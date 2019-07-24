Trending

Tour de France: Trentin solos to victory on stage 17 in Gap

Breakaway sticks as overall contenders cool their heels

Image 1 of 53

Luke Rowe (Team Ineos) was expelled after stage 17 of the Tour de France

Luke Rowe (Team Ineos) was expelled after stage 17 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 53

Best young rider Egan Bernal

Best young rider Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 53

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) was expelled after stage 17 of the Tour de France

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) was expelled after stage 17 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 53

Luke Rowe (Team Ineos) was expelled after stage 17 of the Tour de France

Luke Rowe (Team Ineos) was expelled after stage 17 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 53

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) was expelled after stage 17 of the Tour de France

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) was expelled after stage 17 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) solo breakaway to win stage 17 Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) solo breakaway to win stage 17 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 53

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) mountain leader

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) mountain leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 53

Peter Sagan in the green jersey

Peter Sagan in the green jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 53

Egan Bernal in the white jersey

Egan Bernal in the white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe in the yellow jersey

Julian Alaphilippe in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates winning stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates winning stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 53

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) second on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) second on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) in the breakaway at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) in the breakaway at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 53

Riders during stage 17 at the Tour de France

Riders during stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 53

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) stage 17 Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) stage 17 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 53

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 53

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 53

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team ) in the escape

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team ) in the escape
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 53

It was a hot day during stage 17 of the Tour de France

It was a hot day during stage 17 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 53

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 53

George Bennett keeping cool at the start

George Bennett keeping cool at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 53

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of the stage 17 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of the stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 53

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 49 of 53

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 50 of 53

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 51 of 53

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 52 of 53

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France

The breakaway during stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 53 of 53

Dylan Teuns and Chris Juul-Jensen at the head of the breakaway

Dylan Teuns and Chris Juul-Jensen at the head of the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed victory on stage 17 of the Tour de France after soloing clear of the break on the road to Gap, while Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retained the yellow jersey after a day of relative truce among the general classification contenders.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Van Avermaet's stage win prospects expire in the Gap heat

On a day of two races within a race, Trentin rode to his third stage victory at the Tour – he previously won in 2013 and 2014 – after punching his way clear of the breakaway group ahead of the final climb of the Col de la Sentinelle. Alaphilippe and the podium contenders, meanwhile, rolled home more than 20 minutes behind, content to spare themselves for the rigours to come in the Alps over the next three days.

Trentin was part of a 33-strong break that amassed an unassailable lead over the peloton on yet another day of soaring temperatures, and he proved the strongest and savviest of their number when the move began to fragment in the final hour of racing.

The Italian forced the initial split when he responded to Nils Politt's acceleration with a little over 30km to go. Now operating from a group of ten riders that also included Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) and dangerman Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Trentin seized his opportunity when he attacked forcefully with 14km remaining, just before the category 3 haul up the Sentinelle.

He began the ascent with a 10-second buffer over the chasers, and he proceeded to extend that advantage to half a minute on the 5km ascent. Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) attempted a lone pursuit on the lower part of the climb and he was caught and then passed by the effervescent Asgreen over the summit, which came with 8.5km to go. Asgreen had contributed little to the workload of the original break as he was there primarily to police the move on behalf of the maillot jaune Alaphilippe, and Trentin had pinpointed the Dane as the man to watch in the finale.

Asgreen could make no inroads on the descent, however, as Trentin rode into Gap with 37 seconds to spare to claim Mitchelton-Scott's fourth stage win of this Tour after Daryl Impey's triumph in Brioude and Simon Yates' Pyrenean brace.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) won the sprint for 3rd, 41 seconds down, just ahead of Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Gorka Izagirre (Astana) and Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), while the remnants of the original move followed home.

"I was scared of Asgreen and I was right because he finished second after getting a free ride in the break," Trentin said afterwards. "It was really an emotional finish because I've only won two races alone in my whole career before now. Doing it here on the Tour de France on this finish line, winning against this group, it was amazing."

