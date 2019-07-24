Image 1 of 53 Luke Rowe (Team Ineos) was expelled after stage 17 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 53 Best young rider Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates a solo victory on stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 53 Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) was expelled after stage 17 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 53 Luke Rowe (Team Ineos) was expelled after stage 17 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 53 Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) was expelled after Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed victory on stage 17 of the Tour de France after soloing clear of the break on the road to Gap, while Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retained the yellow jersey after a day of relative truce among the general classification contenders.

On a day of two races within a race, Trentin rode to his third stage victory at the Tour – he previously won in 2013 and 2014 – after punching his way clear of the breakaway group ahead of the final climb of the Col de la Sentinelle. Alaphilippe and the podium contenders, meanwhile, rolled home more than 20 minutes behind, content to spare themselves for the rigours to come in the Alps over the next three days.

Trentin was part of a 33-strong break that amassed an unassailable lead over the peloton on yet another day of soaring temperatures, and he proved the strongest and savviest of their number when the move began to fragment in the final hour of racing.

The Italian forced the initial split when he responded to Nils Politt's acceleration with a little over 30km to go. Now operating from a group of ten riders that also included Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) and dangerman Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Trentin seized his opportunity when he attacked forcefully with 14km remaining, just before the category 3 haul up the Sentinelle.

He began the ascent with a 10-second buffer over the chasers, and he proceeded to extend that advantage to half a minute on the 5km ascent. Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) attempted a lone pursuit on the lower part of the climb and he was caught and then passed by the effervescent Asgreen over the summit, which came with 8.5km to go. Asgreen had contributed little to the workload of the original break as he was there primarily to police the move on behalf of the maillot jaune Alaphilippe, and Trentin had pinpointed the Dane as the man to watch in the finale.

Asgreen could make no inroads on the descent, however, as Trentin rode into Gap with 37 seconds to spare to claim Mitchelton-Scott's fourth stage win of this Tour after Daryl Impey's triumph in Brioude and Simon Yates' Pyrenean brace.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) won the sprint for 3rd, 41 seconds down, just ahead of Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Gorka Izagirre (Astana) and Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), while the remnants of the original move followed home.

"I was scared of Asgreen and I was right because he finished second after getting a free ride in the break," Trentin said afterwards. "It was really an emotional finish because I've only won two races alone in my whole career before now. Doing it here on the Tour de France on this finish line, winning against this group, it was amazing."

After whittling the unwieldy original group down to more manageable dimensions, Trentin felt he could take advantage of the ongoing uneasiness of their collaboration in the finale.

"I knew there was no collaboration and I thought with maybe a ten-second gap, they'd start to watch each other and then maybe I could finish it off," Trentin said. "I took ten seconds, which was enough to take the climb on my own and it was probably the most important thing to stay at my pace and not have to follow anyone."

There were no accelerations among the general classification contenders when they tackled the Col de la Sentinelle some distance behind Trentin et al. The only frissons came when Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) and Luke Rowe (Ineos) squabbled over position at the head of the bunch. The German appeared to veer into Rowe's path on the lower slopes of the climb, though both riders had made their peace by the finish. "We rode the last 10k together," Rowe said. "No stress. We shook hands at the finish."

How it unfolded

With only the trio of stages in the Alps and the grand finale on the Champs-Élysées to follow, Wednesday's stage offered the final opportunity for a hefty chunk of the peloton to make an impression on this Tour, and most of their number appeared to be on the offensive in the rapid opening hour once the race was flagged away from the shadow of the imposing Roman aqueduct, the Pont du Gard.

Some 34 riders eventually had their day passes stamped and were allowed to escape the clutches of the peloton: Daniel Oss and Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Omar Fraile, Gorka Izagirre and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana), Simon Clarke and Tom Scully (EF Education First), Chris Juul-Jensen and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Greg van Avermaet and Michael Schär (CCC), Sven Erik Bystrom, Rui Costa, Sergio Henao and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates), Bauke Mollema, Thomas Skujins and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), Natnael Berhane, Jesús Herrada, Anthony Pérez and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis), Thomas de Gendt and Jens Keukeleire (Lotto-Soudal), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Xandro Meurisse and Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Edvald Boasson Hagen and Ben King (Dimension Data).

Total Direct Energie were notable absentees from the move and their riders massed at the head of the peloton to keep the gap at two minutes before eventually relenting, realising that the pursuit would be a costly one in temperatures soared of 37°C.

