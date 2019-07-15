Trending

Tour de France: Wout van Aert wins stage 10

Crosswinds wreak havoc on GC times, Alaphilippe leads into first rest day

Image 1 of 46

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tour de France

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 46

The Tour de France peloton deals with the winds during stage 10 at the Tour de France

The Tour de France peloton deals with the winds during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 46

The Tour de France peloton

The Tour de France peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 46

Tim Wellens in polka dots after stage 10 at the Tour de France

Tim Wellens in polka dots after stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 46

Wout van Aert on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 10

Wout van Aert on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 10
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 46

Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) was the most aggressive rider during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) was the most aggressive rider during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 46

Egan Bernal in the Tour de France white jersey after stage 10

Egan Bernal in the Tour de France white jersey after stage 10
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 46

Peter Sagn in green after stage 10 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagn in green after stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 46

Wout van Aert celebrates winning stage 10 at the Tour de France

Wout van Aert celebrates winning stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 46

Wout van Aert celebrates winning stage 10 at the Tour de France

Wout van Aert celebrates winning stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 46

Marcel Kittel paid a visit to the Tour before stage 10

Marcel Kittel paid a visit to the Tour before stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 46

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) salutes the crowd at the end of stage 10 at the Tour de France

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) salutes the crowd at the end of stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 46

Peter Sagan drives to the finish of stage 10 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan drives to the finish of stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 46

Deceuninck-Quickstep in the bunch during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Deceuninck-Quickstep in the bunch during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 46

Egan Bernal in the white jersey after stage 10 at Tour de France

Egan Bernal in the white jersey after stage 10 at Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe in yellow after stage 10 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe in yellow after stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 46

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) salutes the crowd at the end of stage 10 at the Tour de France

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) salutes the crowd at the end of stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 46

Fabio Aru finishes stage 10 at the Tour de France

Fabio Aru finishes stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 46

Wout van Aert celebrates winning stage 10 at the Tour de France

Wout van Aert celebrates winning stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 46

Wout van Aert celebrates winning stage 10 at the Tour de France

Wout van Aert celebrates winning stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 46

Nairo Quintana before the start of stage 10 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana before the start of stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 46

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tour de France

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 46

Stage 10 at the Tour de France

Stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet in action during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet in action during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 46

Stage 10 at the Tour de France

Stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 46

Peter Sagan in the bunch during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan in the bunch during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 46

Team Ineos drive the pace in the crosswinds during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Team Ineos drive the pace in the crosswinds during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 46

Alejandro Valverde drives the pace in the crosswinds of stage 10 at the Tour de France

Alejandro Valverde drives the pace in the crosswinds of stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 46

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tour de France

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 46

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tour de France

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 46

Riders bear down on the finish of stage 10 at the Tour de France

Riders bear down on the finish of stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 46

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tour de France

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 46

The early breakaway during stage 10 at the Tour de France

The early breakaway during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 46

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tpour de France

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tpour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 46

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tpour de France

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tpour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 46

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansrgohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansrgohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 46

The main break on stage 10 of the Tour de France

The main break on stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 46

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the break on stage 10 of the Tour de France

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the break on stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 46

Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the yellow jersey

Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 46

On the road to Albi on stage 10 of the Tour de France

On the road to Albi on stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 46

Team Ineos in action at the Tour de France

Team Ineos in action at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 46

The peloton on stage 10 of the Tour de France

The peloton on stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 42 of 46

Tour de France stage 10

Tour de France stage 10
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 46

Tour de France stage 10

Tour de France stage 10
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 44 of 46

Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 45 of 46

Daniel Oss (Bora-hansrgohe)

Daniel Oss (Bora-hansrgohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed his maiden individual Tour de France win on stage 10, and on a day of racing that saw the overall standings change after a number of contenders lost significant time in the crosswinds.

Van Aert – making his Grand Tour debut – won ahead of Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in Albi, but the stage was dominated by the splits caused with 30km to go as Team Ineos and several allies tore the peloton apart during a section of crosswinds.

