe gets into a team car after the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 63 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is told the stage is cancelled (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 63 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) dives down the Col de I'seran (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 63 Water flooded the road (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 63 The scene when the Tour de France was stopped (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 63 Egan Bernal and Simon Yates on the Iseran (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 63 Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme explains to Mikel Landa why the stage was shortened (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 63 Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) was the big winner during a shortened stage 19 of the Tour de France. Although the jury ruled there would be no official stage winner, Bernal took the yellow jersey after the race was cancelled on the descent of the Col d’Iseran. Hail and ice in Tignes, as well as a landslide blocking the road between Val d'Isère and Tignes, made the final kilometres of the stage impossible to pass by bike.

The Colombian had attacked midway up the Iseran, launching after teammate Geraint Thomas put yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) into major trouble on the 2770-metre mountain.

Bernal caught and passed the remains of the break in the final kilometres of the climb, gaining a minute on Thomas, Steven Krujswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), and two minutes on Alaphilippe.

Amid a shroud of confusion, general classification times were taken at the summit of the Iseran, meaning Bernal takes over the race lead, with Alaphilippe set to lose over two minutes to the 22-year-old.

The chaos marked the end of a frantic stage of racing, officially 126.5km long but cut to 88.5km due to the weather. Almost forgotten amidst the stage cancellation chaos was Groupama-FDJ leader Thibaut Pinot's abandon. The Frenchman, who lay fifth overall at the start of the day, left the race after suffering through the opening 40km with what turned out to be a torn thigh muscle.

How it unfolded

The Tour de France's high Alpine adventure continued with the 126.5km stage 19, with the 'roof of the Tour', the Col d'Iseran and Montée de Tignes (2089 metres) on the menu for the penultimate mountain stage of the race.

The two big climbs of the day were to come after the third-category Côte de Saint-André after 25km, the second-category Montée d'Aussois after 38km and the third-category Col de la Madeleine after 63.5km. The big tests of the day came with the HC-rated Iseran (12.9km at 7.5 per cent) and first-category Tignes (7.4km at 7 per cent), which would – of course – end up not being raced.

A number of big names joined in the attacking at the start of the stage, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Pello Bilbao (Astana) among the early attackers.

The hectic start to the stage saw more riders make it across, with Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First) and world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) two men from the top ten to get away. Other notable names included king of the mountains challenger Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic).

Meanwhile, Team Ineos, Jumbo-Visma and Movistar placed helpers in the break with Dylan Van Baarle, Laurens De Plus and Andrey Amador going up the road. On such a short and pivotal stage, the break would never take more than two minutes on the peloton.

The first major drama of the day unfolded 30km into the stage when Groupama-FDJ leader Thibaut Pinot dropped back to the medical car for attention to his left leg. The Frenchman was bandaged up but struggled to put power through the pedals and lost contact with the peloton.

It soon became clear that the man in fifth overall had a serious injury, with teammates passing by offering him pats on the back. On the Montée d'Aussois, he hugged teammate Matthieu Ladagnous before rolling to a halt and climbing into the team car, his Tour over.

Up the road, Caruso picked up seven points over Aussois and Madeleine to edge closer to mountain classification leader Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), who had tried but failed to make the break.

On the Iseran, Van Baarle dropped back to help Wout Poels push the pace for Ineos at the front of the rapidly-thinning GC group. As stage 18 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and race leader Julian Alaphilippe's key helper Enric Mas dropped 7km from the top, the group lay just 30 seconds behind the break.

The action kicked off as Poels pulled off 6km from the top, triggering an attack by Thomas, which in turn forced the other GC contenders chase. Ineos teammate Bernal sat on the struggling Alaphilippe before launching himself a kilometre later.

The young Colombian quickly joined up with Nibali, Urán, Yates and Barguil at the head of the race, while Thomas had Jumbo-Visma duo De Plus and Kruijswijk, plus Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe). Alaphilippe, meanwhile, had Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) for company.

One by one, Bernal's companions dropped away, with Yates the last man on his wheel as he rode into the virtual lead. At the top, he took the 8-second bonus alone, with the Thomas group a minute down and Alaphilippe two minutes in arrears.

