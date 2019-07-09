Image 1 of 38 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 38 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour de France in the green jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 38 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the mountains jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 38 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 38 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the best young rider jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 38 Elia Viviani, stage 4 winner, and Julian Alaphilippe, overall leader, celebrate success at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 38 Elia Viviani, stage 4 winner, and Julian Alaphilippe, overall leader, celebrate success at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 38 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 38 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the mountain jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 38 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 38 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the mountain jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 38 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the young rider jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 38 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 38 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the green jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 Elia Vivani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 38 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 38 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates his stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 38 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 38 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 38 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 38 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 38 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 38 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 38 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) leads the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 38 Elia Vivani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 38 Elia Vivani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 38 Overall leader Julian Alaphilippe and stage 4 winner Elia Vivani at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 38 Tour de France stage 4 breakaway: Yoann Offredo of France and Team Wanty-Gobert / Michael Schär of Switzerland and CCC Team / Frederik Backaert of Belgium and Team Wanty-Gobert (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 38 Mike Woods (EF Education First) at the start of stage 4 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 38 Overall leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 38 Overall leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 38 World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 38 Overall leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 38 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) ahead of stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 38 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) ahead of stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 38 Team Ineos during stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 38 Egan Bernal and Team Ineos racing stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 38 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) at the start of stage 4 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed the first Tour de France stage win of his career on Tuesday, making amends for a barren Giro d'Italia with a well-executed sprint in Nancy on stage 4.

The Italian, whose only other appearance at the Tour came back in 2014, profited from a strong lead-out to get the better of Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in the bunch sprint, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking fourth place.

Viviani's victory made it two in two days for Deceuninck-QuickStep, who successfully defended the yellow jersey on the shoulders of stage 3 winner Julian Alaphilippe. With just two minor category-4 climbs on the 213.5km route from Reims to Nancy, it was a quiet day for the overall contenders, with no changes to the general classification.

"It means a lot. Probably I can't believe it still," said Viviani, who has now won stages in all three Grand Tours.

"It was a big goal of the year. We missed the first chance to put the yellow on [on the opening stage], but I think after Julian's phenomenal ride yesterday, it's a moment when you switch on as a team. I was missing this win - I won in the Giro and the Vuelta and now in the Tour de France, and that means a lot to me."

The maillot jaune even played his part in the lead-out, laying the foundations for Michael Morkov and Max Richeze to put Viviani in the box seat. The headwind blowing down the finishing straight demanded patience, and Richeze led all the way to just over 100 metres to go, at which point Viviani opened the taps to finish the job.

Kristoff, who'd been moved up late on by Sven Erik Bystrom and Jasper Philipsen, mounted a strong challenge and ran him close, despite a longer-range effort. Sagan moved out to the right but was unable to threaten and was pipped for the podium by Ewan, who was never able to think about emerging from Viviani's slipstream.

If Deceuninck-QuickStep have become the dominant team in the past couple of days, Jumbo-Visma, who won the opening stage with Mike Teunissen along with the subsequent team time trial, have faded dramatically. After losing yellow yesterday, the Dutch squad were even more out of sorts in Nancy as Teunissen and their lead sprinter Dylan Groenewegen lost each other, each riding on opposite sides of the road. Whether by design or mistake, each sprinted separately, Groenwegen seemingly lacking power as he slumped to fifth, one place ahead of Teunissen.

There will be discussions in the Jumbo-Visma hotel this evening, but Viviani was able to revel in what he described as 'perfect teammwork'. "I lost the wheel of my lead-out on the first stage and I was really disappointed after that. Today I only looked at Max Richeze's wheel. I know Morkov did an amazing job - he's the best to go at the right time and he was perfect today. I saw Kristoff try to anticipate me on the right, and at that same moment, Max opened the door for me. Today we did a perfect job."



How it unfolded

Race director Christian Prudhomme had barely stopped waving the start flag when the day's breakaway went clear. Wanty-Gobert were keen and fired both Yoann Offredo – who was in the previous day's break – and Frederik Backaert up the road. They were quickly joined by Michael Schar (CCC Team) and the trio settled in for 200 kilometres out front.

