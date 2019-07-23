Tour de France: Second win for Ewan on stage 16 in Nimes
Porte moves into top 10 as Fuglsang crashes out
Stage 16: Nimes - Nimes
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) came from behind to take his second stage victory of the 2019 Tour de France, beating Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) in a high-speed sprint in Nîmes.
Deceuninck-QuickStep took control of the sprint in the final 500 metres just before a late roundabout, giving Viviani a clean run to the line. Ewan was further back but not concerned and clearly confident of his sprinting ability. He opted to start his sprint early, anticipating Groenewegen and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) to come up alongside Viviani. The Italian had the best line along the barriers, but Ewan had more speed in his aero tuck and came down the middle of the road to win by half a bike length.
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) enjoyed a relatively quiet but hot day in the French canicule, where temperatures went up to 38°C. He finished safely in the peloton in 20th place and retained his race leader's yellow jersey. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) were not so lucky. The Welshman crashed mid-stage, suffering a bloody knee after his gears jammed, while the Dane went down later on and was forced to abandon the Tour de France.
"The final kilometres I was scared to crash," Alaphilippe admitted. "There was a lot of crashes, and I never want to crash, but especially when you are the leader of the race. I tried to take care in all the corners. In the end, we didn't win with Elia but it was a good day.
"Today was a really warm day on the bike but it's the same for everybody and you have to deal with it. For me, I put ice on my neck all day and I tried to drink a lot and not forget to eat."
Ewan admitted he had suffered during the stage but had some personal motivation to win. His win means he is the only sprinter to so far have won two stages in this year's Tour de France. The final sprint opportunity is expected to be on the Champs Elysees in Paris on Sunday.
"To be honest, I felt so bad today during the day. I think the heat really got to me. But I have extra motivation today because my wife and daughter are here. I'm so happy I could win for them. I said before it's a dream to be here, and it was such a big dream to win one stage. Now I've won two, I can't believe it," Ewan said proudly, going to explain the sprint.
"I had Jasper [De Buyst] on the front with Dylan [Groenewegen] on the wheel with one kilometre to go. QuickStep came past and I lost a few more positions than I wanted to. But I looked at this finish at the start of the day and played all the scenarios in my head. One of the scenarios was if I was too far back. I think if you watch, I lay off the wheel and really take a run at it and start sprinting before the rest of the guys. It worked.
How it happened
The riders lined up in the shade of centre of Nîmes, keen to stay cool in the high temperatures and scorching sun of the French summer heatwave.
Teams had prepared extra feeds, loaded extra bidons in team cars and lots of ice packs in preparation for the 177km loop north of Nîmes, and they used all of them during the stage. The largely flat profile meant it would surely be a day for sprinters, but everyone suffered in the heat.
The Tour's last visit to Nîmes was in 2014, when Kristoff took the spoils in a sprint. The enduring image of that day was of a distraught Jack Bauer slumped against a barrier after the finish. The New Zealander was on the offensive for 222km but was caught and passed by the sprinters in the finishing straight.
Despite the heat, there were more adventurers this time, and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) jumped away as soon as race director Christian Prudhomme dropped the flag and stage officially began. They were soon joined by Lukasz Wiśniowski (CCC Team), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie) and Lars Bak (Dimension Data) to create the break of the day.
Their lead edged up to 1:35 as the thermometer hit 39°C. That slowed the pace of the break, and the peloton, with UAE Team Emirates, Lotto-Soudal and Jumbo-Visma riding tempo and leading the chase as their teammates constantly dropped back for bidons and ice. It was interesting that yellow jersey Alaphilippe and his Deceuninck-QuickStep team were not stationed at the very front, leaving the chase up to the other sprint teams, with Viviani suggesting they have done enough during this year's Tour to enjoy a day off.
In the shadow of the mighty Pont du Gard Roman aqueduct, the tempo stayed steady, but riders had little time to enjoy the views down the gorge.
The quiet of the French afternoon was broken with 131km to race when Thomas crashed in the peloton during a right-hand bend. The Welshman was the only rider to come down and later explained his gears jammed. He quickly got a bike change and began to chase before returning to the team car for treatment on a bloody left knee. This was Thomas' third crash of the Tour, following his fall on the opening stage in Brussels and another incident on the road to Saint-Etienne on stage 8.
The intermediate sprint came after 65km with Viviani winning the dash for sixth place behind the five breakaways and ahead of Michael Morkov, Sonny Colbrelli and an only half-bothered Sagan. The Bora-Hansgrohe leader seemed content to keep his points tally ticking over without expending unnecessary energy in the heat.
