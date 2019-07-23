Trending

Tour de France: Second win for Ewan on stage 16 in Nimes

Porte moves into top 10 as Fuglsang crashes out

Image 1 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 40

Peter Sagan in the green jersey

Peter Sagan in the green jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 40

Tim Wellens mountains jersey

Tim Wellens mountains jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 40

Julian Alaphilippe overall leader

Julian Alaphilippe overall leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 40

Team Ineos stage 16 at the Tour de France

Team Ineos stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 40

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) best young rider

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) best young rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 40

The stage 16 sprint at the Tour de France

The stage 16 sprint at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 40

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 40

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) in the green jersey at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) in the green jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 40

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his stage 16 win at the Tour de France

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his stage 16 win at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 40

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 40

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos)

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 40

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma)

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 40

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma)

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 40

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos)

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 40

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 40

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 40

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the green jersey at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the green jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 40

Team Ineos on stage ahead of stage 16 at the Tour de France

Team Ineos on stage ahead of stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 40

The stage 16 breakaway at the Tour de France

The stage 16 breakaway at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 40

Tour de France stage 16 breakaway: Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis).

Tour de France stage 16 breakaway: Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 40

Tour de France stage 16 breakaway: Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis).

Tour de France stage 16 breakaway: Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 40

Tour de France stage 16 breakaway: Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis).

Tour de France stage 16 breakaway: Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 40

Tour de France stage 16 breakaway: Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis).

Tour de France stage 16 breakaway: Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 40

The peloton racing stage 16 at the Tour de France

The peloton racing stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 40

The peloton, Team Ineos, racing stage 16 at the Tour de France

The peloton, Team Ineos, racing stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 40

Stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes

Stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 40

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) came from behind to take his second stage victory of the 2019 Tour de France, beating Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) in a high-speed sprint in Nîmes.

Related Articles

Tour de France 2019 stage 16 finish line quotes

Geraint Thomas: Freak Tour de France crash not ideal but no concerns

Quintana loses a minute in Tour de France after late crash

Peter Sagan calls on CPA to take action over Tour de France heat

Deceuninck-QuickStep took control of the sprint in the final 500 metres just before a late roundabout, giving Viviani a clean run to the line. Ewan was further back but not concerned and clearly confident of his sprinting ability. He opted to start his sprint early, anticipating Groenewegen and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) to come up alongside Viviani. The Italian had the best line along the barriers, but Ewan had more speed in his aero tuck and came down the middle of the road to win by half a bike length.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) enjoyed a relatively quiet but hot day in the French canicule, where temperatures went up to 38°C. He finished safely in the peloton in 20th place and retained his race leader's yellow jersey. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) were not so lucky. The Welshman crashed mid-stage, suffering a bloody knee after his gears jammed, while the Dane went down later on and was forced to abandon the Tour de France.

"The final kilometres I was scared to crash," Alaphilippe admitted. "There was a lot of crashes, and I never want to crash, but especially when you are the leader of the race. I tried to take care in all the corners. In the end, we didn't win with Elia but it was a good day.

"Today was a really warm day on the bike but it's the same for everybody and you have to deal with it. For me, I put ice on my neck all day and I tried to drink a lot and not forget to eat."

Ewan admitted he had suffered during the stage but had some personal motivation to win. His win means he is the only sprinter to so far have won two stages in this year's Tour de France. The final sprint opportunity is expected to be on the Champs Elysees in Paris on Sunday.

"To be honest, I felt so bad today during the day. I think the heat really got to me. But I have extra motivation today because my wife and daughter are here. I'm so happy I could win for them. I said before it's a dream to be here, and it was such a big dream to win one stage. Now I've won two, I can't believe it," Ewan said proudly, going to explain the sprint.

"I had Jasper [De Buyst] on the front with Dylan [Groenewegen] on the wheel with one kilometre to go. QuickStep came past and I lost a few more positions than I wanted to. But I looked at this finish at the start of the day and played all the scenarios in my head. One of the scenarios was if I was too far back. I think if you watch, I lay off the wheel and really take a run at it and start sprinting before the rest of the guys. It worked.

