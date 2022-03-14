Giro d'Italia Donne - Past winners
By Cycling News published
Champions 1988-2021
Giro d'Italia Donne - Past Winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|2021
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
|2020
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
|2019
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
|2018
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
|2017
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
|2016
|Megan Guarnier (USA)
|2015
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
|2014
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|2013
|Mara Abbott (USA)
|2012
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|2011
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|2010
|Mara Abbott (USA)
|2009
|Claudia Hausler (Ger)
|2008
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|2007
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
|2006
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
|2005
|Nicole Brandli (Swi)
|2004
|Nicole Cooke (GBr)
|2003
|Nicole Braendli (Sui)
|2002
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus)
|2001
|Zinaida Stahurskaia (Blr)
|2000
|Joane Somarriba (Spa)
|1999
|Joane Somarriba (Spa)
|1998
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|1997
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|1996
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|1995
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|1994
|Michela Fanini (Ita)
|1993
|Lenka Ilavska (Slo)
|1992
|No race held
|1991
|No race held
|1990
|Catherine Marsal (Fra)
|1989
|Roberta Bonanomi (Ita)
|1988
|Maria Canins (Ita)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia Donne - Past winnersChampions 1988-2021
-
Stayer Groadinger UG gravel frameset and wheels reviewWill this hand built frame- and wheelset help you build the steel gravel bike of your dreams?
-
Best endurance road bikes: Drop-bar bikes for all-day comfortThe best endurance road bikes have relaxed geometry, disc brakes and plenty of tyre clearance, making them a great choice for long days and rough roads
-
Seven conclusions from Paris-Nice and Tirreno-AdriaticoPogačar and Roglič dominate, questions for Evenepoel and Ineos, plus Classics hints