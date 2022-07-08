Giro d'Italia Donne: Van Vleuten stamps authority with solo victory on stage 8
By Lukas Knöfler published
Dutchwoman overcomes late crash on final descent to extend overall lead
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) took complete control of the Giro d'Italia Donne on Friday, winning her second stage of the 2022 edition and extending her overall lead to more than two minutes.
On the 104.7-kilometre stage from Rovereto to Aldeno, which featured two long climbs, Van Vleuten attacked early on the 9.3-kilometre ascent to Lago di Cei, and again only Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) could follow.
Van Vleuten soon dropped both and bridged to solo escapee Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), who had attacked earlier on the Passo Bordala.
Cavalli dropped García soon afterwards and kept the gap to Van Vleuten small for most of the climb, passing Faulkner 4km from the top of the climb when the latter couldn't follow the GC leader anymore.
Van Vleuten went into the final descent 37 seconds ahead of Cavalli and increased her lead further. She overshot a corner with 5km to go but was quickly back on her bike and could celebrate the stage victory, finishing 59 seconds ahead of Cavalli.
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), who had caught Faulkner on the descent, finished third.
In the overall standings, Cavalli leapfrogged Garcia into second place, but she's now 2:13 off the lead of Van Vleuten, who's in the driving seat to seal the title on Sunday.
"I wanted to make more of a difference today," Van Vleuten said. I had a good lead-out from my teammate Jelena [Erić], then I went. It was quite tough to drop them, but I knew that if I continue, my endurance and my hours of training will help me.
"In the final kilometres, the gap on Cavalli became bigger, but I made a stupid, unnecessary mistake in the descent – sorry mum – but nothing happened. We made the maglia rosa more certain."
More to come...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia Donne: Van Vleuten stamps authority with solo victory on stage 8Dutchwoman overcomes late crash on final descent to extend overall lead
-
We accidentally found Trek's limit for the Circuit bib shortsAnd in the process, found that it's possible to find good-quality bib shorts that don’t cost a fortune
-
Jumbo-Visma: French teams don't work with the same professionalism as usDirecteur sportif Zeeman says talk of two-speed cycling is 'nonsense'
-
Tour de France stage 7 Live - The peloton enters the mountainsAll the action on the first summit finish of the race