With 100 kilometres remaining, the five escapees led the peloton by 1:25, and the status quo remained as the riders passed through the feed zone, the stunning city of Arles and began to turn south into a slight headwind. The speed in the peloton rose gradually, as did the fear of stronger crosswinds, echelons, and attacks in the peloton. The lead of the break fell to below a minute as Tony Martin did long turns on the front for Jumbo-Visma.
The roads were exposed with 33km to go, and the pace lifted to 50kph, but there was not quite enough wind to spark echelons or splits in the peloton. However, the tension was palpable.
Fuglsang was the first victim of the nervousness when he crashed with several other riders in the shadows of the trees with 26km to go. He got up but was clearly in pain, with his left wrist his biggest worry. His teammates tried to encourage him to carry on but a race doctor did not agree and accompanied him to an ambulance. Fuglsang had fought back from a nasty stage 1 crash and was ninth overall but his Tour de France was suddenly over.
The break of the day refused to give in on the stunning country roads and gorges, the five working together in the hope the peloton would let the elastic snap in the heat. However, the gap came in the back of the peloton on the late climbs, with even Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dropped.
Roman Kreuziger (Dimension Data) suffered a late mechanical and took a bike from a teammate but would lose a minute, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also finishing in the same time. However, the abandon of Fuglsang meant he moved up to 12th overall.
The peloton finally caught the break with just 2.5km to go and it was sprint time. No one sprinter has dominated this year, and everyone fancied their chances, but the headwind finish made it difficult. Ewan got it right to take his second victory.
After Monday's rest day and Tuesday's flat stage, the Tour de France heads east to Gap on Wednesday and into the Alps for the decisive mountain stages. Stage 17 is exactly 200km long, with the late Col de la Sentinelle (5.2km at 5.4 per cent) the only real climb of the day. The high mountains come on Thursday with stage 18 over the Col de Vars, the Col d'Izoard and the Col du Galibier.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:57:08
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|11
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|16
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|20
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|26
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|28
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|32
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|34
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|37
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|41
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|46
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|50
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|51
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|54
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|55
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:27
|56
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:37
|58
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|59
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|60
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|61
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|62
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:50
|63
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:52
|64
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|65
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|66
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:56
|67
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:00
|68
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|69
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|70
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|71
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|72
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|76
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|77
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|80
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:01:10
|81
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:01:15
|82
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|83
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:20
|84
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:22
|85
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:38
|86
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:42
|88
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:57
|90
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:00
|92
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|95
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|97
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|100
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|104
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|105
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|107
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|108
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|109
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|110
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|111
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|112
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|113
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|114
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:08
|115
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|117
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|118
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|119
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|122
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|124
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|125
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|127
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:13
|128
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:31
|129
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:35
|130
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:49
|131
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|132
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|133
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|135
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|136
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|137
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|138
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|139
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|141
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|142
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:42
|143
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:22
|144
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:06:00
|145
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|146
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:32
|147
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|149
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:08:44
|150
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|151
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|152
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|153
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:55
|156
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:34
|157
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|160
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|161
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:31
|162
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:12:34
|DNF
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|20
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|3
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15
|4
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|13
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|7
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|14
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|50
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|16
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|10
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|11
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|14
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:57:08
|2
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:37
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|8
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:00
|9
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:02
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|13
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:15
|14
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:20
|15
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:00
|16
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|17
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:08
|18
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|19
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:49
|20
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:06:00
|24
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:44
|25
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11:51:24
|2
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Team Ineos
|7
|EF Education First
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:27
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:37
|11
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:38
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|Total Direct Energie
|0:01:15
|18
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:26
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|20
|CCC Team
|0:01:40
|21
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:00
|22
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|64:57:30
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:35
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:47
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:50
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:02:02
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:14
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:00
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:05:33
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:30
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:07:22
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:30
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:39
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:12:06
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:13:42
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:15
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:33
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:33
|19
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:28:25
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:33
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:17
|22
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:34:11
|23
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:18
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:54
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:23
|26
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:10
|27
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:44:02
|28
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:01
|29
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:46:24
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:48:43
|31
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:51:17
|32
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:26
|33
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:53:51
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:58:43
|35
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:18
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:59:25
|37
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:00:11
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:24
|39
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:37
|40
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:41
|41
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|1:08:09
|42
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:10:08
|43
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:10:41
|44
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:11:16
|45
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:11:41
|46
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|1:12:10
|47
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|1:13:47
|48
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:13:54
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:27
|50
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:47
|51
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:23
|52
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:19:48
|53
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:19:50
|54
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:57
|55
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:21:37
|56
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:23:05
|57
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:23:47
|58
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:25:44
|59
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|1:25:51
|60
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|1:26:00
|61
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:08
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1:26:45
|63
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:27:18
|64
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:27:31
|65
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|1:30:27
|66
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|1:34:29
|67
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:35:36
|68
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:35:55
|69
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|1:36:00
|70
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:37:00
|71
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:37:26
|72
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:37:31
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:38:47
|74
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:39:58
|75
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:40:33
|76
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:42:46
|77
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:44:30
|78
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:44:34
|79
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:45:46
|80
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:46:05
|81
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:46:56