Despite the distance of the stage and the small size of the breakaway, the peloton never allowed them much leeway. The gap quickly went out to three minutes but then stabilised, and barely surpassed 3:30 all day. Deceuninck-QuickStep rode for Elia Viviani, and also to protect the newly acquired yellow jersey of Julian Alaphilippe, while Caleb Ewan's Lotto Soudal and Dylan Groenewegen's Jumbo-Visma were the other teams who helped shoulder the responsibility.

The day passed by relatively quietly, though the wind was blowing and the threat of echelons was always lingering in the backs of minds. There was some tension in the bunch, contributing to a few crashes, but nothing serious.

The riders reached the Cote de Rosieres, the first of the two category-4 climbs, with 120 kilometres on the clock, and Schar effortlessly rode away from the Wanty duo to collect the sole mountains classification point.

The peloton, having enjoyed a slight lull, followed over at 3:30, but soon the pace picked up as they neared the intermediate sprint at kilometre 147. Backaert issued revenge and showed Schar a clean pair of heels, but of more interest was the battle in the peloton between the green jersey hopefuls. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) was the first to hit out but it was Viviani who came past with a late surge, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) third from the bunch.

The breakaway continued to lose ground and, with the gap down to less than a minute as they entered the final 30km, Schar decided to shake things up in the break. Backaert was able to follow the attack but Offredo immediately waved goodbye.

The duo dug in well but it fell apart on the Cote de Maron, a 3.2km climb at 5 per cent that topped out just over 15km from the line. Schar attacked again and dropped Backaert near the bottom, but was caught himself by the peloton near the top. At that point Sunweb upped the tempo in a bid to hurt the pure sprinters but were unable to make much impact.

Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Energie), a stage winner on his Tour debut in 2017, attacked on a false flat section with 11.5km to go and went solo for a while, but was unable to pull off the unlikeliest of upsets. He was caught with 6km to go, at which point Team Ineos took control of the peloton to keep their GC leaders safe until the safety of the 3km-to-go banner.

At that point, the sprint trains took over. UAE, Bahrain-Merida, and Dimension Data were all prominent, with Jumbo-Visma appearing well placed at first as Wout Van Aert led through a roundabout with just over a kilometre to go. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) led into the final 700 metres but behind him was the QuickStep train, which clicked into gear and made no mistake.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:09:20 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 12 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 13 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 21 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 23 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 30 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 34 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 35 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 36 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 38 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 43 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 45 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 47 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 48 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 51 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 53 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 54 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 55 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 56 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 57 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 59 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 60 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 61 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 62 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 64 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 65 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 66 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 67 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 68 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 69 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 70 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 71 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 72 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 73 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 75 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 76 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 78 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 79 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 81 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 83 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 84 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 85 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 86 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 87 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 89 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 90 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 91 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 92 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 93 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 94 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 95 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 96 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 97 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 98 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 99 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 100 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 101 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 102 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 103 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 104 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 105 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 106 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 107 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 108 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 109 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 110 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 111 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 112 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:27 113 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:00:33 114 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 115 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:36 116 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:46 117 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 118 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 119 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 120 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 122 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 124 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 125 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 127 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 129 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 130 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 131 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 132 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 133 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 134 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 136 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 137 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 138 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:24 139 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 140 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 141 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 142 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:32 143 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:45 145 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 146 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 147 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 148 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 149 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 150 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 151 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 152 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 154 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 155 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 156 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 158 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:52 159 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:08 160 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:10 161 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:22 162 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:02:31 163 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:40 164 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:54 165 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:09 166 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:17 167 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 168 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 169 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 170 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 171 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 172 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 173 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 174 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:08:50 175 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 176 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:08:56

