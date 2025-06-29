Recommended reading

Spanish Road Championships: Sara Martín claims first national title in two-up sprint against Mavi García

Defending champion Usoa Ostolaza finishes third after eventful final 15km in Granada

Sara Martin of Spain and Team Movistar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Climber Sara Martín (Movistar) sprinted to her first-ever national title in the Spanish road championships on Sunday, beating five-time winner Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco) in a two-up sprint to the line in Granada.

Defending champion Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa Fundación) sprinted to third from a three-rider chasing group behind, after Martín and García attacked in the final 10km of a hilly parcours in southern Spain.

