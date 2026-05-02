How to watch La Vuelta Femenina 2026 – TV coverage, live streams for the first women's Grand Tour of the season

Watch La Vuelta Femenina 2026 to find out who will inherit Demi Vollering's red jersey this May

Watch La Vuelta Femenina 2026, the 12th edition of the women's Spanish Grand Tour, as a host of top GC contenders do battle on challenging terrain around Spain, including a debut for the fearsome Alto de l'Angliru climb.

Read on for all the details you need to follow the race on live streams and TV channels in the US, UK, Canada, and the rest of the world.

The route of La Vuelta Femenina 2026 is based entirely in the north-east of the country and runs for 815km between Marín in Galicia and the Alto de l'Angliru in the mountains of Asturias.

Along the way, the 126-rider peloton will tackle six days of hilly and sprinter-friendly stages before heading into the mountains for the final weekend with decisive finishes at Les Praeres and the Angliru.

A host of big names will be battling for glory at the race, even if 2025 champion Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) won't be defending her title. In her place, look to the likes of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Liane Lippert (Movistar), Juliette Berthet (FDJ United-SUEZ), Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto) to challenge for the red jersey.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options for La Vuelta Femenina.

Can I watch La Vuelta Femenina for free?

The 2026 edition of La Vuelta Femenina is free to watch in Australia via SBS. SBS is the major cycling broadcaster in Australia and you can watch via the SBS On Demand streaming platform.

The race's home nation of Spain will also offer free-to-air coverage via national broadcaster RTVE. Sporza in Belgium will also offer no cost access.

If you're not in your home country right now, geo-restrictions will likely be an issue for you. But you can still access your usual streaming services by using a VPN.

How to watch La Vuelta Femenina from anywhere

Traveling abroad during La Vuelta Femenina? Geo-restrictions can block coverage, but a VPN can help. It lets your device appear in another country so you can access your usual streaming services (as long as it follows the broadcaster’s terms), while also improving security and performance.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar rate NordVPN as the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.