Van Vleuten wins 2022 Giro d'Italia Donne

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) won the 2022 Giro d'Italia Donne. The 39-year-old Dutchwoman finished safely within the peloton on the flat final stage to Padova to take her third overall victory in the Italian Grand Tour ahead of Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuruscope) and Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ).

The stage victory came down to the expected sprint when the breakaway was brought back 4.3 km from the finish. Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) launched her sprint early but held on to win the stage ahead of Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team).



