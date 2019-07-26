Trending

Tour de France: Bernal takes yellow on shortened stage 19

No official stage winner as extreme weather forces neutralisation at top of Col de l'Iseran

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) was the big winner during a shortened stage 19 of the Tour de France. Although the jury ruled there would be no official stage winner, Bernal took the yellow jersey after the race was cancelled on the descent of the Col d’Iseran. Hail and ice in Tignes, as well as a landslide blocking the road between Val d'Isère and Tignes, made the final kilometres of the stage impossible to pass by bike.

The Colombian had attacked midway up the Iseran, launching after teammate Geraint Thomas put yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) into major trouble on the 2770-metre mountain.

Bernal caught and passed the remains of the break in the final kilometres of the climb, gaining a minute on Thomas, Steven Krujswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), and two minutes on Alaphilippe.

Amid a shroud of confusion, general classification times were taken at the summit of the Iseran, meaning Bernal takes over the race lead, with Alaphilippe set to lose over two minutes to the 22-year-old.

The chaos marked the end of a frantic stage of racing, officially 126.5km long but cut to 88.5km due to the weather. Almost forgotten amidst the stage cancellation chaos was Groupama-FDJ leader Thibaut Pinot's abandon. The Frenchman, who lay fifth overall at the start of the day, left the race after suffering through the opening 40km with what turned out to be a torn thigh muscle.

How it unfolded

The Tour de France's high Alpine adventure continued with the 126.5km stage 19, with the 'roof of the Tour', the Col d'Iseran and Montée de Tignes (2089 metres) on the menu for the penultimate mountain stage of the race.

The two big climbs of the day were to come after the third-category Côte de Saint-André after 25km, the second-category Montée d'Aussois after 38km and the third-category Col de la Madeleine after 63.5km. The big tests of the day came with the HC-rated Iseran (12.9km at 7.5 per cent) and first-category Tignes (7.4km at 7 per cent), which would – of course – end up not being raced.

A number of big names joined in the attacking at the start of the stage, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Pello Bilbao (Astana) among the early attackers.

The hectic start to the stage saw more riders make it across, with Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First) and world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) two men from the top ten to get away. Other notable names included king of the mountains challenger Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic).

Meanwhile, Team Ineos, Jumbo-Visma and Movistar placed helpers in the break with Dylan Van Baarle, Laurens De Plus and Andrey Amador going up the road. On such a short and pivotal stage, the break would never take more than two minutes on the peloton.

The first major drama of the day unfolded 30km into the stage when Groupama-FDJ leader Thibaut Pinot dropped back to the medical car for attention to his left leg. The Frenchman was bandaged up but struggled to put power through the pedals and lost contact with the peloton.

It soon became clear that the man in fifth overall had a serious injury, with teammates passing by offering him pats on the back. On the Montée d'Aussois, he hugged teammate Matthieu Ladagnous before rolling to a halt and climbing into the team car, his Tour over.

Up the road, Caruso picked up seven points over Aussois and Madeleine to edge closer to mountain classification leader Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), who had tried but failed to make the break.

On the Iseran, Van Baarle dropped back to help Wout Poels push the pace for Ineos at the front of the rapidly-thinning GC group. As stage 18 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and race leader Julian Alaphilippe's key helper Enric Mas dropped 7km from the top, the group lay just 30 seconds behind the break.

The action kicked off as Poels pulled off 6km from the top, triggering an attack by Thomas, which in turn forced the other GC contenders chase. Ineos teammate Bernal sat on the struggling Alaphilippe before launching himself a kilometre later.

The young Colombian quickly joined up with Nibali, Urán, Yates and Barguil at the head of the race, while Thomas had Jumbo-Visma duo De Plus and Kruijswijk, plus Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe). Alaphilippe, meanwhile, had Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) for company.

One by one, Bernal's companions dropped away, with Yates the last man on his wheel as he rode into the virtual lead. At the top, he took the 8-second bonus alone, with the Thomas group a minute down and Alaphilippe two minutes in arrears.

As Bernal started the descent, helicopter images and Twitter reports from team cars showed heavy hailstorms and ice covering the road in Tignes before the final climb. Reports also showed a landslide blocking the road at one point, after a storm on the Iseran washed mud and rocks onto the road.

Race officials made the decision to halt the stage shortly afterwards, with Tour director Christian Prudhomme leaning out of the lead car to explain what was happening to Bernal and Yates. Confusion reigned further back, with Urán and Alaphilippe among the more animated riders as news filtered through.

