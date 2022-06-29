How to watch the 2022 Giro d'Italia Donne – live TV and streaming

Starting on Thursday, June 30, the 33rd edition of the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 will kick off with a Grand Depart on the island of Sardinia.

The 10-day stage race crosses through five regions of Italy – Sardinia, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto – for 1,002.6 kilometres of racing.

The 2022 edition will begin on the island of Sardinia for the opening three days, first in Cagliari with a 4.7km individual time trial prologue, the only race against the clock for the event.

There are two road stages before a rest day on July 3 to transfer to the mainland.

The peloton will face various terrain that includes major hills in the Apennines, Alpes and Dolomites with three decisive mountainous days on stage 7: Prevalle to Passo Maniva, stage 8: Rovereto to Aldeno, and stage 9: San Michele All'Adige to San Lorenzo Dorsino, before the race concludes in Padova on July 10.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), a two-time winner, thrives on challenging, high-altitude climbs and in time trials, so this Giro Donne suits her skills to a T. Contenders also include Italians Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and her teammate Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, along with former podium finisher Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco).

Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 live streaming

The 2022 Giro d'Italia Donne will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe and for in 16 Asian countries on Eurosport/Eurosport 1. The race will also offer streaming on the live digital feed Discovery+ (opens in new tab), which carries Eurosport's live coverage. A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

The 10 stages will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in select other territories on GCN+ (opens in new tab), with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

In Italy, the race will be aired on Rai2 starting at 2 p.m. and Rai Sport HD (opens in new tab).

A live digital feed will also be provided at www.pmgsport.it (opens in new tab), www.giroditaliadonne.it (opens in new tab) and on Giro Donne’s social media channels.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Giro d'Italia Donne.

Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 schedule