After whittling the unwieldy original group down to more manageable dimensions, Trentin felt he could take advantage of the ongoing uneasiness of their collaboration in the finale.

"I knew there was no collaboration and I thought with maybe a ten-second gap, they'd start to watch each other and then maybe I could finish it off," Trentin said. "I took ten seconds, which was enough to take the climb on my own and it was probably the most important thing to stay at my pace and not have to follow anyone."

There were no accelerations among the general classification contenders when they tackled the Col de la Sentinelle some distance behind Trentin et al. The only frissons came when Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) and Luke Rowe (Ineos) squabbled over position at the head of the bunch. The German appeared to veer into Rowe's path on the lower slopes of the climb, though both riders had made their peace by the finish. "We rode the last 10k together," Rowe said. "No stress. We shook hands at the finish."

How it unfolded

With only the trio of stages in the Alps and the grand finale on the Champs-Élysées to follow, Wednesday's stage offered the final opportunity for a hefty chunk of the peloton to make an impression on this Tour, and most of their number appeared to be on the offensive in the rapid opening hour once the race was flagged away from the shadow of the imposing Roman aqueduct, the Pont du Gard.

Some 34 riders eventually had their day passes stamped and were allowed to escape the clutches of the peloton: Daniel Oss and Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Omar Fraile, Gorka Izagirre and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana), Simon Clarke and Tom Scully (EF Education First), Chris Juul-Jensen and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Greg van Avermaet and Michael Schär (CCC), Sven Erik Bystrom, Rui Costa, Sergio Henao and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates), Bauke Mollema, Thomas Skujins and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), Natnael Berhane, Jesús Herrada, Anthony Pérez and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis), Thomas de Gendt and Jens Keukeleire (Lotto-Soudal), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Xandro Meurisse and Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Edvald Boasson Hagen and Ben King (Dimension Data).

Total Direct Energie were notable absentees from the move and their riders massed at the head of the peloton to keep the gap at two minutes before eventually relenting, realising that the pursuit would be a costly one in temperatures soared of 37°C.

The break's lead extended gradually thereafter despite the loss of Magnus Cort, who was forced out of the move by a puncture. With 100km remaining, their buffer was up to 10 minutes, and it was long since apparent that the winner would come from their number.

A short but heavy rain shower offered some respite from the intense heat ahead of the finale, where Nils Politt kickstarted the attacking with 34km to go. The German's acceleration was a strong one, but he missed the decisive split that formed shortly afterwards, when Trentin, Laengen, King, Périchon, Van Avermaet, Izagirre, Scully, Asgreen, Gougeard and Oss forged clear. Trentin would outmanoeuvre to claim the spoils, despite Asgreen's late pursuit.

Asgreen will be pressed into action once again on Thursday as he rides in defence of Alaphilippe's yellow jersey. Alaphilippe still has 1:35 in hand on Geraint Thomas (Ineos), 1:47 on Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and 1:50 on Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), but he will face a robust test on the Vars, Izoard and Galibier.

