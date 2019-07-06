Image 1 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 Eddy Merckx on stage during stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) in the green jersey after stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 37 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinting for the stage 1 finish line in Brussels, but was beat by Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 37 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) throws his bike at the line in Brussels but finishes second to Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 37 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) during stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 37 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) racing stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 37 The crowds in Brussels for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 37 The crowds in Brussels for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 37 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) goes down in a crash with under 2km to go of stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 37 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wears the mountain jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 37 Calen Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was third on stage 1 and wears the white young rider jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) wins the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 37 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma celebrates winning the opening stage at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 37 The top riders line up for the start of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 37 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) stage 1 start at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 37 Stage 1 start at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) stage 1 start at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 37 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) stage 1 start at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 37 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) stage 1 start at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 37 RIgoberto Uran (EF Education First) stage 1 start at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 37 The peloton during stage 1 start at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 37 Xandro Meurisse, Mads Wurtz Schmid, Natnael Berhane stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 37 Greg Van Avermaet and Xandro Meurisse, Mads Wurtz Schmid, Natnael Berhane stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 37 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) stage 1 start at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 37 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 1 start at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) rolls to the stage 1 start at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 37 Xandro Meurisse, Mads Wurtz Schmid, Natnael Berhane stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) was the shock winner on stage 1 of the Tour de France, taking the first yellow jersey of the race on the uphill finish in front of the Laeken Castle in Brussels. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, just inches back, while Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) rounded out the podium.

The Dutchman, who won the ZLM Tour late last month, was a surprise winner on the stage, having been expected to help lead out for sprinter Dylan Groenewegen. The Dutch sprinter, along with the bulk of his lead-out, was caught up in a big crash inside the final two kilometres.

From there, Deceuninck-QuickStep took control at the front, but their sprinter Elia Viviani was caught way out of position in the final kilometre. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) launched the sprint 300 metres out, just as Viviani was moving up, before then Sagan burst past with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) alongside him.

Behind the duo, Ewan was forced to check his sprint just as he looked to move up the middle to take the win, but it was Teunissen on the outside who finished the fastest. He sped past in the closing metres and threw his bike just far enough to seal an unlikely victory.

"I cannot believe it," Teunissen said after the stage. "We were working for weeks, for months to bring Dylan [Groenewegen] here to the win and yellow jersey, and then with 1.5km to go everything disappears because he goes down in a crash.

"Then I thought I'm still here, still fresh so we can try it. I saw everyone dying in the last metres – even Sagan I was catching up on. I just took him on the line and, like I said, it's beyond imagining. It's unbelievable."

At first, the 26-year-old was unaware that his leader had hit the deck but held position just in case. That presence of mind, along with some assistance from star teammate Wout Van Aert, kept him in position to challenge for the win.

"I couldn't clearly see if [Groenewegen] crashed or not so I just stayed in position and then I heard that he went down. Like I said, I felt good because we were in a good position. Then I thought I'll go for it. I still had Wout [Van Aert] with me, he also could do something, and it was just enough.

"It was a really strange day because our big goal disappears at 1.5km. But I hope Dylan can still smile a little bit if I take this with me to the room I think it'll take me some days more to imagine it because you can dream about it – the possibility to win a stage – but now it's working out pretty nice, I would say."

Earlier in the stage, Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) was part of the early breakaway, leading the way up the cobbled Muur van Geraardsbergen to take the lead of the mountain classification and wear the polka dot jersey on stage 2. Ewan is in the white young rider's jersey, while Sagan will inherit green from Teunissen.

How it unfolded

A brush with royalty for the peloton ahead of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour de France.

The Brussels Grand Départ was planned to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Eddy Merckx's first Tour de France victory, and, fittingly, it was the Cannibal who flagged the 176 starters away from outside the Palais Royal. During the neutralised section, meanwhile, the riders wheeled to a halt at the Grand-Place out of deference to King Philippe of Belgium, before the race began in earnest shortly afterwards.

As soon as the peloton hit kilometre zero, the day's early break forged clear, with Olympic champion and local favourite Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) slipping away in the company of Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha) and Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The bunch was content to allow the quartet their freedom, and after 20km, they had an advantage of 3:25.

That gap had dropped slightly by the time they reached Geraardsbergen and the first classified climb of the 2019 Tour. The hallowed Muur – or the Mur de Grammont, per ASO's nomenclature – was designated as a category 3 ascent, meaning that the first rider to the top was guaranteed to take the first polka-dot jersey of the race. Van Avermaet has yet to win the Tour of Flanders, but the Belgian will always have this memory of the Muur, as he beat Meurisse to the top.