But the decision was made, the roads impassable as the second-shortest stage of the race was shortened even further. At the end of it all, for the first time in almost two weeks, Alaphilippe was out of yellow.

Full Results

Stage results nullified, times for GC taken atop Col de l'Iseran:

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:13
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:40
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:03
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
10Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:01:20
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:49
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
15Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:10
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:29
18Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:45
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
20Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
21David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:30
22Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:09
23Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:34
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:12
27Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:06:15
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:15
29Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
31Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:09:36
32Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
33Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
34Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
35Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
36Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
37George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
38Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:10:32
40Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
41Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:11:02
42Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
43Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
44Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
45Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
46Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
48Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:11:08
49Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:11:10
50Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:12:25
53Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:13:28
54Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:38
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:56
57Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:29
58Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:05
59Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:00
60Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
61Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
62Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
63Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
64Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
65Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
66Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
67Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
68Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
70Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
72Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
73Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
74Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
75Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
76Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
77Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
78Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
79Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:14
80Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:18:30
81Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
82Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:34
83Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:19:31
84Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:34
85Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:36
86Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:20:45
87Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:54
88Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:03
89Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:23
90Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
91Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
92Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
94Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
95Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
96Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
100Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
101Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
102Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
103Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
104Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
105Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
106Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
107Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
108Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
109Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
110Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
113Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
114Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
115Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
116William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
117Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
119Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
120Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
121Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
122Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
123Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
124Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
125Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
126André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
127Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
128Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
130Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
131Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
132José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
133Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
134Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
135Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
136Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
138Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
139Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
140Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
141Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
142Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
143Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
144Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
145Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
146Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
147Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:25:51
148Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:26:12
149Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
150Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
151Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
152Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:24
153Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
154Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:54
155Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:15
DNFThibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Sprint 1 - Bessans km. 68.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic15
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team11
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
7Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First8
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First6
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma5
12Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos4
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates3
14Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
15Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte De Saint-André, km. 25
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2pts
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Montée D'Aussois, km. 38
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Col De La Madeleine km. 63.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain 4 (HC) Col De L'Iseran-Souvenir Henri Desgrange, km. 89
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos40pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott30
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic24
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma20
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma16
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos12
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos8:04:25
2Movistar Team0:02:45
3Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:50
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:07
5Trek-Segafredo0:10:52
6Bahrain-Merida0:11:02
7Astana Pro Team0:16:07
8EF Education First0:18:49
9AG2R La Mondiale0:19:08
10Team Arkea-Samsic0:21:23
11Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:26
12Groupama-FDJ0:25:23
13Cofidis Solutions Credits0:25:47
14Mitchelton-Scott0:31:21
15UAE Team Emirates0:31:59
16CCC Team0:34:52
17Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:42:00
18Dimension Data0:44:05
19Katusha-Alpecin0:52:43
20Team Sunweb0:54:00
21Lotto Soudal0:57:01
22Total Direct Energie1:06:24

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos78:00:42
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:48
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:16
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:28
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:55
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:35
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:05:14
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:17
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:25
10Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:06:28
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:03
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:16:18
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:20:45
14Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:23:14
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:26:10
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:26
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:17
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:40:45
19Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:42:37
20George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:44:27
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:46:44
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:48:32
23Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:52:53
24Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:58:07
25Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:03:48
26Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First1:06:26
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:06:31
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team1:11:14
29Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:11:37
30Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos1:11:52
31Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:12:19
32Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:13:20
33Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:13:35
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:14:37
36Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First1:15:51
37Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:27:36
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:27:45
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1:29:41
40Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:02
41Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:31:44
42Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:47
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:36:53
44Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:36:59
45Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1:37:05
46Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:37:10
47Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1:39:56
48Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida1:40:52
49Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:41:22
50Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos1:43:17
51Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:50:14
52Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:51:28
53Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:51:31
54Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:51:32
55Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:52:54
56Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:53:40
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:55:07
58Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First1:55:46
59Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1:56:01
60Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:56:32
61Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:57:11
62Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:58:28
63Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2:00:37
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:46
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:01:31
66Ben King (USA) Dimension Data2:02:21
67Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:02:44
68Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First2:03:27
69Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie2:07:21
70Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2:08:57
71Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:10:42
72Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team2:15:26
73Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:16:25
74Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data2:17:23
75Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:17:26
76Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team2:21:18
77Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott2:21:59
78Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2:22:07
79Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos2:23:11
80Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:24:05
81Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos2:26:13
82Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2:28:49
83Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:30:43
84Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:32:32
85Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert2:32:52
86Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:33:28
87Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:36:23
88Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:38:16
89Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:38:47
90Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:42:02
91Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:42:12
92Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:42:47
93Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:43:07
94Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:44:06
95Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:46:21
96Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2:47:33
97Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:48:27
98Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:48:55
99Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:50:34
100Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2:51:41
101Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:53:25
102Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:55:56
103Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:59:07
104Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:59:36
105Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:01:06
106Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3:03:47
107Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3:04:19
108Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:05:30
109Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:06:17
110Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team3:07:12
111Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team3:07:15
112Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb3:07:40
113Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3:08:36
114Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:08:40
115Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:09:02
116Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:09:22
117Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:12:29
118Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:13:33
119Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:15:55
120Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:16:57
121Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:19:40
122Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic3:25:19
123Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team3:25:32
124Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:25:52
125Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:26:33
126Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:26:40
127Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3:27:05
128José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3:31:12
129Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:33:57
130Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:34:04
131Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:35:25
132Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb3:36:05
133Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:36:23
134Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First3:36:39
135Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3:38:24
136Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:39:02
137Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:39:41
138Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma3:41:23
139Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie3:42:20
140Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:43:39
141Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3:46:37
142André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic3:46:57
143Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:47:41
144William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:47:49
145Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:48:03
146Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:48:54
147Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:50:33
148Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3:50:34
149Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data3:51:14
150Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin3:53:15
151Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:54:50
152Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:59:00
153Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4:08:34
154Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First4:13:50
155Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert4:13:53

