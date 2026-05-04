Marianne Vos abandons Vuelta Femenina after breaking her collarbone in a stage 1 crash
The six time stage winner finished seventh on the opening stage
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a BIke) has been forced to abandon the Vuelta España Femenina after breaking her collarbone in a crash on the opening day.
Vos, who is the race's record stage winner, was looking for a seventh win when she crashed into a ditch on a wet section of road late on in the race's opening day on Sunday.
While she still managed to finish seventh on the uphill finish to Slavaterra de Miño, she was later to found to have broken her collarbone, the injury forcing the 38-year-old to abandon the race ahead of Monday's stage.Article continues below
The injury is another blow to Vos, whose 2026 season has been blighted by personal tragedy and now injury.
🇪🇸 #LaVueltaFemenina Marianne will unfortunately not start stage 2 of @LaVueltaFem. She suffered a broken collarbone after her crash in the final kilometers of the opening stage. 😣 We wish Marianne a good and speedy recovery. 🍀 pic.twitter.com/K8LBXzpMXJMay 4, 2026
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Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
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