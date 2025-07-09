Canyon is offering 30% discount on this e-bike for Amazon Prime Day, plus four more electric bike deals worth checking out

Electric bike deals are probably not the first thing that comes to mind when Amazon Prime Day rolls around. With a bit of searching, I have found some excellent discounts on electric bikes on Amazon, as well as some other retailers that are getting in on the action, too. So if you are in the market for an electric bike, for road, gravel or commuting, then keep reading as there are some outstanding deals currently.

I probably don't need to explain the advantages of riding an electric bike. Having a motor to assist is a boon for anyone looking for a little extra support on a ride, whether it's to keep up with faster friends or effortlessly zipping around the city.

Adding a motor, battery, and all the paraphernalia needed for an electric bike adds a significant markup to the price, making electric bikes noticeably more expensive than a regular bike.

Our buyers' guide covers all the best electric bikes for road, gravel and urban ebikes, along with everything you need to know when picking your next e-bike. However, today we are focusing on electric bike deals, there are some big discounts available.

The most notable is the whooping $1,100 Canyon Bicycle Amazon Prime Day discount. Canyon has always sold direct to the consumer via its own website, but as of the start of the year, you can now buy Canyon bikes on Amazon in the US. The Precede:ON Comfort 5 Amazon Prime deal is significant as it's $160 better than the discount offered directly.

Amazon aren't the only one with a summer sale, Backcountry are also running a Flash Sale this week, with some tempting discounts on top bike brands. Jenson USA's Trail Day Sale is also running, and you can grab yourself a half-price bike.

I have searched through the sales on Amazon and beyond and rounded up the best electric bike deals.

Best electric bike deals in the Prime Day sales (USA)

Save 30% Canyon Precede:ON Comfort 5: was $3,699 now $2,589.30 at Amazon Canyon has only recently started selling on Amazon, but this hasn't stopped them from quickly getting into the swing of Amazon Prime Day sales. The Precede:ON Comfort 5 urban electric bike is discounted by $1,100, powered by an intigrated Bosch Performance Line motor, it puts out 75 Nm of assistance and a top speed of 28mph. The 500Wh battery should give a generous range, and there is even a USB-C charge point if you need to charge your phone. Canyon has designed the Precede:ON Comfort 5 to be one size fits all (suits riders from 5'3" to 6'5"), making it a versatile option if you're planning on sharing the bike with another rider. Disc brakes provide reliable stopping performance, and the 2.15in tyres combined with a suspension seatpost add comfort.

Save 18% Salsa Tributary GRX 600: was $5,499 now $4,499.93 at REI Salsa's Tributary GRX 600 is a versatile off-road electric bike that's designed for bikepacking and rough gravel road riding. Powered by a powerful Bosch Performance Line Speed, delivering 85Nm max torque, and sports a 625Wh Bosch PowerTube internal battery which can be boosted with a range extender. As a bikepacking bike, there's a rack, fork pack and fender mounts for adventurous riding. The bike comes with 2.3in tyres, but there is clearance for 29 x 3.0 in front and 29 x 2.6 in rear tyres if you need to bolster grip and comfort.

Save 50% Scott Addict RC eRIDE 30: was $5,999.99 now $2,999.99 at Jenson USA Looking at Scott's Addict RC eRIDE 30 road bike, it would be hard to spot that it's an electric road bike. The HMX carbon frame, Syncros integrated handlebar, and Shimano 105 groupset will fit in amongst the best road bikes. Look closer at the rear wheel and you might spot the Mahle X20 motor rear hub, which offers up to 20mph of assistance. It's not got the power levels that you see from a mid-drive motor, but that's not the goal here. It's designed to give enough assistance on the climbs whilst still remaining lightweight and rideable when you're not using the motor. Scott quotes the weight to be around 26.23lbs, which is impressive considering that includes the motor and a 236Wh battery.

Save 35% Cervelo Rouvida GRX RX610: was $6,200 now $4,030 at Backcountry.com If you are looking for something that can take on both gravel and road riding, I wouldn't pass up on this offer. You can currently grab this Cervelo Rouvida GRX RX610 with a cool $2200 off. It uses a lightweight Fazua Ride60 motor with 60 Nm of torque, with a 450-watt max power, which should help take on the steepest of gravel climbs. Having used the Fazua motor, I found it to deliver a very natural power delivery. Shimano's GRX RX610 12sp groupset will also help on the climbs, with the 10-45T cassette offering plenty of gear range. Jenson USA also has the Cervelo Rouvida on sale and is actually offering a slightly better discount, but only has the bike in a size large.

Save 40% 3T Ultra Boost Force AXS Carbon Wheel Ebike: was $7,699 now $4,600 at Backcountry.com I didn't know 3T made a flat bar electric gravel bike, but I love it. Whether you're looking for a viby gravel machine or want to rip around town in style, I don't think there is an electric bike that comes close to this. It has the same Mahle X20 motor rear hub as the Scott above, giving the 3T a sleek look that easily passes for a regular bike. It's got a great spec too, sporting a SRAM Force AXS 1x12 drivetrain and a 650b 3T DiscusPlus i28 LTD carbon wheelset with Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M.

Best electric bike deals in the Prime Day sales (UK)

Ribble Allroad SL R E-Enthusiast: was £4,599 now £4,199 at awin1.com Ribble's discounted several of its Allroad SL road ebikes, but I have picked out the Enthusiast level bike as a great option. They all use the same carbon frame, but this version comes equipped with Shimano's 105 Di2 groupset. Built into the rear wheel is a Mahle X20 motor that provides 55Nm of torque and features a larger 350Wh capacity battery for plenty of range. The wheels are durable Mavic Allroads and are fitted with 32 mm Pirelli P-Zero tyres.

Save 18% BTWIN Rear Loading Electric Longtail Cargo Bike: was £2,799.99 now £2,299.99 at awin1.com If you're looking for an urban grocery getter, then the Electric Longtail Cargo Bike is the perfect option for hauling things around the city. The rear cargo storage can hold a 60cm x 40cm box, and there is an additional front basket for extra storage. Capacity doesn't stop there; you can add two 50L saddle bags if you are carrying lots of smaller items. The rear longtail section can be converted to a bench to carry passengers, and there is even a reflective bike rain protector to shelter your passengers from the elements.