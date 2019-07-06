Trending

Tour de France: Teunissen takes yellow jersey after sprint victory in Brussels

Peter Sagan second as crash-marred sprint takes down Groenewegen

Image 1 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France

Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 37

Eddy Merckx on stage during stage 1 at the Tour de France

Eddy Merckx on stage during stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) in the green jersey after stage 1 at the Tour de France

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) in the green jersey after stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 37

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinting for the stage 1 finish line in Brussels, but was beat by Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinting for the stage 1 finish line in Brussels, but was beat by Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 37

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) throws his bike at the line in Brussels but finishes second to Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) throws his bike at the line in Brussels but finishes second to Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 37

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) during stage 1 at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) during stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 37

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) racing stage 1 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) racing stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 37

The crowds in Brussels for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France

The crowds in Brussels for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 37

The crowds in Brussels for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France

The crowds in Brussels for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 37

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) goes down in a crash with under 2km to go of stage 1 at the Tour de France

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) goes down in a crash with under 2km to go of stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 37

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wears the mountain jersey at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wears the mountain jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France

Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France

Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 37

Calen Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was third on stage 1 and wears the white young rider jersey at the Tour de France

Calen Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was third on stage 1 and wears the white young rider jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France

Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France

Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) wins the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) wins the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 37

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma celebrates winning the opening stage at the Tour de France

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma celebrates winning the opening stage at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 37

The top riders line up for the start of the Tour de France

The top riders line up for the start of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 37

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) stage 1 start at the Tour de France

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) stage 1 start at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 37

Stage 1 start at the Tour de France

Stage 1 start at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) stage 1 start at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) stage 1 start at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 37

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) stage 1 start at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) stage 1 start at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 37

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) stage 1 start at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) stage 1 start at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 37

RIgoberto Uran (EF Education First) stage 1 start at the Tour de France

RIgoberto Uran (EF Education First) stage 1 start at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 37

The peloton during stage 1 start at the Tour de France

The peloton during stage 1 start at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 37

Xandro Meurisse, Mads Wurtz Schmid, Natnael Berhane stage 1 at the Tour de France

Xandro Meurisse, Mads Wurtz Schmid, Natnael Berhane stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 37

Greg Van Avermaet and Xandro Meurisse, Mads Wurtz Schmid, Natnael Berhane stage 1 at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet and Xandro Meurisse, Mads Wurtz Schmid, Natnael Berhane stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 37

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) stage 1 start at the Tour de France

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) stage 1 start at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 37

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 1 start at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 1 start at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) rolls to the stage 1 start at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) rolls to the stage 1 start at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 37

Xandro Meurisse, Mads Wurtz Schmid, Natnael Berhane stage 1 at the Tour de France

Xandro Meurisse, Mads Wurtz Schmid, Natnael Berhane stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) was the shock winner on stage 1 of the Tour de France, taking the first yellow jersey of the race on the uphill finish in front of the Laeken Castle in Brussels. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, just inches back, while Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) rounded out the podium.

Related Articles

Tour de France 2019: Stage 1 finish line quotes

The Dutchman, who won the ZLM Tour late last month, was a surprise winner on the stage, having been expected to help lead out for sprinter Dylan Groenewegen. The Dutch sprinter, along with the bulk of his lead-out, was caught up in a big crash inside the final two kilometres.

From there, Deceuninck-QuickStep took control at the front, but their sprinter Elia Viviani was caught way out of position in the final kilometre. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) launched the sprint 300 metres out, just as Viviani was moving up, before then Sagan burst past with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) alongside him.

Behind the duo, Ewan was forced to check his sprint just as he looked to move up the middle to take the win, but it was Teunissen on the outside who finished the fastest. He sped past in the closing metres and threw his bike just far enough to seal an unlikely victory.

"I cannot believe it," Teunissen said after the stage. "We were working for weeks, for months to bring Dylan [Groenewegen] here to the win and yellow jersey, and then with 1.5km to go everything disappears because he goes down in a crash.

