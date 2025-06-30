Recommended reading

Quinn Simmons and Will Barta bring key boost to US presence at 2025 Tour de France

US National Champion riding with Lidl Trek, Barta to make Tour debut with Movistar

The US participation at the upcoming Tour de France has received a significant boost as Lidl-Trek confirmed their start list, including American national champion Quinn Simmons, while Spanish World Tour team Movistar's nine riders for the Tour, also announced Monday, had Will Barta in their number.

Simmons' inclusion comes after a solid run of early summer success for the rider from Durango, Colorado, including a second national title, and an impressive solo stage win at the Tour de Suisse.

