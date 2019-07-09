Trending

Tour de France: Viviani gets his win on stage 4 in Nancy

Deceuninck-Quickstep rider gets a lead-out from the maillot jaune

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour de France in the green jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the mountains jersey at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the best young rider jersey at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Viviani, stage 4 winner, and Julian Alaphilippe, overall leader, celebrate success at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Viviani, stage 4 winner, and Julian Alaphilippe, overall leader, celebrate success at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the mountain jersey at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the mountain jersey at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the young rider jersey at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the green jersey at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Vivani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates his stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) leads the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Vivani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Vivani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Overall leader Julian Alaphilippe and stage 4 winner Elia Vivani at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de France stage 4 breakaway: Yoann Offredo of France and Team Wanty-Gobert / Michael Schär of Switzerland and CCC Team / Frederik Backaert of Belgium and Team Wanty-Gobert

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Woods (EF Education First) at the start of stage 4 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Overall leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Overall leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Overall leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) ahead of stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) ahead of stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Ineos during stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal and Team Ineos racing stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) at the start of stage 4 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed the first Tour de France stage win of his career on Tuesday, making amends for a barren Giro d'Italia with a well-executed sprint in Nancy on stage 4.

The Italian, whose only other appearance at the Tour came back in 2014, profited from a strong lead-out to get the better of Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in the bunch sprint, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking fourth place.

Viviani's victory made it two in two days for Deceuninck-QuickStep, who successfully defended the yellow jersey on the shoulders of stage 3 winner Julian Alaphilippe. With just two minor category-4 climbs on the 213.5km route from Reims to Nancy, it was a quiet day for the overall contenders, with no changes to the general classification.

"It means a lot. Probably I can't believe it still," said Viviani, who has now won stages in all three Grand Tours.

"It was a big goal of the year. We missed the first chance to put the yellow on [on the opening stage], but I think after Julian's phenomenal ride yesterday, it's a moment when you switch on as a team. I was missing this win - I won in the Giro and the Vuelta and now in the Tour de France, and that means a lot to me."

The maillot jaune even played his part in the lead-out, laying the foundations for Michael Morkov and Max Richeze to put Viviani in the box seat. The headwind blowing down the finishing straight demanded patience, and Richeze led all the way to just over 100 metres to go, at which point Viviani opened the taps to finish the job.

Kristoff, who'd been moved up late on by Sven Erik Bystrom and Jasper Philipsen, mounted a strong challenge and ran him close, despite a longer-range effort. Sagan moved out to the right but was unable to threaten and was pipped for the podium by Ewan, who was never able to think about emerging from Viviani's slipstream.

If Deceuninck-QuickStep have become the dominant team in the past couple of days, Jumbo-Visma, who won the opening stage with Mike Teunissen along with the subsequent team time trial, have faded dramatically. After losing yellow yesterday, the Dutch squad were even more out of sorts in Nancy as Teunissen and their lead sprinter Dylan Groenewegen lost each other, each riding on opposite sides of the road. Whether by design or mistake, each sprinted separately, Groenwegen seemingly lacking power as he slumped to fifth, one place ahead of Teunissen.

There will be discussions in the Jumbo-Visma hotel this evening, but Viviani was able to revel in what he described as 'perfect teammwork'. "I lost the wheel of my lead-out on the first stage and I was really disappointed after that. Today I only looked at Max Richeze's wheel. I know Morkov did an amazing job - he's the best to go at the right time and he was perfect today. I saw Kristoff try to anticipate me on the right, and at that same moment, Max opened the door for me. Today we did a perfect job."

Read more

How it unfolded

Race director Christian Prudhomme had barely stopped waving the start flag when the day's breakaway went clear. Wanty-Gobert were keen and fired both Yoann Offredo – who was in the previous day's break – and Frederik Backaert up the road. They were quickly joined by Michael Schar (CCC Team) and the trio settled in for 200 kilometres out front.

