Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed his maiden individual Tour de France win on stage 10, and on a day of racing that saw the overall standings change after a number of contenders lost significant time in the crosswinds.

Van Aert – making his Grand Tour debut – won ahead of Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in Albi, but the stage was dominated by the splits caused with 30km to go as Team Ineos and several allies tore the peloton apart during a section of crosswinds.

The effort succeeded, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) all conceding 1:40 on a group that contained Nairo Quintana, Julian Alaphilippe and the Team Ineos pair of Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal. Alaphilippe heads into the first rest day with a 1:12 lead over Thomas, with Bernal four seconds further adrift. For Pinot, this was a disaster of a day after his stage 8 heroics had seen him rise up the standings. He now sits 10th overall at 2:33.

Van Aert’s sprint was only possible due to the fact that Jumbo-Visma’s primetime sprinter Dylan Groenewegen missed the earlier splits. The Dutch squad need not have worried, however, and as the sprinters opened up their efforts for the line Van Aert proved that he was the strongest. He came through on the left side with Viviani on his flank, but the Italian was unable to find the necessary speed. Ewan finished a distant third, while Michael Matthews and his well-numbered Team Sunweb train could only secure fourth despite excellent positioning until the final 200m.

"I can’t believe it, beating all those fast guys in the sprint. Ah... Sorry, I can’t believe it. It’s above anything else. I felt it in the last 10 days, how big this race is. Winning in my first attempt...wow," said the winner.

"It became quite nervous in the finale. I managed to stay in front and kept our leader Stevie in position. Unfortunately, Dylan was not in the first group and I was allowed to go for the sprint. From the last one, I learned I had to go early, so I went 250m from the line. It was close with Viviani, but one centimetre is enough."

Pinot and Uran blow their Tour hopes

For the GC contenders who lost time, this was a significant blow to their Tour de France challenges. Although Alaphilippe leads the race ahead of the first rest day, it’s Team Ineos who are perfectly placed with Thomas and Bernal. The British team were instrumental in causing the main split and then used the likes of Luke Rowe, Gianni Moscon and Michal Kwiatkowski to good effect. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Romain Bardet (AG2r La Mondiale), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) were all on the right side of the split, but for several others, their chances of winning the Tour or even reaching the podium have been severely dented.

All of the hard work and reward Pinot achieved on stage 8 was undone in an instant, while Uran will be kicking himself after his team pulled off the front just moments before Team Ineos split the race. Another shift saw Mikel Landa (Movistar) lose even more time and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) drop almost 10 minutes when he was needlessly sent back to the team car for bottles just as the pace began to increase. Jumbo-Visma’s fourth win of the race will paper over the fact that they sent their best-placed rider and second option for GC back towards the team cars at such a critical point.

The Pinot and Fuglsang group battled through the closing stages and at one point they had reduced the Ineos and Deceuninck - Quick Step echelon to just 14 seconds – mainly due to an extraordinary turn of speed from Astana’s

Alexey Lutsenko. However, that injection of pace shelled the chase of a number of riders, and soon after Porte, Pinot and a desperate-looking Fuglsang were forced to fend for themselves. Up ahead, Moscon and Rowe and Bora’s contingent went through the gears as they marshaled the lead group as the gap began to once again expand. Pinot and Fuglsang grimly hung on with the gap at 28 seconds but as the road turned towards Albi the advantage began to quickly expand as more and more riders aided the first group.

Van Aert's trajectory shows no sign of slipping

The early hours of the stage were a drab affair, with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) once again providing the entertainment at the front of the main field. Anyone who has watched this Tour throughout will have the image of those three riders burned into their retinas, such as has been their efforts in break-chasing since the race left Brussels. Surely, even they’re tired of each other by now.

Today’s escape featured Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie), Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Odd Christian EIking (Wanty-Gobert), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and Michael Schar (CCC Team), but with so many sprinters yet to open their accounts in the race the chances of success for the break were always limited. The bunch held the leaders at a safe distance over the rugged terrain, and with 39km to go the gap was down to less than a minute.

