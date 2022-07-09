Giro d'Italia Donne: Kristen Faulkner wins stage 9 with solo attack
By Lukas Knöfler published
Faulkner takes the mountain jersey on Queen stage, while Van Vleuten defends maglia rosa and García stays on podium
Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) won the final mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia Donne, 112.8 km over three hard climbs and with an uphill finish. The Alaskan-born 29-year-old went on the attack with Italian climber Gaia Realini (Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria) on the Fai della Paganella, the first climb of the day.
Faulkner picked up mountain points throughout the day to take the lead in the mountain classification and left Realini behind 1.5 km from the top of the steep Passo Daone, the last classified climb of the day. In the group of favourites, Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) had attacked, and only maglia rosa Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) could follow her.
Cavalli left Van Vleuten behind on the descent but waited for her afterwards, and a group of four formed in the last 15 km as Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) had come back and the three picked up Realini. 3:21 minutes behind third-placed Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) before the stage, Longo Borghini was driving the group to take as much time on García as possible.
Faulkner continued on her own and defended her lead, winning the stage 59 seconds ahead of Cavalli who had attacked in the downhill before the finishing climb. Longo Borghini and Van Vleuten finished 1:13 minutes behind Faulkner, with Realini at 1:44 minutes.
“Last year in the Giro, I was off the back the whole time, so this year is pretty special,” said Faulkner after her second stage win, following up on the stage 1 time trial.
“Two of our riders weren’t able to start yesterday because of COVID, so I just really wanted to put it all out there for them and for the team and give the best show,” the new mountain jersey leader added.
More to follow ...
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia Donne: Kristen Faulkner wins stage 9 with solo attackFaulkner takes the mountain jersey on Queen stage, while Van Vleuten defends maglia rosa and García stays on podium
-
Tour de France stage 8 Live - Into the Swiss mountainsAll the action on the race's second big mountain day
-
Two riders leave Tour de France with COVID-19Geoffrey Bouchard and Vegard Stake Laengen tested positive for COVID-19 after stage 7 alongside multiple support staff across the race
-
Gaudu fifth and focused at on-track Tour de FranceGroupama-FDJ rider fares well on first summit finish, while team expects post-COVID rebound from Pinot later in race