Spanish Road Championships: Iván Romeo continues stellar run of form to take solo road race victory

Fernando Barceló second, Roger Adrià third in Granada

Movistar Team&#039;s Spanish rider Ivan Romeo Abad celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 3rd stage of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 207,2 km between Brioude and Charantonnay, on June 10, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Under-23 time trial world champion Iván Romeo (Movistar) soloed to victory in the men's road race at the Spanish national championships, going away alone with 20km to go to claim his first elite national title.

Fernando Barceló (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), who was with Romeo until 20km to go, held off two chasers to take second, whilst Roger Adrià (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took third in a two-up sprint against Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek).