EF Education First looked to split the race at that point, and although they had the bunch strung out, they were unable to make it count. Other teams would be far more successful a few kilometres later, and with 28km to go the early break had been caught and the peloton split into three distinct groups.

Team Sunweb had the numbers entering the final kilometre, but they were soon swamped when the pure sprinters opened for the line. This appeared to catch Matthews out, with the Australian seemingly looking for wheels rather than clear air, but there was no uncertainty for Van Aert. The young Belgian has taken the WorldTour by storm, but the last few weeks have been something else, even by his standards. A time trial win and a sprint stage at the Dauphine have now been topped by a Tour de France stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:49:39 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 13 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 15 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 27 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:10 30 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 31 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:18 32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 33 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:29 34 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 36 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:37 37 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:44 38 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:46 39 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:01 40 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:01:04 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:33 42 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 43 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:01:35 44 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:40 45 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 47 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 48 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 49 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 52 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 54 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:44 55 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:09 56 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 57 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 58 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 59 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 60 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 61 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 62 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 63 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:02:14 64 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 66 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:17 67 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 70 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:19 72 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 73 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 74 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27 75 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 76 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 78 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:03:31 79 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:40 80 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:04 81 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:58 82 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 83 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:32 84 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:45 85 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:41 86 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 89 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 91 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 92 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 94 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 95 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 96 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 97 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 99 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 100 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 101 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 102 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 103 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 104 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 105 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 106 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 107 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 108 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 109 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 112 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 113 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 114 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 115 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 116 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 117 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 118 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 119 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 120 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 121 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 122 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 123 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 124 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 125 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 126 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 127 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 128 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 129 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 130 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 131 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 132 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 133 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 134 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 135 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 136 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 137 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 138 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 139 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 140 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 141 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 142 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 143 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 145 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 146 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 147 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 148 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 149 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 150 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 151 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 153 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 154 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 155 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 156 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 157 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 159 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 160 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 161 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 162 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 163 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 164 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 165 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 166 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 167 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 168 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 169 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 170 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:21:02 171 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - D888 La Primaube km. 128.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 pts 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 17 3 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 15 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 11 6 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 6 11 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1

Sprint 2 - Albi km. 217.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 22 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 6 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 15 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 11 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 7 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 5 13 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 4 14 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 3 15 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2

Mountain 1 - Cote De Mallet km. 22 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Cote De Chaudes-Aigues km. 40.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 pts 2 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1

Mountain 3 - Cote D'Espalion km. 95.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 pts 2 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1

Mountain 4 - Cote De La Malric km. 164.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 pts 2 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:49:39 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 4 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 6 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:10 9 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:29 10 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:44 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:01 12 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:01:35 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09 14 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:17 16 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:19 17 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:40 18 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:45 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:41 20 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 21 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 23 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 24 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 25 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 26 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 27 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 28 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:28:57 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 5 Team Sunweb 0:00:18 6 Team Ineos 0:01:04 7 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:09 8 Mitchelton-Scott 9 Movistar Team 10 Dimension Data 0:03:54 11 Lotto Soudal 0:04:07 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:05:04 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:29 14 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:05:58 15 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:18 16 Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:55 17 Astana Pro Team 0:13:01 18 Bahrain-Merida 0:14:45 19 CCC Team 0:19:22 20 Total Direct Energie 0:19:32 21 EF Education First 0:21:02 22 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:29:03