Despite the distance of the stage and the small size of the breakaway, the peloton never allowed them much leeway. The gap quickly went out to three minutes but then stabilised, and barely surpassed 3:30 all day. Deceuninck-QuickStep rode for Elia Viviani, and also to protect the newly acquired yellow jersey of Julian Alaphilippe, while Caleb Ewan's Lotto Soudal and Dylan Groenewegen's Jumbo-Visma were the other teams who helped shoulder the responsibility.

The day passed by relatively quietly, though the wind was blowing and the threat of echelons was always lingering in the backs of minds. There was some tension in the bunch, contributing to a few crashes, but nothing serious.

The riders reached the Cote de Rosieres, the first of the two category-4 climbs, with 120 kilometres on the clock, and Schar effortlessly rode away from the Wanty duo to collect the sole mountains classification point.

The peloton, having enjoyed a slight lull, followed over at 3:30, but soon the pace picked up as they neared the intermediate sprint at kilometre 147. Backaert issued revenge and showed Schar a clean pair of heels, but of more interest was the battle in the peloton between the green jersey hopefuls. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) was the first to hit out but it was Viviani who came past with a late surge, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) third from the bunch.

The breakaway continued to lose ground and, with the gap down to less than a minute as they entered the final 30km, Schar decided to shake things up in the break. Backaert was able to follow the attack but Offredo immediately waved goodbye.

The duo dug in well but it fell apart on the Cote de Maron, a 3.2km climb at 5 per cent that topped out just over 15km from the line. Schar attacked again and dropped Backaert near the bottom, but was caught himself by the peloton near the top. At that point Sunweb upped the tempo in a bid to hurt the pure sprinters but were unable to make much impact.

Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Energie), a stage winner on his Tour debut in 2017, attacked on a false flat section with 11.5km to go and went solo for a while, but was unable to pull off the unlikeliest of upsets. He was caught with 6km to go, at which point Team Ineos took control of the peloton to keep their GC leaders safe until the safety of the 3km-to-go banner.

At that point, the sprint trains took over. UAE, Bahrain-Merida, and Dimension Data were all prominent, with Jumbo-Visma appearing well placed at first as Wout Van Aert led through a roundabout with just over a kilometre to go. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) led into the final 700 metres but behind him was the QuickStep train, which clicked into gear and made no mistake.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep5:09:20
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
12André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
13Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
16Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
21Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
23Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
25Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
28Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
29Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
30Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
31Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
32Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
34Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
35Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
38Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
40Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
43Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
45Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
47Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
48Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
51Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
52William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
53Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
54Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
55David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
56Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
57Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
58Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
59Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
60Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
61Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
62Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
63Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
64Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
65Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
66Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
67George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
68Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
69Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
70Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
71Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
72Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
73Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
74Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
75Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
76José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
77Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
78Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
79Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
81Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
82Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
83Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
84Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
85Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
86Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
87Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
89Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
90Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
91Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
92Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
93Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
94Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
95Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
96Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
97Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
98Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
99Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
100Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
101Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
102Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
103Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
104Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
105Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
106Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
107Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
108Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
109Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
110Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
111Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
112Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:27
113Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:00:33
114Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
115Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:36
116Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:46
117Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
118Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
119Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
120Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
122Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
124Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
125Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
127Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
128Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
129Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
130Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
131Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
132Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
133Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
134Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
136Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
137Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
138Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:24
139Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
140Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
141Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
142Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:32
143Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:45
145Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
146Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
147Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
148Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
149Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
150Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
151Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
152Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
154Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
155Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
156Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
158Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:52
159Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:02:08
160Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:10
161Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:22
162Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:02:31
163Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:40
164Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:54
165Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:03:09
166Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:17
167Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
168Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
169Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
170Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
171Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
172Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
173Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
174Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:08:50
175Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
176Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:08:56

Sprint 1 - Lérouville km. 147
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team17
3Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert15
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida11
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott9
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb8
9Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
10Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert6
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team5
12Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
13André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic3
14Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2
15William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Sprint 2 - Vc Nancy km. 213.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep50pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates30
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal20
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe18
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma16
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma14
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data12
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo10
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb8
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits7
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott6
12André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic5
13Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie4
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte De Rosières km. 121
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte De Maron km. 198.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal5:09:20
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
3Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
4Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
7Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
12Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
16Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
17Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
19Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
20Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
21Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
22Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:27
23Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:28
24Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:45
25Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
26Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
28Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:52