|82
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:52:36
|83
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:53:22
|84
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|1:54:11
|85
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:56:14
|86
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:56:35
|87
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|88
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|1:57:30
|89
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:59:29
|90
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2:00:38
|91
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:00:49
|92
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:00:55
|93
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:01:29
|94
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:04:43
|95
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:05:39
|96
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:06:55
|97
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2:06:57
|98
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:07:02
|99
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:07:36
|100
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:07:55
|101
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:08:18
|102
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|2:09:19
|103
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:09:25
|104
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:10:18
|105
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:11:03
|106
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:11:45
|107
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:12:01
|108
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:12:13
|109
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:15:07
|110
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:15:30
|111
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|2:16:59
|112
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:18:37
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:19:41
|114
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:20:41
|115
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:20:52
|116
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|2:23:27
|117
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:24:47
|118
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:26:05
|119
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:27:31
|120
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:30:56
|121
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:31:09
|122
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:32:38
|123
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:33:24
|124
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2:33:43
|125
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:33:50
|126
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2:34:04
|127
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:34:21
|128
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:34:56
|129
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:35:19
|130
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:35:40
|131
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:36:33
|132
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|2:37:15
|133
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:37:29
|134
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2:39:03
|135
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:39:07
|136
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:39:32
|137
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:41:40
|138
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:45:12
|139
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:45:32
|140
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:46:11
|141
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|2:47:41
|142
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:48:20
|143
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:48:28
|144
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|2:48:56
|145
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:49:48
|146
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:50:21
|147
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:50:22
|148
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:50:28
|149
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:50:41
|150
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:51:03
|151
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|2:51:27
|152
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2:51:32
|153
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:51:48
|154
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:52:33
|155
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2:52:58
|156
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:55:20
|157
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:55:38
|158
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|2:55:49
|159
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:01:41
|160
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:07:46
|161
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|3:12:46
|162
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3:15:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|309
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|224
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|203
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|201
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|198
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|130
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|117
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|101
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|15
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|65
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|63
|18
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|20
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|53
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|51
|22
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|24
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|25
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|47
|26
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|27
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|28
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|41
|29
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|30
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|40
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|36
|32
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|33
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|35
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|36
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|37
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|33
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|39
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|40
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|41
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|42
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|43
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|44
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|30
|45
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|29
|46
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|47
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|28
|48
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|26
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|26
|50
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|25
|51
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|52
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|53
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|54
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|55
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|56
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|57
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|58
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|59
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|60
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|20
|61
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|62
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|19
|63
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|19
|64
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|65
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|66
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|17
|67
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|68
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|17
|69
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|70
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|71
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|72
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|73
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|74
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|75
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|15
|76
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|77
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|13
|78
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|79
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|12
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|81
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|82
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|83
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|84
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|85
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|86
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|87
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|88
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|89
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|90
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|91
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|92
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|93
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|94
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|95
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|96
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|97
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|6
|98
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|99
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|100
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|6
|101
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|102
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|103
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|104
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|4
|105
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|106
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|107
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|108
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|109
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|110
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|111
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|112
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|113
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|114
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|115
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|116
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|117
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|118
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|-1
|119
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|-3
|120
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-6
|121
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|10
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|18
|13
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|18
|14
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|17
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|13
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|21
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|8
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|8
|24
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|26
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|7
|27
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|28
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|6
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|31
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|6
|32
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|34
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|35
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|36
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|37
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|38
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|40
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|41
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|42
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|44
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|45
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|46
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|47
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|48
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|1
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|50
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|52
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|53
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|54
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|64:59:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|195:19:44
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:45
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:30:54
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:37:24
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:50:08
|6
|EF Education First
|0:59:46
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:32
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:46
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:03
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:15:38
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|1:29:41
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:00:45
|13
|Team Sunweb
|2:20:55
|14
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|2:22:40
|15
|Dimension Data
|2:37:03
|16
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:45:00
|17
|CCC Team
|2:57:26
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|3:00:17
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:27:21
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|3:54:17
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|4:00:34
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|5:04:17