"Then I thought I'm still here, still fresh so we can try it. I saw everyone dying in the last metres – even Sagan I was catching up on. I just took him on the line and, like I said, it's beyond imagining. It's unbelievable."

At first, the 26-year-old was unaware that his leader had hit the deck but held position just in case. That presence of mind, along with some assistance from star teammate Wout Van Aert, kept him in position to challenge for the win.

"I couldn't clearly see if [Groenewegen] crashed or not so I just stayed in position and then I heard that he went down. Like I said, I felt good because we were in a good position. Then I thought I'll go for it. I still had Wout [Van Aert] with me, he also could do something, and it was just enough.

"It was a really strange day because our big goal disappears at 1.5km. But I hope Dylan can still smile a little bit if I take this with me to the room I think it'll take me some days more to imagine it because you can dream about it – the possibility to win a stage – but now it's working out pretty nice, I would say."

Earlier in the stage, Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) was part of the early breakaway, leading the way up the cobbled Muur van Geraardsbergen to take the lead of the mountain classification and wear the polka dot jersey on stage 2. Ewan is in the white young rider's jersey, while Sagan will inherit green from Teunissen.

How it unfolded

A brush with royalty for the peloton ahead of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour de France.

The Brussels Grand Départ was planned to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Eddy Merckx's first Tour de France victory, and, fittingly, it was the Cannibal who flagged the 176 starters away from outside the Palais Royal. During the neutralised section, meanwhile, the riders wheeled to a halt at the Grand-Place out of deference to King Philippe of Belgium, before the race began in earnest shortly afterwards.

As soon as the peloton hit kilometre zero, the day's early break forged clear, with Olympic champion and local favourite Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) slipping away in the company of Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha) and Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The bunch was content to allow the quartet their freedom, and after 20km, they had an advantage of 3:25.

That gap had dropped slightly by the time they reached Geraardsbergen and the first classified climb of the 2019 Tour. The hallowed Muur – or the Mur de Grammont, per ASO's nomenclature – was designated as a category 3 ascent, meaning that the first rider to the top was guaranteed to take the first polka-dot jersey of the race. Van Avermaet has yet to win the Tour of Flanders, but the Belgian will always have this memory of the Muur, as he beat Meurisse to the top.

In a mirror of the old Ronde finish, the race proceeded to take in the Bosberg. Meurisse led over the top of the category 4 climb, while Van Avermaet, content with his early spoils, sat up and awaited the peloton. In the Belgian's absence, Berhane, Meurisse and Schmidt stuck gamely to their task, entering the final 100km with 2:22 over the peloton, but their advantage would begin to tumble on the approach to the stretch of cobbles at Thiméon.

The 1.9km sector of pavé immediately preceded the day's lone intermediate sprint at Les Bons Villers with 69km to go, and Bora-Hansgrohe were keen to set up Peter Sagan – and sow a little chaos, the opportunity presented itself. Powered by Daniel Oss, the bunch had closed to within 35 seconds of the break on reaching the cobbles. The escapees were caught before the sprint, while Bora's forcing proceeded to split the peloton into three distinct groups.

A mechanical mishap meant that Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was among those caught behind, while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) found themselves in the third group on the road coming off the cobbles, some 1:20 off the head of the race. Though, the peloton reformed following the intermediate sprint, where Sagan claimed maximum points ahead of Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), Van Avermaet and Michael Matthews (Sunweb).