"I hope I will have some energy left for the next three days in the Alps, it's for sure going to be a tough and hard day," said Asgreen, who laughed when asked to describe the challenge on stage 18 to Valloire: "Hard – and long."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott4:21:36
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:37
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:41
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:44
8Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:50
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:55
11Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:01:23
12Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:26
14Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
15Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:35
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:01:44
17Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:02:53
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
19Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
21Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
22Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:00
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:03:02
25Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:03:55
26Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:49
28Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:59
30Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:04
31Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
32Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:09:23
34Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:10
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
37Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
39Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
40Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
41Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
42Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
43Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
44Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
45Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
46Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
49Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
50Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
51Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
52Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
53Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
54Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
55Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
56David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
57Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
58Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
59Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
61Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
62Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
63Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
65Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
66Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
67Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
68Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
69Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
70Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
71Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
72Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
73Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
74Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
75Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
76Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
77Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
78Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
80Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
81Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
82Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
83Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
84Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
85Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
86Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
87Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
88Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
89Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
90Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
92Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
95Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
96George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
97Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
98Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:23:09
99Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:24:02
100Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
101Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:30
102Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:24:38
103Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
104Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:25:13
105Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:55
106Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
107Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
108Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
109Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
110Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
111Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
112José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
113Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
114Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
115Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
116Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
117Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
118Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
119Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
120Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
121Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
122Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
123Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
124Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
125Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
126Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
127Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
128Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
129Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
130Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:27
131Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:34
133Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
134Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
135Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
136Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
138Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
139Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
141Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
142Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
143Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
144William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
145Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
146Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
147Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
148André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
149Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
150Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
151Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
153Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
154Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:27:45
155Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
156Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
157Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:30:05
158Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
159Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
160Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
DNSLuis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNSCees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - Vaison-La-Romaine km. 62
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo15
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team13
5Ben King (USA) Dimension Data11
6Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team10
7Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First9
8Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits8
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
10Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
14Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott50pts
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team20
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo18
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida16
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe12
8Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits7
11Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First6
12Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4
14Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
15Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Cote de la Rochette-Du-Buis km. 104.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain (2 Cat. 3) Col De La Sentinelle km. 191.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2pts
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:22:13
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:23
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:19:33
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
11Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
13Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
14Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:53
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:25:18
17Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:57
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
22Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
23Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
24Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:27:08

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo13:09:12
2Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:14
3UAE Team Emirates0:01:30
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:53
5CCC Team0:19:20
6Dimension Data0:20:05
7Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:22:34
8Astana Pro Team0:24:31
9EF Education First0:26:32
10Mitchelton-Scott0:29:35
11Lotto Soudal0:36:03
12Deceuninck-QuickStep0:36:33
13Bahrain-Merida0:36:37
14Movistar Team0:38:58
15AG2R La Mondiale0:42:55
16Katusha-Alpecin0:43:16
17Team Sunweb0:50:28
18Team Ineos0:56:06
19Groupama-FDJ
20Team Jumbo-Visma
21Team Arkea-Samsic
22Total Direct Energie1:02:30

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep69:39:16
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:35
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:47
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:50
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:02:02
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:14
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:54
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:00
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:05:33
10Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:06:30
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:22
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:09:30
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:11:08
14Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:11:39
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:12:06
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:13:42
17Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:15
18David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:33
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:18:25
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:27:09
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:33
22George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:33
23Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:32:17
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:34:11
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:39:10
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:23
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:40:59
28Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:41:42
29Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:44:02
30Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:01
31Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:48:43
32Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:48:55
33Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:51:17
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:51:21
35Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:52:41
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:53:24
37Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:53:26
38Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:53:51
39Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:59:18
40Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos1:00:11
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:24
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:01:28
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:37
44Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida1:06:31
45Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First1:07:04
46Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First1:08:09
47Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:08:26
48Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:11:23
49Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos1:12:10
50Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie1:13:47
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:27
52Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:15:53
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:18:16
54Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:23
55Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:19:50
56Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:20:18
57Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:20:38
58Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1:23:05
59Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:23:32
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:24:26
61Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:08
62Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:26:12
63Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:27:18
64Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:27:24
65Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:28:01
66Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:30:11
67Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First1:30:27
68Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:32:24
69Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1:32:30
70Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:33:16
71Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos1:34:29
72Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:35:19
73Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data1:36:00
74Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1:37:31
75Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert1:41:15
76Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:41:40
77Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:41:53
78Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1:43:21
79Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:43:46
80Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:43:50
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:46:05
82Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:46:57
83Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1:48:16
84Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:50:14
85Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:53:20
86Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:53:22
87Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team1:54:10
88Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:56:04
89Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:56:14
90Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:56:35
91Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
92Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:58:57
93Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:04:26
94Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:04:43
95Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:05:39
96Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:05:53
97Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:06:34
98Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2:06:57
99Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:07:02
100Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:07:14
101Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:07:30
102Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:08:48
103Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:09:25
104Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:10:54
105Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:12:01
106Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:12:10
107Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:13:19
108Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:14:40
109Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2:15:04
110Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:16:03
111Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2:16:33
112Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert2:16:59
113Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb2:18:09
114Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:20:45
115Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:20:52
116Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:18
117Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2:24:27
118Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:25:01
119Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:25:26
120Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:27:16
121Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:27:31
122Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos2:29:12
123Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team2:31:09
124Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:32:09
125Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:33:42
126Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:34:56
127Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:38:23
128Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:39:03
129José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2:39:35
130Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:40:06
131Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:40:28
132Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:40:51
133Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team2:41:25
134Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team2:42:18
135Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:42:54
136Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First2:45:02
137Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:45:31
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:46:11
139Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:48:04
140Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:51:36
141Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:51:49
142Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:54:13
143André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2:55:20
144Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data2:55:55
145Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:56:03
146Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2:56:07
147William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:56:12
148Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:56:26
149Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2:56:48
150Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:57:17
151Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie2:57:36
152Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:58:15
153Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:58:43
154Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin2:58:57
155Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:00:23
156Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:03:13
157Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3:08:05
158Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma3:13:31
159Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First3:18:31
160Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3:22:16

