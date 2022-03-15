Giro d'Italia Donne 2022

Giro d'Italia Donne overview

Image 1 of 10 GC podium for 2022 (LtoR): Marta Cavalli of FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope on second place, race winner Annemiek Van Vleuten of Movistar Team and Mavi Garcia of UAE Team ADQ on third place (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) won the final mountain stage of the 2022 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 8 at Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Juliette Labous wins stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images) Marianne Vos ( Jumbo-Visma) celebrates winning Stage 6 in Bergamo (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo (Trek - Segafredo) wins stage 5 in the purple points jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 4 at Giro Donne (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Marianne Vos wins stage 3 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 2 and takes over GC lead (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Kristen Faulkner wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) won the overall title at the 2022 Giro d'Italia Donne on Sunday. The 39-year-old Dutchwoman finished safely within the peloton on the flat final stage to Padova, with Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuruscope) securing second and Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) third place.

The conclusion to Stage 10 came down to the expected sprint finish when the breakaway was brought back with 4.3km to race. Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) blasted past Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) to win the stage. Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) finished third, one spot behind Barbieri.

The GC title was Van Vleuten's her third overall victory in the Italian Grand Tour.

Results powered by FirstCycling

Stage 9: Kristen Faulkner wins stage 9 with solo attack

Stage 8: Van Vleuten stamps authority with solo victory on stage 8

Stage 7: Labous wins atop Passo Maniva as Van Vleuten extends lead

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stage 6: Stage win number 32 for Vos

Stage 5: Balsamo doubles up with stage 5 victory

Stage 4: Van Vleuten beats Garcia in two-up sprint

Stage 3: Vos wins Giro d'Italia Donne stage 3

Stage 2: Balsamo wins stage 2 in Tortoli

Stage 1: Kristen Faulkner wins opening time trial, takes first maglia rosa

Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 information

Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 news and features

Giro d'Italia 2022 route

Stage 1: June 30, Cagliari to Cagliari (ITT), 4.7km

Stage 2: July 1, Villasimius to Tortolì, 117.3km

Stage 3: July 2, Cala Gornone to Olbia, 112.7km

Rest day: July 3

Stage 4: July 4, Cesena to Cesena, 120.9km

Stage 5: July 5, Carpi to Reggio Emilia, 123.4km

Stage 6: July 6, Sarnico to Bergamo, 114.7km

Stage 7: July 7, Prevalie to Passo del Maniva, 113.4km

Stage 8: July 8, Rovereto to Aldeno, 92.2km

Stage 9: July 9, San Michele All’Adige to San Lorenzo, 112.8km

Stage 10: July 10, Abano Terme to Padova, 90.5km

Giro d'Italia Donne history

The Giro d’Italia Donne is a long-running women's stage race which has carved a niche as one of the most prestigious women's events in the world. It is the only women's event that covers 10 days of racing and includes a number of iconic mountain passes.

Some of the past winners include inaugural champion Maria Canins (Italy) in 1988, Catherine Marsal (France) in 1990, five-time winner Fabiana Luperini (Italy) from 1995-98 and 2008, two-time winner Joane Somarriba (Spain) in 1999 and 2000, three-time winner Nicole Brändli (Switzerland) in 2001, 2003 and 2005, Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in 2004, and two-time winner Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania) in 2006 and 2007.

Americans Mara Abbott won in 2010 and 2013, and Megan Guariner won in 2016, then there was three-time winner Marianne Vos (Netherlands) in 2011, 2012 and 2014, two-time winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 2018 and 2019, and four-time winner and defending champion Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) who was champion in 2015, 2017 and 2020.

Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 teams