The effort succeeded, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) all conceding 1:40 on a group that contained Nairo Quintana, Julian Alaphilippe and the Team Ineos pair of Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal. Alaphilippe heads into the first rest day with a 1:12 lead over Thomas, with Bernal four seconds further adrift. For Pinot, this was a disaster of a day after his stage 8 heroics had seen him rise up the standings. He now sits 10th overall at 2:33.

Van Aert’s sprint was only possible due to the fact that Jumbo-Visma’s primetime sprinter Dylan Groenewegen missed the earlier splits. The Dutch squad need not have worried, however, and as the sprinters opened up their efforts for the line Van Aert proved that he was the strongest. He came through on the left side with Viviani on his flank, but the Italian was unable to find the necessary speed. Ewan finished a distant third, while Michael Matthews and his well-numbered Team Sunweb train could only secure fourth despite excellent positioning until the final 200m.

"I can’t believe it, beating all those fast guys in the sprint. Ah... Sorry, I can’t believe it. It’s above anything else. I felt it in the last 10 days, how big this race is. Winning in my first attempt...wow," said the winner.

"It became quite nervous in the finale. I managed to stay in front and kept our leader Stevie in position. Unfortunately, Dylan was not in the first group and I was allowed to go for the sprint. From the last one, I learned I had to go early, so I went 250m from the line. It was close with Viviani, but one centimetre is enough."

Pinot and Uran blow their Tour hopes

For the GC contenders who lost time, this was a significant blow to their Tour de France challenges. Although Alaphilippe leads the race ahead of the first rest day, it’s Team Ineos who are perfectly placed with Thomas and Bernal. The British team were instrumental in causing the main split and then used the likes of Luke Rowe, Gianni Moscon and Michal Kwiatkowski to good effect. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Romain Bardet (AG2r La Mondiale), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) were all on the right side of the split, but for several others, their chances of winning the Tour or even reaching the podium have been severely dented.

All of the hard work and reward Pinot achieved on stage 8 was undone in an instant, while Uran will be kicking himself after his team pulled off the front just moments before Team Ineos split the race. Another shift saw Mikel Landa (Movistar) lose even more time and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) drop almost 10 minutes when he was needlessly sent back to the team car for bottles just as the pace began to increase. Jumbo-Visma’s fourth win of the race will paper over the fact that they sent their best-placed rider and second option for GC back towards the team cars at such a critical point.

The Pinot and Fuglsang group battled through the closing stages and at one point they had reduced the Ineos and Deceuninck - Quick Step echelon to just 14 seconds – mainly due to an extraordinary turn of speed from Astana’s
Alexey Lutsenko. However, that injection of pace shelled the chase of a number of riders, and soon after Porte, Pinot and a desperate-looking Fuglsang were forced to fend for themselves. Up ahead, Moscon and Rowe and Bora’s contingent went through the gears as they marshaled the lead group as the gap began to once again expand. Pinot and Fuglsang grimly hung on with the gap at 28 seconds but as the road turned towards Albi the advantage began to quickly expand as more and more riders aided the first group.

Van Aert's trajectory shows no sign of slipping

The early hours of the stage were a drab affair, with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) once again providing the entertainment at the front of the main field. Anyone who has watched this Tour throughout will have the image of those three riders burned into their retinas, such as has been their efforts in break-chasing since the race left Brussels. Surely, even they’re tired of each other by now.

Today’s escape featured Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie), Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Odd Christian EIking (Wanty-Gobert), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and Michael Schar (CCC Team), but with so many sprinters yet to open their accounts in the race the chances of success for the break were always limited. The bunch held the leaders at a safe distance over the rugged terrain, and with 39km to go the gap was down to less than a minute.

EF Education First looked to split the race at that point, and although they had the bunch strung out, they were unable to make it count. Other teams would be far more successful a few kilometres later, and with 28km to go the early break had been caught and the peloton split into three distinct groups.