How it happened

The riders lined up in the shade of centre of Nîmes, keen to stay cool in the high temperatures and scorching sun of the French summer heatwave.

Teams had prepared extra feeds, loaded extra bidons in team cars and lots of ice packs in preparation for the 177km loop north of Nîmes, and they used all of them during the stage. The largely flat profile meant it would surely be a day for sprinters, but everyone suffered in the heat.

The Tour's last visit to Nîmes was in 2014, when Kristoff took the spoils in a sprint. The enduring image of that day was of a distraught Jack Bauer slumped against a barrier after the finish. The New Zealander was on the offensive for 222km but was caught and passed by the sprinters in the finishing straight.

Despite the heat, there were more adventurers this time, and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) jumped away as soon as race director Christian Prudhomme dropped the flag and stage officially began. They were soon joined by Lukasz Wiśniowski (CCC Team), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie) and Lars Bak (Dimension Data) to create the break of the day.

Their lead edged up to 1:35 as the thermometer hit 39°C. That slowed the pace of the break, and the peloton, with UAE Team Emirates, Lotto-Soudal and Jumbo-Visma riding tempo and leading the chase as their teammates constantly dropped back for bidons and ice. It was interesting that yellow jersey Alaphilippe and his Deceuninck-QuickStep team were not stationed at the very front, leaving the chase up to the other sprint teams, with Viviani suggesting they have done enough during this year's Tour to enjoy a day off.

In the shadow of the mighty Pont du Gard Roman aqueduct, the tempo stayed steady, but riders had little time to enjoy the views down the gorge.

The quiet of the French afternoon was broken with 131km to race when Thomas crashed in the peloton during a right-hand bend. The Welshman was the only rider to come down and later explained his gears jammed. He quickly got a bike change and began to chase before returning to the team car for treatment on a bloody left knee. This was Thomas' third crash of the Tour, following his fall on the opening stage in Brussels and another incident on the road to Saint-Etienne on stage 8.

The intermediate sprint came after 65km with Viviani winning the dash for sixth place behind the five breakaways and ahead of Michael Morkov, Sonny Colbrelli and an only half-bothered Sagan. The Bora-Hansgrohe leader seemed content to keep his points tally ticking over without expending unnecessary energy in the heat.

With 100 kilometres remaining, the five escapees led the peloton by 1:25, and the status quo remained as the riders passed through the feed zone, the stunning city of Arles and began to turn south into a slight headwind. The speed in the peloton rose gradually, as did the fear of stronger crosswinds, echelons, and attacks in the peloton. The lead of the break fell to below a minute as Tony Martin did long turns on the front for Jumbo-Visma.

The roads were exposed with 33km to go, and the pace lifted to 50kph, but there was not quite enough wind to spark echelons or splits in the peloton. However, the tension was palpable.

Fuglsang was the first victim of the nervousness when he crashed with several other riders in the shadows of the trees with 26km to go. He got up but was clearly in pain, with his left wrist his biggest worry. His teammates tried to encourage him to carry on but a race doctor did not agree and accompanied him to an ambulance. Fuglsang had fought back from a nasty stage 1 crash and was ninth overall but his Tour de France was suddenly over.

The break of the day refused to give in on the stunning country roads and gorges, the five working together in the hope the peloton would let the elastic snap in the heat. However, the gap came in the back of the peloton on the late climbs, with even Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dropped.

Roman Kreuziger (Dimension Data) suffered a late mechanical and took a bike from a teammate but would lose a minute, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also finishing in the same time. However, the abandon of Fuglsang meant he moved up to 12th overall.

The peloton finally caught the break with just 2.5km to go and it was sprint time. No one sprinter has dominated this year, and everyone fancied their chances, but the headwind finish made it difficult. Ewan got it right to take his second victory.