As Bernal started the descent, helicopter images and Twitter reports from team cars showed heavy hailstorms and ice covering the road in Tignes before the final climb. Reports also showed a landslide blocking the road at one point, after a storm on the Iseran washed mud and rocks onto the road.

Race officials made the decision to halt the stage shortly afterwards, with Tour director Christian Prudhomme leaning out of the lead car to explain what was happening to Bernal and Yates. Confusion reigned further back, with Urán and Alaphilippe among the more animated riders as news filtered through.

But the decision was made, the roads impassable as the second-shortest stage of the race was shortened even further. At the end of it all, for the first time in almost two weeks, Alaphilippe was out of yellow.

Full Results

Stage results nullified, times for GC taken atop Col de l'Iseran:



# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:13 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:40 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 10 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:49 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:10 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:29 18 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:45 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:30 22 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:09 23 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:34 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:12 27 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:15 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:15 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 31 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:09:36 32 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 33 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 35 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 36 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:10:32 40 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 41 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:11:02 42 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 43 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 45 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 46 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 48 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:11:08 49 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:10 50 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:12:25 53 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:13:28 54 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:38 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:56 57 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:29 58 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:05 59 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:00 60 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 62 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 65 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 66 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 67 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 68 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 70 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 72 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 74 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 75 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 76 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 77 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 78 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 79 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:14 80 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:30 81 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 82 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:34 83 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:31 84 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:34 85 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:36 86 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:20:45 87 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:54 88 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:03 89 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:23 90 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 91 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 92 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 94 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 95 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 96 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 100 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 101 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 102 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 103 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 104 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 105 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 106 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 107 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 108 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 109 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 110 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 113 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 114 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 116 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 117 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 119 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 120 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 122 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 123 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 124 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 125 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 126 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 127 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 128 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 130 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 131 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 132 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 133 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 134 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 135 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 136 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 138 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 139 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 140 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 141 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 142 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 143 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 144 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 145 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 146 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 147 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:51 148 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:12 149 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 150 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 151 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 152 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:24 153 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 154 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:54 155 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:15 DNF Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Sprint 1 - Bessans km. 68.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 15 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 5 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 11 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 7 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 8 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 6 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 12 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 4 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte De Saint-André, km. 25 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 pts 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Montée D'Aussois, km. 38 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Col De La Madeleine km. 63.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 4 (HC) Col De L'Iseran-Souvenir Henri Desgrange, km. 89 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 40 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 30 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 24 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 12 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Ineos 8:04:25 2 Movistar Team 0:02:45 3 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:50 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:07 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:10:52 6 Bahrain-Merida 0:11:02 7 Astana Pro Team 0:16:07 8 EF Education First 0:18:49 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:08 10 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:21:23 11 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:26 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:25:23 13 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:25:47 14 Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:21 15 UAE Team Emirates 0:31:59 16 CCC Team 0:34:52 17 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:42:00 18 Dimension Data 0:44:05 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:43 20 Team Sunweb 0:54:00 21 Lotto Soudal 0:57:01 22 Total Direct Energie 1:06:24