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe309pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep224
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida203
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb201
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal198
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott180
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo157
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team149
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep119
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma116
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal106
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma78
13Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits78
14Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert73
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal71
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates71
17Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First66
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos66
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale64
20Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott60
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal59
22Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos55
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin55
24Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert53
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida51
26Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team47
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale47
29Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe47
30Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team46
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team43
32Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott43
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team42
34Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data41
35Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie41
36Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin41
37Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe40
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma39
39Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb37
40Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First35
41Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida35
42Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic35
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida34
44Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep34
45Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep34
46Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team33
47Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic32
48Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb32
49Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
50Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo31
51Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team31
52Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida31
53André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic30
54Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits29
55Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team29
56Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team28
57Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie28
58Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo27
59Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
60Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits26
61Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb26
62Ben King (USA) Dimension Data26
63Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie25
64Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo24
65Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe22
66Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin22
67Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
68Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
69Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20
70Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
71Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data20
72Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First19
73Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits18
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie18
75Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
76Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
77Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
78Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits17
79Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert17
80Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
81Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
82Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo16
83Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team16
84Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
85Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14
86Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First14
87Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team13
88Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
89Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
90Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
91Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
92Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott10
93Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma9
94Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
95Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
96Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
97Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
98Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale8
99Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
100Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
101Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
102Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos6
103Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
104Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team6
105Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team6
106Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First6
107Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates5
108Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates5
109Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
110Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos4
111Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
112Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
113Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
114Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
115David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
116Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
117Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
118Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
119Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
120Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1
121Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
122William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
123George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma-1
124Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-3
125Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-6
126Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale86pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal74
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida67
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott59
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos58
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team58
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team45
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma40
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal38
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep33
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe32
12Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First31
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
15Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
16Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo26
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic24
18Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb22
19Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos20
21Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma20
22Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida19
24Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team18
25Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team18
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team17
27Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
28Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
29Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott10
30Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
31Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First8
32Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
34Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
35Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
36Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First6
37Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic6
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
39Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
40Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
41Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
42Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
43Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
44Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3
45Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
46Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
47Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3
48Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
50Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
51Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
52Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
53Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
54Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data1
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data1
56Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
57Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
58Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1
59Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1
60Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
61Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
62Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos78:00:42
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:20:45
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:52:53
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:58:07
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:03:48
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:13:35
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:36:59
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:53:40
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:02:44
10Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos2:26:13
11Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:30:43
12Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:48:55
13Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:05:30
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3:08:36
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:09:02
16Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:09:22
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:12:29
18Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:16:57
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:19:40
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie3:33:57
21Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:36:23
22Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3:39:02
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma3:41:23

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team234:09:23
2Trek-Segafredo0:28:45
3Team Ineos0:57:42
4EF Education First1:15:15
5Bora-Hansgrohe1:17:30
6Groupama-FDJ1:28:09
7Team Jumbo-Visma1:30:30
8AG2R La Mondiale1:51:55
9UAE Team Emirates1:57:02
10Astana Pro Team2:13:23
11Mitchelton-Scott2:27:32
12Deceuninck-QuickStep2:50:49
13Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team3:25:43
14CCC Team3:29:38
15Dimension Data3:43:28
16Bahrain-Merida3:50:18
17Cofidis Solutions Credits4:00:20
18Team Arkea-Samsic4:08:37
19Team Sunweb4:10:49
20Lotto Soudal5:31:04
21Total Direct Energie6:36:01
22Katusha-Alpecin7:03:57

