Tour de France: Wout van Aert wins stage 10
Crosswinds wreak havoc on GC times, Alaphilippe leads into first rest day
Stage 10: Saint-Flour - Albi
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed his maiden individual Tour de France win on stage 10, and on a day of racing that saw the overall standings change after a number of contenders lost significant time in the crosswinds.
Van Aert – making his Grand Tour debut – won ahead of Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in Albi, but the stage was dominated by the splits caused with 30km to go as Team Ineos and several allies tore the peloton apart during a section of crosswinds.
The effort succeeded, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) all conceding 1:40 on a group that contained Nairo Quintana, Julian Alaphilippe and the Team Ineos pair of Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal. Alaphilippe heads into the first rest day with a 1:12 lead over Thomas, with Bernal four seconds further adrift. For Pinot, this was a disaster of a day after his stage 8 heroics had seen him rise up the standings. He now sits 10th overall at 2:33.
Van Aert’s sprint was only possible due to the fact that Jumbo-Visma’s primetime sprinter Dylan Groenewegen missed the earlier splits. The Dutch squad need not have worried, however, and as the sprinters opened up their efforts for the line Van Aert proved that he was the strongest. He came through on the left side with Viviani on his flank, but the Italian was unable to find the necessary speed. Ewan finished a distant third, while Michael Matthews and his well-numbered Team Sunweb train could only secure fourth despite excellent positioning until the final 200m.
"I can’t believe it, beating all those fast guys in the sprint. Ah... Sorry, I can’t believe it. It’s above anything else. I felt it in the last 10 days, how big this race is. Winning in my first attempt...wow," said the winner.
"It became quite nervous in the finale. I managed to stay in front and kept our leader Stevie in position. Unfortunately, Dylan was not in the first group and I was allowed to go for the sprint. From the last one, I learned I had to go early, so I went 250m from the line. It was close with Viviani, but one centimetre is enough."
Pinot and Uran blow their Tour hopes
For the GC contenders who lost time, this was a significant blow to their Tour de France challenges. Although Alaphilippe leads the race ahead of the first rest day, it’s Team Ineos who are perfectly placed with Thomas and Bernal. The British team were instrumental in causing the main split and then used the likes of Luke Rowe, Gianni Moscon and Michal Kwiatkowski to good effect. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Romain Bardet (AG2r La Mondiale), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) were all on the right side of the split, but for several others, their chances of winning the Tour or even reaching the podium have been severely dented.
All of the hard work and reward Pinot achieved on stage 8 was undone in an instant, while Uran will be kicking himself after his team pulled off the front just moments before Team Ineos split the race. Another shift saw Mikel Landa (Movistar) lose even more time and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) drop almost 10 minutes when he was needlessly sent back to the team car for bottles just as the pace began to increase. Jumbo-Visma’s fourth win of the race will paper over the fact that they sent their best-placed rider and second option for GC back towards the team cars at such a critical point.
The Pinot and Fuglsang group battled through the closing stages and at one point they had reduced the Ineos and Deceuninck - Quick Step echelon to just 14 seconds – mainly due to an extraordinary turn of speed from Astana’s
Alexey Lutsenko. However, that injection of pace shelled the chase of a number of riders, and soon after Porte, Pinot and a desperate-looking Fuglsang were forced to fend for themselves. Up ahead, Moscon and Rowe and Bora’s contingent went through the gears as they marshaled the lead group as the gap began to once again expand. Pinot and Fuglsang grimly hung on with the gap at 28 seconds but as the road turned towards Albi the advantage began to quickly expand as more and more riders aided the first group.
Van Aert's trajectory shows no sign of slipping
The early hours of the stage were a drab affair, with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) once again providing the entertainment at the front of the main field. Anyone who has watched this Tour throughout will have the image of those three riders burned into their retinas, such as has been their efforts in break-chasing since the race left Brussels. Surely, even they’re tired of each other by now.
Today’s escape featured Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie), Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Odd Christian EIking (Wanty-Gobert), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and Michael Schar (CCC Team), but with so many sprinters yet to open their accounts in the race the chances of success for the break were always limited. The bunch held the leaders at a safe distance over the rugged terrain, and with 39km to go the gap was down to less than a minute.
