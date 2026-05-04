Marianne Vos abandons Vuelta Femenina after breaking her collarbone in a stage 1 crash

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) crosses the line in seventh place at the end of stage 1 of the 2026 Vuelta Femenina 2026 between Marin and Salvaterra de Mino (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a BIke) has been forced to abandon the Vuelta España Femenina after breaking her collarbone in a crash on the opening day.

Vos, who is the race's record stage winner, was looking for a seventh win when she crashed into a ditch on a wet section of road late on in the race's opening day on Sunday.

While she still managed to finish seventh on the uphill finish to Slavaterra de Miño, she was later to found to have broken her collarbone, the injury forcing the 38-year-old to abandon the race ahead of Monday's stage.

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The injury is another blow to Vos, whose 2026 season has been blighted by personal tragedy and now injury.

🇪🇸 #LaVueltaFemenina Marianne will unfortunately not start stage 2 of @LaVueltaFem. She suffered a broken collarbone after her crash in the final kilometers of the opening stage. 😣 We wish Marianne a good and speedy recovery. 🍀 pic.twitter.com/K8LBXzpMXJMay 4, 2026