The break's lead extended gradually thereafter despite the loss of Magnus Cort, who was forced out of the move by a puncture. With 100km remaining, their buffer was up to 10 minutes, and it was long since apparent that the winner would come from their number.

A short but heavy rain shower offered some respite from the intense heat ahead of the finale, where Nils Politt kickstarted the attacking with 34km to go. The German's acceleration was a strong one, but he missed the decisive split that formed shortly afterwards, when Trentin, Laengen, King, Périchon, Van Avermaet, Izagirre, Scully, Asgreen, Gougeard and Oss forged clear. Trentin would outmanoeuvre to claim the spoils, despite Asgreen's late pursuit.

Asgreen will be pressed into action once again on Thursday as he rides in defence of Alaphilippe's yellow jersey. Alaphilippe still has 1:35 in hand on Geraint Thomas (Ineos), 1:47 on Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and 1:50 on Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), but he will face a robust test on the Vars, Izoard and Galibier.

"I hope I will have some energy left for the next three days in the Alps, it's for sure going to be a tough and hard day," said Asgreen, who laughed when asked to describe the challenge on stage 18 to Valloire: "Hard – and long."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4:21:36 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:37 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:41 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:44 8 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:50 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:55 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:01:23 12 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:26 14 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 15 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:35 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:01:44 17 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:02:53 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 19 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 21 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 22 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:00 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:02 25 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:55 26 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:49 28 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:59 30 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:04 31 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 32 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:09:23 34 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:10 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 37 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 39 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 40 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 41 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 42 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 43 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 45 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 46 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 49 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 51 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 52 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 53 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 54 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 55 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 57 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 59 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 61 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 62 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 63 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 65 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 66 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 67 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 68 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 70 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 71 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 73 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 74 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 75 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 76 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 77 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 78 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 80 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 81 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 82 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 83 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 84 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 86 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 88 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 89 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 92 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 95 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 96 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 97 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 98 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:23:09 99 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:24:02 100 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 101 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:30 102 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:24:38 103 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 104 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:25:13 105 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:55 106 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 107 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 108 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 109 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 110 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 111 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 112 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 114 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 115 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 116 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 119 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 120 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 121 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 122 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 123 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 124 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 125 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 127 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 128 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 129 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 130 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:27 131 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:34 133 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 134 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 135 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 136 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 138 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 139 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 141 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 142 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 143 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 144 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 145 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 146 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 147 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 148 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 149 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 150 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 151 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 153 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 154 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:27:45 155 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 156 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 157 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:05 158 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 159 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 160 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie DNS Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team DNS Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - Vaison-La-Romaine km. 62 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 13 5 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 11 6 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 10 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 9 8 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 10 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 50 pts 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 20 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 16 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 8 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 7 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 6 12 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4 14 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 15 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Cote de la Rochette-Du-Buis km. 104.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain (2 Cat. 3) Col De La Sentinelle km. 191.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 2 pts 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:22:13 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:23 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:33 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 5 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 13 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 14 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:53 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:18 17 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:57 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 22 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 23 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:27:08

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 13:09:12 2 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:14 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:30 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:53 5 CCC Team 0:19:20 6 Dimension Data 0:20:05 7 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:22:34 8 Astana Pro Team 0:24:31 9 EF Education First 0:26:32 10 Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:35 11 Lotto Soudal 0:36:03 12 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:33 13 Bahrain-Merida 0:36:37 14 Movistar Team 0:38:58 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:55 16 Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:16 17 Team Sunweb 0:50:28 18 Team Ineos 0:56:06 19 Groupama-FDJ 20 Team Jumbo-Visma 21 Team Arkea-Samsic 22 Total Direct Energie 1:02:30