Sprint 1 - Lérouville km. 147 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 17 3 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 15 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 9 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 9 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 10 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 6 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 5 12 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 13 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 3 14 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 15 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Sprint 2 - Vc Nancy km. 213.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 30 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 20 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 12 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 10 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 7 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 6 12 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 5 13 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte De Rosières km. 121 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte De Maron km. 198.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5:09:20 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 6 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 16 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 17 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 19 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 20 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 21 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:27 23 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:28 24 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:45 25 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 26 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 28 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:52

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 15:28:00 2 Bahrain-Merida 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 EF Education First 5 UAE Team Emirates 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Mitchelton-Scott 8 Movistar Team 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Trek-Segafredo 11 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 Dimension Data 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Team Arkea-Samsic 16 Total Direct Energie 17 Groupama-FDJ 18 Astana Pro Team 19 Team Ineos 20 Team Sunweb 21 CCC Team 22 AG2R La Mondiale

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:41:39 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:20 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:40 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:45 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:46 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:51 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:00:53 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:56 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:00 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:01 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:06 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 28 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:11 29 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:18 32 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:19 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 35 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28 37 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 38 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:30 39 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:34 43 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43 44 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 45 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 47 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 48 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:48 49 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:02:00 50 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:02:07 51 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:15 52 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:16 53 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:18 54 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:19 55 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:23 56 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:27 57 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:33 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:02:44 59 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:56 60 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:03 61 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 62 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:16 63 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:03:31 64 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:43 65 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:11 66 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:04:13 67 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:21 68 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:04:31 69 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:38 70 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:04:40 71 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:57 72 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:03 73 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:05:04 74 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:41 75 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:43 76 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:48 77 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:05:52 78 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:59 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:00 80 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:08:43 81 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:01 82 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:13 83 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:39 84 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:09:56 85 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:19 86 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:20 87 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:10:22 88 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:10:25 89 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:26 90 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:30 91 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:10:48 92 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 93 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:50 94 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:11:02 95 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 96 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:11:09 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:11:11 98 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:14 99 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:11:18 100 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:28 101 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:41 102 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:48 103 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:54 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:23 105 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:31 106 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:42 107 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:13:10 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:55 109 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:59 110 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:18 111 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:14:20 112 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:22 113 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:14:23 114 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:33 115 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:14:46 116 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:49 117 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:14:51 118 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:00 120 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:15:19 121 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:28 122 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:15:29 123 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:34 124 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:15:40 125 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:15:43 126 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:51 127 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:05 128 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:16:08 129 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:11 130 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:12 131 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:13 132 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:16:16 133 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:18 134 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:19 135 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 136 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:16:24 137 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:16:26 138 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:28 139 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:16:29 140 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:31 141 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 142 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:16:32 143 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:34 144 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:37 145 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 146 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:48 147 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:16:53 148 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 149 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:56 150 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:16:57 152 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:02 153 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:12 154 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:13 155 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:18 156 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:17:19 157 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:14 158 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:15 159 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:24 160 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:18:31 161 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:39 162 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:52 163 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:17 164 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:19:42 165 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:47 166 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:20:16 167 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:57 168 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:21:31 169 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:22:09 170 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:23 171 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:26 172 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:22:42 173 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:22:53 174 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:55 175 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:24:49 176 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 81 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 75 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 65 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 53 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 45 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 40 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 39 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 33 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 33 12 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 32 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 14 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 25 15 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 16 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 18 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 16 19 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 20 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 15 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 13 22 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 23 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 11 24 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 25 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 26 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 28 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 8 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 30 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 7 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 32 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 33 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 34 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 5 35 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 5 36 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 37 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 4 38 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 39 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 40 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 42 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 43 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 44 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 2 45 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 46 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 47 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 48 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 49 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1 50 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 51 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 52 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits -13

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 5 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 14:41:59 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:20 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:37 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:23 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:13 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:51 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:28 12 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:39 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:53 14 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:10:28 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:54 16 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:10:58 17 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:11 18 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:14 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:31 20 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:15:48 21 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:11 22 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:16:12 23 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:16:17 24 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:16:33 25 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:36 26 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:42 27 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:32 28 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:06