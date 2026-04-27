2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 1 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The Grande Partenza of the 37th edition of the Giro d’Italia Women will unfold in the Emilia–Romagna region, along the Romagna Riviera, with a pancake flat stage from Cesenatico to Ravenna.

The 139km stage 1 will cross the flatlands of the Ravenna area, and then skirt the Comacchio wetlands, before passing the finish line to tackle two laps of a 22.9km circuit.

With not a metre of climbing on the route, this stage is a sprinter's dream; a fast finisher will pull on the first pink jersey of the race, and could keep it until stage 3 with its uphill finish.

Article continues below

Mountains

none

Sprints

none