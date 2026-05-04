'We are gravely concerned' - The Cyclists' Alliance respond to the UCI's request for consultation on the future of the sport

The peloton competing during stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina 2026, between Lobios and San Cibrao das Viñas. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

The Cyclists' Alliance (TCA) have provided a response to the UCI's consultation request about the future of the sport.

In a letter to the UCI, the rider advocacy body expresses concern about the lack of progress, despite apparent improvements in women's racing.

"The UCI has stated that women’s cycling has experienced 'remarkable growth' in recent years," stated in the letter published on Monday. "However, as noted above, we are gravely concerned that this momentum has not led to a 'stronger structure for women’s professional cycling'.

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"Despite outward signs of progress, the sport remains built on fragile foundations," the letter continues, quoting Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), who talked of her fear "the WorldTour could implode at some point."

The TCA's letter to the UCI includes suggestions for radical changes to the funding structure, including revenue sharing and redistributing Women's WorldTour race days, such as rescheduling the Vuelta Femenina to follow the men's race in September.

The association also pointed to poor coverage of some races, suggesting more should be mandated by the UCI.

Safety is also a concern, the TCA making a number of suggestions, including a "rider-centred approach" to GPS tracking, the elimination of sharp turns inside the final 500m of races and reform of the yellow card system.

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Also, the letter included suggestions for improvements around the instability in the lower levels of the sport, which it identified as a major concern, pointing out the loss of races and higher budgets causing teams to fold, both of which are eroding development pathways for riders.

"At a time when women’s cycling is experiencing increased visibility and momentum, The Cyclists’ Alliance emphasizes that long-term success depends on strengthening the sport’s underlying structures," their press release states.

“Our goal is to ensure that growth in women’s cycling is matched by a strong and sustainable foundation,” said TCA Interim Managing Director Deena Blacking.

“This submission represents the collective voice of riders and a shared vision for how the sport can continue to evolve."

The full letter runs to over 5,600 words and can be read on the organisation's website.