Giro d'Italia Donne: Stage win number 32 for Vos

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) added another Giro d'Italia Donne stage win to her impressive collection by winning the sprint from a group of 11 on stage 6.

Beating Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) and Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) to the line, Vos took the 32nd Giro Donne stage win of her career.



The last attacker was caught on the climb to Bergamo Alta, and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) put in an attack on the steepest part that only Vos could follow.

Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) joined the two over the top and kept the move going into the descent as maglia rosa Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) had been impeded by a crash and lost contact with the best.

On the descent to the finish, Van Vleuten picked up riders and led a group of eight in a furious chase, catching the front trio just before the flamme rouge. In the final kilometre, Vos shut down a move by Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), then launched her own sprint to avoid becoming boxed in – and won.

“I’m still catching my breath,” said Vos after the finish. “It was all the time trying to stay in front before the climb on the local lap, and then it was already a sprint before we hit the last climb, another sprint up the climb, and then another sprint here to the line. It was quite hard, but it’s very nice to take the victory.

"The team had a lot of confidence and trust in me, then you really want to finish it off. You can’t expect to take two victories in the Giro Donne, and the pressure was off after the first one, but there’s always a next chance, and you want to go for that. I am very happy that it worked out."