EF Education First looked to split the race at that point, and although they had the bunch strung out, they were unable to make it count. Other teams would be far more successful a few kilometres later, and with 28km to go the early break had been caught and the peloton split into three distinct groups.
Team Sunweb had the numbers entering the final kilometre, but they were soon swamped when the pure sprinters opened for the line. This appeared to catch Matthews out, with the Australian seemingly looking for wheels rather than clear air, but there was no uncertainty for Van Aert. The young Belgian has taken the WorldTour by storm, but the last few weeks have been something else, even by his standards. A time trial win and a sprint stage at the Dauphine have now been topped by a Tour de France stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:49:39
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|13
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|15
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|27
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:10
|30
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|31
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|33
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:29
|34
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|36
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:37
|37
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:44
|38
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:46
|39
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:01
|40
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:01:04
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:33
|42
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|43
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:01:35
|44
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:40
|45
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|46
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|47
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|48
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|49
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:44
|55
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|56
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|57
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|61
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|62
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|63
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:02:14
|64
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|66
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:17
|67
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:19
|72
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|73
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|74
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:27
|75
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|78
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:03:31
|79
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:40
|80
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:04
|81
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:58
|82
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|83
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:32
|84
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:45
|85
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:41
|86
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|89
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|91
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|94
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|95
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|96
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|97
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|99
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|100
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|101
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|102
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|103
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|106
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|107
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|108
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|109
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|112
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|113
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|117
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|118
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|119
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|120
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|121
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|122
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|123
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|124
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|125
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|126
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|127
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|128
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|132
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|133
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|134
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|135
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|136
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|137
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|138
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|139
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|140
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|141
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|142
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|143
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|146
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|147
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|148
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|149
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|153
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|154
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|155
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|156
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|157
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|159
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|160
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|161
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|162
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|163
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|164
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|165
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|166
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|167
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|168
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|169
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|170
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:21:02
|171
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|pts
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|17
|3
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|11
|6
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|6
|11
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|22
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|13
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|14
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|3
|15
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|pts
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|pts
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|pts
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:49:39
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|6
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:10
|9
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:29
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:44
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:01
|12
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:01:35
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:09
|14
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:17
|16
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:19
|17
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:40
|18
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:45
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:41
|20
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|21
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|24
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|25
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|26
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|27
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:28:57
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|6
|Team Ineos
|0:01:04
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:09
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:03:54
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:07
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:04
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:29
|14
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|15
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:10:18
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:55
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:01
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:45
|19
|CCC Team
|0:19:22
|20
|Total Direct Energie
|0:19:32
|21
|EF Education First
|0:21:02
|22
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:29:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43:27:15
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:12
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:01:16
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:27
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:46
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:47
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:09
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:33
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:46
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:03:18
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:20
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:22
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:26
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:03:28
|19
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:42
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:59
|21
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:15
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:25
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:32
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:34
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:57
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:59
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:11
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:56
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:47
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:00
|31
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:19
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:14:25
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:16:42
|34
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:40
|35
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:20:01
|36
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:17
|37
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:38
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:06
|39
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:23:08
|40
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:19
|41
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:24:22
|42
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:04
|43
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:25:13
|44
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:19
|45
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:43
|46
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:27:17
|47
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:27:26
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:27
|49
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:46
|50
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:31
|51
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:01
|52
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:55
|53
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:33:48
|54
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:33:59
|55
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:11
|56
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:49
|57
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:30
|58
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:42
|59
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:34
|60
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:13
|61
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:38:48
|62
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:06
|63
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:54
|64
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:06
|65
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:41:28
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:18
|68
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:42:22
|69
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:42:25
|70
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:54
|71
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:09
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:44:49
|73
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:45:11
|74
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:31
|75
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:46:01
|76
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:30
|77
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:48:19
|78
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:49:05
|79
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:49:18
|80
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:53:08
|81
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:56:06
