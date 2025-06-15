Recommended reading

Paul Magnier wins Elfstedenronde in photo finish ahead of Jasper Philipsen

By published

Elia Viviani rounds out the podium of 196km one-day race in Bruges

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - JUNE 15: (L-R) Race winner Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck sprint at finish line during the 42nd Elfstedenronde Brugge 2025 a 196km one day race from Brugge to Brugge on June 15, 2025 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Paul Magnier beats out Jasper Philipsen by the finest of margins at the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images)
The 42nd running of the Elfstedenronde, the last edition to be held in Bruges, was won by Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) after the young Frenchman came out on top in a photo finish against Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

The pair were the fastest men from the bunched peloton at the end of the pan-flat four-hour race.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

