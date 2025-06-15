Paul Magnier wins Elfstedenronde in photo finish ahead of Jasper Philipsen

Paul Magnier beats out Jasper Philipsen by the finest of margins at the finish line

The 42nd running of the Elfstedenronde, the last edition to be held in Bruges, was won by Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) after the young Frenchman came out on top in a photo finish against Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

The pair were the fastest men from the bunched peloton at the end of the pan-flat four-hour race.

It was Magnier who had the speediest finish, however, with the 21-year-old capitalising on his recent good form to add the Elfstedenronde trophy to the Dwars door het Hageland crown he took on Saturday.

Behind the leading duo, Elia Viviani (Lotto) beat out Oded Kogut (Israel-Premier Tech) for third place, while Joes Oosterlinck (VolkerWessels) grabbed fifth place.

The victory, Magnier's fourth of the season, continues a sparkling run of form for him following his Giro d'Italia debut. In addition to this race and Dwars door het Hageland, he has also won the Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl in June.

Results

