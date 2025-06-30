In a short space of time, MyWhoosh has become a leading player among the best indoor cycling apps, having secured the UCI Cycling eSports World Championships for the next two years and built one of the most competitive and lucrative indoor racing leagues around, the Sunday Race Club.

The Abu Dhabi-based company is continuing to raise the bar with the upcoming MyWhoosh Championships, which aims to rewrite the script for indoor racing with a seven-stage racing format, allowing all categories to compete for their share of the $1 million prize pot.

With so much racing available on MyWhoosh, it’s essential that athletes stay sharp and focused to ensure they perform at their very best come race day. To that end, MyWhoosh has made tremendous strides in developing world-class training programs, which include Live Coaching workout sessions as well as a pre-selected list of over 720 workouts – the dynamic workout builder has further bolstered this.

The platform has also expanded its third-party app integration, now including Xert’s AI adaptive cycling training and the Intervals.icu analytics platform and training planner.

Are you interested in racing and want to get ready for the MyWhoosh Championship? Let’s take a closer look at the platform’s training and coaching features, as well as the in-depth data analytics, to prepare you for your first race.

(Image credit: MyWhoosh)

MyWhoosh workout builder

Over and above the platform’s extensive workout archive and training plans, athletes can now tailor, design and edit custom sessions using the MyWhoosh workout builder, accessible via the homepage at mywhoosh.com/workouts .

You will need to log in to create new workouts; these can be made entirely from scratch or with the help of a coach. You can experiment and create something truly unique to mimic the race situations and conditions that are likely to unfold during the race.

You can also import pre-existing workout files and tweak them to your specific needs – it’s very intuitive and easy to operate. Another great feature is the facility to customise on-screen messages throughout the workout to motivate and push you to your limits.

Once you’ve formulated your workout and are satisfied with the structure, click on the ‘Export’ tab, and it will then be discoverable in the My Workouts tab within the Workout hub in-game.

You can also share the workout with your friends and teammates. From there, it’s all pretty straightforward: open the app, pair your devices, select the workout, choose your route/world, and start training.

Xert integration

MyWhoosh has now partnered with Xert, a leading platform in AI adaptive cycling training, to make your training experience an intuitive, holistic, and trouble-free exercise.

To get started, you’ll need to connect your Xert account to MyWhoosh. This can be done by navigating to your profile settings on the MyWhoosh homepage and clicking on the ‘Connections’ tab. Here, it’s just a matter of clicking on the Xert logo and inputting your credentials. Easy peasy.

Every morning, your Xert-suggested workout will sync with your MyWhoosh profile. You can also schedule one of Xert’s many structured workouts if you want something more focused. Workout target wattage will automatically adjust based on your current FTP to make sure you nail every session.

All completed MyWhoosh rides or workouts will automatically sync to Xert for post-ride analysis and progression tracking, eliminating the need for manual file uploads. To avoid any double uploads, you can disconnect MyWhoosh from Strava entirely, as Xert will forward your completed MyWhoosh rides to the platform.

If you’re not currently a Xert user, fear not, as the Canadian-based tech company offers a 30-day trial period.

(Image credit: Mywhoosh)

Intervals.icu integration

Founded by South African David Tinker in 2028, Intervals.icu has become the go-to platform for cycling analytics monitoring. Like MyWhoosh, Intervals.icu is free to use, making this partnership a logical choice on many levels. Intervals allows users to view their evolving FTP in real time, including insights into fatigue and fitness metrics, power curves, race trends, and even HRV. The platform is easy to use, boasting drag-and-drop planner functionality that allows users to plan and export workouts across various platforms.

Again, you’ll need to connect your account to MyWhoosh by navigating to the ‘connections’ tab in your profile, and inputting your credentials after clicking on the Intervals.icu logo. This will ensure that all activities from MyWhoosh are automatically synced. If you’ve linked Strava to Intervals.icu and want to avoid any file duplication, it’s worth disconnecting Strava in your MyWhoosh connection tab, as all your free rides, workouts, and races will be pushed into Intervals.icu via MyWhoosh.

(Image credit: Sam Gupta)

MyWhoosh Championships 2025

The MyWhoosh Championships 2025 registration is now open. The event will run from 12-19 August and is dubbed “the ultimate test of endurance, strategy, and resilience.” The event will utilise a general classification model, where the fastest cumulative time will determine the overall winner. The $1 million prize pot will be split across the top 10 riders from categories 1-6, and the top seven teams.

There will also be special bonuses for the daily Sprint, King/Queen on the Mountain (KOM/QOM), and top three stage winners, along with awards for the top Master (45+), U23 rider, and top GCC rider. Riders are required to complete all stages to be eligible for team points and individual prize money.

Stages 1-5 will comprise a combination of flat, hilly, and mountainous terrain, Stage 6 is a time trial, while Stage 7 is dubbed the “Final Showdown” and set in the Columbia world.

Keen on showing your mettle and earning some cash? The following links will take you to the registration portal on MyWhoosh.

Men's registration - MyWhoosh Championship 2025