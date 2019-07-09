Tour de France: Viviani gets his win on stage 4 in Nancy
Deceuninck-Quickstep rider gets a lead-out from the maillot jaune
Stage 4 : Reims - Nancy
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed the first Tour de France stage win of his career on Tuesday, making amends for a barren Giro d'Italia with a well-executed sprint in Nancy on stage 4.
The Italian, whose only other appearance at the Tour came back in 2014, profited from a strong lead-out to get the better of Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in the bunch sprint, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking fourth place.
Viviani's victory made it two in two days for Deceuninck-QuickStep, who successfully defended the yellow jersey on the shoulders of stage 3 winner Julian Alaphilippe. With just two minor category-4 climbs on the 213.5km route from Reims to Nancy, it was a quiet day for the overall contenders, with no changes to the general classification.
"It means a lot. Probably I can't believe it still," said Viviani, who has now won stages in all three Grand Tours.
"It was a big goal of the year. We missed the first chance to put the yellow on [on the opening stage], but I think after Julian's phenomenal ride yesterday, it's a moment when you switch on as a team. I was missing this win - I won in the Giro and the Vuelta and now in the Tour de France, and that means a lot to me."
The maillot jaune even played his part in the lead-out, laying the foundations for Michael Morkov and Max Richeze to put Viviani in the box seat. The headwind blowing down the finishing straight demanded patience, and Richeze led all the way to just over 100 metres to go, at which point Viviani opened the taps to finish the job.
Kristoff, who'd been moved up late on by Sven Erik Bystrom and Jasper Philipsen, mounted a strong challenge and ran him close, despite a longer-range effort. Sagan moved out to the right but was unable to threaten and was pipped for the podium by Ewan, who was never able to think about emerging from Viviani's slipstream.
If Deceuninck-QuickStep have become the dominant team in the past couple of days, Jumbo-Visma, who won the opening stage with Mike Teunissen along with the subsequent team time trial, have faded dramatically. After losing yellow yesterday, the Dutch squad were even more out of sorts in Nancy as Teunissen and their lead sprinter Dylan Groenewegen lost each other, each riding on opposite sides of the road. Whether by design or mistake, each sprinted separately, Groenwegen seemingly lacking power as he slumped to fifth, one place ahead of Teunissen.
There will be discussions in the Jumbo-Visma hotel this evening, but Viviani was able to revel in what he described as 'perfect teammwork'. "I lost the wheel of my lead-out on the first stage and I was really disappointed after that. Today I only looked at Max Richeze's wheel. I know Morkov did an amazing job - he's the best to go at the right time and he was perfect today. I saw Kristoff try to anticipate me on the right, and at that same moment, Max opened the door for me. Today we did a perfect job."
How it unfolded
Race director Christian Prudhomme had barely stopped waving the start flag when the day's breakaway went clear. Wanty-Gobert were keen and fired both Yoann Offredo – who was in the previous day's break – and Frederik Backaert up the road. They were quickly joined by Michael Schar (CCC Team) and the trio settled in for 200 kilometres out front.
Despite the distance of the stage and the small size of the breakaway, the peloton never allowed them much leeway. The gap quickly went out to three minutes but then stabilised, and barely surpassed 3:30 all day. Deceuninck-QuickStep rode for Elia Viviani, and also to protect the newly acquired yellow jersey of Julian Alaphilippe, while Caleb Ewan's Lotto Soudal and Dylan Groenewegen's Jumbo-Visma were the other teams who helped shoulder the responsibility.
The day passed by relatively quietly, though the wind was blowing and the threat of echelons was always lingering in the backs of minds. There was some tension in the bunch, contributing to a few crashes, but nothing serious.
The riders reached the Cote de Rosieres, the first of the two category-4 climbs, with 120 kilometres on the clock, and Schar effortlessly rode away from the Wanty duo to collect the sole mountains classification point.
The peloton, having enjoyed a slight lull, followed over at 3:30, but soon the pace picked up as they neared the intermediate sprint at kilometre 147. Backaert issued revenge and showed Schar a clean pair of heels, but of more interest was the battle in the peloton between the green jersey hopefuls. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) was the first to hit out but it was Viviani who came past with a late surge, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) third from the bunch.
The breakaway continued to lose ground and, with the gap down to less than a minute as they entered the final 30km, Schar decided to shake things up in the break. Backaert was able to follow the attack but Offredo immediately waved goodbye.
The duo dug in well but it fell apart on the Cote de Maron, a 3.2km climb at 5 per cent that topped out just over 15km from the line. Schar attacked again and dropped Backaert near the bottom, but was caught himself by the peloton near the top. At that point Sunweb upped the tempo in a bid to hurt the pure sprinters but were unable to make much impact.
Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Energie), a stage winner on his Tour debut in 2017, attacked on a false flat section with 11.5km to go and went solo for a while, but was unable to pull off the unlikeliest of upsets. He was caught with 6km to go, at which point Team Ineos took control of the peloton to keep their GC leaders safe until the safety of the 3km-to-go banner.
