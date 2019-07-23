Image 1 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 40 Peter Sagan in the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 40 Tim Wellens mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe overall leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 40 Team Ineos stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 40 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) best young rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 40 The stage 16 sprint at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 40 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) in the green jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his stage 16 win at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 40 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 40 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 40 Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 40 Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 40 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 40 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the green jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 40 Team Ineos on stage ahead of stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 40 The stage 16 breakaway at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 40 Tour de France stage 16 breakaway: Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 40 Tour de France stage 16 breakaway: Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 40 Tour de France stage 16 breakaway: Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 40 Tour de France stage 16 breakaway: Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 40 The peloton racing stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 40 The peloton, Team Ineos, racing stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 40 Stage 16 at the Tour de France in Nimes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 40 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) came from behind to take his second stage victory of the 2019 Tour de France, beating Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) in a high-speed sprint in Nîmes.

Deceuninck-QuickStep took control of the sprint in the final 500 metres just before a late roundabout, giving Viviani a clean run to the line. Ewan was further back but not concerned and clearly confident of his sprinting ability. He opted to start his sprint early, anticipating Groenewegen and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) to come up alongside Viviani. The Italian had the best line along the barriers, but Ewan had more speed in his aero tuck and came down the middle of the road to win by half a bike length.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) enjoyed a relatively quiet but hot day in the French canicule, where temperatures went up to 38°C. He finished safely in the peloton in 20th place and retained his race leader's yellow jersey. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) were not so lucky. The Welshman crashed mid-stage, suffering a bloody knee after his gears jammed, while the Dane went down later on and was forced to abandon the Tour de France.

"The final kilometres I was scared to crash," Alaphilippe admitted. "There was a lot of crashes, and I never want to crash, but especially when you are the leader of the race. I tried to take care in all the corners. In the end, we didn't win with Elia but it was a good day.

"Today was a really warm day on the bike but it's the same for everybody and you have to deal with it. For me, I put ice on my neck all day and I tried to drink a lot and not forget to eat."

Ewan admitted he had suffered during the stage but had some personal motivation to win. His win means he is the only sprinter to so far have won two stages in this year's Tour de France. The final sprint opportunity is expected to be on the Champs Elysees in Paris on Sunday.

"To be honest, I felt so bad today during the day. I think the heat really got to me. But I have extra motivation today because my wife and daughter are here. I'm so happy I could win for them. I said before it's a dream to be here, and it was such a big dream to win one stage. Now I've won two, I can't believe it," Ewan said proudly, going to explain the sprint.

"I had Jasper [De Buyst] on the front with Dylan [Groenewegen] on the wheel with one kilometre to go. QuickStep came past and I lost a few more positions than I wanted to. But I looked at this finish at the start of the day and played all the scenarios in my head. One of the scenarios was if I was too far back. I think if you watch, I lay off the wheel and really take a run at it and start sprinting before the rest of the guys. It worked.

How it happened

The riders lined up in the shade of centre of Nîmes, keen to stay cool in the high temperatures and scorching sun of the French summer heatwave.

Teams had prepared extra feeds, loaded extra bidons in team cars and lots of ice packs in preparation for the 177km loop north of Nîmes, and they used all of them during the stage. The largely flat profile meant it would surely be a day for sprinters, but everyone suffered in the heat.

The Tour's last visit to Nîmes was in 2014, when Kristoff took the spoils in a sprint. The enduring image of that day was of a distraught Jack Bauer slumped against a barrier after the finish. The New Zealander was on the offensive for 222km but was caught and passed by the sprinters in the finishing straight.

Despite the heat, there were more adventurers this time, and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) jumped away as soon as race director Christian Prudhomme dropped the flag and stage officially began. They were soon joined by Lukasz Wiśniowski (CCC Team), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie) and Lars Bak (Dimension Data) to create the break of the day.

Their lead edged up to 1:35 as the thermometer hit 39°C. That slowed the pace of the break, and the peloton, with UAE Team Emirates, Lotto-Soudal and Jumbo-Visma riding tempo and leading the chase as their teammates constantly dropped back for bidons and ice. It was interesting that yellow jersey Alaphilippe and his Deceuninck-QuickStep team were not stationed at the very front, leaving the chase up to the other sprint teams, with Viviani suggesting they have done enough during this year's Tour to enjoy a day off.

In the shadow of the mighty Pont du Gard Roman aqueduct, the tempo stayed steady, but riders had little time to enjoy the views down the gorge.

The quiet of the French afternoon was broken with 131km to race when Thomas crashed in the peloton during a right-hand bend. The Welshman was the only rider to come down and later explained his gears jammed. He quickly got a bike change and began to chase before returning to the team car for treatment on a bloody left knee. This was Thomas' third crash of the Tour, following his fall on the opening stage in Brussels and another incident on the road to Saint-Etienne on stage 8.

