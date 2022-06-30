Giro d'Italia Donne: Kristen Faulkner wins opening time trial, takes first maglia rosa

BikeExchange-Jayco go 1-2 with Baker in second, Balsamo third in Cagliari

Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) smashed the opening time trial to take the stage win and the first maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia Donne

The American all-rounder covered the 4.7km route in a winning time of 5:45 to beat her BikeExchange-Jayco teammate Georgia Baker by four seconds and Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) by six seconds in the seaside city of Cagliari on Sardinia.

"I feel happy and proud of all the work my teammates and I, and my coaches put in. I'm just happy that I could bring home the pink jersey for the first day for the team," Faulkner said.

Faulkner will wear the leader's jersey into stage 2 on Friday, a 106.5km between Villasimius and Tortolì.

"I think stages 2 and 3 are going to be likely sprinters' finishes, and stage 4 is a day where you might not win the GC, but could lose it, but I think there are punchy climbs. Hopefully, I can hang onto the jersey for the next two days."

