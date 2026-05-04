'We are gravely concerned' - The Cyclists' Alliance respond to the UCI's request for consultation on the future of the sport

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The rider association suggests radical changes to the sport's structure to ensure progress and safety in the women's sport

The peloton competing during stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina 2026, between Lobios and San Cibrao das Viñas. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
The peloton competing during stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina 2026, between Lobios and San Cibrao das Viñas. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cyclists' Alliance (TCA) have provided a response to the UCI's consultation request about the future of the sport.

In a letter to the UCI, the rider advocacy body expresses concern about the lack of progress, despite apparent improvements in women's racing.

"The UCI has stated that women’s cycling has experienced 'remarkable growth' in recent years," stated in the letter published on Monday. "However, as noted above, we are gravely concerned that this momentum has not led to a 'stronger structure for women’s professional cycling'.

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"At a time when women’s cycling is experiencing increased visibility and momentum, The Cyclists’ Alliance emphasizes that long-term success depends on strengthening the sport’s underlying structures," their press release states.

“Our goal is to ensure that growth in women’s cycling is matched by a strong and sustainable foundation,” said TCA Interim Managing Director Deena Blacking.

“This submission represents the collective voice of riders and a shared vision for how the sport can continue to evolve."

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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