The intermediate sprint came after 65km with Viviani winning the dash for sixth place behind the five breakaways and ahead of Michael Morkov, Sonny Colbrelli and an only half-bothered Sagan. The Bora-Hansgrohe leader seemed content to keep his points tally ticking over without expending unnecessary energy in the heat.

With 100 kilometres remaining, the five escapees led the peloton by 1:25, and the status quo remained as the riders passed through the feed zone, the stunning city of Arles and began to turn south into a slight headwind. The speed in the peloton rose gradually, as did the fear of stronger crosswinds, echelons, and attacks in the peloton. The lead of the break fell to below a minute as Tony Martin did long turns on the front for Jumbo-Visma.

The roads were exposed with 33km to go, and the pace lifted to 50kph, but there was not quite enough wind to spark echelons or splits in the peloton. However, the tension was palpable.

Fuglsang was the first victim of the nervousness when he crashed with several other riders in the shadows of the trees with 26km to go. He got up but was clearly in pain, with his left wrist his biggest worry. His teammates tried to encourage him to carry on but a race doctor did not agree and accompanied him to an ambulance. Fuglsang had fought back from a nasty stage 1 crash and was ninth overall but his Tour de France was suddenly over.

The break of the day refused to give in on the stunning country roads and gorges, the five working together in the hope the peloton would let the elastic snap in the heat. However, the gap came in the back of the peloton on the late climbs, with even Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dropped.

Roman Kreuziger (Dimension Data) suffered a late mechanical and took a bike from a teammate but would lose a minute, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also finishing in the same time. However, the abandon of Fuglsang meant he moved up to 12th overall.

The peloton finally caught the break with just 2.5km to go and it was sprint time. No one sprinter has dominated this year, and everyone fancied their chances, but the headwind finish made it difficult. Ewan got it right to take his second victory.

After Monday's rest day and Tuesday's flat stage, the Tour de France heads east to Gap on Wednesday and into the Alps for the decisive mountain stages. Stage 17 is exactly 200km long, with the late Col de la Sentinelle (5.2km at 5.4 per cent) the only real climb of the day. The high mountains come on Thursday with stage 18 over the Col de Vars, the Col d'Izoard and the Col du Galibier.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:57:08 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 10 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 11 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 16 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 17 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 20 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 23 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 26 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 28 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 32 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 34 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 37 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 38 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 39 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 40 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 41 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 42 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 43 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 45 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 46 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 48 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 50 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 51 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 52 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 54 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 55 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:27 56 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 57 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:37 58 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:38 60 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 61 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 62 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:50 63 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:52 64 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54 65 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 66 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:56 67 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:00 68 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 69 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:02 70 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 71 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 72 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 73 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 76 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 77 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 78 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 80 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:01:10 81 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:01:15 82 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 83 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:20 84 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:01:22 85 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:38 86 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:42 88 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:57 90 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:00 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 94 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 95 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 97 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 98 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 99 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 100 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 104 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 105 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 107 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 108 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 109 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 110 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 111 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 112 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 113 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 114 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:08 115 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 117 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 118 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 119 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 120 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 122 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 123 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 124 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 125 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 126 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 127 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:13 128 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:31 129 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:35 130 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:49 131 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 132 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 133 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 135 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 136 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 137 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 138 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 139 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 141 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 142 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:42 143 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:22 144 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:06:00 145 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 146 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:32 147 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 148 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 149 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:08:44 150 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 151 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 152 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 153 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 154 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 155 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:55 156 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:34 157 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 158 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 159 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 160 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 161 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:31 162 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:12:34 DNF Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team DNS Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - Vallérargues, km. 65 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 20 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 3 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15 4 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 13 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 7 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 14 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 16 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 12 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 10 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 8 10 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 7 11 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 6 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 14 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 15 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Cote De Saint-Jean-Du-Pin, km. 96 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:57:08 2 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 4 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:37 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54 8 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:00 9 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:02 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 13 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:15 14 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:20 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:00 16 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 17 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:08 18 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 19 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:49 20 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:06:00 24 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:44 25 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:55

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 11:51:24 2 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 3 Movistar Team 4 UAE Team Emirates 5 Trek-Segafredo 6 Team Ineos 7 EF Education First 8 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:27 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:37 11 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:38 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54 14 Dimension Data 0:01:02 15 Groupama-FDJ 16 Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 Total Direct Energie 0:01:15 18 Team Sunweb 0:01:26 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:38 20 CCC Team 0:01:40 21 Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:00 22 Astana Pro Team 0:15:37

