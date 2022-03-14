Giro d'Italia Donne - Past winners

By published

Champions 1988-2021

MORTEGLIANO ITALY JULY 09 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 8 a 1294km stage from San Vendemiano to Mortegliano Flowers GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 09 2021 in Mortegliano Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen of Team SD Worx celebrates her fourth title at the Giro d'Italia Donne in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Giro d'Italia Donne - Past Winners

#Rider Name (Country)
2021Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2020Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2019Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2018Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2017Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2016Megan Guarnier (USA)
2015Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2014Marianne Vos (Ned)
2013Mara Abbott (USA)
2012Marianne Vos (Ned)
2011Marianne Vos (Ned)
2010Mara Abbott (USA)
2009Claudia Hausler (Ger)
2008Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
2007Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2006Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2005Nicole Brandli (Swi)
2004Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2003Nicole Braendli (Sui)
2002Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus)
2001Zinaida Stahurskaia (Blr)
2000Joane Somarriba (Spa)
1999Joane Somarriba (Spa)
1998Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1997Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1996Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1995Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1994Michela Fanini (Ita)
1993Lenka Ilavska (Slo)
1992No race held
1991No race held
1990Catherine Marsal (Fra)
1989Roberta Bonanomi (Ita)
1988Maria Canins (Ita)

 

