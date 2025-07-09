Ben O'Connor still hoping for Tour de France joy after 'horrible' opening days

Australian limited losses in time trial and feeling 'a little bit better' after crash

CAEN, FRANCE - JULY 09: Ben O'Connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla competes during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 5 a 33km individual time trial stage from Caen to Caen on July 09, 2025 in Caen, France.
Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla) in action on the Tour de France stage 5 ITT (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having crashed on stage 1, and not a specialist in the discipline at the best of times, Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla) may have expected to lose more time in the Tour de France's stage 5 time trial, but came away with relatively limited losses on Wednesday afternoon.

The Australian finished 21st on the stage, 1:47 down on winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) but less than 30 seconds behind the likes of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

