'You don't win a Championships like that' – Remco Evenepoel slams Lotto and other rivals for Belgian Nationals road race tactics

Strongest rider of day has to settle for second, 38 seconds down behind lone winner Tim Wellens

2025 Belgian National Road Championships: Remco Evenepoel (r) fights for his chance against various rivals
2025 Belgian National Road Championships: Remco Evenepoel (r) fights for his chance against various rivals (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Remco Evenepoel sees it, Tim Wellens was a deserving winner of the Belgian Road National Championships - but for the silver medallist at least, the bizarre tactics used by his other rivals in Sunday's race made it much tougher to challenge Wellens for the victory, too.

Evenepoel finished 38 seconds down on Wellens, after the UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer forged a spectacular 41-kilometre solo winning attack and Evenepoel engaged in a long, unsuccessful two-man pursuit with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

