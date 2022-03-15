Giro d'Italia Donne 2022
10-day stage race across Italy returns to Women's WorldTour for 33rd edition
Giro d'Italia Donne overview
Van Vleuten wins 2022 Giro d'Italia Donne
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) won the overall title at the 2022 Giro d'Italia Donne on Sunday. The 39-year-old Dutchwoman finished safely within the peloton on the flat final stage to Padova, with Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuruscope) securing second and Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) third place.
The conclusion to Stage 10 came down to the expected sprint finish when the breakaway was brought back with 4.3km to race. Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) blasted past Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) to win the stage. Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) finished third, one spot behind Barbieri.
The GC title was Van Vleuten's her third overall victory in the Italian Grand Tour.
Stage 9: Kristen Faulkner wins stage 9 with solo attack
Stage 8: Van Vleuten stamps authority with solo victory on stage 8
Stage 7: Labous wins atop Passo Maniva as Van Vleuten extends lead
Stage 6: Stage win number 32 for Vos
Stage 5: Balsamo doubles up with stage 5 victory
Stage 4: Van Vleuten beats Garcia in two-up sprint
Stage 3: Vos wins Giro d'Italia Donne stage 3
Stage 2: Balsamo wins stage 2 in Tortoli
Stage 1: Kristen Faulkner wins opening time trial, takes first maglia rosa
Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 information
Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 news and features
Giro d'Italia 2022 route
- Stage 1: June 30, Cagliari to Cagliari (ITT), 4.7km
- Stage 2: July 1, Villasimius to Tortolì, 117.3km
- Stage 3: July 2, Cala Gornone to Olbia, 112.7km
- Rest day: July 3
- Stage 4: July 4, Cesena to Cesena, 120.9km
- Stage 5: July 5, Carpi to Reggio Emilia, 123.4km
- Stage 6: July 6, Sarnico to Bergamo, 114.7km
- Stage 7: July 7, Prevalie to Passo del Maniva, 113.4km
- Stage 8: July 8, Rovereto to Aldeno, 92.2km
- Stage 9: July 9, San Michele All’Adige to San Lorenzo, 112.8km
- Stage 10: July 10, Abano Terme to Padova, 90.5km
Giro d'Italia Donne history
The Giro d’Italia Donne is a long-running women's stage race which has carved a niche as one of the most prestigious women's events in the world. It is the only women's event that covers 10 days of racing and includes a number of iconic mountain passes.
Some of the past winners include inaugural champion Maria Canins (Italy) in 1988, Catherine Marsal (France) in 1990, five-time winner Fabiana Luperini (Italy) from 1995-98 and 2008, two-time winner Joane Somarriba (Spain) in 1999 and 2000, three-time winner Nicole Brändli (Switzerland) in 2001, 2003 and 2005, Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in 2004, and two-time winner Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania) in 2006 and 2007.
Americans Mara Abbott won in 2010 and 2013, and Megan Guariner won in 2016, then there was three-time winner Marianne Vos (Netherlands) in 2011, 2012 and 2014, two-time winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 2018 and 2019, and four-time winner and defending champion Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) who was champion in 2015, 2017 and 2020.
Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 teams
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Human Powered Health
- Liv Racing Xstra
- Movistar Team
- Roland Cogeas Edelweiss
- Team BikeExchange-Jayco
- Team DSM
- Team Jumbo-Visma
- Team SD Worx
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
- Bizkaia Durango
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
- Cofidis Women Team
- Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
- Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
- Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
- Team Mendelspeck
- Valcar - Travel & Service