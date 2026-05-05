'Things are really not going our way' – Lotte Kopecky nets another second place for SD Worx-Protime at La Vuelta Femenina

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Dutch team struggle to get organised in chase behind stage 3 winner Cédrine Kerbaol

Kopecky finishes the stage
Lotte Kopecky scored another second-placed finish at La Vuelta Femenina on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A day after her relegation during the stage 2 sprint finish at La Vuelta Femenina, Lotte Kopecky was sprinting once more in A Coruña, recording another second place.

Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) soloed to victory with a late attack in the hilly finale. She held off the reduced chasing group for her 10th career win, while Kopecky led the rest home just four seconds back.

It was another runner-up spot for the Belgian, who took second behind another EF rider, Noemi Rüegg, on day one in Salvaterra de Miñao.

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"This doesn’t help us at all for the time being."

"Above all, we really wanted to win the stage. Anything else is a bonus," Kopecky said. "If I can ride in the red jersey without a stage win, my Vuelta won’t have been a success."

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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