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 69:39:16 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:35 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:50 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:02:02 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:14 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:54 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:00 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:05:33 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:30 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:22 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:30 13 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:11:08 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:39 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:12:06 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:13:42 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:15 18 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:33 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:25 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:27:09 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:33 22 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:33 23 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:17 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:11 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:39:10 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:23 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:40:59 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:41:42 29 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:02 30 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:01 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:48:43 32 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:48:55 33 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:51:17 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:51:21 35 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:41 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:24 37 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:26 38 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:53:51 39 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:18 40 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:00:11 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:24 42 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:01:28 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:37 44 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 1:06:31 45 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 1:07:04 46 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 1:08:09 47 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:08:26 48 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:23 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 1:12:10 50 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 1:13:47 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:27 52 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:15:53 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:18:16 54 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:23 55 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:50 56 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:20:18 57 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:20:38 58 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1:23:05 59 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:32 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:24:26 61 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:08 62 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:26:12 63 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:27:18 64 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:27:24 65 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:28:01 66 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:11 67 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 1:30:27 68 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:32:24 69 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1:32:30 70 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:33:16 71 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 1:34:29 72 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:35:19 73 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 1:36:00 74 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1:37:31 75 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 1:41:15 76 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:41:40 77 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:41:53 78 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1:43:21 79 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:43:46 80 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:43:50 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:46:05 82 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:46:57 83 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:48:16 84 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:50:14 85 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:20 86 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:22 87 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 1:54:10 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:56:04 89 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:56:14 90 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:56:35 91 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 92 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:58:57 93 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:04:26 94 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:04:43 95 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:05:39 96 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:05:53 97 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:06:34 98 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:06:57 99 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:07:02 100 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:07:14 101 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:07:30 102 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:08:48 103 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:09:25 104 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:10:54 105 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:12:01 106 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:12:10 107 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:13:19 108 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:14:40 109 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2:15:04 110 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:16:03 111 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2:16:33 112 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 2:16:59 113 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:18:09 114 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:20:45 115 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:20:52 116 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:18 117 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2:24:27 118 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:25:01 119 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:25:26 120 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:27:16 121 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:27:31 122 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 2:29:12 123 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 2:31:09 124 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:32:09 125 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:33:42 126 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:34:56 127 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:38:23 128 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:39:03 129 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:39:35 130 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:40:06 131 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:40:28 132 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:40:51 133 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:41:25 134 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 2:42:18 135 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:42:54 136 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 2:45:02 137 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:45:31 138 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:46:11 139 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:48:04 140 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:51:36 141 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:51:49 142 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:54:13 143 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2:55:20 144 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 2:55:55 145 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:56:03 146 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2:56:07 147 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:56:12 148 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:56:26 149 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:56:48 150 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:57:17 151 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 2:57:36 152 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:58:15 153 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:58:43 154 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2:58:57 155 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:00:23 156 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:03:13 157 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:08:05 158 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:13:31 159 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 3:18:31 160 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3:22:16

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 309 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 224 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 203 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 201 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 198 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 180 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 157 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 134 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 116 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 89 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 73 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 71 15 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 67 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 66 17 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 65 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 63 20 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 22 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 53 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 52 24 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 51 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 50 26 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 27 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 47 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 29 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 46 30 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 43 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 41 32 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 41 33 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 41 34 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 35 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 36 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 35 37 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 38 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 39 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 40 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 33 41 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 42 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 43 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 44 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 45 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 30 46 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 29 47 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 28 48 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 28 49 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 27 50 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 26 51 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 26 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 26 53 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 26 54 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 55 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 25 56 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 24 57 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 58 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 22 59 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 60 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 61 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 62 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 63 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 64 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 20 65 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 66 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 67 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 68 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 69 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 71 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 72 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 73 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 74 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 75 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 76 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 77 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16 78 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 79 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 80 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 81 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 13 82 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 83 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 12 84 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 85 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 86 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 87 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 88 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 89 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 90 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 91 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 9 92 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 93 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 95 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 8 96 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 97 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 98 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 99 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 100 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 101 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6 102 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 103 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 6 104 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 6 105 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 106 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 107 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 108 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 109 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 4 110 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 111 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 112 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 113 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 114 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 115 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 116 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 117 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 118 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 119 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 120 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 121 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 122 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma -1 123 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -3 124 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -6 125 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 29 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 10 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 18 13 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 18 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 18 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 17 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 13 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 20 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 10 21 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 8 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 8 24 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 26 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 7 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 6 28 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 29 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 31 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 32 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 34 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 36 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 37 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3 38 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 39 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 41 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 42 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 44 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 45 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 46 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 47 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 48 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 49 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 1 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 52 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 53 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1 54 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 55 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 69:41:18 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:31 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:42:00 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:49:15 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:24 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:49 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:24:10 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:25:22 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:09 10 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1:35:29 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:44:55 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:54:12 13 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:07:23 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:09:59 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2:14:31 16 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 2:14:57 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:18:50 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:25:14 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:25:29 20 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:30:07 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:38:26 22 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:40:52 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:54:46 24 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:56:41