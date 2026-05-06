'Not the gravel of old' – Safety, rules and fairness talk flares in aftermath of The Traka

Discussion and debate over the way things work, or don't work, after a gravel race is no rarity, but following the 2026 edition of The Traka, the noise following the race seems to have gone up several levels.

Whether it's the increased profile of the event itself – which now sits alongside Unbound as one of the premier gravel events in the world – the growing professionalism of the sport or the increasing flow of riders from other more heavily controlled disciplines, there was a flow of concerns being discussed publicly on social media.

There were issues surrounding start snaffles with Joe Laverick reporting in a Substack post that the age-group men were unintentionally let go ahead of the women's pro riders at the 306 – the difficulties navigating the course – "15 wrong turns… happened to everyone. Is this the 'spirit of gravel, asked Lauren De Crescenzo in an Instagram post – as well as competitor behaviour around issues such as course deviations and not drafting riders outside your own category that have, in years gone by, relied more on rider integrity rather than rules to enforce.

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The biggest issue, however, was safety for the large fields of riders, which are increasingly drawing riders from across other disciplines and also riders that are not just taking on the races for their own sense of achievement but making the discipline their complete focus as a profession, with sponsors to answer to and teams to perform for.

"I think gravel needs to find its own rules because it is getting more and more competitive and the way it works right now, it's not good enough for the safety of the riders and everything," said Romain Bardet, who raced The Traka 360, in an interview with Fantasy Cycling. "You've got to have team tactics, and an open road and stuff …. It's not good enough."

Retired road professional Bardet may be coming from the lens of a rider who has emerged from a highly regulated discipline, but his concerns about safety weren't isolated. The Traka 200 winner Sofia Gomez Villafañe, who has long been one of the top performers on the US scene, was active in trying to mitigate some of the risks.

"Pretty early on, I spoke to the moto that was with us, and I asked them to please start honking anytime we were coming up on other cyclists, people using the trails, like whatever was happening, and sometimes I had to like make signs to have them start honking and keep honking," Villafañe told Cyclingnews.

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"So yeah, is this race perfect? No. Is there any gravel race that's perfect? No, but we had a good day out there."

Growing pains – Spirit or structure?

Part of the appeal of gravel through its early days was its far more relaxed, community-driven approach. It was a discipline built on the much vaunted 'spirit of gravel' but the growth in popularity and what is at stake has consequences both for individual events and the sport as a whole.

"The Traka is an awesome event, for gravel, for the community, brand exposure, athlete performance and everything in between. But it needs to be understood that the organisation made this event one of the biggest in the schedule, it created the problem of this many participants, it accepts all these entry fees and sponsorship money, and therefore it has a responsibility to adhere to a standard in its delivery," said Oceania Champion Nicole Frain on her website. "What is the standard, though? That is for sure a bit of the question."

The Traka is part of the Gravel Earth Series and just like Unbound and the Life Time Grand Prix series races in the US, it is outside the UCI-regulated Gravel World Series introduced in 2022, which, among other things, specifies either rolling road closures or closed roads in its rules for event organisers.

"Don’t get me wrong, they come with some of their own issues as well, but they are at least free of dangers like pub