Team Sunweb had the numbers entering the final kilometre, but they were soon swamped when the pure sprinters opened for the line. This appeared to catch Matthews out, with the Australian seemingly looking for wheels rather than clear air, but there was no uncertainty for Van Aert. The young Belgian has taken the WorldTour by storm, but the last few weeks have been something else, even by his standards. A time trial win and a sprint stage at the Dauphine have now been topped by a Tour de France stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4:49:39
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
13Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
14Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
15Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
25Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
27Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:10
30Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
31Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:18
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
33Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:29
34Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
36Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:37
37Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:44
38Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:46
39Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:01
40Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:01:04
41Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:33
42Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
43Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:01:35
44Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:40
45Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
47Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
48Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
49Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
50Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
52Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
54Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:44
55Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:09
56Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
57Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
58Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
59Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
60Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
61Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
62Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
63Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:02:14
64Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
65Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
66David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:17
67Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
69Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
70Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
71Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:19
72Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
73Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
74Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:27
75Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
78Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:03:31
79Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:40
80Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:04
81Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:58
82Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
83Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:08:32
84Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:45
85Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:41
86Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
89Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
90Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
91Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
92Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
94Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
95Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
96Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
97Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
99Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
100Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
101Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
102Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
103Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
104Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
105Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
106Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
107André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
108Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
109Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
110José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
111Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
112Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
113Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
114Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
115Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
116Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
117Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
118Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
119Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
120Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
121Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
122Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
123Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
124Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
125Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
126Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
127Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
128Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
129Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
130Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
131Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
132George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
133Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
134Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
135Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
136Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
137Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
138Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
139Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
140Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
141Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
142Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
143Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
144Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
145Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
146Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
147Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
148Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
149Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
150Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
151Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
153Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
154Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
155Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
156Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
157Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
158Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
159William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
160Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
161Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
162Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
163Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
164Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
165Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
166Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
167Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
168Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
169Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
170Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:21:02
171Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - D888 La Primaube km. 128.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20pts
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie17
3Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin15
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team11
6Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe8
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team6
11Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb4
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1

Sprint 2 - Albi km. 217.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma30pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep25
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal22
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe17
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates15
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott11
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale9
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team7
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos5
13Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin4
14Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos3
15Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep2

Mountain 1 - Cote De Mallet km. 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Cote De Chaudes-Aigues km. 40.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits2pts
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1

Mountain 3 - Cote D'Espalion km. 95.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits2pts
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1

Mountain 4 - Cote De La Malric km. 164.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits2pts
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4:49:39
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
4Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
6Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:10
9Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:29
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:44
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:01
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:01:35
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:09
14Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:17
16Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:19
17Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:40
18Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:45
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:41
20Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
21Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
23Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
24Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
25Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
26Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
27Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
28Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep14:28:57
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3AG2R La Mondiale
4UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
5Team Sunweb0:00:18
6Team Ineos0:01:04
7Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:09
8Mitchelton-Scott
9Movistar Team
10Dimension Data0:03:54
11Lotto Soudal0:04:07
12Groupama-FDJ0:05:04
13Trek-Segafredo0:05:29
14Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:05:58
15Team Arkea-Samsic0:10:18
16Katusha-Alpecin0:11:55
17Astana Pro Team0:13:01
18Bahrain-Merida0:14:45
19CCC Team0:19:22
20Total Direct Energie0:19:32
21EF Education First0:21:02
22Cofidis Solutions Credits0:29:03