In a mirror of the old Ronde finish, the race proceeded to take in the Bosberg. Meurisse led over the top of the category 4 climb, while Van Avermaet, content with his early spoils, sat up and awaited the peloton. In the Belgian's absence, Berhane, Meurisse and Schmidt stuck gamely to their task, entering the final 100km with 2:22 over the peloton, but their advantage would begin to tumble on the approach to the stretch of cobbles at Thiméon.

The 1.9km sector of pavé immediately preceded the day's lone intermediate sprint at Les Bons Villers with 69km to go, and Bora-Hansgrohe were keen to set up Peter Sagan – and sow a little chaos, the opportunity presented itself. Powered by Daniel Oss, the bunch had closed to within 35 seconds of the break on reaching the cobbles. The escapees were caught before the sprint, while Bora's forcing proceeded to split the peloton into three distinct groups.

A mechanical mishap meant that Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was among those caught behind, while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) found themselves in the third group on the road coming off the cobbles, some 1:20 off the head of the race. Though, the peloton reformed following the intermediate sprint, where Sagan claimed maximum points ahead of Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), Van Avermaet and Michael Matthews (Sunweb).

Once the cobbles had been digested, the sense of urgency abated. Following the general regrouping, Tour neophyte Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) attacked alone, and with 40km to go, he had a maximum lead of almost two minutes, but Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep were massing at the head of the bunch to set up the seemingly inevitable mass finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:22:47 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 15 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 21 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 26 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 28 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 30 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 33 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 36 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 38 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 41 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 44 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 46 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 48 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 49 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 50 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 52 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 54 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 55 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 56 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 58 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 59 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 63 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 64 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 65 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 66 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 67 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 69 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 70 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 73 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 74 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 75 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 76 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 77 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 78 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 79 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 80 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 81 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 82 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 83 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 85 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 86 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 87 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 88 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 91 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 92 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 94 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 95 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 96 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 97 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 98 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 100 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 101 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 102 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 106 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 107 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 108 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 109 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 110 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 112 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 113 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 114 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 115 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 116 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 117 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 118 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 119 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 120 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 121 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 122 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 123 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 124 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 126 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 127 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 128 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 129 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 130 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 133 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 134 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 135 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 138 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 139 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 140 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 141 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 142 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 143 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 144 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 145 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 146 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 147 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 148 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 149 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 150 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 151 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 152 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 153 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 154 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 155 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 156 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 158 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 159 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 160 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 161 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 162 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 163 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:06 164 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:32 166 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 167 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 168 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:11 169 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 170 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 171 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:04:11 172 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 173 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 174 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:36 175 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 176 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Vc Les Bons Villers km. 125 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 15 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 13 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 11 6 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 8 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 8 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 12 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 14 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Sprint 2 - Brussel / Bruxelles km. 194.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 20 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 18 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 12 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 6 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 5 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 4 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 15 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 1 - Mur De Grammont km. 43.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Mountain 2 - Bosberg km. 47.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:22:47 2 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 17 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 18 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 23 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 25 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 27 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:11 28 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 13:08:21 2 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 EF Education First 5 Bahrain-Merida 6 Mitchelton-Scott 7 Lotto Soudal 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Team Sunweb 10 Dimension Data 11 Cofidis Solutions Credits 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 Trek-Segafredo 14 UAE Team Emirates 15 CCC Team 16 Total Direct Energie 17 Movistar Team 18 AG2R La Mondiale 19 Groupama-FDJ 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Team Arkea-Samsic 22 Team Ineos

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:22:37 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:06 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:00:10 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 15 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 21 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 26 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 28 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 30 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 33 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 36 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 38 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 41 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 44 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 46 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 48 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 49 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 50 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 52 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 54 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 55 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 56 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 58 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 59 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 63 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 64 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 65 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 66 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 67 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 69 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 70 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 73 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 74 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 75 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 76 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 77 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 78 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 79 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 80 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 81 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 82 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 83 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 85 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 86 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 87 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 88 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 91 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 92 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 94 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 95 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 96 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 97 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 98 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 100 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 101 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 102 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 106 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 107 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 108 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 109 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 110 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 112 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 113 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 114 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 115 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 116 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 117 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 118 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 119 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 120 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 121 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 122 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 123 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 124 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 126 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 127 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 128 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 129 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 130 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 133 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 134 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 135 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 138 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 139 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 140 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 141 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 142 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 143 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 144 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 145 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 146 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 147 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 148 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 149 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 150 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 151 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 152 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 153 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 154 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 155 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 156 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 158 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 159 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 160 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 161 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 162 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 163 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 164 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 165 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 166 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 167 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 168 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 169 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 170 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:16 172 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:42 173 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:21 174 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 175 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 176 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:46

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 33 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 27 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 23 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 21 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 20 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 18 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 10 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 13 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 8 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 5 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 19 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 4 20 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 22 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 24 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1 26 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits -13

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:22:43 2 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 17 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 18 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 23 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 25 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 27 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:15