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 78:00:42 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:48 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:16 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:28 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:55 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:35 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:05:14 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:17 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:25 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:28 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:03 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:18 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:45 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:14 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:26:10 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:26 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:17 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:45 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:37 20 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:44:27 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:46:44 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:48:32 23 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:53 24 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:58:07 25 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:48 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1:06:26 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:31 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 1:11:14 29 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:11:37 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:11:52 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:12:19 32 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:13:20 33 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:13:35 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:14:37 36 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 1:15:51 37 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:27:36 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:27:45 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1:29:41 40 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:02 41 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:31:44 42 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:47 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:36:53 44 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:36:59 45 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:37:05 46 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:37:10 47 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1:39:56 48 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 1:40:52 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:41:22 50 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 1:43:17 51 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:50:14 52 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:51:28 53 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:51:31 54 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:51:32 55 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:52:54 56 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:53:40 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:55:07 58 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 1:55:46 59 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1:56:01 60 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:56:32 61 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:57:11 62 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:58:28 63 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:00:37 64 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:46 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:01:31 66 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2:02:21 67 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:02:44 68 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 2:03:27 69 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 2:07:21 70 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2:08:57 71 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:10:42 72 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 2:15:26 73 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:16:25 74 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 2:17:23 75 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:17:26 76 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 2:21:18 77 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 2:21:59 78 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:22:07 79 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 2:23:11 80 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:24:05 81 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2:26:13 82 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:28:49 83 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:30:43 84 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:32:32 85 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 2:32:52 86 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:33:28 87 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:36:23 88 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:38:16 89 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:38:47 90 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:42:02 91 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:42:12 92 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:42:47 93 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:43:07 94 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:44:06 95 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:46:21 96 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2:47:33 97 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:48:27 98 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:48:55 99 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:50:34 100 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:51:41 101 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:53:25 102 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:55:56 103 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:59:07 104 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:59:36 105 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:01:06 106 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:03:47 107 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3:04:19 108 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:05:30 109 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:06:17 110 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3:07:12 111 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 3:07:15 112 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:07:40 113 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3:08:36 114 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:08:40 115 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:09:02 116 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:09:22 117 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:12:29 118 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:13:33 119 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:15:55 120 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:16:57 121 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:19:40 122 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 3:25:19 123 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 3:25:32 124 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:25:52 125 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:26:33 126 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:26:40 127 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3:27:05 128 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3:31:12 129 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:33:57 130 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:34:04 131 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:35:25 132 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:36:05 133 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:36:23 134 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 3:36:39 135 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:38:24 136 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:39:02 137 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:39:41 138 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:41:23 139 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 3:42:20 140 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:43:39 141 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:46:37 142 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 3:46:57 143 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:47:41 144 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:47:49 145 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:48:03 146 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:48:54 147 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:50:33 148 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3:50:34 149 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 3:51:14 150 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 3:53:15 151 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:54:50 152 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:59:00 153 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4:08:34 154 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 4:13:50 155 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 4:13:53

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 309 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 224 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 203 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 201 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 198 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 180 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 157 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 149 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 116 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 12 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 78 13 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 78 14 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 73 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 71 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 66 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 66 19 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 60 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 22 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 55 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 55 24 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 53 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 51 26 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 29 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 30 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 46 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 32 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 43 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 41 35 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 41 36 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 41 37 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 39 39 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 37 40 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 35 41 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 42 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 35 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 34 44 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 45 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 46 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 33 47 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 32 48 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 32 49 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 50 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 31 51 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 31 52 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 53 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 30 54 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 29 55 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 56 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 28 57 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 28 58 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 27 59 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 60 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 26 61 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 26 62 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 26 63 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 25 64 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 24 65 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 66 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 22 67 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 68 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 69 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 70 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 71 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 20 72 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 19 73 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 75 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 76 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 77 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 78 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 79 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 80 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 81 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 82 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16 83 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 16 84 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 85 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 86 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 14 87 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 13 88 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 89 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 90 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 91 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 92 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 10 93 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 94 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 95 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 96 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 97 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 98 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 8 99 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 100 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 101 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 102 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 6 103 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 104 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6 105 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 6 106 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 6 107 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 5 108 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 109 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 110 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 4 111 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 112 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 113 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 114 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 115 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 116 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 117 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 118 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 119 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 120 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1 121 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 122 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 123 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma -1 124 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -3 125 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -6 126 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 67 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 59 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 58 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 40 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 12 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 31 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 15 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 16 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 26 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 24 18 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 19 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 20 21 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 18 25 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 18 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 17 27 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 28 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 29 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 10 30 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 31 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 8 32 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 33 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 34 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 35 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 6 37 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 39 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 40 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 41 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 42 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 43 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 44 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3 45 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 46 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 47 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3 48 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 49 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 50 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 51 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 52 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 53 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 54 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 1 55 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 1 56 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 57 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 58 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1 59 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1 60 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 61 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 62 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 78:00:42 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:45 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:53 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:58:07 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:48 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:13:35 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:36:59 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:53:40 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:02:44 10 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2:26:13 11 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:30:43 12 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:48:55 13 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:05:30 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3:08:36 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:09:02 16 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:09:22 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:12:29 18 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:16:57 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:19:40 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:33:57 21 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:36:23 22 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3:39:02 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:41:23