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma15:28:00
2Bahrain-Merida
3Deceuninck-QuickStep
4EF Education First
5UAE Team Emirates
6Bora-Hansgrohe
7Mitchelton-Scott
8Movistar Team
9Lotto Soudal
10Trek-Segafredo
11Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Dimension Data
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Team Arkea-Samsic
16Total Direct Energie
17Groupama-FDJ
18Astana Pro Team
19Team Ineos
20Team Sunweb
21CCC Team
22AG2R La Mondiale

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep14:41:39
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:20
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:25
4George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:40
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:45
8Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:46
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:51
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:52
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:00:53
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:56
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:57
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:00
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:01
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
22Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:06
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
28Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:11
29Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:18
32Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:19
34Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
35Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
37Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
38Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:30
39Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
40Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
41Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
42Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:34
43Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:01:43
44Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
45Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
47Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
48Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:48
49Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:02:00
50Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:02:07
51Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:15
52Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:02:16
53Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:18
54Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:19
55Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:23
56Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:02:27
57Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:33
58Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:02:44
59Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:02:56
60Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:03
61Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
62Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:16
63Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:03:31
64Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
65Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:11
66Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:04:13
67Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:21
68Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:04:31
69Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:38
70Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:04:40
71Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:57
72Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:03
73Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:05:04
74Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:05:41
75Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:05:43
76Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:48
77Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:05:52
78Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:59
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:07:00
80Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:08:43
81Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:09:01
82Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:09:13
83Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:09:39
84Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:09:56
85Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:10:19
86Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:20
87Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:10:22
88Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:10:25
89Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:26
90Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:10:30
91Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:10:48
92Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
93Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:10:50
94Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:11:02
95Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
96Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:11:09
97Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:11:11
98Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:14
99Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:11:18
100Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:28
101Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:41
102Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:48
103Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:54
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:23
105Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:12:31
106Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:42
107Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:13:10
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:55
109Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:59
110Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:18
111Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:14:20
112José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:22
113Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:14:23
114Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:33
115Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:14:46
116Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:49
117Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:14:51
118Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:15:00
120Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:15:19
121Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:28
122Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:15:29
123Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:34
124Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:15:40
125Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:15:43
126Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:51
127Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:05
128Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:16:08
129Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:11
130Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:16:12
131Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:13
132Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie0:16:16
133Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:16:18
134Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:16:19
135Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
136Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:16:24
137Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:16:26
138Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:28
139Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:16:29
140Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:16:31
141Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
142Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:32
143Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:34
144William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:37
145Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
146Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:48
147Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:16:53
148André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
149Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:16:56
150Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:16:57
152Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:02
153Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:12
154Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:17:13
155Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:18
156Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:17:19
157Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:14
158Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:15
159Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:24
160Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:18:31
161Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:18:39
162Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:18:52
163Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:17
164Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:19:42
165Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:47
166Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:20:16
167Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:57
168Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:21:31
169Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:22:09
170Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:23
171Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:26
172Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:22:42
173Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:22:53
174Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:55
175Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:24:49
176Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe104pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep81
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb75
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida65
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma64
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott53
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team45
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal40
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo39
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data33
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates33
12Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert32
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
14Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team25
15Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie20
16Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
18Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert16
19Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma16
20Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits15
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic13
22Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
23Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert11
24Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
25Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
26Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma9
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
28André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic8
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
30Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits7
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
32Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
33Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
34Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos5
35Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First5
36Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
37Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos4
38Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
39Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
40Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie4
41Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
42Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
44Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert2
45Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
46Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2
47Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
48Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
49Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1
50William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
51Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
52Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits-13

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1
5Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma14:41:59
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:20
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:26
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:37
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:23
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:13
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:43
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:51
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:28
12Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:39
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:53
14Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:10:28
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:54
16Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:10:58
17Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:12:11
18Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:14
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:31
20Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:15:48
21Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:16:11
22Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:12
23Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:16:17
24Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:16:33
25Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:36
26Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:42
27Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:18:32
28Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:06

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma44:35:04
2Team Sunweb0:01:44
3EF Education First0:01:57
4Team Ineos0:02:02
5Groupama-FDJ0:02:08
6Mitchelton-Scott0:02:44
7Astana Pro Team0:02:49
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:04
9Bahrain-Merida0:03:37
10Dimension Data0:04:14
11CCC Team0:04:22
12Movistar Team0:04:25
13UAE Team Emirates0:05:08
14Trek-Segafredo0:05:12
15AG2R La Mondiale0:06:03
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:57
17Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:55
18Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:11:12
19Katusha-Alpecin0:17:24
20Lotto Soudal0:20:55
21Team Arkea-Samsic0:24:28
22Total Direct Energie0:24:43

 