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep43:27:15
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:12
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:01:16
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:27
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:45
6Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:46
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:47
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:04
9Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:09
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:33
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:46
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:03:18
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:20
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:22
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:26
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:03:28
19Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:42
20Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:03:59
21Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:15
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:25
23David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:32
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:34
25Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:57
26Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:05:59
27George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:11
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:11:56
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:47
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:00
31Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:19
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:14:25
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:16:42
34Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:40
35Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:20:01
36Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:21:17
37Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:38
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:06
39Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:23:08
40Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:19
41Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:24:22
42Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:04
43Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:25:13
44Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:19
45Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:26:43
46Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:27:17
47Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:27:26
48Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:27
49Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:27:46
50Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:31
51Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:01
52Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:55
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:33:48
54Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:33:59
55Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:11
56Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:35:49
57Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:30
58Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:36:42
59Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:34
60Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:38:13
61Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:38:48
62Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:39:06
63Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:39:54
64Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:40:06
65Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
66Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:41:28
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:42:18
68Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:42:22
69Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:42:25
70Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:42:54
71Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:43:09
72Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:44:49
73Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:45:11
74Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:31
75Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:46:01
76Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:46:30
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:48:19
78Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:49:05
79Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:49:18
80Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:53:08
81Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:56:06
82Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:56:29
83Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:57:32
84Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:58:50
85Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:59:46
86Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:27
87Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:38
88Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:02:28
89Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:02:32
90Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:02:49
91Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:03:46
92Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:04:11
93Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:48
94Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:04:55
95Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida1:05:05
96Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:05:27
97Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:06:02
98Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:06:54
99Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:07:01
100Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:07:05
101Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1:07:34
102Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:09:02
103Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:09:10
104Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:09:14
105Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:09:39
106Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:09:44
107Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:09:56
108Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1:10:07
109Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:11:01
110Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1:11:45
111Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:13:11
112Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:13:13
113Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team1:14:07
114Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates1:14:43
115Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:14:55
116Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:16:15
117Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1:17:05
118Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:17:20
119Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:17:41
120Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:11
121Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:18:29
122Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:18:57
123Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1:19:32
124Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:20:06
125Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:20:20
126Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:20:59
127Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:21:44
128Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:22:00
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:22:45
130Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
131Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:24:26
132José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:24:37
133Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
134Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:25:29
135Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:25:53
136Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team1:27:51
137Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:28:08
138Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1:28:53
139Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1:29:00
140Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:29:20
141Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:29:37
142Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:29:51
143Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:29:57
144Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits1:30:32
145Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:30:37
146Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:31:02
147Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data1:31:05
148Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:31:17
149William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:31:29
150Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1:31:36
151Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:08
152Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:32:15
153Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:32:37
154Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First1:33:04
155Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin1:33:23
156André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic1:33:32
157Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:33:40
158Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:34:03
159Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:34:17
160Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie1:34:44
161Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie1:35:52
162Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data1:36:29
163Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:37:46
164Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:39:43
165Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:39:58
166Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First1:40:25
167Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:40:46
168Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:40:57
169Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:43:09
170Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:44:11
171Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert2:04:41

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe229pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb167
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep153
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida151
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo105
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott101
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal98
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team94
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep75
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma66
11Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma64
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma64
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal63
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data52
15Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert51
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale51
17Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert49
18Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott43
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ43
20Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal42
21Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin41
22Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert40
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates40
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
25Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First37
26Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team36
27Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits35
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic35
29Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida31
30Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates31
31Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida30
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos29
33Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida29
34Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data28
35Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
36André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic28
37Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie26
38Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo25
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb24
40Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos21
41Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe21
42Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
43Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20
44Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie20
45Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert20
46Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo19
47Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep19
48Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits17
49Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits16
50Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe16
51Ben King (USA) Dimension Data15
52Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team14
53Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team13
54Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
55Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb13
56Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
57Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
58Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos9
59Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
60Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
61Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma9
62Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
63Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie7
65Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
66Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team6
67Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
68Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
69Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
70Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo5
71Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
72Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
73Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team5
74Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
75Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First4
76Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
77Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
78Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
79Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie4
80Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
82Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
83Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
84Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
85David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
86Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos2
87Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
88Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2
89Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
90Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma2
91William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
92Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-4
93Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team-4
94George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma-6
95Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal43pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal37
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert27
5Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida13
7Ben King (USA) Dimension Data13
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott10
10Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie5
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos4
14Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First4
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
16Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
18Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert3
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
20Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
23Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1
25Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
28Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1
29Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
30Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos43:28:31
2Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:30
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:16
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:16
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:03
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:45
7Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:39
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:32:55
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:14
10Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:36:18
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:38:50
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:45
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:48:02
14Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:57:34
15Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:01:16
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:05:45
17Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:05:49
18Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates1:13:27
19Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:13:39
20Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:55
21Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert1:18:16
22Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:19:04
23Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:19:43
24Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:20:28
25Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1:27:37
26Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:28:41
27Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1:30:20
28Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1:32:24

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team130:45:20
2Trek-Segafredo0:01:30
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:59
4Mitchelton-Scott0:15:31
5AG2R La Mondiale0:18:56
6Groupama-FDJ0:19:04
7Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:14
8UAE Team Emirates0:23:33
9Team Ineos0:25:53
10EF Education First0:32:27
11Team Sunweb0:38:46
12Astana Pro Team0:42:16
13Bahrain-Merida0:44:04
14Deceuninck-QuickStep0:58:37
15Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team1:05:31
16Dimension Data1:19:12
17CCC Team1:21:22
18Team Arkea-Samsic1:24:55
19Lotto Soudal1:37:15
20Cofidis Solutions Credits1:48:55
21Total Direct Energie2:04:42
22Katusha-Alpecin2:24:49

 