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe309pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep224
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida203
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb201
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal198
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott180
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo157
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team134
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep117
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma116
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal106
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ89
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert73
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates71
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma67
16Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First66
17Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits65
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale64
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos63
20Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal61
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal59
22Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert53
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin52
24Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida51
25Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott50
26Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
27Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos47
28Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe47
29Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team46
30Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott43
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data41
32Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie41
33Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin41
34Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team40
35Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe35
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic35
37Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep34
38Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep34
39Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma33
40Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team33
41Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
42Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida31
43Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
44Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
45André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic30
46Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits29
47Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team28
48Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie28
49Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo27
50Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First26
51Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits26
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb26
53Ben King (USA) Dimension Data26
54Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe26
55Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie25
56Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo24
57Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe22
58Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin22
59Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
60Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
61Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
62Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20
63Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
64Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data20
65Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb20
66Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb19
67Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits18
68Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie18
69Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
71Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
72Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits17
73Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert17
74Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
75Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
76Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team16
77Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo16
78Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
79Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
80Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
81Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team13
82Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
83Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team12
84Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma12
85Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
86Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
87Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
88Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
89Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
90Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
91Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team9
92Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
93Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
95Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale8
96Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
97Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
98Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
99Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
100Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
101Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team6
102Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
103Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team6
104Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First6
105Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates5
106Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
107Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
108Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4
109Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos4
110Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
111Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
112David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
113Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
114Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
115Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
116Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates2
117Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
118Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
119Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
120Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
121William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
122George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma-1
123Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-3
124Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-6
125Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal64pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ50
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal38
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep33
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott29
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma24
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe24
10Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
12Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team18
13Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos18
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team18
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
17Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team13
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott10
21Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos8
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First8
24Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
26Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First7
27Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First6
28Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
29Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
31Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic6
32Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
34Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
35Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
36Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
37Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3
38Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
39Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
41Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
42Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
44Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
45Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
46Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
47Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb2
48Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
49Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data1
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
52Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
53Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1
54Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
55Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos69:41:18
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:31
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:42:00
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:49:15
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:51:24
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:51:49
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:24:10
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:25:22
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:28:09
10Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1:35:29
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:44:55
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:54:12
13Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:07:23
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:09:59
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2:14:31
16Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert2:14:57
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:18:50
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:25:14
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:25:29
20Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:30:07
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:38:26
22Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:40:52
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2:54:46
24Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:56:41

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo208:59:41
2Movistar Team0:08:13
3UAE Team Emirates0:46:23
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:40
5EF Education First0:55:33
6Team Ineos0:56:15
7Groupama-FDJ1:02:45
8Mitchelton-Scott1:07:53
9Team Jumbo-Visma1:15:29
10AG2R La Mondiale1:20:56
11Astana Pro Team1:23:27
12Deceuninck-QuickStep2:06:33
13Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team2:14:29
14Dimension Data2:26:23
15Team Sunweb2:40:38
16CCC Team2:46:00
17Cofidis Solutions Credits2:56:50
18Bahrain-Merida3:06:09
19Team Arkea-Samsic3:10:20
20Lotto Soudal3:59:35
21Total Direct Energie4:32:19
22Katusha-Alpecin5:16:48

 

Latest on Cyclingnews