After Monday's rest day and Tuesday's flat stage, the Tour de France heads east to Gap on Wednesday and into the Alps for the decisive mountain stages. Stage 17 is exactly 200km long, with the late Col de la Sentinelle (5.2km at 5.4 per cent) the only real climb of the day. The high mountains come on Thursday with stage 18 over the Col de Vars, the Col d'Izoard and the Col du Galibier.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:57:08
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
10Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
11Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
14Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
15André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
16Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
20Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
21Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
23Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
24Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
26Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
28Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
30Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
32Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
33Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
34Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
36Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
37Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
38Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
39Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
40Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
41Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
42Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
43Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
45Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
46Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
48Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
49Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
50Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
51Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
52Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
53Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
54Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:24
55Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:27
56Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
57Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:37
58Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:38
60Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
61Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
62Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:50
63Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:52
64Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:54
65Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
66Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:00:56
67Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:00
68Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
69Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:02
70Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
71Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
72Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
73Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
74Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
76Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
77David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
78Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
80Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:01:10
81Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:01:15
82Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
83Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:20
84Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:01:22
85Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:01:38
86Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
87Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:42
88Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:57
90Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
91Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:00
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
94Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
95Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
96Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
97Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
98Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
99Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
100José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
101Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
103Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
104Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
105Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
106Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
107Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
108Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
109Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
110Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
111Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
112Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
113Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
114Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:08
115Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
117Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
118George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
119Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
120Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
122Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
123Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
124Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
125Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
126Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
127Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:13
128Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:31
129Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:35
130Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:49
131Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
132Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
133Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
135Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
136Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
137Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
138Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
139Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
141Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
142Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:42
143Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:05:22
144Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:06:00
145Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
146William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:32
147Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
148Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
149Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:08:44
150Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
151Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
152Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
153Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
154Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
155Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:55
156Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:34
157Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
158Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
159Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
160Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
161Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:31
162Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:12:34
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNSWilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - Vallérargues, km. 65
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data20pts
2Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits17
3Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie15
4Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team13
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
7Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma3
14Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2
15Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal50pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma20
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe18
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie16
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb14
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott12
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo10
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates8
10Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert7
11Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin6
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data5
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
14Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
15André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Cote De Saint-Jean-Du-Pin, km. 96
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:57:08
2Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
4Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
5Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:37
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:54
8Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:00
9Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:01:02
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
13Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:15
14Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:20
15Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:02:00
16Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
17Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:08
18Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
19Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:49
20Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
21Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:06:00
24Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:44
25Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:55

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep11:51:24
2Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
3Movistar Team
4UAE Team Emirates
5Trek-Segafredo
6Team Ineos
7EF Education First
8Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:27
9Lotto Soudal
10Bahrain-Merida0:00:37
11Team Arkea-Samsic0:00:38
12AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:54
14Dimension Data0:01:02
15Groupama-FDJ
16Cofidis Solutions Credits
17Total Direct Energie0:01:15
18Team Sunweb0:01:26
19Katusha-Alpecin0:01:38
20CCC Team0:01:40
21Mitchelton-Scott0:04:00
22Astana Pro Team0:15:37

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep64:57:30
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:35
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:47
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:50
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:02:02
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:14
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:54
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:00
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:05:33
10Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:06:30
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:22
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:09:30
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:11:39
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:12:06
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:13:42
16Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:15
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:33
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:33
19Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:28:25
20George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:33
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:32:17
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:34:11
23Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:18
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:37:54
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:23
26Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:43:10
27Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:44:02
28Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:01
29Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:46:24
30Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:48:43
31Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:51:17
32Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:53:26
33Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:53:51
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:58:43
35Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:59:18
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:59:25
37Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos1:00:11
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:24
39Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:37
40Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:41
41Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First1:08:09
42Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:10:08
43Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:10:41
44Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:11:16
45Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1:11:41
46Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos1:12:10
47Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie1:13:47
48Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:13:54
49Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:27
50Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:17:47
51Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:23
52Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:19:48
53Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:19:50
54Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:20:57
55Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:21:37
56Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1:23:05
57Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:23:47
58Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:25:44
59Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First1:25:51
60Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida1:26:00
61Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:08
62Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1:26:45
63Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:27:18
64Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:27:31
65Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First1:30:27
66Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos1:34:29
67Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:35:36
68Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:35:55
69Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data1:36:00
70Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:37:00
71Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:37:26
72Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1:37:31
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:38:47
74Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:39:58
75Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:40:33
76Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:42:46
77Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:44:30
78Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:44:34
79Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:45:46
80Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:46:05
81Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:46:56
82Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:52:36
83Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:53:22
84Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team1:54:11
85Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:56:14
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:56:35
87Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
88Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert1:57:30
89Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:59:29
90Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2:00:38
91Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:00:49
92Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:00:55
93Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:01:29
94Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:04:43
95Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:05:39
96Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:06:55
97Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2:06:57
98Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:07:02
99Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2:07:36
100Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:07:55
101Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:08:18
102Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2:09:19
103Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:09:25
104Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:10:18
105Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:11:03
106Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb2:11:45
107Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:12:01
108Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2:12:13
109Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:15:07
110Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:15:30
111Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert2:16:59
112Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:18:37
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:19:41
114Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:20:41
115Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:20:52
116Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos2:23:27
117Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:24:47
118Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2:26:05
119Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:27:31
120Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:30:56
121Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team2:31:09
122Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:32:38
123Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:33:24
124Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2:33:43
125José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2:33:50
126Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie2:34:04
127Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:34:21
128Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:34:56
129Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:35:19
130Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team2:35:40
131Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2:36:33
132Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team2:37:15
133Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:37:29
134Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:39:03
135Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:39:07
136Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:39:32
137Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:41:40
138Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:45:12
139Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:45:32
140Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:46:11
141Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie2:47:41
142Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:48:20
143Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:48:28
144André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2:48:56
145William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:49:48
146Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:50:21
147Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2:50:22
148Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:50:28
149Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:50:41
150Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2:51:03
151Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data2:51:27
152Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:51:32
153Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:51:48
154Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin2:52:33
155Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2:52:58
156Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2:55:20
157Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:55:38
158Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First2:55:49
159Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3:01:41
160Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma3:07:46
161Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First3:12:46
162Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3:15:52