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 64:57:30 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:35 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:50 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:02:02 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:14 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:54 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:00 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:05:33 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:30 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:22 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:30 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:39 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:12:06 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:13:42 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:15 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:33 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:33 19 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:28:25 20 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:33 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:17 22 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:11 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:18 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:54 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:23 26 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:10 27 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:02 28 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:01 29 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:46:24 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:48:43 31 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:51:17 32 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:26 33 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:53:51 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:58:43 35 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:18 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:59:25 37 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:00:11 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:24 39 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:37 40 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:41 41 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 1:08:09 42 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:10:08 43 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:10:41 44 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:16 45 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:11:41 46 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 1:12:10 47 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 1:13:47 48 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:13:54 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:27 50 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:47 51 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:23 52 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:19:48 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:50 54 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:20:57 55 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:21:37 56 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1:23:05 57 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:23:47 58 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:25:44 59 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 1:25:51 60 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 1:26:00 61 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:08 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1:26:45 63 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:27:18 64 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:27:31 65 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 1:30:27 66 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 1:34:29 67 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:35:36 68 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:35:55 69 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 1:36:00 70 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:37:00 71 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:37:26 72 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1:37:31 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:38:47 74 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:39:58 75 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:40:33 76 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:42:46 77 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:44:30 78 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:44:34 79 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:45:46 80 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:46:05 81 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:46:56 82 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:52:36 83 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:22 84 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 1:54:11 85 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:56:14 86 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:56:35 87 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 88 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 1:57:30 89 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:59:29 90 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2:00:38 91 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:00:49 92 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:00:55 93 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:29 94 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:04:43 95 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:05:39 96 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:06:55 97 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:06:57 98 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:07:02 99 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:07:36 100 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:07:55 101 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:08:18 102 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2:09:19 103 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:09:25 104 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:10:18 105 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:11:03 106 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:11:45 107 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:12:01 108 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2:12:13 109 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:15:07 110 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:15:30 111 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 2:16:59 112 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:18:37 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:19:41 114 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:20:41 115 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:20:52 116 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 2:23:27 117 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:24:47 118 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:26:05 119 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:27:31 120 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:30:56 121 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 2:31:09 122 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:32:38 123 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:33:24 124 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2:33:43 125 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:33:50 126 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2:34:04 127 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:34:21 128 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:34:56 129 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:35:19 130 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:35:40 131 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2:36:33 132 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 2:37:15 133 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:37:29 134 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:39:03 135 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:39:07 136 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:39:32 137 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:41:40 138 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:45:12 139 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:45:32 140 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:46:11 141 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 2:47:41 142 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:48:20 143 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:48:28 144 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2:48:56 145 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:49:48 146 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:50:21 147 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2:50:22 148 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:50:28 149 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:50:41 150 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:51:03 151 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 2:51:27 152 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:51:32 153 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:51:48 154 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2:52:33 155 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2:52:58 156 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:55:20 157 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:55:38 158 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 2:55:49 159 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:01:41 160 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:07:46 161 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 3:12:46 162 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3:15:52

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 309 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 224 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 203 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 201 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 198 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 142 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 130 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 116 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 101 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 89 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 71 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 67 15 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 65 16 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 63 18 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 20 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 53 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 51 22 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 51 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 50 24 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 25 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 47 26 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 45 27 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 43 28 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 41 29 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 41 30 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 31 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 36 32 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 35 33 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 35 35 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 36 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 33 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 39 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 33 40 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 41 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 42 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 43 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 44 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 30 45 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 29 46 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 28 47 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 28 48 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 26 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 26 50 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 25 51 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 24 52 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 53 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 54 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 22 55 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 56 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 57 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 58 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 59 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 60 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 20 61 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 62 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 19 63 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 64 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 19 65 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 66 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 67 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 68 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 69 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 70 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 71 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 72 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 73 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 74 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16 75 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 15 76 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 77 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 13 78 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 79 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 12 80 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 81 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 82 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 83 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 84 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 85 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 86 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 87 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 88 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 9 89 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 90 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 91 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 92 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 8 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 94 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 95 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 96 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 97 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6 98 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 99 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 6 100 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 6 101 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 102 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 103 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 104 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 4 105 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 106 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 107 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 108 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 109 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 110 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 111 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 112 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 113 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 114 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 115 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 116 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 117 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 118 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma -1 119 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -3 120 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -6 121 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 29 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 10 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 18 13 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 18 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 18 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 17 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 13 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 20 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 10 21 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 8 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 8 24 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 26 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 7 27 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 28 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 6 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 31 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 32 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 34 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 36 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 37 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 38 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 40 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 41 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 42 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 44 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 45 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 46 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 47 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 48 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 1 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 50 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 52 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 53 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1 54 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 64:59:32