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 43:27:15 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:12 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:01:16 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:27 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:46 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:47 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:04 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:09 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:33 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:46 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:03:18 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:20 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:22 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:26 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:03:28 19 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:42 20 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:59 21 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:15 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:25 23 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:32 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:34 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:57 26 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:59 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:11 28 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:56 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:47 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:00 31 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:19 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:14:25 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:16:42 34 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:40 35 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:20:01 36 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:17 37 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:38 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:06 39 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:23:08 40 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:19 41 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:24:22 42 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:04 43 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:25:13 44 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:19 45 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:43 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:27:17 47 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:27:26 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:27 49 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:46 50 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:31 51 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:01 52 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:55 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:33:48 54 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:33:59 55 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:11 56 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:49 57 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:30 58 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:42 59 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:34 60 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:38:13 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:38:48 62 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:06 63 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:54 64 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:06 65 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:41:28 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:18 68 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:42:22 69 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:42:25 70 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:54 71 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:43:09 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:44:49 73 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:45:11 74 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:31 75 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:46:01 76 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:46:30 77 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:48:19 78 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:49:05 79 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:49:18 80 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:53:08 81 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:56:06 82 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:56:29 83 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:57:32 84 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:58:50 85 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:59:46 86 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:27 87 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:38 88 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:02:28 89 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:02:32 90 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:49 91 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:03:46 92 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:04:11 93 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:48 94 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:04:55 95 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:05:05 96 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:27 97 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:06:02 98 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:06:54 99 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:07:01 100 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:07:05 101 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:34 102 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:09:02 103 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:09:10 104 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:09:14 105 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:09:39 106 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:09:44 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:09:56 108 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1:10:07 109 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:11:01 110 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:11:45 111 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:13:11 112 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:13:13 113 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 1:14:07 114 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:43 115 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:14:55 116 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:16:15 117 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1:17:05 118 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:17:20 119 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:17:41 120 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:11 121 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:18:29 122 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:18:57 123 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1:19:32 124 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:06 125 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:20:20 126 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:20:59 127 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:21:44 128 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:22:00 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:22:45 130 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 131 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:24:26 132 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:24:37 133 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 134 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:25:29 135 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:25:53 136 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 1:27:51 137 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:28:08 138 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:28:53 139 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:29:00 140 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:29:20 141 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:37 142 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:29:51 143 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:29:57 144 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:30:32 145 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:30:37 146 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:31:02 147 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 1:31:05 148 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:31:17 149 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:31:29 150 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:31:36 151 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:08 152 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:32:15 153 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:32:37 154 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 1:33:04 155 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 1:33:23 156 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 1:33:32 157 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:33:40 158 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:34:03 159 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:34:17 160 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1:34:44 161 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 1:35:52 162 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 1:36:29 163 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:37:46 164 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:39:43 165 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:39:58 166 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 1:40:25 167 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:40:46 168 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:40:57 169 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:43:09 170 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:44:11 171 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 2:04:41

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 229 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 167 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 153 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 151 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 105 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 101 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 98 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 94 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 75 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 66 11 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 12 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 52 15 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 51 16 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 51 17 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 18 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 43 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 43 20 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 21 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 41 22 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 40 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 40 24 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 37 26 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 36 27 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 35 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 35 29 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 30 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 31 31 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 30 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 29 33 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 29 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 28 35 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 36 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 28 37 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 26 38 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 24 40 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 21 41 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 42 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 43 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 44 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 20 45 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 20 46 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 19 47 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 48 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 49 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 16 50 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 51 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 15 52 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 14 53 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 54 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 55 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 56 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 57 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 58 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 9 59 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 60 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 61 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 62 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 63 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 64 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 7 65 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 66 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 68 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 69 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 70 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 5 71 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 72 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 73 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 5 74 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 75 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 4 76 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 77 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 78 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 79 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4 80 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 82 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 83 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 84 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 85 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 86 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 2 87 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 88 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 89 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 90 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 91 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 92 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -4 93 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team -4 94 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma -6 95 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 5 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 7 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 13 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 10 10 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 5 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 4 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 4 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 16 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 18 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 20 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 23 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 25 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 28 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 29 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 30 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 43:28:31 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:30 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:16 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:16 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:03 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:45 7 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:39 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:32:55 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:14 10 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:36:18 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:38:50 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:45 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:48:02 14 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:57:34 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:01:16 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:05:45 17 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:05:49 18 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:27 19 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:13:39 20 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:55 21 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 1:18:16 22 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:19:04 23 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:19:43 24 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:20:28 25 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:27:37 26 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:28:41 27 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:30:20 28 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1:32:24