At that point, the sprint trains took over. UAE, Bahrain-Merida, and Dimension Data were all prominent, with Jumbo-Visma appearing well placed at first as Wout Van Aert led through a roundabout with just over a kilometre to go. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) led into the final 700 metres but behind him was the QuickStep train, which clicked into gear and made no mistake.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5:09:20
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|13
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|21
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|23
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|34
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|35
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|38
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|47
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|51
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|55
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|57
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|59
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|62
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|65
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|67
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|68
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|75
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|76
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|78
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|79
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|81
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|84
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|85
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|86
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|90
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|92
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|94
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|95
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|97
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|98
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|99
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|100
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|101
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|102
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|103
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|104
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|105
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|106
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|107
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|108
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|109
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|110
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|112
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:27
|113
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:00:33
|114
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|115
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|116
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:46
|117
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|118
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|119
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|120
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|122
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|124
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|125
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|130
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|131
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|132
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|133
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|134
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|136
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|137
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|138
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:24
|139
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|140
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|141
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|142
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:32
|143
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:45
|145
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|146
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|147
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|149
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|150
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|151
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|154
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|155
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|156
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|158
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:52
|159
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:08
|160
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:10
|161
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:22
|162
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:02:31
|163
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:40
|164
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:54
|165
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:03:09
|166
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:17
|167
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|168
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|169
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|170
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|171
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|172
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|174
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:08:50
|175
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|176
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:08:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|17
|3
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|10
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|5
|12
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|3
|14
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|15
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|20
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|7
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|5
|13
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|4
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|15
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5:09:20
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|17
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|19
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|20
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:27
|23
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|24
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:45
|25
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|26
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|28
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:28:00
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|EF Education First
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|16
|Total Direct Energie
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|Team Ineos
|20
|Team Sunweb
|21
|CCC Team
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:41:39
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:20
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:25
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:40
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:45
|8
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:46
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:51
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:53
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:56
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:57
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:00
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:01
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:06
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:11
|29
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|32
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|34
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|35
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|37
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|39
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:34
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:43
|44
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|48
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|49
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|50
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:07
|51
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:15
|52
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:16
|53
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:18
|54
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:19
|55
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:23
|56
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:27
|57
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:33
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:02:44
|59
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:56
|60
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:03
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|62
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:16
|63
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:03:31
|64
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|65
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:11
|66
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:04:13
|67
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:21
|68
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:04:31
|69
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:38
|70
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:04:40
|71
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:57
|72
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:03
|73
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:05:04
|74
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:41
|75
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:43
|76
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:48
|77
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:05:52
|78
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:59
|79
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:07:00
|80
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:08:43
|81
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:01
|82
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:13
|83
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:39
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:56
|85
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:19
|86
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:20
|87
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:10:22
|88
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:10:25
|89
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:26
|90
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:30
|91
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:48
|92
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|93
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:50
|94
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:11:02
|95
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:11:09
|97
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:11:11
|98
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:14
|99
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:11:18
|100
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:28
|101
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:41
|102
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:48
|103
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:54
|104
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:23
|105
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:31
|106
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:42
|107
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:13:10
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:55
|109
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:59
|110
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:18
|111
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:14:20
|112
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:22
|113
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:14:23
|114
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:33
|115
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:14:46
|116
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:49
|117
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:51
|118
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:00
|120
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:15:19
|121
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:28
|122
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:15:29
|123
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:34
|124
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:15:40
|125
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:15:43
|126
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:51
|127
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:05
|128
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:16:08
|129
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:11
|130
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:12
|131
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:13
|132
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|0:16:16
|133
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:18
|134
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:19
|135
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|136
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:16:24
|137
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:16:26
|138
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:28
|139
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:16:29
|140
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:31
|141
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|142
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:32
|143
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:34
|144
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:37
|145
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|146
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:48
|147
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:53
|148
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|149
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:56
|150
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:16:57
|152
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:02
|153
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:12
|154
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:13
|155
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:18
|156
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:17:19
|157
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:14
|158
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:15
|159
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:24
|160
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:18:31
|161
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:39
|162
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:52
|163
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:17
|164
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:19:42
|165
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:47
|166
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:20:16
|167
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:57
|168
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:21:31
|169
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:22:09
|170
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:23
|171
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:26
|172
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:42
|173
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:22:53
|174
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:55
|175
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:24:49
|176
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|81
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|75
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|45
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|40
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|33
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|12
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|32
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|25
|15
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|16
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|18
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|19
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|20
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|15
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|13
|22
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|23
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|11
|24
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|25
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|26
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|28
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|30
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|7
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|32
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|33
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|34
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|5
|35
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|5
|36
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|37
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|38
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|39
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|40
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|4
|41
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|42
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|43
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|44
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|45
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|46
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|47
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|48
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|49
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|50
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|51
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|52
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|-13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:41:59
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:20
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:37
|5
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:23
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:13
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:43
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:51
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:28
|12
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:39
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:53
|14
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:10:28
|15
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:54
|16
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:10:58
|17
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:11
|18
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:14
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:31
|20
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:15:48
|21
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:11
|22
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:12
|23
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:16:17
|24
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:33
|25
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:36
|26
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:42
|27
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:32
|28
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|44:35:04
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|3
|EF Education First
|0:01:57
|4
|Team Ineos
|0:02:02
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:08
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:44
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:49
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:04
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:37
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:04:14
|11
|CCC Team
|0:04:22
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:04:25
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:08
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:12
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:03
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:57
|17
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:55
|18
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:24
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20:55
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:24:28
|22
|Total Direct Energie
|0:24:43
