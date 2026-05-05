'You never know if you don't try' - Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney unfazed after headwind scuppers attacks into A Coruña at the Vuelta Femenina

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) can be depended on to try to attack whenever there is an opportunity, and stage 3 of the Vuelta Femenina was no different. The Polish champion tried to make a difference on both climbs in the final 15km, but the headwind meant her attacks came to nothing in the end.

Although a victory was not in the cards, the stage was won by late-race solo attacker Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly), she still looked ahead to upcoming stages where she can make her mark in both stage successes and the hunt for the overall jersey.

“There was quite a lot of headwind on the climb. I felt like it wasn't really a speedy one, so I gave it a try,” Niewiadoma-Phinney said after the stage finish.

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Even though her own attacks were unsuccessful, she also enjoyed the action-packed final, saying that she felt like she had contributed to the race.

“I feel like the first part of the race, we just rolled. So it was nice with some exciting action towards the end. You never know if you don't try, so that’s what I wanted to do today,” said the 31-year-old.

Having put her focus on the Spring Classics, where she only narrowly missed a victory, Niewiadoma-Phinney then had to quickly adjust to stage racing but maintained that she wasn’t at a disadvantage compared to other riders who could enjoy a targeted preparation.

“It always depends on your legs. If you feel good, then you can do well anywhere. But yes, it’s always a very quick transition from the Spring Classics to the Vuelta. We take it day by day because anything can happen. But of course, with the last two stages, I feel like the GC will be easily decided there,” she looked ahead to the stages to come.

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Although the rolling hills on stage 3 may have been the best chance for Niewiadoma-Phinney to win a stage, she should not be discounted in the uphill finish on stage 4 either.

Stage 5, although it features a short kicker to the finish, will probably be won by a sprinter, but the stage 6 finishing climb of Les Praeres with its crazy gradients of up to 27% offers another opportunity for Niewiadoma-Phinney to go for victory before the Angliru climb on the final stage will decide the GC.