Once the cobbles had been digested, the sense of urgency abated. Following the general regrouping, Tour neophyte Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) attacked alone, and with 40km to go, he had a maximum lead of almost two minutes, but Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep were massing at the head of the bunch to set up the seemingly inevitable mass finish.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:22:47
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
15Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
16Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
18André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
21Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
23Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
25Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
26Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
27Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
28Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
30Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
33Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
34Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
36Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
38Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
41Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
42Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
44Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
46Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
48Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
49Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
50Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
51Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
52Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
54Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
56Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
58Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
59Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
60Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
61Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
63Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
64Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
65David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
66Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
67Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
68Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
69Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
70Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
73Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
74Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
75Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
76Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
78Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
79Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
80Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
81Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
82Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
83Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
84Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
85Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
86Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
87Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
88Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
89Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
91Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
92Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
94Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
95Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
96Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
97Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
98Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
99Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
100Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
101Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
102José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
103Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
104Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
105Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
107Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
108Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
109Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
110Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
111Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
112Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
113Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
114Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
115Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
116Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
117Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
118Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
119Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
120Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
121Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
122Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
123Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
124Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
126Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
127Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
128Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
129Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
130Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
133Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
134William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
135Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
136Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
138Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
139Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
140Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
141Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
142Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
143Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
144Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
145Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
146Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
147Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
148Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
149Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
150Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
151Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
152Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
153Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
154Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
155Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
156Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
158Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
159Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
160Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
161Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
162Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
163Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:03:06
164Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:03:32
166Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
167Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
168Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:11
169Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
170Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
171Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:04:11
172George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
173Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
174Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:36
175Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
176Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Vc Les Bons Villers km. 125
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida17
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team15
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb13
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott11
6Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
8Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team8
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
12Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
14Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
15Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1

Sprint 2 - Brussel / Bruxelles km. 194.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma50pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe30
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal20
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data18
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb14
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott12
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo7
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team6
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First5
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert4
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
15Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2

Mountain 1 - Mur De Grammont km. 43.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Mountain 2 - Bosberg km. 47.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal4:22:47
2Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
7Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
8Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
17Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
18Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
19Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
20Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
21Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
22Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
23Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
24Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
25Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
27Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:11
28Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma13:08:21
2Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
3Deceuninck-QuickStep
4EF Education First
5Bahrain-Merida
6Mitchelton-Scott
7Lotto Soudal
8Bora-Hansgrohe
9Team Sunweb
10Dimension Data
11Cofidis Solutions Credits
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Trek-Segafredo
14UAE Team Emirates
15CCC Team
16Total Direct Energie
17Movistar Team
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Groupama-FDJ
20Astana Pro Team
21Team Arkea-Samsic
22Team Ineos

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:22:37
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:00:10
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
15Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
16Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
18André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
21Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
23Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
25Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
26Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
27Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
28Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
30Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
33Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
34Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
36Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
38Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
41Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
42Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
44Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
46Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
48Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
49Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
50Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
51Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
52Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
54Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
56Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
58Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
59Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
60Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
61Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
63Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
64Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
65David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
66Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
67Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
68Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
69Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
70Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
73Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
74Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
75Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
76Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
78Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
79Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
80Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
81Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
82Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
83Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
84Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
85Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
86Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
87Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
88Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
89Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
91Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
92Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
94Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
95Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
96Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
97Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
98Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
99Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
100Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
101Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
102José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
103Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
104Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
105Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
107Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
108Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
109Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
110Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
111Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
112Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
113Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
114Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
115Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
116Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
117Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
118Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
119Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
120Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
121Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
122Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
123Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
124Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
126Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
127Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
128Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
129Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
130Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
133Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
134William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
135Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
136Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
138Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
139Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
140Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
141Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
142Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
143Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
144Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
145Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
146Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
147Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
148Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
149Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
150Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
151Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
152Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
153Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
154Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
155Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
156Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
158Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
159Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
160Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
161Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
162Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
163Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
164Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
165Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
166Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
167George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
168Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
169Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
170Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:03:16
172Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:03:42
173Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:21
174Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
175Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
176Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:46

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma50pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe50
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida33
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb27
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott23
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team21
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal20
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data18
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
10Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
13Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team8
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo7
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First5
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
19Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert4
20Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
22Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
24Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
25Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1
26Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits-13

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal4:22:43
2Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:04
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
7Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
8Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
17Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
18Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
19Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
20Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
21Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
22Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
23Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
24Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
25Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
27Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma13:08:21
2Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
3Deceuninck-QuickStep
4EF Education First
5Bahrain-Merida
6Mitchelton-Scott
7Lotto Soudal
8Bora-Hansgrohe
9Team Sunweb
10Dimension Data
11Cofidis Solutions Credits
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Trek-Segafredo
14UAE Team Emirates
15CCC Team
16Total Direct Energie
17Movistar Team
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Groupama-FDJ
20Astana Pro Team
21Team Arkea-Samsic
22Team Ineos

Latest on Cyclingnews