|82
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:29
|83
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:57:32
|84
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:58:50
|85
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:59:46
|86
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:27
|87
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:38
|88
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:02:28
|89
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:32
|90
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:49
|91
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:03:46
|92
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:04:11
|93
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:48
|94
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:04:55
|95
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1:05:05
|96
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:27
|97
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:06:02
|98
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:06:54
|99
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:07:01
|100
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:07:05
|101
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:07:34
|102
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:09:02
|103
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:09:10
|104
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:09:14
|105
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:09:39
|106
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:44
|107
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:09:56
|108
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1:10:07
|109
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:11:01
|110
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:11:45
|111
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:13:11
|112
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:13
|113
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:07
|114
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|1:14:43
|115
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:14:55
|116
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:16:15
|117
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1:17:05
|118
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:17:20
|119
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:17:41
|120
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:11
|121
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:18:29
|122
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:18:57
|123
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1:19:32
|124
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:20:06
|125
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:20:20
|126
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:59
|127
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:21:44
|128
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:22:00
|129
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:22:45
|130
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|131
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:24:26
|132
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:24:37
|133
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|134
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:25:29
|135
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:25:53
|136
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|1:27:51
|137
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:28:08
|138
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:28:53
|139
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29:00
|140
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:29:20
|141
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:29:37
|142
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:29:51
|143
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:29:57
|144
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:30:32
|145
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:30:37
|146
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:31:02
|147
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|1:31:05
|148
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:31:17
|149
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:31:29
|150
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:31:36
|151
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:08
|152
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:15
|153
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:37
|154
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|1:33:04
|155
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:33:23
|156
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|1:33:32
|157
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:33:40
|158
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:34:03
|159
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:34:17
|160
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|1:34:44
|161
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|1:35:52
|162
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:36:29
|163
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:37:46
|164
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:39:43
|165
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:39:58
|166
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|1:40:25
|167
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:40:46
|168
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:40:57
|169
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:43:09
|170
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:44:11
|171
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|2:04:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|229
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|167
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|153
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|151
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|101
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|98
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|94
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|75
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|66
|11
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|12
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|52
|15
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|18
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|20
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|21
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|22
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|40
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|37
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|36
|27
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|35
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|29
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|30
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|31
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|29
|33
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|34
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|28
|35
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|36
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|28
|37
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|26
|38
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|24
|40
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|21
|41
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|42
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|43
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|44
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|20
|45
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|46
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|47
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|48
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|49
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|16
|50
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|51
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|15
|52
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|53
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|54
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|55
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|56
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|57
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|58
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|9
|59
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|60
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|61
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|62
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|63
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|64
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|7
|65
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|66
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|67
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|68
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|69
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|70
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|71
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|72
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|73
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|5
|74
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|75
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|4
|76
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|77
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|78
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|79
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|4
|80
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|82
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|83
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|84
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|85
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|86
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|2
|87
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|88
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|89
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|90
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|91
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|92
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|-4
|93
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|-4
|94
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|-6
|95
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|5
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|7
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|13
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|10
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|5
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|4
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|16
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|18
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|20
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|23
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|28
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|29
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|30
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|43:28:31
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:30
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:16
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:16
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:03
|6
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:45
|7
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:39
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32:55
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:14
|10
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:36:18
|11
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:38:50
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:45
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:48:02
|14
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:57:34
|15
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:01:16
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:05:45
|17
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:05:49
|18
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:27
|19
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:13:39
|20
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:55
|21
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|1:18:16
|22
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:19:04
|23
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:19:43
|24
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:20:28
|25
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:27:37
|26
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:28:41
|27
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:30:20
|28
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1:32:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|130:45:20
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:59
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:31
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:56
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:04
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:14
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:33
|9
|Team Ineos
|0:25:53
|10
|EF Education First
|0:32:27
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:38:46
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:42:16
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:04
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:58:37
|15
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|1:05:31
|16
|Dimension Data
|1:19:12
|17
|CCC Team
|1:21:22
|18
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:24:55
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|1:37:15
|20
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:48:55
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|2:04:42
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:24:49