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe309pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep224
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida203
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb201
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal198
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo142
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott130
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep117
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma116
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team101
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ89
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal89
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates71
14Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma67
15Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits65
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale64
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos63
18Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal61
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal59
20Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert53
21Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First51
22Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert51
23Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott50
24Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
25Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos47
26Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin45
27Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott43
28Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie41
29Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin41
30Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team40
31Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team36
32Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida35
33Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe35
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic35
35Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe35
36Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep34
37Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data33
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma33
39Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team33
40Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
41Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida31
42Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
43Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
44André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic30
45Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits29
46Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team28
47Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie28
48Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First26
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb26
50Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie25
51Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo24
52Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe22
53Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb22
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin22
55Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
56Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
57Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe21
58Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20
59Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
60Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data20
61Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb20
62Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits19
63Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb19
64Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo19
65Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie18
66Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
67Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
68Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic17
69Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits17
70Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
71Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert17
72Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
73Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team16
74Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo16
75Ben King (USA) Dimension Data15
76Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
77Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team13
78Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
79Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team12
80Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma12
81Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
82Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
83Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
84Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
85Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
86Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
87Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
88Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team9
89Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
90Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
91Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
92Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale8
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
94Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
95Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
96Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
97Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team6
98Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
99Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team6
100Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First6
101Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
102Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
103Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4
104Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos4
105Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
106Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
107Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
108Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
109David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
110Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
111Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
112Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
113Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
114Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2
115Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
116Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
117William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
118George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma-1
119Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-3
120Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-6
121Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal64pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ50
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal37
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep33
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott29
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma24
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe24
10Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
12Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team18
13Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos18
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team18
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
17Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team13
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott10
21Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos8
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First8
24Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
26Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First7
27Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
28Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
29Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First6
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
31Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic6
32Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
34Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
35Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
36Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3
37Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
38Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
40Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
41Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
42Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
44Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
45Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb2
46Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
47Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
48Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data1
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
50Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
52Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
53Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1
54Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos64:59:32

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team195:19:44
2Trek-Segafredo0:30:45
3Team Ineos0:30:54
4Groupama-FDJ0:37:24
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:50:08
6EF Education First0:59:46
7Bora-Hansgrohe1:00:32
8AG2R La Mondiale1:08:46
9Mitchelton-Scott1:09:03
10UAE Team Emirates1:15:38
11Astana Pro Team1:29:41
12Deceuninck-QuickStep2:00:45
13Team Sunweb2:20:55
14Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team2:22:40
15Dimension Data2:37:03
16Team Arkea-Samsic2:45:00
17CCC Team2:57:26
18Bahrain-Merida3:00:17
19Cofidis Solutions Credits3:27:21
20Lotto Soudal3:54:17
21Total Direct Energie4:00:34
22Katusha-Alpecin5:04:17

 

Latest on Cyclingnews