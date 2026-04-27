2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 1 preview

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May 30, 2026: Cesenatico - Ravenna, 139 km

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2026 Giro d'Italia Women route information
(Image credit: RCS Sport)

The Grande Partenza of the 37th edition of the Giro d’Italia Women will unfold in the Emilia–Romagna region, along the Romagna Riviera, with a pancake flat stage from Cesenatico to Ravenna.

With not a metre of climbing on the route, this stage is a sprinter's dream; a fast finisher will pull on the first pink jersey of the race, and could keep it until stage 3 with its uphill finish.

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Sprints

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 