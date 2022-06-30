Giro d'Italia Donne: Kristen Faulkner wins opening time trial, takes first maglia rosa

Image 1 of 36 Kristen Faulkner racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 36 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar Team) racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 36 Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 36 Annemiek Van Vleuten racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 36 Silvia Persico racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 36 Amanda Spratt racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 36 Annemiek Van Vleuten racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 36

Elisa Balsamo racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Niamh Fisher Black racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Emma Norsgaard racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Elisa Balsamo racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Niamh Fisher Black (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Bastianelli racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Elena Cecchini racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristen Faulkner racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Blanka Vas Kata racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Megan Jastrab racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Quinty Ton racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Martina Alzini racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Nina Kessler racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Eukene Larrarte Arteaga racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgia Williams racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristabel Doebel Hickok racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Leah Thomas racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Collinelli racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Letizia Borghesi racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Olivia Baril racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Clara Koppenburg racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Bertizzolo racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Soraya Paladin racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig racing the stage 1 time trial in Cagliari at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) smashed the opening time trial to take the stage win and the first maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia Donne.

The American all-rounder covered the 4.7km route in a winning time of 5:45 to beat her BikeExchange-Jayco teammate Georgia Baker by four seconds and Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) by six seconds in the seaside city of Cagliari on Sardinia.

"I feel happy and proud of all the work my teammates and I, and my coaches put in. I'm just happy that I could bring home the pink jersey for the first day for the team," Faulkner said.

Faulkner will wear the leader's jersey into stage 2 on Friday, a 106.5km between Villasimius and Tortolì.

"I think stages 2 and 3 are going to be likely sprinters' finishes, and stage 4 is a day where you might not win the GC, but could lose it, but I think there are punchy climbs. Hopefully, I can hang onto the jersey for the next two days."

More to follow...

