Lotte Kopecky suffers from back pain, Anna van der Breggen 'not super' as SD Worx-Protime miss the GC mark in Giro d'Italia Women

By published

'It’s not what we hoped for, but panicking now or drawing conclusions before the Tour won’t get us anywhere either' says team manager Danny Stam

Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime competes during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime entered this year's edition of the Giro d'Italia Women with two potential cards to play in the overall classification with World Champion Lotte Kopecky and four-time winner Anna van der Breggen, but both riders have hemorrhaged valuable time in the GC standings due to unexpected circumstances.

Stage 4 marked the second of three summit finishes at this year's event, and Kopecky let the GC favourites go on almost from the start of the finishing climb to Pianezze.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.