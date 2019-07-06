Tour de France: Teunissen takes yellow jersey after sprint victory in Brussels
Peter Sagan second as crash-marred sprint takes down Groenewegen
Stage 1 : Brussels - Brussels
Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) was the shock winner on stage 1 of the Tour de France, taking the first yellow jersey of the race on the uphill finish in front of the Laeken Castle in Brussels. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, just inches back, while Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) rounded out the podium.
The Dutchman, who won the ZLM Tour late last month, was a surprise winner on the stage, having been expected to help lead out for sprinter Dylan Groenewegen. The Dutch sprinter, along with the bulk of his lead-out, was caught up in a big crash inside the final two kilometres.
From there, Deceuninck-QuickStep took control at the front, but their sprinter Elia Viviani was caught way out of position in the final kilometre. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) launched the sprint 300 metres out, just as Viviani was moving up, before then Sagan burst past with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) alongside him.
Behind the duo, Ewan was forced to check his sprint just as he looked to move up the middle to take the win, but it was Teunissen on the outside who finished the fastest. He sped past in the closing metres and threw his bike just far enough to seal an unlikely victory.
"I cannot believe it," Teunissen said after the stage. "We were working for weeks, for months to bring Dylan [Groenewegen] here to the win and yellow jersey, and then with 1.5km to go everything disappears because he goes down in a crash.
"Then I thought I'm still here, still fresh so we can try it. I saw everyone dying in the last metres – even Sagan I was catching up on. I just took him on the line and, like I said, it's beyond imagining. It's unbelievable."
At first, the 26-year-old was unaware that his leader had hit the deck but held position just in case. That presence of mind, along with some assistance from star teammate Wout Van Aert, kept him in position to challenge for the win.
"I couldn't clearly see if [Groenewegen] crashed or not so I just stayed in position and then I heard that he went down. Like I said, I felt good because we were in a good position. Then I thought I'll go for it. I still had Wout [Van Aert] with me, he also could do something, and it was just enough.
"It was a really strange day because our big goal disappears at 1.5km. But I hope Dylan can still smile a little bit if I take this with me to the room I think it'll take me some days more to imagine it because you can dream about it – the possibility to win a stage – but now it's working out pretty nice, I would say."
Earlier in the stage, Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) was part of the early breakaway, leading the way up the cobbled Muur van Geraardsbergen to take the lead of the mountain classification and wear the polka dot jersey on stage 2. Ewan is in the white young rider's jersey, while Sagan will inherit green from Teunissen.
How it unfolded
A brush with royalty for the peloton ahead of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour de France.
The Brussels Grand Départ was planned to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Eddy Merckx's first Tour de France victory, and, fittingly, it was the Cannibal who flagged the 176 starters away from outside the Palais Royal. During the neutralised section, meanwhile, the riders wheeled to a halt at the Grand-Place out of deference to King Philippe of Belgium, before the race began in earnest shortly afterwards.
As soon as the peloton hit kilometre zero, the day's early break forged clear, with Olympic champion and local favourite Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) slipping away in the company of Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha) and Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The bunch was content to allow the quartet their freedom, and after 20km, they had an advantage of 3:25.
That gap had dropped slightly by the time they reached Geraardsbergen and the first classified climb of the 2019 Tour. The hallowed Muur – or the Mur de Grammont, per ASO's nomenclature – was designated as a category 3 ascent, meaning that the first rider to the top was guaranteed to take the first polka-dot jersey of the race. Van Avermaet has yet to win the Tour of Flanders, but the Belgian will always have this memory of the Muur, as he beat Meurisse to the top.
In a mirror of the old Ronde finish, the race proceeded to take in the Bosberg. Meurisse led over the top of the category 4 climb, while Van Avermaet, content with his early spoils, sat up and awaited the peloton. In the Belgian's absence, Berhane, Meurisse and Schmidt stuck gamely to their task, entering the final 100km with 2:22 over the peloton, but their advantage would begin to tumble on the approach to the stretch of cobbles at Thiméon.
The 1.9km sector of pavé immediately preceded the day's lone intermediate sprint at Les Bons Villers with 69km to go, and Bora-Hansgrohe were keen to set up Peter Sagan – and sow a little chaos, the opportunity presented itself. Powered by Daniel Oss, the bunch had closed to within 35 seconds of the break on reaching the cobbles. The escapees were caught before the sprint, while Bora's forcing proceeded to split the peloton into three distinct groups.
A mechanical mishap meant that Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was among those caught behind, while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) found themselves in the third group on the road coming off the cobbles, some 1:20 off the head of the race. Though, the peloton reformed following the intermediate sprint, where Sagan claimed maximum points ahead of Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), Van Avermaet and Michael Matthews (Sunweb).
Once the cobbles had been digested, the sense of urgency abated. Following the general regrouping, Tour neophyte Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) attacked alone, and with 40km to go, he had a maximum lead of almost two minutes, but Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep were massing at the head of the bunch to set up the seemingly inevitable mass finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:22:47
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|21
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|26
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|28
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|30
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|33
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|38
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|41
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|48
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|51
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|52
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|56
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|57
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|58
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|59
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|63
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|64
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|69
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|74
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|76
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|77
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|78
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|79
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|81
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|82
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|83
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|86
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|87
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|88
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|91
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|95
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|96
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|100
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|101
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|102
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|108
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|109
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|110
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|112
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|113
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|114
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|115
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|116
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|119
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|120
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|122
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|123
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|124
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|126
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|127
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|128
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|129
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|133
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|138
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|139
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|140
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|141
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|142
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|143
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|144
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|145
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|146
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|147
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|148
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|149
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|150
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|152
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|153
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|154
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|155
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|156
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|158
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|159
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|160
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|161
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|162
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|163
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:03:06
|164
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:32
|166
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|167
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|168
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:11
|169
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|170
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|171
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:04:11
|172
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|173
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|174
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:36
|175
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|176
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|15
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|6
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|8
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|8
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|12
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|20
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|18
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|6
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|5
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|15
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4:22:47
|2
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|13
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|17
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|18
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|23
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|25
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:11
|28
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:08:21
|2
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|EF Education First
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|CCC Team
|16
|Total Direct Energie
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|22
|Team Ineos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:22:37
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|21
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|26
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|28
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|30
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|33
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|38
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|41
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|48
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|51
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|52
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|56
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|57
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|58
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|59
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|63
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|64
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|69
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|74
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|76
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|77
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|78
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|79
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|81
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|82
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|83
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|86
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|87
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|88
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|91
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|95
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|96
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|100
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|101
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|102
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|108
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|109
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|110
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|112
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|113
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|114
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|115
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|116
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|119
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|120
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|122
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|123
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|124
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|126
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|127
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|128
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|129
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|133
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|138
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|139
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|140
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|141
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|142
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|143
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|144
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|145
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|146
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|147
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|148
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|149
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|150
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|152
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|153
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|154
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|155
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|156
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|158
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|159
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|160
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|161
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|162
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|163
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|164
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|165
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|166
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|167
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|168
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|169
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|170
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:03:16
|172
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:42
|173
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:21
|174
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|175
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|176
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|27
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|21
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|20
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|18
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|10
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|8
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|5
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|19
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|20
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|22
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|23
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|24
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|26
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|-13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4:22:43
|2
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:04
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|13
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|17
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|18
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|23
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|25
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:08:21
|2
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|EF Education First
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|CCC Team
|16
|Total Direct Energie
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|22
|Team Ineos
